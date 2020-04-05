Doncic’s World team jersey was the biggest seller at $60,020 while the Team USA shirts donned by Williamson and Morant each netted $40,020 and Young’s went for $20,180. A jersey worn by Rai Hachimura sold for $15,320. Interestingly, the Rising Stars Doncic jersey nearly doubled the price of his first half jersey from the All-Star Game, which sold for $32,300 last month.
April 5, 2020 | 9:00 pm EDT Update
Gerald Bourguet: (5) Devin Booker beats (12) Michael Porter Jr. 85-75 in the NBA 2K tournament. He’ll play (13) Rui Hachimura in the next round
Ben Dowsett: Oof, the people of Utah will be devastated as Donovan Mitchell blows a late second-half lead and can’t get a 3 to go at the buzzer, losing to Rui Hachimura in the 2K tourney. It’s 1 and out for Donovan.
The Chicago Bulls are making changes at the top, having reportedly launched a search to replace long-time executive vice president John Paxton and general manager Gar Forman. And the Dallas Mavericks may have a top-notch candidate. “Michael Finley would be amazing in that role,” Mavs owner Mark Cuban tells DallasBasketball.com. “Fin has had a huge impact on the Mavs. … Amazing.”
April 5, 2020 | 7:12 pm EDT Update
Farbod Esnaashari: Montrezl Harrell mentioned his quarantine workouts on the NBA2K broadcast: “We haven’t found a gym, but we’ve been working out via Skype. We’ve been doing stuff with our strengthen & conditioning coach. No gym [for basketball].”
Farbod Esnaashari: Montrezl Harrell has Sabonis admitting defeat in the 3rd quarter, after getting a 20 point lead: “It’s over. Now I just gotta look good somehow.”
Ira Winderman: Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell destroys Pacers’ Domantas Sabonis in first round of NBA2K players tournament. Will next play Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr. in event’s single-elimination quarterfinals on Tuesday night on ESPN2. Harrell won today utilizing Clippers. Jones won Friday as Bucks.
Bird is widely regarded as one of the best to ever play the game. Walton echoed that sentiment, telling NBC Sports Boston’s Brian Scalabrine why Larry was the greatest player he ever played with: Larry did not want halftime. Larry did not want timeouts. Larry did not want days off in-between the games. He wanted seven straight days of basketball and the first team to win four, that’s fine. He was not into waiting around. He was certainly not into waiting around for any of his teammates. He was not waiting around for the coach. Not waiting around for the television schedule. Larry, he was ready to play and ready to deliver. And did he ever.
Dwyane Wade, speaking from his Los Angeles-area home on the NBA’s Instagram feed, stressed the need for teamwork amid the new coronavirus pandemic. “People think it’s easy to bring 15 guys together and win a championship and play as a team,” he said of the NBA titles he shared in with the Heat in 2006, ’12 and ’13. “Right now, we’re asking the whole country to play as a team, and you see how hard it is. It ain’t easy to play as a team. It’s hard to bring people together, to say, ‘Hey, do this, this and this.’ And that’s what’s going on right now.”
Having come from an upbringing in a broken family and financial distress in the Chicago area, Wade said he appreciates the shelter-at-home difficulties for many. “In a sense, for me, I feel like we’re so lucky, we’re so blessed, and everyone isn’t in the same position that that ones talking on the front line are,” he said. “So it’s been a little hard for me to come out and put those messages out. And even though we definitely got to play as a team — to beat this, we all got to get on the same page and we definitely got to stay in and make sure we’re taking care of ourselves — it’s been hard for me to come out and say, ‘Hey, stay at home,’ this and that, because I’m living in a mansion. We have things at our home that a lot of people don’t have.”
April 5, 2020 | 5:17 pm EDT Update
Jalen Rose, Chris Webber to end their feud?
Rose said he is in contact with Webber, and there will be plans to privately settle their differences. The relationship began defrosting after Fab Five member Juwan Howard was named head coach at Michigan last summer. “We’re in contact currently and we’re brothers,” Rose said of Webber. “So I always feel like anything that we need to say needs to be face to face, eyeball to eyeball, without any distractions, without any hype, without any camera. That’s the big-boy way to do that. That’s my brother.”
Rose said he thinks the NBA season can be salvaged, but it will be need to be pushed into late summer, with the 2020-21 season starting in perhaps December. “The imperfect storm is going to be is when this pandemic lifts and we’re able to get people to function freely,” he said. “Each person is going to look their best because everybody is going to be eating right and getting in shape, and then we’re going to realize we still have to deal with the physical depression our country is going to be in for a long time.”
Rose also suggested the NBA pair with the WNBA for doubleheaders and same-day games to boost the WNBA brand and also bring in a more diverse group of fans. “First off, basketball is a summer game, and for a lot of us growing up that’s when you played because you didn’t have school,” Rose said. “And summer is when kids don’t have school, so that’s an opportunity for them to attend more games. And you can try to help the popularity of the WNBA. This is a chance to reset the schedule.”
April 5, 2020 | 3:40 pm EDT Update
Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans entering draft
Kentucky men’s basketball sophomore guard Ashton Hagans announced Sunday he will enter his name in the 2020 NBA Draft and plans to forego his remaining collegiate eligibility.
Ira Winderman: Dwyane Wade says on Instagram his goal is to get Aaron Gordon on his next podcast to discuss the dunk contest. “I reached out to Aaron already,” Wade said.
Anthony Chiang: On NBA’s Instagram Live with Dwyane Wade, Udonis Haslem said if he was playing consistent minutes that he could average at least 8 points and 8 rebounds right now. “That’s easy,” Haslem said.
Loeliger said the NBL regarded it as an “honest mistake” and remains committed to negotiations with Ball’s team. “It was a bit of misunderstanding and a miscommunication and I don’t think there was any malice intended,” Loeliger told AAP. “I don’t think anyone was trying to leverage the situation. “I think it just snowballed and it got a little bit out of control but we’ve all had conversations and there’s certainly no bad blood out there between anyone.”
How did you make the jump from NBA into electronic music? Rony Seikaly: I finished my NBA career in 2000, but the music side of my life was never meant to happen. It was strictly a passion, a private affair that I had with music, going back to when I was 14 years old. I started with disco and RnB and went into house and went through the whole journey of music whilst I was in the NBA. Nothing has changed for me in that respect, but in 2002/3 when I played music in my house for friends, Erick Morello came over once and asked “whose mix are you playing?”. I said it’s not a mix, it’s me. He said I should go out and play, but I didn’t want it to become a public thing, it was for me, it was the for the love of music. But here I am!
Do you feel any similarities between your basketball career & DJ career? Rony Seikaly: None. They’re polar opposites, one is in the day, one is at night. The pressure of playing sports in front of millions of people and having reporters on the sideline waiting to criticise every move you make, I mean…Imagine if every DJ had their set televised, and a row of reporters grading him on every single track he plays, that’s pressure. I came to the realisation that the way I DJ is my style, and if someone likes it, that’s great. If you don’t like it, you don’t have to stay!
April 5, 2020 | 12:16 pm EDT Update
French point guard Theo Maledon has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, he told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. Maledon averaged 7.1 points and 2.3 assists per game for ASVEL in the EuroLeague and French Jeep Elite.
“He wanted to in the worst way,” said Colangelo, who was the managing director of USA Basketball Men’s Senior National Team program at the time. “I put him on by saying, ‘Look, we may want you to do something else rather than score. We may need you to be the distributor’ and he kind of looked at me funny and we smiled and he said, ‘I’ll do whatever you want. I just want to be part of it.'” This was coming off the 2004 U.S. Olympic team winning just a bronze medal.
“We go to training camp in Vegas and he’s there two days early and is in the workout room at 5:30 in the morning working on his weights,” Colangelo recalls. “If you practice twice a day, that was his first workout before the two regular workouts. As players like Carmelo and LeBron, Wade and (Chris) Bosh and others, they saw that and they started going in that early. So he led by example.” Case in point. “The first day of scrimmage, he’s diving on the floor for a loose ball,” Colangelo said. Bryant scored 20 points in the 118-107 gold medal victory over Spain in Beijing, hitting clutch shots in the fourth quarter. “Had it not been for Wade and in particular, Kobe’s late-game heroics, we may not have won,” Colangelo said. “Spain played that well against us.”
Bleacher Report: Shaq says he used to let these players shoot because he loved their game: ▫️ White Chocolate ▫️ Vince Carter ▫️ Tracy McGrady ▫️ Allen Iverson “I could’ve blocked [Iverson’s] shot multiple times, I just didn’t want to” (via @LefkoeShow)
Still, Duncan would go on to wear Adidas for the rest of his career. A staple of the company’s “It Takes 5” mantra and “Brotherhood” campaigns, Duncan traded in his D-Cool signature model to headline the brand’s many Team Signature models towards the end of his prime. In the early 2010s, Duncan enjoyed perhaps his two biggest highlights with Adidas. He wore a skeletal exclusive of the TS Commander, featuring cartoonish bones along the top of the foot and underneath the shoe’s clear outsole.
Still, Garnett’s career-defining achievement came while wearing Adidas: his 2008 NBA championship with the Boston Celtics. For the Finals, the company made him a special edition shoe featuring the official Finals logo along the inside panels of the sneakers. Green stitching highlighted the individual game number of each pair worn by Garnett in the series, while the collar featured his face.
Just after helping lead the Celtics to another NBA Finals run in 2010, Garnett moved to his fourth brand, becoming the first All-Star player to sign with Chinese brand Anta. The deal lasted for the rest of Garnett’s career, expanding his brand in China and helping establish the company stateside. “KG paved the way for us,” Anta executive Shawn Liu said. “We wanted to become better and better by working with the world’s top athletes.”
Bryant wasn’t a fan, and he wanted out. He paid back millions to Adidas as part of a complicated break clause and agreed to play the entire 2002-03 season without a shoe deal. Bryant couldn’t even wear the same brand three games in a row — leading to the first-ever period of “sneaker free agency” for a star player. Bryant rotated through an exclusive batch of Laker-hued sneakers from the likes of Jordan, Nike, Converse, Reebok and AND1 until he landed a four-year, $40 million deal with Nike. “It was like when Harry Potter landed in Hogwarts. He was home,” Bryant said years ago, with a laugh.
His Kobe AD series pushed the limits of lacing, fit and construction. Bryant was insistent that before any of his prior models could be re-released that the technology and materials would need to be modernized, allowing players to wear the vintage looks in a high-performance sneaker. He even coined a new term for the shoes. “Protro is about evolution and improving on things that were,” Bryant said when the first model was released. “I wanted to build a business that wasn’t just based on things I have done in the past. It is important that the brand stands for performance and that everything we do is innovative.”
April 5, 2020 | 8:24 am EDT Update
Nets not keeping Theo Pinson?
Pinson’s shooting (29 percent), 3-point percentage (18.8) and offensive rating (81) all took steps back from his rookie season. His offensive rating was the worst in the NBA for players who topped 20 appearances on Basketball Reference. Even if he isn’t a roster casualty, or if the season doesn’t resume, Pinson could find himself on the move in the offseason. He was mentioned by Bleacher Report as a part of a potential package (along with Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince and a first-round pick) to try to land Kings sharp-shooter Buddy Hield.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke of a possible return once there’s an “all clear” from public health officials, according to ESPN. If and when that happens, the Nets would likely want to use Chiozza in the playoffs, but to do so they’d have to convert him from a two-way player to a standard NBA deal. That would necessitate creating a roster spot for the 24-year-old, which would require waiving somebody. Pinson would be the most likely casualty, a tough one for the immensely popular second-year pro from North Carolina.
In 1999, the Raptors had a deal in place to send McGrady and a first-round pick to the 76ers for Larry Hughes. Toronto got cold feet and backed out after Stephen A. Smith broke the news. Allen Iverson was only 24 at the time. Could that have been the best backcourt ever? Stephen A Smith: Yes this is true.
“It’s the culmination,” Garnett told ESPN during Saturday’s broadcast. “It’s the culmination, man. You put countless hours into this. You dedicate yourself to a craft. You take no days off. You play through injuries. You play through demise. You play through obstacles. You give no excuses for anything. You learn, you build. “This is the culmination. All those hours … this is what you do it for, right here. For me, to be called a Hall of Famer, is everything.”
Monta Ellis: I used to have some good one-on-ones in practice with BD and all of those guys. In a game, it was Kobe. Oh my goodness. He hit crazy tough shots. He was always on the attack. He was in kill mode. If he ever laid back, don’t ever get comfortable with it. It’s like, he’s just waiting his turn. If you say something crazy, if he feels any kind of excitement, he turns up. It was unbelievable to guard him. SLAM: Was that kind of the rule—don’t talk to Kobe on the court because that’ll get him going? Monta Ellis: I mean, if you want to. You better be able to back it up.
SLAM: Do you remember any specific times you played against him? Monta Ellis: Oh, man. 2011. Me and him were going back and forth. He had like 30 something. I had like 40 something or close to that. They ended up winning because he hit a clutch shot at the end. And he hit it on me. There were two or three, maybe four possessions where he came down and scored, I came down and scored, he came back down and scored, I came back down and scored. We were going back and forth like that, for like 4-5 minutes straight.
SLAM: What’s your best “We Believe” Warriors story? Monta Ellis: The one that people really don’t talk about is, that year [2007], [head coach] Don Nelson even came out in the paper and wrote us off. He said we weren’t going to make the playoffs, and we might as well start getting ready for next year and seeing what we could get in the Draft and whatnot. We had a lot of veteran guys on the team, and me being a young guy and hungry, we took that to heart. We all came together as a team then. I think we ended up winning 18 of the last 22 or something like that to end up getting into the playoffs as the 8-seed. With that run that we made, it was crazy.
Monta Ellis: We didn’t like that [Don said that]. So we all came together as a team and we just went out there and played. Off the court, you weren’t going to see one without seeing the other 12 or 13 guys. We go to dinner. Whatever we did, we were always together. It carried over to the basketball court. When we were on the basketball court, no matter if the times got tough or anything, we were always able to stay together. We had heated moments. We had heated situations. But nobody ever got personal with it. Nobody ever took it to heart. Everybody was like, Alright, we’re just trying to get better. We saw that. We saw everybody getting better. We saw the team getting better. So we just stuck with it.
SLAM: Can you talk about that ensuing first-round series against Dallas, when you guys pulled off the upset? Monta Ellis: The thing was with that series, Don Nelson and Mark Cuban had a personal thing going on at the time. Don Nelson coached his ass off that game. He told us exactly what was going to happen. He told us every move that Dirk was going to make. He told us everything that Jason Terry was going to do. Everything. When we knew we had them was when we first came to Game 1 and they switched their lineup to try to match up with us. We knew we had them then. From there on, we just ran the table.
SLAM: Stephen Curry has talked about an encouraging call he got from you when he was struggling during his second year in the League. What do you remember about that? Monta Ellis: I know what you’re talking about. I had just got traded to Milwaukee. The fans were upset. Then they had this Chris Mullin night, where they retired the jersey or whatever, and they booed the owner. I think that kind of got to him because everybody was talking about me more than anything. A lot of people were saying they would’ve taken me over him. Being young, sometimes that’ll get to you. And I understood it. So I just called him and told him, Don’t worry about all of that, man. Just keep working hard. You’re in a great situation, it’s your team. There are going to be critics. You’re going to have people that are going to say what they’re going to want to say. Once you turn it around, I guarantee they are all going to be on your bandwagon. I just told him to keep working hard, man, and play basketball how he knows and stop overthinking it. Just play. As players, you get in that mode sometimes. I get that.
Jean-Michel Aulas has set a deadline for his succession in the presidency of French football club Olympique Lyonnais to 2023 and openly considers Tony Parker for the position, according to L’Equipe. The former professional player took over as president of the Lyon basketball team, LDLC ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne, in 2014.
James Dolan – The Madison Square Garden chairman, who has tested positive for coronavirus, but is said to have mild symptoms, is paying arena workers in his many venues through at least May 3 and has established a $2.3 million relief fund for them. Joe Tsai – With help from the Nets’ owner, China is donating 2,000 much-needed ventilators to New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday. Cuomo singled out Tsai, his wife Clara Wu Tsai and Jack Ma, co-founder, with Tsai, of Alibaba, for helping to make it happen. Tsai has also pledged to pay Nets and Barclays Center workers through the end of May if games and events are canceled, as is expected.
Whitley Sandretto: Steph said he’s Riley’s 2nd grade substitute teacher right now. Is there anything he can’t do?
April 4, 2020 | 9:33 pm EDT Update
Chad Buchanan declines Bulls interview
Shams Charania: Sources: Pacers GM Chad Buchanan has decided to stay in Indiana and decline interview for Chicago’s top basketball operations position. Buchanan expressed appreciation and positivity about Bulls, but he and his family have been treated well in Indianapolis and opted to remain.
KC Johnson: Michael Reinsdorf’s goal is to build front office depth. Buchanan dropping off target list doesn’t change that. Bulls still hope to interview Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas, Raptors GM Bobby Webster, Heat asst GM Adam Simon with understanding final hire could make additional hires