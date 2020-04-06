USA Today Sports

14 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
“I think a lot of our skill positions are areas we feel pretty confident in,” Pierce said. “We need to add shooting and we need to improve shooting. A lot of that has to happen internally with all of our guys. Trae ended up at 36 percent. John’s at 41 percent. De’Andre Hunter is at 35 or 36 percent. Kevin is at 38 percent. We need to add shooting as well. We need to add guys who give us the capability to continue to stretch the floor. As a coach, internally in the locker room — the intangibles of toughness and an element of versatility and leadership, when we throw out the term and the concept of being a playoff team — and right now it’s just a term, concept and mindset. What’s most important is how you manage the games. How do you manage the days? It starts with me, but it traces down to the players. To have that in our locker room with that core five is really important. Some of these guys are going to be competing for some spots when we address and fill out the rest of the roster.”

April 6, 2020 | 9:00 pm EDT Update

League assessing rapid COVID-19 testing devices

In recent weeks, officials within the NBA and NBPA have been collaborating in assessing the viability of multiple blood-testing devices for the novel coronavirus that could provide accurate results within a matter of minutes, a process that would hopefully enable the league to track the virus in what’s considered a critical first step toward resuming play in the near future. Multiple league sources close to the situation said the league and players union have been looking at what sources familiar with the matter have described as “diabetes-like” blood testing in which someone could, with the prick of a finger, be tested quickly and results could be gained inside of 15 minutes.
1 hour ago via Baxter Holmes @ ESPN

Chatter about potentially playing games at neutral sites — or cities where the virus spread currently remains low — has circulated through the league, including the potential for all teams to play in one city, or for games to be split among two locations, one in the Western Conference and one in the Eastern Conference. “If there’s a will, there’s a way. Logistically, it can get done,” one GM said, while another cautioned against the risk of even one infected player.
1 hour ago via Baxter Holmes @ ESPN

April 6, 2020 | 7:56 pm EDT Update
2 hours ago via Rory Carroll @ Yahoo! Sports

When a wave of bets were placed on 16th-seeded Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones to beat top-seeded Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, which he did 78-62 on Friday, it became clear that those placing bets knew something. “We initially made Durant the favorite to win the tournament but when …. the bets were completely one-sided toward Jones, it became obvious that someone knew the outcome of the game,” said SportsBetting.ag odds manager Robert Cooper, whose company lost a sum in the low five figures on the opening round.
2 hours ago via Rory Carroll @ Yahoo! Sports

April 6, 2020 | 7:30 pm EDT Update
April 6, 2020 | 7:21 pm EDT Update
April 6, 2020 | 7:09 pm EDT Update
Fertitta is offering lenders some hefty concessions in exchange for their participation in a loan for a business that is suffering from decreased cash flow brought on by the pandemic. The businessman’s Golden Nugget casino is shut, steakhouse restaurant operator Del Frisco’s has closed in-house dining and his National Basketball Association (NBA) franchise the Houston Rockets is benched after the NBA suspended this season.
3 hours ago via Aaron Weinman @ Reuters

April 6, 2020 | 5:25 pm EDT Update

Danny Green optimistic about re-starting season

5 hours ago via Harrison Faigen @ Silverscreenandroll.com

Danny Green: “I think by any means necessary we’re going to try and salvage the season. And right now we’re fighting… Most guys think that for sure we’re going to have a season, it’s just going to start later than we expected, and just trying to get the next season to be pushed back is not going to be as easy as people think it’s going to be. (The second half of this season is) probably going to start in mid to late May maybe, that’s what we’re hoping for at the earliest. Or maybe earlier than that, but that’s the earliest we’re looking at, mid to late May, and it’ll probably go through August (or) as late as September I guess.”
5 hours ago via Harrison Faigen @ Silverscreenandroll.com

5 hours ago via hoopshype

April 6, 2020 | 4:09 pm EDT Update
Toronto coach Nick Nurse said he’s trying to prepare for every possibility that would allow the Raptors a chance to defend their title. “We’re ready for whatever is thrown at us,” Nurse said recently during a conference call with reporters. “I don’t think it really matters. What matters is that we attack the title in whatever format it’s going to be presented in and we go for it.”
6 hours ago via 13WHAM.com

Celtics center Enes Kanter estimates it would take a minimum two to three weeks for players to get their bodies in game shape. Part of the reason, he said, is the shear time players have had away from the court. Kanter believes a second training camp-like period would probably be needed. “You can’t just say ‘OK, we’re going to play the games a week later.’ Some players are doing some things. Some players are in their apartments not doing anything,” Kanter said during a conference call. “We need to make sure everybody is doing their stuff and is in good shape to go out there and compete if we jump straight into playoffs.”
6 hours ago via 13WHAM.com

April 6, 2020 | 3:36 pm EDT Update
It’s looking less likely that the Bulls will interview either Raptors general manager Bobby Webster, who is in line for a new deal in Toronto, or Heat assistant general manager Adam Simon. The latter grew up in Miami and, beyond his strong ties to his hometown, is well respected by Heat president Pat Riley. Both candidates are expected to be retained by their clubs.
7 hours ago via K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports

7 hours ago via SeanCunningham

