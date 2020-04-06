Ira Winderman: NBA today announced this change for NBA2K tournament: Quarterfinals will now air THURSDAY on ESPN2: Rui Hachimura vs. Devin Booker: 7 p.m. Derrick Jones Jr. vs. Montrezl Harrell: 8 p.m. Trae Young vs. Deandre Ayton: 9 p.m. Patrick Beverley vs. Andre Drummond: 10 p.m.
April 6, 2020 | 9:00 pm EDT Update
League assessing rapid COVID-19 testing devices
In recent weeks, officials within the NBA and NBPA have been collaborating in assessing the viability of multiple blood-testing devices for the novel coronavirus that could provide accurate results within a matter of minutes, a process that would hopefully enable the league to track the virus in what’s considered a critical first step toward resuming play in the near future. Multiple league sources close to the situation said the league and players union have been looking at what sources familiar with the matter have described as “diabetes-like” blood testing in which someone could, with the prick of a finger, be tested quickly and results could be gained inside of 15 minutes.
The league sources stressed that it is in the exploratory phase only and that there is no clear timetable as to when the efficacy of any such device may be proven. They’ve also stressed that advances in science and medicine are proceeding at a rapid pace, with collaboration across borders, which offers hope that breakthrough solutions could be possible much sooner than later.
Chatter about potentially playing games at neutral sites — or cities where the virus spread currently remains low — has circulated through the league, including the potential for all teams to play in one city, or for games to be split among two locations, one in the Western Conference and one in the Eastern Conference. “If there’s a will, there’s a way. Logistically, it can get done,” one GM said, while another cautioned against the risk of even one infected player.
The NBA informed teams on Monday that organizations are prohibited from conducting in-person workouts or interviews with draft-eligible players until further notice, according to a memo obtained by ESPN. NBA teams will be allowed to conduct virtual interviews with draft prospects, but are limited to four hours total for any single player, the memo said.
Teams are also prohibited from requesting video of recent workouts that players might conduct outside of a team environment, the memo said. Teams can only study film — such as college game and practice sessions — that occurred prior to the NBA’s suspension of play on March 11.
Bobby Marks: Until the early entry list is sent by the NBA, teams are still restricted from having contact with underclassmen. The last date to declare for the draft is April 26. The underclassmen list last year was sent out 3 days after the deadline.
Meyers Leonard: Ladies & Gentlemen.. WOW. THANK YOU to everyone who came thru the 24-hour live stream. Together, we raised $70,000 on our way to raise $175,000 and feed over 1 million people in the month of April due to COVID-19. The rest of the month is going to be exciting! Stay tuned! 🙏🏼❤️🔨
April 6, 2020 | 7:56 pm EDT Update
Jonathan Feigen: Silver concludes: “We miss it badly. I just want to assure everybody, while we’re putting the health and safety of everyone first, we’re looking at every possibility to get our players back on the floor and to play NBA basketball again.”
Despite the first-round games appearing to be played live when they were broadcast on ESPN and ESPN 2, they were actually pre-recorded. “It became clear that somebody knew something, and that the results had been leaked,” David Strauss, head oddsmaker at MyBookie.ag, told Reuters. “That’s a nightmare scenario for us. When a result is compromised, we close the lines and look for the info ourselves. It’s almost always in the forums or on Twitter.”
When a wave of bets were placed on 16th-seeded Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones to beat top-seeded Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, which he did 78-62 on Friday, it became clear that those placing bets knew something. “We initially made Durant the favorite to win the tournament but when …. the bets were completely one-sided toward Jones, it became obvious that someone knew the outcome of the game,” said SportsBetting.ag odds manager Robert Cooper, whose company lost a sum in the low five figures on the opening round.
April 6, 2020 | 7:30 pm EDT Update
Anthony Chiang: Adam Silver said call with President Trump that included other sports commissioners was an “old school conference call.” Said it lasted about 45 minutes, and “it was more just a chance for us to say we stand behind the country.”
Shams Charania: Sources: The NBA has given its franchises guidelines for the pre-Draft process during coronavirus pandemic, stating teams are allowed to conduct virtual meetings with prospects but prohibited from in-person workouts or requesting/watching live video.
Shams Charania: Until further notice, NBA teams will receive up to four hours per prospect in virtual meeting during predraft, sources said. Teams are prohibited from conducting more than two hours of virtual meetings with a player in a week.
April 6, 2020 | 7:21 pm EDT Update
Ira Winderman: Adam Silver says, “We, sports collectively, in a way, led the way in shutting down . . . we’d love to be part of the movement to restart the economy.” Said, though, health concerns are priority above all.
April 6, 2020 | 7:09 pm EDT Update
The N.B.A. and N.H.L., which were deep into their 2019-20 seasons before they were suspended last month, may be unable to finish their seasons because the cities they play in have restrictions on nonessential travel and because of the difficulty of acquiring enough test kits to ensure the safety of the players, team staffs and workers in arenas.
Mike Bass, a spokesman for the N.B.A., which would have started its postseason on April 18, said, “Any decision on a date to restart the season is likely weeks away and will be made in consultation with public health experts and in line with governmental directives and guidance.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik did a video interview with the Chicago Bulls today for the franchise’s Executive VP of Basketball Operations opening, sources tell ESPN. Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas will interview with Bulls mid-week.
Tim Reynolds: Caught up with Hall Of Fame-elect great Kevin Garnett today for something upcoming. One teaser: He says exercise is getting him through these times. “I should be able to run a marathon when this shit’s over with,” he said.
JD Shaw: Grant Riller (@G_getsbuckets) has signed with agent Scott Nichols of Rize Management ahead of the NBA Draft. Grant spent four seasons at Charleston, averaging 21.9 points this past year.
Fertitta is offering lenders some hefty concessions in exchange for their participation in a loan for a business that is suffering from decreased cash flow brought on by the pandemic. The businessman’s Golden Nugget casino is shut, steakhouse restaurant operator Del Frisco’s has closed in-house dining and his National Basketball Association (NBA) franchise the Houston Rockets is benched after the NBA suspended this season.
April 6, 2020 | 5:25 pm EDT Update
Danny Green optimistic about re-starting season
Danny Green recorded the latest episode of his podcast, “Inside the Green Room,” after sitting in on the latest call with the National Basketball Players Association, and he was apparently encouraged enough by what he heard to offer up the most optimistic take on the season starting back up again that I’ve heard anyone give since everything shut down in the first place:
Danny Green: “I think by any means necessary we’re going to try and salvage the season. And right now we’re fighting… Most guys think that for sure we’re going to have a season, it’s just going to start later than we expected, and just trying to get the next season to be pushed back is not going to be as easy as people think it’s going to be. (The second half of this season is) probably going to start in mid to late May maybe, that’s what we’re hoping for at the earliest. Or maybe earlier than that, but that’s the earliest we’re looking at, mid to late May, and it’ll probably go through August (or) as late as September I guess.”
Danny Green: “It was a good call, and positivity for the fans that we’re for sure going to have a season. So all the things that you hear in the news, seeing and reading, don’t believe it that the NBA season is cancelled. That’s not true.”
Adam Simon remaining with Miami
Ira Winderman: A Heat spokesman said Monday that Vice President of Basketball Operations/Assistant General Manager Adam Simon will remain with the Heat. There had been word of overtures from the Bulls.
Razorback head coach Eric Musselman went live on Instagram with his wife Danyelle on Sunday night to answer questions from Hog fans, and he hinted that Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe would test the NBA waters along with guard Mason Jones. Joe has yet to make an announcement regarding his professional decision.
April 6, 2020 | 4:09 pm EDT Update
Toronto coach Nick Nurse said he’s trying to prepare for every possibility that would allow the Raptors a chance to defend their title. “We’re ready for whatever is thrown at us,” Nurse said recently during a conference call with reporters. “I don’t think it really matters. What matters is that we attack the title in whatever format it’s going to be presented in and we go for it.”
Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said he has spent part of this hiatus studying the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets — the Bucks’ two most likely first-round playoff foes — as well as other Eastern Conference teams.
Celtics center Enes Kanter estimates it would take a minimum two to three weeks for players to get their bodies in game shape. Part of the reason, he said, is the shear time players have had away from the court. Kanter believes a second training camp-like period would probably be needed. “You can’t just say ‘OK, we’re going to play the games a week later.’ Some players are doing some things. Some players are in their apartments not doing anything,” Kanter said during a conference call. “We need to make sure everybody is doing their stuff and is in good shape to go out there and compete if we jump straight into playoffs.”
April 6, 2020 | 3:36 pm EDT Update
It’s looking less likely that the Bulls will interview either Raptors general manager Bobby Webster, who is in line for a new deal in Toronto, or Heat assistant general manager Adam Simon. The latter grew up in Miami and, beyond his strong ties to his hometown, is well respected by Heat president Pat Riley. Both candidates are expected to be retained by their clubs.
Sean Cunningham: Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé, joins California Gov. Gavin Newsom at Sleep Train Arena, to talk about donating the team’s former arena & practice facility to become a surge hospital during COVID-19 pandemic. @Vivek Ranadive @Sacramento Kings @GavinNewsom
The ACB is beginning a charity auction to help Rafael Nadal and Pau Gasol in their project to help relieve the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic and several Spanish stars have joined the cause.
Jerseys of historical club and NT finals, balls signed by champion teams, the trophy of the last Copa Del Rey, sneakers signed by Kobe Bryant, a signed mask of La Casa de Papel and more memorabilia will be up for grabs in the auction set up by the ACB.
