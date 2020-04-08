Serge is hosting a talent show on IG Live right now. His foundation will donate $20K to COVID-19 relief in the winner’s city (the winner also gets a signed Ibaka jersey).

DeMar just crashed it and said he'll match Serge's $20K donation. Good stuff from a couple Raptor greats. pic.twitter.com/SMu9epIifg

