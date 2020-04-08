-
April 8, 2020 | 7:01 pm EDT Update
The Bulls first interviewed Arturas Karnisovas for their head of basketball operations on Tuesday, sources said, and the two parties scheduled plans for further conversations as the Denver Nuggets general manager became a centerpiece of the search.
The Bulls hope to have the first part of the hiring process finalized sooner than later, sources said, particularly since the new hire will be granted authority to build out the front office’s infrastructure. Utah Jazz general manager Justin Zanik interviewed for the position on Monday.
Discussions, either formal or informal, are expected to occur with other candidates. There is substantial interest around the league for potential positions in the Bulls’ revamped front office, a source said.
Josh Lewenberg: Serge is hosting a talent show on IG Live right now. His foundation will donate $20K to COVID-19 relief in the winner’s city (the winner also gets a signed Ibaka jersey). DeMar just crashed it and said he’ll match Serge’s $20K donation. Good stuff from a couple Raptor greats. pic.twitter.com/SMu9epIifg
April 8, 2020 | 5:24 pm EDT Update
Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas has made a strong impression on the Chicago Bulls and emerged as a focus of the franchise’s process to hire a new executive vice president of basketball operations, sources told ESPN. Conversations with Karnisovas and Bulls officials are continuing Wednesday, sources said.
Karnisovas’ diverse background in the game had captured the Bulls’ attention from the start of this process, including his role in building the Nuggets into a contender with team president Tim Connelly and governor Josh Kroenke; stops with the Houston Rockets front office and league office; and a decorated EuroLeague and Olympic medal-winning playing career.
And so began the Jose Calderon Sisyphean Point Guard battle. It’s something I wrote about plenty when I was only writing as a hobby on the side. It was fascinating to me that over the years the Raptors would bring in a number of point guards to supplant Calderon, only for Calderon to continually prove the better starting option. It began, somewhat, with James, more on aesthetic term and age than performance. Calderon then transitioned into a He Should Play More All-Star in the Forderon years, then fought off Jarrett Jack and Jerryd Bayless. To this day, the first Rudy Gay trade remains nearly as important to the success of this Raptors’ era as the second, because who’s to say even Kyle Lowry could have beaten out Calderon for a starring role? (I am. Lowry is. It would have been the end of the Calderon victory cycle. But Calderon started at least part-time in Detroit, Dallas, New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Cleveland after leaving.)
I found something remarkably admirable in Calderon’s ability to oscillate between roles and quietly continue to outperform expectations and glossier options, all while profiling as a beloved teammate and franchise figure. That longevity had him atop the Raptors’ all-time leaderboard for assists until recently, and he remains one of the more decorated long-time Raptors from a statistical perspective. He also, of course, added the 3 to his game to become a lethal (if too unselfish) multi-level shooting threat, leading the league in 3-point percentage in 2012-13 and free-throw percentage in 2008-09.
An aside: I remember one time when Calderon returned to Toronto as a member of the visiting team (I want to say the Hawks in 2016-17), someone brought up his historic free-throw season in the locker room. Calderon sunk 87 consecutive free throws, the second-longest streak in league history (97, Michael Williams), that year, and his full-season mark of 98.1 percent at the line remains an NBA record. The person who was remarking on the feat, though, got the number wrong. Calderon politely corrected him that he’d made 151-of-154, only to be argued with. Calderon, in his friendly demeanour, assured this person he was wrong. I ultimately looked up the stat to have Calderon’s back. He was very gracious in his correctness.
April 8, 2020 | 3:57 pm EDT Update
Trae Young, Chris Paul among HORSE competitors
Mark Medina: Rob Pelinka on Kobe Bryant officially getting the Hall of Fame nod: “It was a moment full of mixed emotions. All of us are heartbroken he couldn’t be there to receive that honor in person. But I have a level of confidence he is with us in spirit and is celebrating that.”
Bill Oram: Lakers GM Rob Pelinka just concluded a conference call with local writers and said, among many other things, that “in a time like this, a friend like Kobe (Bryant) is especially missed.” Here’s his complete thought: pic.twitter.com/mf1vgVjL9x
April 8, 2020 | 2:29 pm EDT Update
April 8, 2020 | 2:13 pm EDT Update
April 8, 2020 | 1:44 pm EDT Update
KC Johnson: Bulls have interviewed Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas for lead executive position, per sources. As previously reported, Bulls hope to have process finalized sooner than later.
Unexpected news stunned Jacque Vaughn on the morning of March 7. Two phone calls — first from Kenny Atkinson, then from Sean Marks — shook up Vaughn’s world. Atkinson suddenly was out as Brooklyn Nets head coach after nearly four full seasons, and Vaughn would work as the interim coach for the remainder of the regular season and any playoff games. “(It’s) nothing that I had scripted in my mind at any point, in the imagination,” Vaughn said the day he assumed the interim duties. “It’s been a little bit of a whirlwind. But it’s a part of who we are right now and we’ll continue to move forward.”
Vaughn’s supporters include Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego, who knows exactly what it feels like to serve as an interim head coach. Borrego was the Magic’s top assistant coach when the Magic fired Vaughn, and Borrego worked as Vaughn’s temporary successor over the final 30 games of the 2014-15 season, receiving Vaughn’s support every step of the way. But even Borrego admitted that recent events make Vaughn’s situation more difficult. “There’s no book on that,” Borrego said. “I’m sure Kenny encouraged him to move forward, keep pounding away. That’s what Jacque encouraged me to do when I took over. That gave me peace to move forward that I can do it with clarity and coach the team with the right mindset. Kenny’s giving him his blessing and now he’s at peace with that. At this point, he’s done it before. For Jacque, this is his second time around and he’s going to do better the second time around.”
Vaughn was asked about his chances of the full-time gig the day he took over and didn’t disclose how he felt about his odds. Instead, he talked about his mindset. “I think I’m very realistic about it,” he said. “I’ve challenged the guys to make the most of 20 games and, hopefully, it’s more than that. What’s going to happen is going to happen. I’m going to give you all I’ve got. I’ll definitely do that.”
April 8, 2020 | 11:18 am EDT Update
The National Basketball Players Association stressed during Tuesday’s conference call with NBA agents that no decision has been made about resuming the season, a league source confirmed. The agents were also informed that there hasn’t been a consensus on a cutoff date to make a decision. However, the NBPA did reiterate how owners could withhold 25% of players’ remaining salary if the season is canceled. Predraft guidelines along with the uncertainties with this season’s revenue sharing and next season’s salary cap were among other topics.
The pay reduction would not affect players waived before March 13 or those on two-way contracts. The source said the owners would most likely deduct 15% from players’ remaining salary since they already withhold 10% in escrow. That would give them the 25% needed.
The agents were told the NBA has yet to do an audit for this season due to the uncertainty involving the remainder of the campaign. As a result, the dollar amount of players’ portion from the league’s revenue sharing has yet to be determined, agents were told. Agents were also informed that next season’s salary cap won’t be determined until after the audit.
Karl-Anthony Towns is in the throes of the crisis with his mother, who has been hospitalized and on a ventilator since being diagnosed with COVID-19 weeks ago. The bond between Saunders and Towns was forged years ago, and it has never been more important. “I’ll just say that his strength and the strength that he’s shown for his teammates and just for him being able to share is not just admirable, but it’s something that he should be commended for, the way he was able to bring attention … to safe practices and social distancing and doing the right things right now and being ultimately part of a solution,” Saunders said.
Yet despite all these credentials and then some, Toni Kukoc has yet to be named a Hall of Famer. This year was the third in a row that the Croatian great wasn’t inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame after being among the nominees. “Honestly, it means a lot more to me that I played alongside Michael Jordan and won NBA titles,” Kukoc said in an interview with Croatian website tportal. “I have no influence in my induction into the Hall of Fame. People are asked to decide and I’d really like to know who these people are. It’s allegedly unknown who they are because they haven’t been presented publicly. I really don’t know whether or not I’ll ever enter the Hall of Fame. Would I like it? Of course, I would! Well, another year has passed but nothing happened.”
The former three-time champion with the Chicago Bulls said that he prefers to shift his attention to a passion that shares with former teammate Michael Jordan: Golfing. “After all, what am I going to say about myself? But if my former coaches, former teammates, and basketball experts say I am one of the top 3-4 European players of all time, what are we talking about? Maybe they all don’t know what they’re talking about? It doesn’t make sense to talk about that any more… You know, I would rather spend that energy playing an 18-hole golf course.”
Josh Okogie almost missed the text. It was 10 days after the NBA season was suspended, and the Minnesota Timberwolves wing was sleeping in. But he woke up to a message that the team had organized a conference call with world-renowned motivational speaker Eric Thomas — also known as “ET The Hip-Hop Preacher.” “I wasn’t even going to join it but when I saw it was ET, I had to hear him. I joined the call and he was talking about how the ball is still bouncing,” Okogie said. “He was talking about how the season is suspended and the physical ball isn’t still bouncing, but just because the ball stops bouncing on the court, it doesn’t mean the ball stops bouncing in life. “And all the coaches were like, ‘Wow.’ Even I was like, ‘Wow.'”
“ET is just a ball of light,” Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond told ESPN earlier this season. “His energy, his inspiration, the way he views life and the way he can inspire so many people just by his words is huge. Sometimes I listen to his stuff whenever I’m feeling off or I need a certain message. He has messages for all different types of things.” Thomas has shared his messages directly with NBA veterans such as Drummond, Paul and Kyrie Irving. He has connected with rookies, including Zion Williamson, as part of the NBA’s annual rookie symposium. Players point to his rise from his humble beginnings and his raw, powerful delivery of his messages as sources of inspiration.
A communication from the league office was sent to all teams during the week of the NBA suspension about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic might have on mental and emotional well-being. The memo included customized documents with tips, resources and information from mental health and wellness partners, providers and consultants, to help players, team staff and their families maintain mental wellness. That’s why the Timberwolves took on the initiative to collaborate with Thomas. “We pride ourselves in being player-centric, and as we face this incredibly difficult time, we are looking for ways to thoroughly support our players,” Timberwolves president Gersson Rosas told ESPN. “Eric Thomas has a powerful voice with a strong message and we believe his perspective will encourage our players to stay connected and to motivate them to get through the current challenges we are all facing.”
Real Madrid reached an agreement with the players to reduce their salaries by 20% due to the coronavirus pandemic, as reported by AS. The reduction of the salaries will be by 10% if Liga (football season) will resume (even behind closed doors).
Since the news of the NBA’s hiatus nearly four weeks ago, the Sixers’ staff has been committed to helping the team’s players through all facets of this crisis. “From Day 1, we were ready to take care of our players,” said Lorena Torres, the team’s Performance Director, who was creating individualized workout plans the night the NBA announced its suspension. “We were prepared … and we are a team that believes in individualization, covering individualized needs,” Torres said. “But it’s more than just physical plans, it’s also about the mental and nutritional side of it.”
Torres worked closely with JaeHee Cho, the Sixers’ Executive Chef. “It was actually really incredible to see all the different talented people, and people at the top of their field, all working for the Sixers,” Cho said, “and all of a sudden the goal wasn’t how do we win basketball games anymore, it was how do we keep everyone healthy and fed properly during a pandemic? What does that actually mean? “It was an incredible amount of information being exchanged, and from a professional development point of view, it was pretty cool to see how fast we could mobilize actions and get things done.”
April 8, 2020 | 7:24 am EDT Update
KAT's mother remains in hospital
Two weeks ago, former Kentucky star Karl-Anthony Towns announced his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, was not only diagnosed with COVID-19, but had since been placed in a medically induced coma. In our first public update since that announcement, UK head coach John Calipari told fans “Ms. Jackie” was still fighting for her life in the hospital.
There was no word of an update on how Towns’ mom, Jacqueline Cruz, had been doing since then until Monday, when John Calipari, Towns’ college coach at Kentucky, said she is still in the hospital. Calipari held a Facebook Live chat and said he has been getting updates from Towns’ father, Karl Sr., on Cruz’s condition in a New Jersey hospital. “She’s fighting. She’s there …” Calipari said. “Keep praying for her. Send her unbelievably positive thoughts, and I just can’t wait until she gets out of that hospital.”
“Ms. Jackie, Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother, is still in that hospital fighting. She’s there,” Calipari said in a Facebook Live video stream Monday evening. “We get updates, every single day we get an update from Karl Sr. about how she’s doing from the nurses at the ICU.” Most importantly, Calipari asked fans to continue to pray for her and send positive thoughts her way during this difficult time. “Keep praying for her, send her unbelievably positive thoughts,” the Kentucky head coach said. “I can’t wait until she gets out of that hospital. It’s been a tough road.”
The Mavericks are set to Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey at the start of next season. During the ceremony, taking place during the team’s second game, the hope was to also unveil the model a Nowitzki statue—no doubt in his signature one-legged jumper pose—that will eventually stand outside the American Airlines Center. Now, that might not happen. “You know, this obviously slowed it down,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told me in a recent interview. “The hope was to have a model ready to show the second game of this coming season when we retire his jersey. We’ll have to see how everything plays out.”
The longest-tenured Knick will enter the final year of his rookie contract, making a hefty $6.2 million in 2020-21. Knicks fans either love or hate their 2017 lottery pick it seems. “Knicks fans, they love the team,’’ Ntilikina said. “They really want the team to be successful. They really have that drive with basketball. Also that’s what makes it really special to be able to play at the Garden.’’
Mike Vorkunov: NBPA held a call with agents today. One of the things they told them was to expect what was described as a large reduction in BRI for 2021. But there were no concrete details about free agency. The salary cap should be calculated fairly and not off 2020 as a springboard number.
The writings were on the wall and FIBA Europe confirmed today the obvious. No basketball tournaments will be held this summer and the fate of Eurobasket 2021 will be decided on Thursday. Per the press release: The FIBA Europe Board convened on Tuesday to discuss and take decisions about upcoming events. The meeting, which took place via video conference, was chaired by FIBA Europe President Turgay Demirel, with FIBA President Hamane Niang, FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis and FIBA Executive Director Europe Kamil Novak also in attendance.
Jay Busbee: Robert Edward Auctions has a game-worn, signed Michael Jordan Dream Team Jersey up for bid. Starting price: $25,000. Your kids don’t REALLY need college, now do they?