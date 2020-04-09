NBA and WNBA players and former NBA players plan to participate in a HORSE competition that will be televised by ESPN, the network reported on Wednesday. Among the players expected to compete: Oklahoma City’s Chris Paul, Atlanta’s Trae Young and Chicago’s Zach LaVine. ESPN and other networks are looking for content to air while games are not being played. ESPN is the middle of a 16-player NBA2K video game tournament, and the HORSE event is another way for fans to watch players participate.
April 9, 2020 | 9:24 am EDT Update
And make no mistake about it, Karnisovas will have full control over basketball operations, including the futures of Forman, head coach Jim Boylen, and the entire coaching staff. A source told the Sun-Times Thursday morning that Boylen is already concerned that he will be ousted, and was hoping to sit down with his new bosses and discuss his year-and-a-half on the job. Whether Boylen will get that opportunity is obviously yet to be decided, but even his biggest supporters — the Reinsdorfs — won’t be throwing a life preserver his way if Karnisovas wants to go in a different direction.
KC Johnson: Rockets GM Daryl Morey, who hired Arturas Karnisovas as international scout, told @Tom Haberstroh this: “Arturas is one of the best executives in the NBA. I’m so happy he is getting this opportunity. He was instrumental in our success. I’m also thrilled he’s in the East now!”
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Chicago Bulls are finalizing a deal with Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas to become the franchise’s new Executive VP of Basketball Operations, sources tell ESPN. Karnisovas will be tasked with hiring a new GM and reshaping the front office. Patrick Beverley: Very Good for the city!!!
The prolific scorer made the jump to the NBA making 182 appearances with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, and New York Knicks through 2012-13, 2013-14, and 2014-15. “There is NBA interest every year,” his agent said regarding a potential NBA return, “I don’t rule out him joining an NBA team if the EuroLeague season is canceled and the NBA season resumes.”
He also walked back comments he made on the “Road Trippin’ Podcast” on March 26 when hosts Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye and Allie Clifton suggested the league could restart if all essential personnel — players, coaches, training staff, medical staff, referees, broadcasters, etc. — were quarantined together in the same location for the duration of the games left on the schedule and he dismissed that scenario, saying, “I ain’t going for that s—.” “I believe once [the pandemic is] under control and they allow us to resume some type of activity, I would love to get the season back going,” James said Wednesday. “I feel like we’re in a position where we can get back and start to compete for a championship, get back to doing what we love to do, making our Laker faithful proud of us, of being back on the floor. And if it’s in one single, isolated destination … if it’s Las Vegas or somewhere else that can hold us and keep us in the best possible chance to be safe — not only on the floor, but also off the floor, as well — then those conversations will be had. Just figuring out a way.”
His relationship with his sister heightened Booker’s sensitivity to the challenges people with disabilities face in social situations. Over the course of his NBA career, he has worked with Special Olympics organizers to bring its members to two draft lotteries. On Thursday morning, Booker became the newest Special Olympics global ambassador. “I am really excited about it,” Booker told ESPN during a phone interview. “I have always dibbled and dabbled in partnering with them. Being raised with my sister and the challenges she faces every day have always driven me.”
“Having somebody in my life that faces challenges every day with the immune system, I think people are not aware of it,” Booker said. “People need to hear about it more and how this can really affect other people lives, no matter how healthy you are. I would say it’s selfish in a way, but it’s not quite selfish because they don’t have the right information.” Booker paused before settling on the word “naive” as an apt description.
April 9, 2020 | 8:17 am EDT Update
Serge Ibaka wants to stay in Toronto
Matthew: You heard it from the man himself folks, @sergeibaka says he’s ready to stay and re-sign with the @Raptors! #WeTheNorth (🎥: HollywoodUnlocked)
“I’m going to stay, bro.” Ibaka said. “This place is beautiful. … It’s a beautiful city, beautiful people here and then we have one of the best teams. Why leave?” It’s safe to say the current contract has worked out quite well for both sides. Ibaka is currently averaging a career-best 16.0 points and 8.3 rebounds while playing 27.5 minutes per night. He’s ingrained himself on a roster that’s among the best in the Eastern Conference and was close to locking up the No. 2 seed in the Eastern playoffs before the NBA suspended play due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This isn’t the time to write the Lakers’ season in review just yet. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on Monday that the league will not make any decisions this month, and it remains unclear if next month will bring any clarity. “I’m always pretty optimistic about everything,” James said. “I feel like it’s always greener on the other side of the fence. I believe that this is a roadblock for all of us, not only as Americans, but for the world … It’s a test of our mental side, our spiritual side, it’s a test for everything. We had grown so comfortable with how we live our life and everyday life that it’s now time to take a pause. I’m very optimistic about not only just basketball, but sport. It’s not just about the Lakers. It’s not just about the NBA, but it’s everything.”
If the NBA season can’t resume, it will be left incomplete for James and his teammates, but not without special moments. “I will have some satisfaction of being with my brothers, being with my guys, thinking about some of the road trips that we had, thinking about some of the games we lost, some of the games we won, some of the games we overcame, and then everything we’ve been going through this season,” James said. “Just the ups and downs not only on the floor but off the floor, everything that we’ve had to endure as Laker faithful, us as players and coaching staff and an organization. “Closure? No, but to be proud of what we were able to accomplish to this point, I’ll be able to look back and say we did something special in that small period of time.”
Although Lakers players were placed into a 14-day, self-isolation period after two unnamed players tested positive for COVID-19 and the team continues to practice social distancing through the government-mandated April 30 time frame, it’s no surprise they’re trying to come together while being physically apart. “For the guys, we work hard with our strength and conditioning staff to make sure they have fitness bundles delivered to them where we can do Zoom workouts,” Rob Pelinka, the team’s vice president of basketball operations and general manager, said Wednesday on a conference call with reporters. “This is a team that just loved being together, whether it was on the bench, on the bus, in the locker room. These guys just have a great chemistry of being together. So they’ve tried to stay as connected as possible in the ways they can, working out together virtually.”
If returning to the court to salvage the 2019-20 season proves to be impossible, Pelinka said he will still feel some sense of accomplishment regarding the Lakers’ campaign. “It’s almost like I look at our season like a series of tests, and we got a lot of As. And we got some A-pluses and some A-minuses. And I think there has been a lot of success in that,” he said. “We haven’t had the chance to take a final exam yet. But that doesn’t mean we’re not going to celebrate the As that we’ve gotten so far.”
Oscar Tshiebwe is going to test the NBA’s draft waters after all. The talented West Virginia freshman power forward announced Wednesday evening that he will enter his name into the NBA Draft, but will keep open the possibility of returning to the Mountaineers next season.
Asked if the Cavs could be a playoff team next season, Bickerstaff expressed plenty of optimism. “Yeah,” he said Wednesday afternoon during a conference call with Wine and Gold United members. “I think our responsibility is to keep improving. You always look outward. You’re always doing your job to see what players you’re going to get in the draft, what free agents may be available, but for us as a coaching staff, our priority is developing the guys that we have here and who we can identify to take the biggest step to make us that team that we want to be. And that’s a playoff-contending team.
The sides were finalizing contractual details on a multiyear deal late Wednesday night, after the team offered the job to Karnisovas shortly after completing a second round of interviews, sources said. Karnisovas, 48, will replace John Paxson, who has been running the Bulls’ basketball operations since 2003. Karnisovas will be tasked with reshaping the totality of an organization that has failed to reach the postseason the past two seasons, including hiring a new general manager and additional basketball operations and scouting positions, sources said.
As head of basketball operations, Karnisovas will have authority to hire a new general manager, build out the organizational infrastructure and will have full autonomy over basketball operations, including deciding the future of the coaching staff, sources said.
The Bulls were taken with Karnisovas’ history for talent evaluation and strong endorsements from Nuggets governor Josh Kroenke and president of basketball operations Tim Connelly about Karnisovas’ leadership, organization and ability to structure operations, sources said. Karnisovas had a lengthy virtual interview with Bulls chief operating officer Michael Reinsdorf, who is leading the search, on Tuesday, sources said. On Wednesday, Reinsdorf introduced Karnisovas to his father, Jerry, for additional discussions and got Jerry’s blessing to offer Karnisovas the job.
Kevin Garnett wants to buy the SuperSonics
But there was also a surprise: Garnett revealed a deep affinity for Seattle, to the point where he said he’d like to see the NBA return to that city — and said he would bring a team there if he could. “If I have a dream, I would say that I would love to be able to go and buy the Seattle SuperSonics and reactivate the Pacific Northwest,” Garnett said. “Seattle was huge to our league. I would love to be able to do that. That’s what’s up. If there’s one thing I could do tomorrow, it would be that.” These days, it’s not that uncommon for Garnett to be thinking big.
They are a necessary distraction, in what has been a trying year. Garnett does not have great things to say about 2020, with the pandemic coming when he is still personally reeling from Bryant’s Jan. 26 death in a helicopter crash. “I ain’t going to front, man, since Kobe died, it’s been like upside down. 2020 has been (awful),” Garnett said. “So, I’ve just been trying to maintain and … appreciating some of the small intangible things and actually enjoying life a little bit or trying to and be productive.”
To him, the unprecedented pause in play, spurred by the coronavirus pandemic that has caused cancellations worldwide, represents an opportunity. At least, Pelinka said, that’s how his friend Kobe Bryant would have viewed it. “You know it’s interesting, the inspiration from Kobe is (that) he would always say that the trials of life are kind of when greatness is forged,” said Pelinka on a Zoom call with reporters, when he considered all of the difficulties the Lakers and the league have faced this season, including Bryant’s death in January.
Pelinka argued that Bryant’s legacy reflected something more substantive. Bryant had often reached out to star players with questions on varying X’s and O’s, including Jordan, Magic Johnson and Hakeem Olajuwon. Bryant then became gracious toward sharing that with the next generation’s star players. “He was one of the players I think that led the charge of really reaching out to all-time greats to try to collect wisdom and advice from them,” Pelinka said of Bryant. “He was one of the first players, I think, to really, really tap in to getting knowledge from the all-time greats and to be inspired by them. And to think now that a part of him will live in the Hall of Fame, a part of his spirit will always be there, the inspiration flips I think from those type of players inspiring him to now him being an inspiration to all of them and to all of us.”
Garnett said he will not call for his induction to be a ’08 Celtics reunion, but everybody is invited. “That’s not important,” he said Monday. “I wouldn’t dare ask those guys to do that. I’m not a guy to do that. If someone wants to do something on their own, fine. That ’08 team, I have connections with everybody on that team. We will forever be brothers. Nothing more, nothing less. “I don’t want any games. If it’s real, it’s real, if it’s not, it’s not. People who want to show their appreciation for whatever it is, that’s cool. I would never put that on any of those guys. That team, those are bros for life. “That includes Ray.”
Garnett said he’s all for a group gathering, but he wants it to be completely sincere and real. “But if Paul, a lot of guys really want to break bread just dealing with the current state [of the world]. I don’t know. I just don’t think you turn it on like that. I don’t think you are it on and off like that, I’m not really big on that,” Garnett said. “I wish Ray all the best in whatever he’s doing. I wished him [well] when he went [into the Hall of Fame], congratulated him, and kept it moving.
But in an episode of ESPN’s “The Woj Pod” released Wednesday, the 18-year pro said he wishes he never would have played alongside Jordan with the Wizards in 2002-03, a year that turned out to be Jordan’s final NBA season. “Honestly, I wish I never played in Washington and for a number of reasons,” Stackhouse said. “I felt we were on our way in Detroit before I got traded there. It was really challenging to be able to be in a situation with an idol who at this particular point, I felt like I was a better player.
“Things were still being run through Michael Jordan,” he continued. “[Head coach] Doug Collins, I love Doug, but I think that was an opportunity for him to make up for some ill moments that they may have had back in Chicago. So, pretty much everything that Michael wanted to do [we did]. We got off to a pretty good start and he didn’t like the way the offense was running because it was running a little bit more through me. He wanted to get a little more isolations for him on the post, of course, so we had more isolations for him on the post. And it just kind of spiraled in a way that I didn’t enjoy that season at all. The kind of picture I had in my mind of Michael Jordan and the reverence I had for him, I lost a little bit of it during the course of that year.”
He impressed in those scrimmages with his skill and bravado. But, according to Jerry Stackhouse, Bryant wasn’t big on passing. Stackhouse, now the head coach at Vanderbilt, spent the first two-plus years of his career with the Sixers before being traded to the Pistons and matched up with Bryant in those scrimmages. “What happened with Kobe was nobody really wanted to play with Kobe,” he said on The Woj Pod. “[Former La Salle star and NBA player] Lionel Simmons, you used to always see him pulling Kobe to the side, like, ‘Man, you gotta pass the ball! You gotta learn how to do this!’ Because the older guys were from Philly. … These stories kind of take on a life of their own. And yes, Kobe had some good days scoring the ball, because he could handle it so well. But he had tunnel vision at that point. You had pickup games, sometimes he didn’t even get picked up. “
Jerry Stackhouse: “But again, because he’s so been great since this, these stories go back of ‘Oh, he beat Stackhouse one-on-one.’ Come on, man. Me at 20 years old, can you imagine a 17-year-old beating me consistently? I’d have hurt him first, real talk. Just physically, that could never happen to me. Did we play one-on-one? Yes. Did he beat me, did he maybe win a game? Yes. Did he consistently beat Jerry Stackhouse at 20 years old when he was 17? Hell no. I’m putting an end to that story. … Was he super talented and everyone saw great potential in him? Yes, but those scenarios … of Kobe Bryant, they’re a little bit of a different story when you go talk to people that were actually in the gym.
The fight to defeat COVID-19 is one that will only be won together. The Miami HEAT store and Refried Apparel are partnering together to turn $100k in unsold jerseys into over 7,000 masks to be donated to local medical facilities in need. “I remembered we were sitting on some former players’ jerseys and T-shirts and I thought to myself, ‘Let’s recycle these into something useful and donate them to those brave folks on the front lines of this pandemic,'” said Andy Montero, Vice President of Retail Business & Development for the Miami HEAT. “We’re stuck in our houses, but I’m so happy we are finding ways to help!”
Knicks superfan Fred Klein, a longtime Garden courtside fixture, died Saturday from coronavirus, his wife Terry told the Daily News. He was 85. Klein, who also once co-owned the iconic Carnegie Deli, was a season ticket holder for longer than Spike Lee, having purchased his first seat in 1959. He boasted of missing only 43 home games over about 55 years before Alzheimer’s left him unable to attend. Klein died inside a Manhattan nursing home, according to Terry, after treatments for pneumonia were unsuccessful. “He was a legend,” she said. “He really was.”
April 9, 2020 | 12:42 am EDT Update
Chicago Bulls to hire Arturas Karnisovas as top decision-maker
KC Johnson: Confirming that Bulls are negotiating a deal to make Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas their next head of basketball operations, per source. 1st with news was @wojespn. As previously reported, this hire will work to build out organizational infrastructure, including a GM.
April 8, 2020 | 9:06 pm EDT Update
Mike Trudell: LeBron was very positively surprised by how quickly this Lakers team, with a new coach and mostly new players, was able to click and figure out their identity and find a rhythm. He’s proud of how they played, but there’s no closure/satisfaction w/out resumption of play.
April 8, 2020 | 8:43 pm EDT Update
The Chicago Bulls’ search for a new head of basketball operations continued Wednesday with more potential candidates revealed. None of them were African American. The reaction from a handful of NBA’s black executives, who spoke to The Undefeated on the condition of anonymity in order to speak freely on the topic, was disappointment and frustration.
“It’s clear there is an underlying hypocrisy telling us the NBA is diverse, but when an opportunity comes, the process isn’t,” one black assistant NBA general manager told The Undefeated. “All we want is a chance. As a black man, all we want is a fair opportunity to show we are just as qualified.”
None of the aforementioned Bulls candidates are of African American descent, which is troubling in a league that is about 75% black. Sources say Bulls COO and president Michael Reinsdorf, who has been conducting virtual interviews, had not spoken to any black potential candidates as of Wednesday morning. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Karnisovas is the leading candidate. “They are not even hiding what they are doing,” one black NBA general manager said of the Bulls.
Said another NBA assistant general manager: “That is a slap in the face. Their worst is still being considered over our best. The league is going to have to do something. It does get frustrating.”