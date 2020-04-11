Hakeem Olajuwon (@DR34M) is thrilled Rudy Tomjanovich has asked him to be one of his presenters when Rudy is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame: “I told him I feel so honored. It’s my honor that he thought of me. As you know our careers paralleled…” pic.twitter.com/p5JO3fA8hL

— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) April 11, 2020