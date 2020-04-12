USA Today Sports

April 12, 2020 | 8:36 pm EDT Update
April 12, 2020 | 7:47 pm EDT Update
April 12, 2020 | 7:39 pm EDT Update

League preparing a 25-day plan to return to basketball

The league office is currently preparing a 25-day, “back-to-basketball plan,” according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Individual workouts would last 11 days under the NBA’s potential plan, and teams would then come together for a 14-day training camp, per Windhorst. If parts of the nation begin to re-open, the NBA could begin a four-week program to resume the 2019-20 season.
5 hours ago via Michael Shapiro @ Sports Illustrated

“In talking to executives and trainers around the league, what they’re looking at is a 25-day return to basketball window,” Windhorst said on ESPN on Sunday. “An 11-day series of individual workouts. …and then hopefully, if the clearance comes that they can play five-on-five basketball, a 14-day training camp. So as you hope for the country to heal and the virus to get better, look for at least about a three-and-a-half to four-week return date before you’d ever get back to games.”
5 hours ago via Michael Shapiro @ Sports Illustrated

As one of the eight competitors in the NBA’s HORSE Challenge, Billups is most concerned about the weather at his home in Colorado. With each player using his or her home court to exercise social distancing, Billups may be at a disadvantage — with Sunday’s forecast for the Denver to include a high of 32 degrees and snow showers, with winds at 14 mph. “They asked if I would be willing to do it, but it depends on the weather — it might snow one day and rain the next,” Billups said. “The weather is cool right now, but I hope it’s not too windy.”
5 hours ago via Rod Beard @ Detroit News

Billups, 43, hasn’t played in the NBA since 2014, but when he got a call about being one of the participants in the HORSE Challenge, which will be televised on ESPN on Sunday, he didn’t need a lot of convincing. “It was (an easy choice), because I don’t have to go anywhere and I’m just sitting around the house,” Billups said. “It was a matter of my weather conditions, yes or no. I looked at the weather app and said I could do it.”
5 hours ago via Rod Beard @ Detroit News

April 12, 2020 | 6:41 pm EDT Update
During his run to the semis, Beverley gave everyone watching at home a taste of the nonstop motor on his mouth, with his trash talking often going viral during wins over Portland’s Hassan Whiteside and Cleveland’s Andre Drummond. Before their matchup, Beverley told Drummond that he had been “working out like a madman” during the quarantine. “I already know, you have no off switch, man,” Drummond said.
6 hours ago via Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN

At one point when Whiteside messed up an alley-oop attempt while using LeBron James in the video game, Beverley even found a way to talk trash to virtual LeBron. “Video game James, he’s got some years on him now,” Beverley said. “He can’t just be jumping all over the rim now.” When Whiteside said that Giannis Antetokounmpo is like “a cheat code” in the video game, Beverley quickly corrected Whiteside. “It ain’t Giannis playing, I’m controlling him,” Beverley said. “So I’m just a cheat code.”
6 hours ago via Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN

“If you ever want to see an example of Pat being quiet, you watch the first couple minutes of that game against Hassan Whiteside [and] guys are texting like, ‘What’s wrong with Pat?'” Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said last week about teammates watching Beverley play. “‘Is Pat sick? Is Pat under the weather? Does the volume not work on Pat’s control?’ And then all of a sudden, he started to get a little rhythm.” And everyone else got to see in this NBA 2K Players Tournament what the Clippers see on a daily basis. “Pat was back being Pat,” Frank said.
6 hours ago via Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN

Ettore Messina addresses the possibility of EuroLeague resuming its action for the 2019-20 season that has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, in a recent interview with Raisport. “Resuming is unlikely. In Italy, you can move by bus except when you have to play in Sassari or Brindisi. Maybe in a more normal situation, in two to three months. But it is something you can’t plan now. Thinking about 18 European teams flying from one country to another seems unlikely” Messina said as adapted by basketuniverso.it.
6 hours ago via EuroHoops.net

On the most recent episode of Talkin’ Blazers, former teammates Travis Outlaw and Channing Frye shared memories from that era of Trail Blazers basketball and how the career of Greg Oden, in particular, was tragically cut short. “He’s one of the most, between him and Brandon Roy, the guy that I wish would have been healthy… because when he was doing his workouts and he was doing stuff when he was healthy, you were like ‘I get it’. I would have taken him number one too like obviously Kevin Durant is who he is now (amazing, Hall-of-Famer, Champion)… Greg Oden was like an anomaly of a human being, especially as a big dude.” – Channing Frye
6 hours ago via Dylan Mickanen @ Yahoo! Sports

April 12, 2020 | 1:44 pm EDT Update
How’s recovery been going? Jalen Brunson: It’s been good. It’s a little bit annoying right now considering I can’t really go in to get physical therapy every day at the facility, or anything like that, but I’m making everything work. I have a nice little setup at home now where I can just wake up, do everything I have to do in the morning and then take a couple-hour break and then do it again in the afternoon. So I’m making it work and just trying to stay positive.
11 hours ago via Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News

Jalen Brunson: I truly was trying to get back and trying to finish the season out. But also in the back of my mind, I wasn’t putting surgery off and saying it wasn’t a possibility. The morning of the day the NBA shut down, we were talking about when I could get it done if I wanted to get it done — just hypothetically — and then that night is when everything started happening, so we said ‘Hey, let’s get it done ASAP.’ We didn’t know how long this was going to be, how long it was going to take.
11 hours ago via Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News

Billionaire Mark Cuban cast doubts on the rosy economic forecast President Donald Trump cast on Friday in an interview on “Fox News Sunday.” “I wish he was right but he’s not,” Cuban told host Chris Wallace in response to a question about Trump’s projections for an economic recovery. “I think it’s going to be slower. I think there’s going to be so many different ways we’ll have to adapt to this new abnormal.”
11 hours ago via Politico.com

11 hours ago via Politico.com

April 12, 2020 | 1:16 pm EDT Update
Before the 2019-20 NBA season was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl was sidelined for five days with a right MCL strain. However, since he has been in self-quarantine in San Antonio, his injury is no longer an issue and is ready to hit the court should the Spurs’ season resume. “Although I have no experience with knee injuries, I expect that I will have no problems if the season continues,” said Poeltl to Austrian outlet Die Presse.
11 hours ago via news4sanantonio.com

There have been thoughts games could be played without fans in arenas or at neutral cities such as Las Vegas. Something Poeltl would not want to see happen but does understand the severity of the COVID-19 virus. “That would logically not be optimal, but the conditions would be the same for everyone,” said Poeltl. “So you could at least give people some entertainment at home.” Said Poeltl: “Of course I would like to finish the season, but you are also worried. Basketball is a contact sport and if someone has the virus, many will have it in a short time.”
11 hours ago via news4sanantonio.com

April 12, 2020 | 8:40 am EDT Update

Tom Thibodeau to coach again next season?

Thibodeau is confident he’ll get a job next season and has even been asking around the league for advice on picking the best opportunity, according to sources. The Knicks, Nets and Rockets are expected to have the three highest-profile coaching gigs available. Keep an eye on the Pelicans, Bulls and Hawks. Then there’s the big question of whether Gregg Popovich is returning for another season in San Antonio. Our advice for Thibodeau, if he lands a job, would be to hire a couple assistants who can connect and serve as a bridge with younger players.
16 hours ago via Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News

There are two other potential Knicks candidates worth mentioning. John Calipari has publicly rejected the idea of leaving Kentucky but is so close to Knicks president Leon Rose that he should never be taken out of the mix. Mike Miller served well as the interim coach and team spokesman during a difficult three months for the organization. Word is that Rose was impressed.
16 hours ago via Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News

The SBL has continued to play through the COVID-19 crisis, relocating games from an arena to the HaoYu Basketball Training Center, according to the New York Times’ Marc Stein. All games are held in buildings with less than 100 occupants, with only select training and media personnel allowed along with players, coaches and officials. In theory, the NBA could attempt similar policies. The NBA could directly follow the SBL model in a vacuum, but Taiwan’s effective response to the coronavirus outbreak alters the picture. There have been, “fewer than 400 reported COVID-19 cases and only six deaths as of April 10,” per Stein. Taiwan, “has coped with the coronavirus pandemic as well as any.”
16 hours ago via Michael Shapiro @ Sports Illustrated

The H-O-R-S-E Challenge details. When: The quarterfinals are Sunday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN), with the semifinals and finals on Thursday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN). Rules: A coin toss at the start of each game will determine who shoots first, with the more senior player calling heads or tails. Players must describe each shot attempt, specifying the type of score they intend to make before taking a shot, such as a bank shot or swish. Dunking is prohibited. The first player in each game to accumulate the letters “H-O-R-S-E” after failing to match five shots is eliminated.
16 hours ago via Jeff Zillgitt @ USA Today Sports

