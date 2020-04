On the most recent episode of Talkin’ Blazers, former teammates Travis Outlaw and Channing Frye shared memories from that era of Trail Blazers basketball and how the career of Greg Oden, in particular, was tragically cut short. “He’s one of the most, between him and Brandon Roy, the guy that I wish would have been healthy… because when he was doing his workouts and he was doing stuff when he was healthy, you were like ‘I get it’. I would have taken him number one too like obviously Kevin Durant is who he is now (amazing, Hall-of-Famer, Champion)… Greg Oden was like an anomaly of a human being, especially as a big dude.” – Channing Frye