Trae Young: If I’m gonna lose, I’m gonna have to lose to a Legend 🤷🏽♂️ and a mentor of mine✊🏽 Good Game… but believe me, we running it back next time I come visit you in Denver @1MrBigShot Deal? 💯🤣 #ImReadyToPlayForealAgain
April 12, 2020 | 8:36 pm EDT Update
Chris Haynes: The phone conversation between Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell occurred Saturday and it went well in the first step toward repairing their relationship, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. Gobert revealed the talks on his IG Live with @TaylorRooks.
Chris Haynes: Sources: Both players had issues with one another stemming from the developments of the COVID-19 positive results that they ultimately recovered from. There’s more work to be done, but the chat is a good sign they’re working on turning the page.
Gobert, who said he received death threats in the days after his positive test, indicated any issues between Mitchell and him had been overblown. “There’s no fight,” Gobert said. “It’s all about thousands of people are dying every day, and it’s all about what we can do to help, what we can do to bring some positive. That’s what my focus is on now.”
Evan Barnes: Mike Conley topped Tamika Catchings in that first round of H-O-R-S-E. In other news, that gym shows money well spent with that big contract.
Danielle Trotta: Paul Pierce bounced in 1st round by Zach LaVine. It wasn’t pretty but his backyard def is 😍🌴☀️
Rob Schaefer: Allie Quigley edges out Chris Paul in the best collective display of shot-making of the two hours. She moves on to face Zach LaVine in the semis. We’ll definitely be back Thursday
Phil Murphy: A huge shout-out to the Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation, which has stepped forward and delivered 150,000 surgical masks and nearly 198,000 N95 masks. These are sorely needed. To Joe and Clara Tsai, and their team at the Tsai Foundation, we cannot thank you enough.
April 12, 2020 | 7:47 pm EDT Update
Rudy Gobert denies being at odds with Donovan Mitchell
Eric Walden: Rudy Gobert says in IG live that he had spoken with Donovan Mitchell, and shoots down the idea that they are at odds, calling it a media creation. “We’re ready to play basketball together and win a championship together.”
Eric Walden: Rudy Gobert on Donovan Mitchell: “It’s true that we didn’t speak for awhile. But we spoke a couple days ago. We’re ready to win a championship. … Relationships are never perfect. But at the end of the day, we both want to win. We’re down men, and we want to win.”
Eric Walden: Rudy: “Adam Silver did a great job by shutting the NBA down right away. … I had a lot of stuff coming at me, but it probably saved thousands of lives.”
Earlier today, Houston Rockets staff members distributed Easter meals to frontline workers at Memorial Hermann hospitals in Greater Heights and Katy. The meals were prepared and donated by two of Rockets owner Tilman J. Fertitta’s local establishments, The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston and La Griglia restaurant.
April 12, 2020 | 7:39 pm EDT Update
League preparing a 25-day plan to return to basketball
The league office is currently preparing a 25-day, “back-to-basketball plan,” according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Individual workouts would last 11 days under the NBA’s potential plan, and teams would then come together for a 14-day training camp, per Windhorst. If parts of the nation begin to re-open, the NBA could begin a four-week program to resume the 2019-20 season.
“In talking to executives and trainers around the league, what they’re looking at is a 25-day return to basketball window,” Windhorst said on ESPN on Sunday. “An 11-day series of individual workouts. …and then hopefully, if the clearance comes that they can play five-on-five basketball, a 14-day training camp. So as you hope for the country to heal and the virus to get better, look for at least about a three-and-a-half to four-week return date before you’d ever get back to games.”
As one of the eight competitors in the NBA’s HORSE Challenge, Billups is most concerned about the weather at his home in Colorado. With each player using his or her home court to exercise social distancing, Billups may be at a disadvantage — with Sunday’s forecast for the Denver to include a high of 32 degrees and snow showers, with winds at 14 mph. “They asked if I would be willing to do it, but it depends on the weather — it might snow one day and rain the next,” Billups said. “The weather is cool right now, but I hope it’s not too windy.”
Billups, 43, hasn’t played in the NBA since 2014, but when he got a call about being one of the participants in the HORSE Challenge, which will be televised on ESPN on Sunday, he didn’t need a lot of convincing. “It was (an easy choice), because I don’t have to go anywhere and I’m just sitting around the house,” Billups said. “It was a matter of my weather conditions, yes or no. I looked at the weather app and said I could do it.”
Billups admits that he still shoots around once in a while, but he wouldn’t be in shape to play an NBA-level game, but the shot-making in HORSE is still in his wheelhouse. “I still work out; I’m not in basketball shape — that much I know — but I can hoop,” Billups said. “Being in shape, to play with 5-on-5 with good players, no, but shooting around, I still do that, but nothing crazy.”
KSL Sports: Advancing through the first round of the HORSE tournament, Chauncey Billups aka Mr. Big Shot takes down Trae Young. MIke Conley and Tamika Catchings are next on ESPN. #TakeNote
April 12, 2020 | 6:41 pm EDT Update
During his run to the semis, Beverley gave everyone watching at home a taste of the nonstop motor on his mouth, with his trash talking often going viral during wins over Portland’s Hassan Whiteside and Cleveland’s Andre Drummond. Before their matchup, Beverley told Drummond that he had been “working out like a madman” during the quarantine. “I already know, you have no off switch, man,” Drummond said.
At one point when Whiteside messed up an alley-oop attempt while using LeBron James in the video game, Beverley even found a way to talk trash to virtual LeBron. “Video game James, he’s got some years on him now,” Beverley said. “He can’t just be jumping all over the rim now.” When Whiteside said that Giannis Antetokounmpo is like “a cheat code” in the video game, Beverley quickly corrected Whiteside. “It ain’t Giannis playing, I’m controlling him,” Beverley said. “So I’m just a cheat code.”
“If you ever want to see an example of Pat being quiet, you watch the first couple minutes of that game against Hassan Whiteside [and] guys are texting like, ‘What’s wrong with Pat?'” Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said last week about teammates watching Beverley play. “‘Is Pat sick? Is Pat under the weather? Does the volume not work on Pat’s control?’ And then all of a sudden, he started to get a little rhythm.” And everyone else got to see in this NBA 2K Players Tournament what the Clippers see on a daily basis. “Pat was back being Pat,” Frank said.
LSU forward Trendon Watford, a member of the 2020 All-SEC Freshman team, announced on Sunday that he will enter the 2020 NBA Draft process. Watford’s current plans are to retain his eligibility as he goes through the NBA evaluation process. Watford announced his decision earlier on Sunday on his Twitter feed.
Ettore Messina addresses the possibility of EuroLeague resuming its action for the 2019-20 season that has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, in a recent interview with Raisport. “Resuming is unlikely. In Italy, you can move by bus except when you have to play in Sassari or Brindisi. Maybe in a more normal situation, in two to three months. But it is something you can’t plan now. Thinking about 18 European teams flying from one country to another seems unlikely” Messina said as adapted by basketuniverso.it.
On the most recent episode of Talkin’ Blazers, former teammates Travis Outlaw and Channing Frye shared memories from that era of Trail Blazers basketball and how the career of Greg Oden, in particular, was tragically cut short. “He’s one of the most, between him and Brandon Roy, the guy that I wish would have been healthy… because when he was doing his workouts and he was doing stuff when he was healthy, you were like ‘I get it’. I would have taken him number one too like obviously Kevin Durant is who he is now (amazing, Hall-of-Famer, Champion)… Greg Oden was like an anomaly of a human being, especially as a big dude.” – Channing Frye
Travis Outlaw felt that the franchise put to much pressure on Oden to get back on the floor when thinking back to those days as a Blazer. “I felt like they tried to push him too hard. I really thought, like, let him feel his way out first and then you feed him.” – Travis Outlaw
April 12, 2020 | 1:44 pm EDT Update
How’s recovery been going? Jalen Brunson: It’s been good. It’s a little bit annoying right now considering I can’t really go in to get physical therapy every day at the facility, or anything like that, but I’m making everything work. I have a nice little setup at home now where I can just wake up, do everything I have to do in the morning and then take a couple-hour break and then do it again in the afternoon. So I’m making it work and just trying to stay positive.
Jalen Brunson: I truly was trying to get back and trying to finish the season out. But also in the back of my mind, I wasn’t putting surgery off and saying it wasn’t a possibility. The morning of the day the NBA shut down, we were talking about when I could get it done if I wanted to get it done — just hypothetically — and then that night is when everything started happening, so we said ‘Hey, let’s get it done ASAP.’ We didn’t know how long this was going to be, how long it was going to take.
No one knows when the NBA will resume, but do you have plans to come back if the season gets significantly extended? Jalen Brunson: As of right now, I think it’s ruled out. I think we’re just planning on next year’s training camp. That’s if everything is going along schedule. But as of right now, I’m just focusing on rehab and getting back to full strength.
Former Wildcat Terrence Jones made a reappearance on Twitter over the weekend and shared some exciting news: he’s eyeing an NBA comeback. His most recent NBA action came last year when the Houston Rockets signed him to a 10-day contract in February of 2019. Once that deal expired, he signed on to play as an import in the Philippines with TNT Ka Tropa.
Billionaire Mark Cuban cast doubts on the rosy economic forecast President Donald Trump cast on Friday in an interview on “Fox News Sunday.” “I wish he was right but he’s not,” Cuban told host Chris Wallace in response to a question about Trump’s projections for an economic recovery. “I think it’s going to be slower. I think there’s going to be so many different ways we’ll have to adapt to this new abnormal.”
“People aren’t going to just venture outside, they’re not going to go to large gatherings, they’re not going to feel confident right off the bat,” Cuban, an investor and owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, said Sunday. “There’s going to be a lot of trepidation, and that concern is going to lead to people holding back and not spending money.”
April 12, 2020 | 1:16 pm EDT Update
Before the 2019-20 NBA season was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl was sidelined for five days with a right MCL strain. However, since he has been in self-quarantine in San Antonio, his injury is no longer an issue and is ready to hit the court should the Spurs’ season resume. “Although I have no experience with knee injuries, I expect that I will have no problems if the season continues,” said Poeltl to Austrian outlet Die Presse.
The Spurs training staff has been working with Poeltl and his knee injury during the NBA stoppage. “I have my rehab here (in San Antonio) and the Spurs support me in this,” Poeltl.
There have been thoughts games could be played without fans in arenas or at neutral cities such as Las Vegas. Something Poeltl would not want to see happen but does understand the severity of the COVID-19 virus. “That would logically not be optimal, but the conditions would be the same for everyone,” said Poeltl. “So you could at least give people some entertainment at home.” Said Poeltl: “Of course I would like to finish the season, but you are also worried. Basketball is a contact sport and if someone has the virus, many will have it in a short time.”
The NBA Draft is slowly approaching and Lamar Stevens has made his decision regarding his representation. Stevens has signed with Rize Management, according to CEO and founder Scott Nichols, as he continues his push to be drafted once June arrives.
WNBA success doesn’t always translate to success in NBA 2K20. That was the case for Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner on Saturday night. The Griner-led Phoenix Suns fell 60-39 to Seattle Storm’s Jewell Loyd, who was representing the Utah Jazz in the contest.
April 12, 2020 | 8:40 am EDT Update
Tom Thibodeau to coach again next season?
Thibodeau is confident he’ll get a job next season and has even been asking around the league for advice on picking the best opportunity, according to sources. The Knicks, Nets and Rockets are expected to have the three highest-profile coaching gigs available. Keep an eye on the Pelicans, Bulls and Hawks. Then there’s the big question of whether Gregg Popovich is returning for another season in San Antonio. Our advice for Thibodeau, if he lands a job, would be to hire a couple assistants who can connect and serve as a bridge with younger players.
There are two other potential Knicks candidates worth mentioning. John Calipari has publicly rejected the idea of leaving Kentucky but is so close to Knicks president Leon Rose that he should never be taken out of the mix. Mike Miller served well as the interim coach and team spokesman during a difficult three months for the organization. Word is that Rose was impressed.
Before the coronavirus shutdown, the Knicks, according to sources, requested and received permission from the Cavaliers to talk to their capologist, Brock Aller. More recently, I heard the Knicks made him an offer to become assistant GM and negotiations were ongoing.
The SBL has continued to play through the COVID-19 crisis, relocating games from an arena to the HaoYu Basketball Training Center, according to the New York Times’ Marc Stein. All games are held in buildings with less than 100 occupants, with only select training and media personnel allowed along with players, coaches and officials. In theory, the NBA could attempt similar policies. The NBA could directly follow the SBL model in a vacuum, but Taiwan’s effective response to the coronavirus outbreak alters the picture. There have been, “fewer than 400 reported COVID-19 cases and only six deaths as of April 10,” per Stein. Taiwan, “has coped with the coronavirus pandemic as well as any.”
The H-O-R-S-E Challenge details. When: The quarterfinals are Sunday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN), with the semifinals and finals on Thursday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN). Rules: A coin toss at the start of each game will determine who shoots first, with the more senior player calling heads or tails. Players must describe each shot attempt, specifying the type of score they intend to make before taking a shot, such as a bank shot or swish. Dunking is prohibited. The first player in each game to accumulate the letters “H-O-R-S-E” after failing to match five shots is eliminated.