Treveon Graham: Prayers to @Karl-Anthony Towns and his family … Sorry bro we are here for you 🙏🏽

Treveon Graham: Prayers to @Karl-Anthony Towns and his …
April 13, 2020 | 9:12 pm EDT Update
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri said Monday night that while his relationship with former coach Dwane Casey has significantly improved but there is “still plenty of work to be done” for him to get to the same place with former franchise icon DeMar DeRozan after he fired Casey and traded DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard two years ago. “It’s not easy,” Ujiri said of making such decisions in an interview with TNT’s Ernie Johnson that aired on the NBA’s Twitter account. “If you have that human part of you, you feel it in your heart.”
Masai Ujiri: “With Casey, it has gotten so much better now with his family and him. With DeMar there is still plenty of work to be done. But, by the grace of God, it will all get better. We have to continue to make theses decisions that are tough. But that’s the business of basketball, and the position that we are in.”
Ujiri said that NBA commissioner Adam Silver was thinking about the potential ramifications of the coronavirus on both the NBA and society well ahead of the league having to shut down. He said he was at a meeting at the NBA’s headquarters in New York a few weeks earlier for an NBA Africa board meeting when, after the meeting ended, Silver began to speak about it. “After the meeting, Adam started talking about this virus,” Ujiri said. “And the way he talked about it, and how passionate he was about where this thing was going, it was incredible to see. “
Arturas Karnisovas: Let’s be clear: our ultimate goal is to bring an NBA championship to the city of Chicago. This is what every team in the NBA strives for, day in and day out. In the end, only one team wins each season, and there are countless factors out of one’s control that allow for this goal to be realized. What IS in our control, is our approach and processes behind each decision we make. We will adopt a habit of excellence and as a team, we will expect and demand a lot from each other, in order to rise to the expectations of our fans.
Arturas Karnisovas: My role with the Bulls is an unparalleled professional opportunity; the height of a dream for me. I grew up watching the Chicago Bulls – that team represented American basketball and the NBA to a kid from Lithuania. Like many around the world, I have always held a love for this franchise, which is why it is such an immense privilege to play a role in the revival of this legendary team. Though there will be challenges, these are challenges I feel well prepared for.
On Monday afternoon, LaVine revealed on Instagram that he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Hunter Mar. He posted the moment of his proposal on Instagram. “My everything❤️ I love you with all of me. It’s been a long time coming, been together since I was 17 !!! My first love and my FOREVER love. U with me forever,” said LaVine on the post.
Stephen Curry: Praying for you and your entire family @Karl-Anthony Towns 🙏🏽 aint no other words man I’m so sorry
Caleb Swanigan: To Zach Cooper of the rip city family. May he Rest In Peace. We grew close quickly and I’ll never forget you brother.. days will be brighter. Keeep faith . Thoughts and prayers to the Cooper family at this time.
April 13, 2020 | 7:21 pm EDT Update
Giles went home last summer and according to multiple sources, the team was unhappy about the work that he put in. First, he wasn’t available to play in the California Classic and when he showed up to training camp, his knee swelled up on the first day and the Kings shut him down. What exactly happened over the summer has remained mostly a mystery, but according to sources, Giles missed a meet-up with the training staff and the team believed he wasn’t ready to compete when camp opened.
There was a vote amongst members of the front office and while it wasn’t unanimous, the decision was made not to pick up the option and to force Giles into a “prove-it” season. While the Kings’ intention was to show tough love to a young player, the decision opened a door that might cost them. Giles has worked his way back into the good graces of the team during the season and he played very well during a 31-game stretch leading up to the suspension of the league.
The Kings opened the door for opposing teams to come in and steal away a young player without compensation. According to a league source, there were multiple teams that contacted Sacramento to check on Giles’ availability at the NBA trade deadline, which the Kings turned away. Whether anyone is willing to offer $4 million a year is unknown, but it might not take that much. As an unrestricted free agent, Giles can go to any team offering up a salary, regardless of whether it is more than what the Kings might offer.
Jordyn Adams, a Silsbee High School graduate, declared Monday for this summer’s NBA draft. The announcement comes after he averaged 17.4 points per game at Austin Peay and was named as the Ohio Valley Conference’s Freshman of the Year.
Gorgui Dieng: I am so sorry my brother @Karl-Anthony Towns your mother was a beautiful soul. I am praying for you and your family. We are all here for you my guy.
April 13, 2020 | 6:01 pm EDT Update
Eric Woodyard: Pistons owner Tom Gores and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced today that he’s purchased 100,000 masks for deployment and use by the City of Detroit. They’ll be provided to Detroit police officers, firefighters, bus drivers and other city workers serving the public.
Mike Muscala leads all eligible players in social distancing, with nearly 65% of his field goal attempts this season happening with defenders at least six feet away. His shot chart from Cleaning the Glass looks like the haunted smile of a clown with terrible oral hygiene.
O’Neale joins Muscala as the only other eligible player with over 60% of their shots taken with a defender six or more feet away. He’s shooting 41.6% from three when wide-open for the season, but, most interestingly, he shows an innate ability to predict the future. O’Neale consistently got more distant over the months of the season, peaking at 80% of his March field goal attempts happening with a six-foot minimum gap.
Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on a monumental day in sports history, the anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s last game in the NBA. The day means even more now and is a time for Laker fans, and fans around the league, to reflect on the career and life of an icon.
April 13, 2020 | 5:55 pm EDT Update
The Heat had an off day in New York last season on a night their G League team played in Westchester, New York. A group of Heat coaches attended. Duncan Robinson played well, but did not chase one loose ball with enough gusto for the Heat contingent. “I knew that would be the one thing they’d notice,” Robinson said. When the Heat called Robinson up, they introduced a loose ball drill to his practice regimen. A coach would roll the ball, and demand Robinson dive for it, tip it to another coach, and sprint to the corner for a catch-and-shoot jumper. Robinson got good at cushioning falls. “It’s a skill,” he said. “Don’t fall on your hip.”
Every year as the trade deadline approaches, McDermott donates a pile of clothes to Goodwill — mostly to limit what he has to pack if he gets traded again. The deals started at the 2014 draft, when the Bulls — in win-now mode under Tom Thibodeau — flipped two first-round picks for McDermott. McDermott played just 321 minutes as a rookie, and watched as the players selected with Chicago’s traded picks — Gary Harris and Jusuf Nurkic — outperformed him. “I took the trade on the court with me,” McDermott said. “I felt pressure. But you learn quickly Thibs doesn’t play rookies.”
As the 2016 draft ended without Finney-Smith’s name being called, Mavs officials contacted his agents, trying to sign him. Miami and New Orleans had beaten them to the punch, Finney-Smith and several league sources said. If Finney-Smith entered Miami’s development machine, the Mavs knew they’d never see him again. Dallas outbid Miami with a three-year minimum deal and $100,000 guaranteed.
Joe Ingles: I’ve been lucky enough to make this before, glad my little/big guy @Georges Niang got the recognition he deserves from @Zach Lowe! But it was still a dumbass shot (read article for reference)
Siena sophomore guard Jalen Pickett won’t test the NBA draft waters again this year, he texted this afternoon.
Emiliano Carchia: Nuggets Basketball Operations Associate Martynas Pocius may join Arturas Karnisovas to the Chicago Bulls, a source told @Emiliano Carchia
April 13, 2020 | 4:59 pm EDT Update
John Calipari: Ms. Jackie was an angel and we were blessed to have her in our lives. I cannot imagine the heartbreak that @Karl-Anthony Towns and Karl Sr. are going through right now but my hope is we can lift them up during this time and get them through this with our thoughts and prayers.
ESPN has asked its 100 most highly paid commentators to take voluntary 15% pay cuts over the next three months, as the network deals with the financial implications from the sports world shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic, SBJ has learned.
ESPN talent being impacted includes studio hosts like Stephen A. Smith (who makes a reported $8M per year) and Mike Greenberg (who makes a reported $6.5M per year), and game analysts like the highly paid Alex Rodriguez and Kirk Herbstreit, both of whom pull in seven figures per year.
April 13, 2020 | 4:46 pm EDT Update
The team’s Vice President of Player Care and Performance, Aaron Nelson, is widely respected and is the head of the NBA Trainers Association and is at the forefront of the NBA’s thought-process as to how to get players ready to return to action “There’s a sports science committee I believe that the league has engaged in conversations around this very thing,” Pelicans Executive V.P. of Basketball Operations told reporters via teleconference. “I think there would be a pretty unanimous sentiment that the longer we’re out, the longer we’re going to need.”
Aaron Nelson: “I would hope that we would be able to model something like an off-season which the [training facilities] are open for an informal period of time, let’s call that two weeks, and then two weeks of a training camp that would lead into game play. Again, that would be a totally different set of numbers, but having an equal amount of informal time where guys can come in and start working on their own and starting to engage in more explosive activities, that’s certainly something that would be helpful for everyone, and I know that’s been talked about from a sports science standpoint.”
The paperwork’s been cleared and it’s official, but when RJ Hampton is set to become an NBA player remains the great unknown. “I just never know when I’m going to get drafted or when the draft’s going to happen,” Hampton told Newshub. “What’s keeping my mind fresh is I know that before the next season starts, I’ll be drafted.”
It was one Minnesotan, F. Scott Fitzgerald, who declared that there are no second acts in American life. It’s long been disproven—even A-Rod is beloved these days—and here now comes another Minnesotan, Royce White, age 28, attempting a most unlikely sports encore. Six years after leaving the NBA—blackballed, he insists—he is refashioning himself as a mixed martial arts fighter. He began training in 2018, preparing for his first fight, likely to come later this year.
He says that as a kid he was captivated by MMA, but “cultural forces” prevented him from taking it seriously. “The guys I came up with—black males—we had to be careful with our image. Being a mixed martial artist would have sounded strange,” he says. “And sometimes strange gets grouped with trouble.”
Many who don’t quite understand the concept have asked White: Anxiety disorder cut short your NBA career, so how is the prospect of getting smashed in the face not more anxiety-inducing? He has a response at the ready: “Anxiety doesn’t work in a linear, boxed-in fashion. Some people are anxious with spiders. Some people are anxious in dark rooms. Some people don’t like being around other people. Some people need to be around other people. It’s pretty individual.”
April 13, 2020 | 4:39 pm EDT Update
For Gordon and his teammates, the season-ending happened quickly. “It actually got postponed while we were in the air flying to L.A., and we heard while we were in the air that a couple of players caught the virus. Next thing you know, we landed, and they said they canceled the season,” explained Gordon, who also said the players immediately knew it was serious. “For a player to get it, it was like, man… if this keeps going… a lot of players are going to get it, or they might already have it and don’t know,” he said.
There’s still no official word from the NBA on whether or not the season will even resume. “You can’t really prepare for the season right now, because you just don’t know what’s going to happen going forward. It’s just a weird time where you can’t really do anything, everything is standstill. A lot of people can’t work, you can hardly go anywhere, so this is just a weird time,” said Gordon.
The NBA has been trying to figure out a way to finish the season using radical methods; no fans in the stands, neutral locations, and players being quarantined. “It would be weird playing without fans, I’ll tell you that,” said Gordon. “It would almost feel like a scrimmage. And then you’re talking about playoffs with no fans, that’s just going to be weird.”
Kevin Love: Man, prayers to KAT and his family. Sitting here trying to find the words to say…just so sad. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Thaddeus Young: My deepest condolences to the Towns family. I know the feeling of losing a mother. Just know @Karl-Anthony Towns your brothers are here for you and the fam during this difficult period. #NBATogether