Treveon Graham: Prayers to @Karl-Anthony Towns and his family … Sorry bro we are here for you 🙏🏽

For Gordon and his teammates, the season-ending happened quickly. “It actually got postponed while we were in the air flying to L.A., and we heard while we were in the air that a couple of players caught the virus. Next thing you know, we landed, and they said they canceled the season,” explained Gordon, who also said the players immediately knew it was serious. “For a player to get it, it was like, man… if this keeps going… a lot of players are going to get it, or they might already have it and don’t know,” he said.