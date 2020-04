“You have to have goals. We had a goal coming into the year and we didn’t achieve it,” LaVine told Mitchell. “We fell really short. We weren’t as good as we thought we were. We didn’t play as well as we could’ve. “There was times, this year, where we were in a lot of games, and we just lost it, so as a coach, they take a lot of flak for that. But sometimes it’s on the players and we have to stand up and do that as well. The main thing for me is to make sure everybody comes to the gym and we have one goal at hand. We’ve got to come into training camp and be prepared with one goal in mind and we’ve just got to go for it. For some people, you have to know your role, some people taking a backseat and some people stepping forward in leadership. But we have to talk about that and be communicative and all be on the same boat. You can’t be spread apart.”