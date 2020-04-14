USA Today Sports

“If you look at the Eastern Conference standings, if …

8 hours ago via Sarah K. Spencer @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
“If you look at the Eastern Conference standings, if you can carry that over to the next 25 games, now all the sudden you probably are in contention, and you get to the last month of the season and you are fighting for a playoff spot,” Schlenk said.“So I don’t think it’s outside the realm of possibility that this group could have done that this year and add in a guy like Clint at center, and Dewayne at center, we all know that was one of our bigger weak spots throughout the year, I don’t think there’s any reason why we couldn’t. The hard part about projecting into next year is we don’t know what’s going to happen in the draft, we don’t know what’s going to happen in free agency. We don’t even know when those two things are going to take place, so it’s hard to project at this point.”

April 15, 2020 | 1:37 am EDT Update
I mentioned Porter above as a trade possibility, but I think that’s a very unlikely scenario until the next trade deadline at the earliest. I think it’s way too early to cash in that chip without really knowing what you have, especially with a team like the Nuggets that is A) not a free-agent destination and B) so committed to the draft and player development.
4 mins ago via Nick Kosmider and John Hollinger @ The Athletic

The N.B.A. has repeatedly made it clear that it needs the approval of government and public health officials to resume operations. If you wish to maintain an optimistic tone amid the mounting pessimism in league circles and imagine such approval could be granted as early as June 1, that would still mean nearly three full months of inactivity for N.B.A. players. David Griffin, the executive vice president of basketball operations for the New Orleans Pelicans, neatly summed up the challenges posed by such a lengthy shutdown during a recent conference call with reporters. “I think there would be a pretty unanimous sentiment that the longer we’re out,” Griffin said, “the longer we’re going to need.”
4 mins ago via New York Times

4 mins ago via New York Times

While the Knicks’ need for a point guard is glaring, draft guru Fran Fraschilla says this is the lottery to take the best player available with no definite star in the draft. Avdija could turn into a “stretch 4’’ as he matures — a secondary need for the Knicks. “This is a very tricky draft with little surefire quality,’’ one Western Conference scout told The Post. “Deni is as good as any of the available lottery picks. Where does he go in the crazy world the NBA scouts are living in? It’s anyone’s guess.’’
4 mins ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will not enter the 2020 draft after all. Head coach Jay Wright had previously said the Villanova forward would test the draft waters, but Robinson-Earl provided Wright with his final decision earlier this week, as the University’s website relays. “A few days ago Jeremiah called me and told me he wanted to just continue working out and concentrate on getting better,” Wright said. “He said ‘ I don’t want to bother with the NBA stuff, so I just want to say I’m coming back. He didn’t want to make a big deal out of this.”
4 mins ago via Hoops Rumors

Mark Jackson: I’m a guy with tremendous faith. I’m not gonna slit my wrists if I never coach again. If you do what you’re supposed to do, it’s a promise from God that I will not withhold any good thing from you. So if I’m not coaching, that means it’s not good as long as I’m doing what I’m supposed to do. I truly believe that the day will come when I have the opportunity to, you know, to walk the sidelines again and lead a basketball team. For three years in Golden State had the time my life impact and plays, developing relationships and changing a culture. I truly was blessed to do that and I look forward to the opportunity to do it again. I don’t believe that no man can blackball me at all. If an opportunity presented itself, I’ll be locked and loaded and fully prepared to finish the task
5 mins ago via YouTube

5 mins ago via YouTube

Even before the current hellscape started, there were high expectations for The Last Dance, given its subject matter (the most popular team and athlete of my lifetime), the pedigree of those involved (chiefly, director Jason Hehir), and the ambitious length of the project. For quite some time, ESPN has been confidently communicating, both publicly and privately, a lot of confidence about the project. With sports fans starving for quality sports content, would this be a welcomed oasis in a barren wasteland of awful, or just another bullet point on 2020’s resume as the worst year in many of our lifetimes?
5 mins ago via Awful Announcing

While I have not watched the entire series (the final two episodes are not available yet, because they are still in post production), I am happy to report The Last Dance is very good. It’s compelling, sturdy, thorough, insightful, well-crafted, and bursting with much needed nostalgia and intrigue. Although it will not receive the platitudes and awards that ESPN’s last long form documentary project yielded (the 10 part OJ docuseries), the bullseye this time around for all involved was much much different. For all intents and purposes, ESPN, Netflix, and Hehir hit it dead on.
5 mins ago via Awful Announcing

Chicago Bulls General Manager Jerry Krause was standing near a Gatorade cooler with medicine in hand as players and coaches milled around nearby. Jordan, handsome and cool in a Nike sweatsuit, peered down at the hefty Krause, who was wearing a blue sweater tucked into high-rise pants. “Are those the pills you take to keep you short?” Jordan loudly asked, rendering Krause speechless with the withering insult. “Or are those diet pills?” Jordan walked off, chuckling at his own cruelty. The many bystanders stood in stunned silence, not laughing.
5 mins ago via Ben Golliver @ Washington Post

April 14, 2020 | 9:42 pm EDT Update
Van Gundy was an assistant with the Heat during the NBA lockout in 1998 that shortened the season to 50 games, and he was the head coach of the Magic when the lockout shaved 16 games off the 2011-12 regular-season schedule. He said it’s difficult to compare the coronavirus pandemic to the lockouts when players utilized team and practice facilities. They don’t have the same access amid the pandemic.
4 hours ago via Roy Parry @ Orlando Sentinel

“Guys could still work out. They were in the gym. They were playing. It was just sort of an extended offseason for them,” Van Gundy said of the lockouts. “So those guys were going to at least be in good enough shape to start training camp coming in. “Now we’ve got guys at home and they’re doing what they can. But a lot of them don’t have access to a basketball or shooting, so the whole readiness level is really, really hard.”
4 hours ago via Roy Parry @ Orlando Sentinel

Van Gundy said he thinks the league’s 25-day plan — where players get 11 days to come into team facilities and work before two weeks of training camp — would work. “I think that sounds OK. But if we’re out another month, if we’re out another six weeks and then they come back [then] you’re going to need more time,” Van Gundy said. “Then you’re talking about needing five or more six weeks total. I think the longer we’re out, the longer time we’re going to need to ramp up or we’re going to see a lot of injuries.”
4 hours ago via Roy Parry @ Orlando Sentinel

Athletic sales in the U.S. continue to decline dramatically as store closures hit the big brands hard. Matt Powell, NPD Group Inc.’s senior sports industry adviser, said in a note that for the week ended April 4, sales dropped about 75% compared with the same period last year. The data mirrors Powell’s findings from last week, which revealed that sales declined 76% in the fourth week of March.
4 hours ago via Peter Verry @ Footwear News

In today’s analysis, Powell said Nike footwear sales were down about 75% for the last week of March, and there were similar declines for Adidas, Vans and New Balance. Sales for companies including Jordan Brand, Under Armour, Converse and Skechers took hits of more than 80%. The label that fared best, although still experiencing a drop in sales, was Brooks, with a decline of roughly 55%. According to Powell, the market’s largest category, sport lifestyle footwear, dropped approximately 75%. He noted a similar decline was experienced with skate footwear.
4 hours ago via Peter Verry @ Footwear News

April 14, 2020 | 8:39 pm EDT Update
What is unclear is whether Hood will be simply exercising his option at the $6 million rate, or whether he will seek an extension. Hood more or less brought up the extension scenario Tuesday, indicating that was the plan when he signed in July 2019. “When I signed back last year, it would be for me to sign back with Portland longer term, and that’s what I plan on doing,” Hood said Tuesday.
5 hours ago via Jason Quick @ The Athletic

Whether his Achilles injury changes the Blazers’ intentions of a long-term contract is unclear. Neil Olshey, the Blazers’ president of basketball operations, said Tuesday that he cannot talk about player contracts. And Hood’s agent, Ty Sullivan, was vague Tuesday when asked if there are plans to pursue an extension or just pick up the player option. “I know Rodney loves Portland,” Sullivan said. “He was having a great year before he got hurt. He will have options.”
5 hours ago via Jason Quick @ The Athletic

Many have pointed to Adebayo as the next Heat icon — a lineage that includes Alonzo Mourning, Udonis Haslem and Dwyane Wade. And, as expected, Adebayo isn’t afraid of those expectations either. “You don’t want to be that one guy that can’t carry the load or isn’t ready to carry the load because it’s going to be a point in your career where it’s going to be your show,” Adebayo said. “So you have to put your big boy pants on and you got to go out there and produce, and I feel like I’ve done that so far this season. I feel like I really shouldered a lot of weight off of Jimmy [Butler], so Jimmy is not such the focal point. Just getting him easy buckets or just let him take a play off.
5 hours ago via Miami Herald

When Reid asked about the possibility of earning votes for this season’s NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, All-Defensive first team and Most Improved Player award, Adebayo said: “I want them all.” “But the one that I would say that sticks out the most is probably first-team All-Defense,” he admitted, “just because I came into the league being a defender and an energy guy and just working on my game to be able to play on both sides of the court. Coach gives me new challenges like guarding the best player on every team even though he’s not a big. Guarding point guards, guarding slashers, guarding the superstar. That’s just the level of respect I earned from my head coach, my teammates and other players.”
5 hours ago via Miami Herald

April 14, 2020 | 7:36 pm EDT Update

League officials believe Anthony Davis will re-sign with Lakers

By any measure, this is the top priority of the summer given what the Lakers had to give up to get him. Most in league circles believe that work is largely done – that L.A. is where Davis wanted to be, LeBron James is the teammate he wanted to have, and that the Lakers have done enough to sell him on a future with the franchise. Again last week, Pelinka mentioned Davis and James in a “partnership” with the front office, and since last July, Pelinka has reportedly sought Davis’ opinion in important decisions.
6 hours ago via enews.newsletters.dailynews.com

On July 11, 2012, Ray Allen signed with the Miami Heat and instantly went from loved member of the new Boston Celtics Big 3 to one of Boston’s most hated athletes. He was vilified for joining LeBron James and the champion Heat, rather than stay in Boston and challenge them. On the new Cedric Maxwell podcast, Allen discussed his departure, what lead up to it, and the fallout from his decision.
6 hours ago via John Karalis @ Booth Newspapers

“I left because there were so many unresolved issues that the team wasn’t considering or willing to change,” Allen said. “As a free agent, you want to know the team is going to do the things you know they need to do. So what is it now? It’s 2020, so you’re talking about nine years, now. I’ve gotten so much hate, death threats, vitriol from Boston fans. Obviously these guys have kind of removed me from the Big 3 and said so many negative things about me and I haven’t had one negative thing to say about any of them.”
6 hours ago via John Karalis @ Booth Newspapers

6 hours ago via John Karalis @ Booth Newspapers

Boston no longer became a place he wanted to play. He disagreed with the team’s direction, his relationship with Rondo went astray, and he was even nearly traded in his final year in Boston. “I always explain that we are player that have to decide what’s best for us because the organization moves forward,” Allen said. “They trade you, they get rid of you, they cut you, and so it wasn’t a knock on anybody, it wasn’t disrespectful, I wasn’t mad at anybody when I left, it was simply put. If you’re not moving forward and in the direction that we need as the Allen family then we need to move on and find what we need for ourselves so we can be successful.”
6 hours ago via John Karalis @ Booth Newspapers

One of those highly anticipated interviews is with Pistons Hall of Fame guard Isiah Thomas, who led Detroit to back-to-back titles in 1989 and 1990 — the two seasons preceding the Bulls’ first three championships. The “Bad Boys” Pistons teams that included Thomas, Joe Dumars, Dennis Rodman, Rick Mahorn and Bill Laimbeer are renowned as the group that Jordan and the Bulls had to overcome to achieve their greatness. Thomas is looking forward to the release of the documentary series and is hoping that more than the typical narrative about the “Bad Boys” Pistons team is presented.
6 hours ago via Rod Beard @ Detroit News

“We competed and beat their team but that doesn’t mean we didn’t respect and admire (Jordan) as a player,” Thomas told The Detroit News. “I was in a few (interviews) and I’m looking forward to it also. I tried to be as accurate and truthful with the statements and comments. I hope the full content of what I was trying to express in the admiration we all had for him as a player is shown from my comments. All of us who talked about him talked about how we admired how great a player he was — and we couldn’t stop him other than to double- or triple-team him.”
6 hours ago via Rod Beard @ Detroit News

“(ESPN) asked me about the Dream Team and this is what I said: MJ himself, I’ve never heard him say he didn’t want me to play. I’ve heard people say it for him,” Thomas said. “Every time I’ve been around (Jordan), he’s been gracious and honorable, and I respect his word. “We were all pretty brash when we were young and none of us bit our tongues. I can’t find or see anywhere that he said it. I’ve seen where other people said what he supposedly said. I can’t find one quote where anybody said anything negative about me — and believe me, I’ve checked. All I can do is take the man at his word.”
6 hours ago via Rod Beard @ Detroit News

April 14, 2020 | 6:26 pm EDT Update
Although the status on the remainder of this year’s NBA season remains unclear, Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine isn’t allowing it to kill his spirit. Amid Monday’s front-office changes — which included firing general manager Gar Forman — LaVine shared his marriage proposal to his now-fiancee, Hunter Mar, on Instagram. And on Tuesday, he spoke with his former Minnesota Timberwolves coach Sam Mitchell on the NBA’s Instagram Live about how he plans to help the Bulls move forward when basketball resumes.
7 hours ago via Eric Woodyard @ ESPN

“You have to have goals. We had a goal coming into the year and we didn’t achieve it,” LaVine told Mitchell. “We fell really short. We weren’t as good as we thought we were. We didn’t play as well as we could’ve. “There was times, this year, where we were in a lot of games, and we just lost it, so as a coach, they take a lot of flak for that. But sometimes it’s on the players and we have to stand up and do that as well. The main thing for me is to make sure everybody comes to the gym and we have one goal at hand. We’ve got to come into training camp and be prepared with one goal in mind and we’ve just got to go for it. For some people, you have to know your role, some people taking a backseat and some people stepping forward in leadership. But we have to talk about that and be communicative and all be on the same boat. You can’t be spread apart.”
7 hours ago via Eric Woodyard @ ESPN

The Bulls also moved John Paxson, who previously held Karnisovas’ position, in the new role of senior adviser of basketball operations and are in search of a new general manager. “Earning the enthusiasm and excitement back from the fans of the Chicago Bulls is both a challenge and something I very much look forward to,” Karnisovas said. “These fans deserve a team that they can be proud of and my objective is to get us back to relevancy.”
7 hours ago via Eric Woodyard @ ESPN

“I just want to be able to win. I’m a winning player. I’ll do whatever it takes. I stay in the gym. I appreciate your words,” LaVine said. “I think I was an All-Star this year, I thought I had an All-Star season last year, as well. That’s not going to stop me, though, from what I think I am and where I think I’ll be at. You know where my mindset is. I just want to be able to win because I think everything comes with it.”
7 hours ago via Eric Woodyard @ ESPN

