Dominique Wilkins: “He was something else, something else, man,” Wilkins said. “I remember him walking into our locker room in Chicago (April 1987) and he walked right by me. And I’m like, what the hell is he coming in our locker room for? And he walked by me, walked by Kevin (Willis), and he tapped Randy Wittman on the leg and he said, ‘Lace ‘em up, it’s gonna be a long fucking night.’ And he walked out. He had 60 that night.” (Actually, Jordan scored 61 points that night, tying, at the time, a career-high.)
April 15, 2020 | 2:13 pm EDT Update
He had wanted to play for Spain at the Olympics in Japan this summer but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the International Olympic Committee to postpone the event until 2021. “I was hoping before everything changed and got postponed, or cancelled, that I was going to have enough time to heal my injury, to get in an appropriate shape to be able to compete and play and still, at 40 years old, play my fifth Olympics this summer in Tokyo,” Gasol said in an interview with the Olympic Channel.
“Now I have more time to recover, but I will have to play competitively in order to get to the summer of 2021 at a high level and be able to compete and help my country, which is not a bad thing. “But the truth of it is that, in summer 2021, I’ll be 41, which is a challenge. “It is something that might excite me, being a very challenge-driven person and always very ambitious. “It is very much still a desire to be able to play my fifth Olympics and potentially that being my very last tournament.”
If he is able to make it back and to play for Spain in Tokyo, getting to the top of the podium would be an ideal way to sign off as a Spain player. “I don’t know if there is such a thing, you know, as a perfect ending,” he said. “Obviously winning an Olympic medal, a gold medal, would be, I think, the best possible way that you could think of. “I’ve come to terms with the fact that if I didn’t have the chance to play again, I’ve had an incredible career so I’ll be happy regardless.
Jeff Goodman: Stanford’s Tyrell Terry has signed with Mike Naiditch of Beyond Athlete Management, source told @Stadium. Naiditch is one of the 24 agents who has been certified by the NCAA, so Terry can return to school if he so chooses to do so.
Los Angeles may hold off on allowing big gatherings until 2021 because of the coronavirus threat, according to an internal Los Angeles Fire Department email reviewed by The Times. Mayor Eric Garcetti raised the issue during his weekly briefing Monday with a group of high-level staff from several departments, including Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas. Garcetti indicated during the conference call that “large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events may not be approved in the city for at least 1 year,” according to the email.
Adam Morrison: So we used to have an unwritten rule in the league and most teams did it. If your team played each other in basketball or football it’s an automatic $100 bet. Gonzaga played Carolina in the Garden when I was, after my rookie year and we won. So I saw him at the Christmas party and I was ‘hey you owe me a 100 bucks.’ I was just kind of like joking and he’s like ‘oh yea, no problem’, but he pulled out a f—, I mean, this thing had to be like eight to 10 grand out of his, you know his pocket and he’s like ‘here you go.’ And then we are playing. We used to play cards on the plane… before all that crazy stuff in Washington went down. And we’d play booray and then we would play Texas Hold ’em and Mike, he barely flew with us ’cause like I sad, he wasn’t the GM – wasn’t the owner, he was a minority owner then but he flew with us on one of the road trips.
Adam Morrison: And somebody asked him like ‘hey do you want to play cards with us?’ He was like sure but then we were like, alright, you can’t bring like $50,000 and just bet everybody off every hand. We’re gonna cap it like $1,000 bet max. So him and Gerald Wallace were in a hand… There was like a straight draw flush draw on the flop and you can tell Mike was drawn to something. Gerald bet $300 into him and Mike literally goes ‘$300? I’d watch two monkeys f— for $300.’ Everybody was laughing… He was always cool.
Knicks, David Blatt part ways
Marc Berman: Knicks and David Blatt will part ways as his consulting agreement has expired, The Post has learned. He leaves on good terms with new president Leon Rose. Was brought in originally by president Steve Mills, former Princeton teammate.
Ian Begley: David Blatt’s consulting agreement with the Knicks has expired, source says, so he’s no longer with the organization. Source said he left on good terms. Blatt was hired by former NYK President Steve Mills.
Steve Popper: David Blatt will not remain on with the Knicks – source confirms @Marc Berman tweet, hired by Steve Mills as a consultant to transition from coaching to front office. Consulting agreement ended.
Bryant told his staff that the WNBA players should be treated the same way the NBA players were, if not better. They specifically added female strength trainers, on-court trainers, videographers and photographers, and each player left with a backpack full of Mamba gear. Each day started the same, with a warmup at the Mamba Academy facilities before Bryant gave a full tutorial on how to watch film. Bryant drew up game situations on the whiteboard and peppered the players with questions about what they should be looking for in each situation. He explained how he would read a defense and study personnel before forming a plan of attack.
“We had just spent time with him,” McBride said. “It’s hard to put into words. You see the light they’re trying to give to the world, and it’s just a dark feeling. It was really a hard time. As a hooper, he’s what everyone wanted to be. I was very grateful to have one of those bright spots with him. He had so much more to give to the world.” Even though Bryant is gone, a source with knowledge of the camp’s planning said the goal is to make the event a yearly occurrence. McBride said she’s willing to help organize and run future camps. Bryant would approve.
BYU star Yoeli Childs has decided to sign with Keith Kreiter and Sam Cipriano of Edge Sports. Childs hired Kreiter and Edge Sports last year as well after declaring for the NBA Draft as a junior. Childs ended up pulling his name out of the draft to return to BYU, the improper paperwork with the NCAA lead to a nine-game suspension at the beginning of 2019-20 season. Edge Sports currently has three clients that are on NBA rosters. The last time BYU had a player drafted to the NBA was 2011 when Jimmer Fredette was selected by the Sacremento Kings. The likely strategy for Childs and his representation would be an invitation to the NBA Combine.
Jaden McDaniels: Roll The Dice. “Thank you God for giving me the talent and ability to play this game I love. I want to thank the University of Washington for embracing me and my family and giving me another place to call home. A huge thank you to Coach Hopkins, the entire coaching staff, tutors, trainers, student managers and my teammates. I will forever treasure the memories we created. To my family, I am forever grateful for the countless sacrifices you all have made to help me persue my lifelong dream. I’m extremely excited to announce that I will be entering the 2020 NBA Draft! Go Dawgs! Mac out! “
The 18-year-old forward Nikos Rogkavopoulos has decided to try his luck and has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft. The 203cm tall Greek prospect has been playing with AEK Athens since 2017 and this season, he played 12 games split between the Greek League and Basketball Champions League with an average playtime of six minutes.
Despite speculated interest, the Chicago Bulls have not requested permission from the Miami Heat to contact Vice President of Basketball Development and Analytics Shane Battier, an NBA source confirmed to the Sun Sentinel. Battier’s name had been floated as a possible option for the Bulls’ vacancy at general manager on the staff being formulated by Arturas Karnisovas, who was hired away from the Denver Nuggets last week as Chicago’s executive vice president of basketball operations.
Heat Vice President of Basketball Operations Adam Simon had been among the candidates pursued by the Bulls for the job that went to Karnisovas, with the Heat last week issuing a statement about retaining Simon, “He loves it here and we love having him.” Battier is in the midst of his third season with the Heat under his present title, joining Pat Riley’s Heat front office on Feb. 16, 2017, following a career that saw him share in Heat championships in 2012 and ’13.
Gary Payton: “I went at him in the preseason and he didn’t forget it,” Payton said. “We played him for the first time in the regular season. He walked on the court, and I was talking mad, crazy. He only played like 8, 9, 10 minutes in the preseason game, and he went over and told B.J. Armstrong and Pippen, ‘I got the rook. I got him all night.’ He got me in foul trouble real quick. I sat down, he played like 10 minutes of the game, he had like 35 points. He walked over and said, ‘Young fella, preseason ain’t what’s happening. This is what’s up.’ It was like, welcome to the NBA and many more.” (While Jordan scored 33 points that night, in 27 minutes, Payton mustered just two. At least he made the only shot he took.)
Dwyane Wade, an all-time NBA great who, of course, grew up in Chicago idolizing Jordan, met MJ most improbably at Wade’s own draft party: “I just got drafted to the Heat, and then going back to Chicago after that, they had a big draft party,” Wade said. “And I’m inside the draft party, and it was poppin’. I remember my cousin came and got me, and he was like, ‘Yo, Jordan’s here. They won’t let him in.’ I’m like, ‘What, man? Stop playing with me.’ And he was like, ‘Bro, I’m serious. Michael Jordan is outside with like 50 people. They won’t let him in.’
“So we run out the door, run up front where they won’t let him in. ‘Why y’all won’t let Jordan in?’ Somebody was like, ‘He wouldn’t pay.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ So I run outside and Michael Jordan is out there on a motorcycle, surrounded by like 30 dudes. I run up to him. I’m in awe, of course, a young kid. And he said, ‘I just wanted to come by and show you some love.’ I think he said something about them trippin’ at the front, or something like that. But he’s like, ‘I just wanted to come by and show you some love. Congratulations on getting drafted.’ And I was just like, ‘Man, thank you for coming.’ I couldn’t believe it. ‘Thank you for coming. You want to come in?’ And he’s like, ‘Nah, nah, we good. I just came by to show you some love.’ And he rode off on his motorcycle.”
Steve Kerr, winner of a bazillion rings as Jordan’s teammate in Chicago, as a role player with the Spurs, and then, of course, as the Warriors coach, knew MJ long before he punched him at practice: “I think guarding him was the first time I actually met him,” Kerr said. “Craig Ehlo was injured (for the Cavs), so I started at the 2 in that game. I guarded Michael and he guarded me. Talk about the all-time mismatch physically. I was a buck-eighty. I remember I made the first shot of the game with him on me, felt really good about that, and then six minutes into the game he hadn’t scored. I was thinking, sitting there during a timeout, ‘Michael hasn’t even scored yet. I’m doing pretty well.’ I thought about it and I realized he hadn’t even taken a shot yet. He’s been passing to all his teammates. ‘Why hasn’t he shot yet?’ And then over the next four minutes he just torched me. Made like six straight shots and then Lenny Wilkens took me out. By the end of the game he had like 48, I finished with two. Just that first bucket of the game. That was my welcome to the ‘Michael Jordan World’ moment.”
Jared Jeffries was Jordan’s teammate on the Wizards in the early 2000s and remains friends with him. While appearing on the ‘Wizards Talk’ podcast, he told an offseason story involving former NBA All-Star Antoine Walker. “We were in Chicago at [trainer] Tim Grover’s gym. Antoine Walker pulls up in some Ferrari and he was like he just got it. M.J. was like ‘you know what? I’m gonna bring a different color Ferrari every day this week with a matching Jumpman jumpsuit.’ Bro, he pulled up in a Ferrari with a matching Jumpman jumpsuit for the whole five days we were playing. That’s the kind of swag he had,” Jeffries said.
Imagine one-upping someone’s brand new Ferrari with a fleet of Ferraris. Jordan had to win whether it was on the court or in life. “Just his swagger that never goes anywhere. It’s the realest form of confidence that I’ve ever seen from a person,” Jeffries said.
Kentucky will have to fight to keep one of its top basketball signees in the class of 2020. Sources tell KSR that 2020 five-star guard Terrence Clarke is being recruited by the NBA G League – led by former UK assistant coach Rod Strickland – to bypass the college ranks and sign a professional deal.
“Everything happened so fast,” Beverley said. “My biggest thing is I wanted to see my mom and my grandma and family in Houston and make sure they were safe. I’m in L.A. now, and I’m optimistic we’ll be back. I’m training like we’re coming back. Whatever it takes for us to be as healthy as possible and as safe as possible and get us back to playing basketball as soon as possible, I’m all for that.”
Kyle Tucker: Ashton Hagans, Tyrese Maxey, Immanuel Quickley and Nick Richards have all made it official. Vibe I’m getting is EJ Montgomery increasingly likely to join them soon. That’d be all five starters gone. Plus the sixth man. And 8 of 9 contributors. Getting Matt Haarms is a must.
LaMelo Ball has not yet purchased the Australian National Basketball League’s Illawara Hawks despite claims from his manager that the transaction was a ‘done deal’. NBL commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said the proclamation was premature and that since Ball’s team went public with their intentions to buy the club the league has received “another two or three expressions of interest from very significant offshore investors as well as another two or three locals who have put their hand up to show interest.” Ball maintains he remains “absolutely committed” to purchasing the team he suited up for this past season. Howie Long-Short: To be clear, whoever ends up ‘buying’ the Illawara Hawks is really acquiring a license to operate the franchise. NBL majority owner Larry Kestelman controls most of the team’s trademarks (in addition to the league marks). The Wollongong based club is currently under the NBL’s ‘voluntary administration’ after it took back control of the organization from previous owner Simon Stratford. The Illawara Mercury reported back in January that Stratford maintained a ‘significant debt’ with the league. Historically speaking, operating an NBL team has not been a ticket to riches. More than 30 clubs have merged or folded since the league was founded in ’79.
“When people see this footage, I’m not sure they’re going to be able to understand why I was so intense, why I did the things I did, why I acted the way I acted, and why I said the things I said,’” Jordan said. Hehir continued: “He said there was a guy named Scotty Burrell who he rode for the entire season and, ‘When you see the footage of it, you’re going to think that I’m a horrible guy. But you have to realize that the reason why I was treating him like that is because I needed him to be tough in the playoffs and we’re facing the Indiana’s and Miami’s and New York’s in the Eastern Conference. He needed to be tough and I needed to know that I could count on him.”
“There was a pressure that came with it when you were his teammate I had never felt from anybody,” Kerr said. “It was a great test. You had to step up and compete and perform every day.”
The filmmakers finished a scene with Kobe Bryant in mid-January, about a week before Bryant’s death. Said Hehir: “To hear Kobe in that scene say he’s (Michael) like my big brother and then to have Michael give that famous speech that he gave at Kobe’s memorial service, saying, ‘Rest in peace, little brother,’ it just shows you how genuine that relationship was between the two of them. That scene is so much more poignant now and it was such a cool scene to begin with.”
Tony Jones on the Jazz: They’re committed to this core. There’s no indication that they’re at a point where they’re trying to choose between Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell. But at the same time, I mean, the front office knows that there’s an issue and the front office knows that there’s a significant issue.
I mentioned Porter above as a trade possibility, but I think that’s a very unlikely scenario until the next trade deadline at the earliest. I think it’s way too early to cash in that chip without really knowing what you have, especially with a team like the Nuggets that is A) not a free-agent destination and B) so committed to the draft and player development.
Joe Ingles: Congrats on your career @35_Fitz !! You were a great teammate, very glad I got the chance to play alongside you! No one can ever say you didn’t give your all!! Thanks for the memories!! We all know this won’t be the last we hear your name! Enjoy it brother ❤️
The N.B.A. has repeatedly made it clear that it needs the approval of government and public health officials to resume operations. If you wish to maintain an optimistic tone amid the mounting pessimism in league circles and imagine such approval could be granted as early as June 1, that would still mean nearly three full months of inactivity for N.B.A. players. David Griffin, the executive vice president of basketball operations for the New Orleans Pelicans, neatly summed up the challenges posed by such a lengthy shutdown during a recent conference call with reporters. “I think there would be a pretty unanimous sentiment that the longer we’re out,” Griffin said, “the longer we’re going to need.”
Based on the best current estimates, though, four to five weeks for teams to fully reintegrate their players is likely to be the longest warm-up period that would be granted since it is widely believed that the N.B.A. would like to stage at least a few regular-season games before moving into the playoffs, to try to satisfy agreements with regional television partners but also to give all 30 teams a chance to participate.
Although the N.B.A. has adopted an anything-goes mentality in fielding proposals for new ideas — “We’re in listening mode right now,” Silver said — some sort of vote would be required to name a champion without a postseason. You can safely assume (nothing personal, Milwaukee) that no team is going to be crowned a champion that way.
Shams Charania: Sources: President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a call Wednesday with his committee focused on reopening America, which includes major-league commissioners, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
While the Knicks’ need for a point guard is glaring, draft guru Fran Fraschilla says this is the lottery to take the best player available with no definite star in the draft. Avdija could turn into a “stretch 4’’ as he matures — a secondary need for the Knicks. “This is a very tricky draft with little surefire quality,’’ one Western Conference scout told The Post. “Deni is as good as any of the available lottery picks. Where does he go in the crazy world the NBA scouts are living in? It’s anyone’s guess.’’
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will not enter the 2020 draft after all. Head coach Jay Wright had previously said the Villanova forward would test the draft waters, but Robinson-Earl provided Wright with his final decision earlier this week, as the University’s website relays. “A few days ago Jeremiah called me and told me he wanted to just continue working out and concentrate on getting better,” Wright said. “He said ‘ I don’t want to bother with the NBA stuff, so I just want to say I’m coming back. He didn’t want to make a big deal out of this.”
Mark Jackson: I’m a guy with tremendous faith. I’m not gonna slit my wrists if I never coach again. If you do what you’re supposed to do, it’s a promise from God that I will not withhold any good thing from you. So if I’m not coaching, that means it’s not good as long as I’m doing what I’m supposed to do. I truly believe that the day will come when I have the opportunity to, you know, to walk the sidelines again and lead a basketball team. For three years in Golden State had the time my life impact and plays, developing relationships and changing a culture. I truly was blessed to do that and I look forward to the opportunity to do it again. I don’t believe that no man can blackball me at all. If an opportunity presented itself, I’ll be locked and loaded and fully prepared to finish the task
Mark Jackson: At the end of the day, I got fired and 24 hours later, I was signed up To go back to ESPN and call the NBA Finals, so it wasn’t like I had the opportunity to sit back and say, ‘Man, what is going on? How I’m gonna pay this bill? How I’m gonna do that or what I’m gonna do now?’ Before I even was fired I had another opportunity to go back to what I was once doing and be with friends that I have for life.
Mark Jackson: One thing about those (Warriors) guys, they were true professionals. Every one of the guys that I coached, they bought in from day one, and the culture change… You can say, well, my staff and I played a key role, but you have to have willing basketball players that want to do to work, compete, and continue to get better and I was blessed in that area.
Even before the current hellscape started, there were high expectations for The Last Dance, given its subject matter (the most popular team and athlete of my lifetime), the pedigree of those involved (chiefly, director Jason Hehir), and the ambitious length of the project. For quite some time, ESPN has been confidently communicating, both publicly and privately, a lot of confidence about the project. With sports fans starving for quality sports content, would this be a welcomed oasis in a barren wasteland of awful, or just another bullet point on 2020’s resume as the worst year in many of our lifetimes?