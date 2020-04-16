USA Today Sports

JJ Redick: Preseason game and was trying to foul to sto…

34 mins ago via Twitter

Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
April 16, 2020 | 1:19 am EDT Update
If the Cavs get an offer they deem worthy then they will consider it. But they still see him as a valuable piece, one that threads the needle between their present and future. They aren’t going to give him away for nothing. They aren’t going to accept a salary dump either. Sources maintain it will take a combination of picks and players for the Cavs to send him elsewhere. Get ready for more Love trade rumors this summer, especially given the dearth of impact free agents available. Listening and accepting are two different things.
34 mins ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Kevin Love Trade?
During the latest episode of the Purple Talk podcast, the pick-and-roll specialist sounded like a player who has found his NBA home. “I absolutely love Sacramento,” Holmes told NBC Sports California. “This community, this city, these fans — have shown me, in my short time here, that I really couldn’t see myself playing anywhere else. I would love to play here the rest of my career. I love to play in front of these fans, be a part of this community — this is a great place to be and I’d love just to be a part of it.”
34 mins ago via James Ham @ NBC Sports

, Uncategorized

, ,

Gasol, 39, decided to keep pushing his body so he can hopefully compete in the Olympics, now rescheduled to start July 23, 2021. To get the maximum out of his skills, though, Gasol said he’d most likely have to play in the NBA next season, which would be his 20th year. “Obviously if I want to play in the Olympics in 2021, I would have to play competitive basketball at a high level to be ready,” Gasol said. “But first, again, go back to priority No. 1 is get healthy and see that the foot and the bone is completely healed and can sustain.
34 mins ago via Broderick Turner @ Los Angeles Times

, Uncategorized

,

Storyline: Pau Gasol Injury
Most executives currently expect the first three prospects to come off the board to be Georgia wing Anthony Edwards, Illawarra guard LaMelo Ball, and Memphis center James Wiseman. But it’s too early to say where each prospect will go when opinions vary so greatly. I’ve spoken with NBA executives who have Wiseman first, and others who have him ranked outside of the top 10. Edwards has been labeled a boom-or-bust prospect. And I’ve heard LaMelo called both “underrated” and “overrated” because of his family’s last name. Hayes also has his skeptics.
34 mins ago via Kevin O'Connor @ The Ringer

, , , Uncategorized

, , ,

While the NBA G League has yet to officially sign a high school prospect, the option is becoming more intriguing and potentially more lucrative to high school prospects, multiple industry sources have told 247Sports. When the G League announced their intentions of creating a program that would harbor prospects that opted out of college, the salary released to try and entice potential players was $125,000. Sources have indicated to 247Sports that the G League is now willing to pay more for the right prospects. And in the age of a worldwide pandemic, traveling to/moving overseas — like RJ Hampton and LaMelo Ball last year — is simply not an alluring option.
34 mins ago via Evan Daniels @ 247Sports

, , Uncategorized

,

I’ve asked a handful of sources about this. They continue to provide the same answer: The league has plenty to figure out and the answers aren’t easy. Each time there seems to be a workable solution, another problem emerges. But it seems like the usual off-season events — draft, free agency, summer league — have been pushed down the priority list. The primary focus centers on a return-to-play strategy — if possible. Once that decision is made, there should be more clarity on other issues.
34 mins ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

, Uncategorized

Storyline: Draft Lottery
There are candidates on Karnisovas’ list beyond the previously reported names of Matt Lloyd (Magic), Mark Hughes (Clippers) and Marc Eversley (76ers.) In fact, in another sign this is a new era in Bulls basketball, sources said Karnisovas hasn’t ruled out interviewing select player agents. Jerry Reinsdorf historically frowned upon dealing with agents, a stance changed when Michael Reinsdorf interviewed Jazz general manager Justin Zanik, who started as an agent, for the executive vice president of basketball operations role. This is one of Karnisovas’ most critical hires, and there is speculation around the league that he has preferred candidates. You don’t spend time hoping to lead a franchise one day without formulating ideas about how to execute a leadership plan.
34 mins ago via K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports

, , , , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , , ,

Will Gar Forman be hired by another team? The early talk around the league is yes. Forman, for all his issues involving trust with some agents and other executives, is also known as an extremely strong talent evaluator. He has two years left on his contract with the Bulls, which will be paid to him in some fashion, a source said. But he’s likely to land a scouting job with another team.
34 mins ago via K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports

, Uncategorized

,

Storyline: Bulls Front Office
Scottie Pippen says he got FIRED from his role with the Chicago Bulls … but don’t feel bad for the guy, ’cause he’s pretty glad to be away from that mess!! The 6-time champ revealed the move on the Thuzio Live & Unfiltered podcast (which was recorded during All-Star Weekend but released Wednesday) … explaining he couldn’t come to an agreement with the Bulls front office prior to the 2019 season, so they canned him. “I got fired this year. I didn’t really want it to be in the public, but I’m no longer employed by the Bulls,” Pippen said in the interview.
34 mins ago via TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com

Uncategorized

,

Sabrina Ionescu always has considered Steph Curry to be her “big brother.” So, is there about to be a rift in the family? In the days leading up to the 2020 WNBA Draft, Ionescu finds herself in a new reality. Expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the New York Liberty, she potentially could sign a lucrative sneaker deal, with Under Armour, Nike and Puma all in the mix. As she mulls a decision, the influence of Curry, her NBA superstar mentor and the face of Under Armour, is obvious. “I think he texts me almost every day,” Ionescu revealed this week on NBC Sports Bay Area’s Runnin’ Plays Podcast. “He’s working hard.”
34 mins ago via Logan Murdock @ NBC Sports

, , , Uncategorized

, , ,

But as she decides on a deal, Ionescu says she hopes a signature sneaker is in the works. “I think before this all happened, I never thought about it because I didn’t think it was even a possibility because women don’t usually have signature shoes,” Ionescu said. “And then I think listening to a lot of these companies and the goals and visions that they had to have a signature shoe down the line, I was like, ‘Oh, actually that would be pretty cool.’
34 mins ago via Logan Murdock @ NBC Sports

, , , Uncategorized

, , ,

Shaquille O’Neal is a four-time NBA champion, and he attributes his Hall of Fame success to … mixed martial arts. “MMA is the reason I became a champion,” O’Neal told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on Wednesday. “I always used to practice basketball. It wasn’t enough. Because when I played basketball, it was more wrestling. So when I trained MMA with Jon Burke, a friend of mine down in Orlando, I came back in the best shape of my life. That was in 2000. Won. Dominated. “So I’m a creature of habit. Did it again, won a second championship. Did it again, won the third championship. Got cute, got away from it, lost. Got traded to Miami, did it again, won the fourth championship.”
34 mins ago via ESPN

, Uncategorized

,

A freelance cameraman who contracted the coronavirus after working a Detroit Pistons game and spent several weeks in a medically induced coma has been released from the hospital. Kelvin Calhoun is recovering at his mother’s home in Detroit, his sister said Tuesday. “We’re just so happy. We went through I don’t know how many emotions,” Delcenia Calhoun said. “Everybody is calling him, friends and family. He talks to them for a while and then he stops because he gets out of breath, then he starts back up.
34 mins ago via Ansar Khan @ Booth Newspapers

Uncategorized

Storyline: Coronavirus
Charlotte Hornets player Bismack Biyombo has donated $1 million in surgical masks and hazardous materials suits through his charity to his native DR Congo. The supplies include four containers filled with 10,000 face masks and 780 protective hazmat suits to help in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s battle against the worldwide new coronavirus, The Bismack Biyombo Foundation announced on Wednesday. “We have never experienced a crisis of this magnitude. Seeing my home country suffer in this capacity is devastating,” said Biyombo.
34 mins ago via Yahoo! Sports

, Uncategorized

, ,

Sacramento Kings guard Cory Joseph and his family are donating face shields through Operation Canadian Shield to help protect thousands of frontline workers in hospitals providing care for COVID-19 patients in his native city of Toronto, Ontario. Joseph and family have teamed up with fellow Canadian and Kings chief of staff and assistant coach Roy Rana, Frontier, Sunnybrook Foundation and University Health Network to coordinate this effort.
34 mins ago via NBA.com

, Uncategorized

, ,

Gasol paused and collected his thoughts, then recalled the moment the Lakers were on the podium inside Staples Center receiving the championship trophy. He talked about how Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were there on the stage celebrating the title, how Lakers owner Jerry Buss, NBA Commissioner David Stern, Lakers assistant coach Frank Hamblen and ESPN’s Stuart Scott were also there on that magical night. Gasol sighed, then slowly remarked that they had all died. “All those people … now 10 years later they are not here with us,” Gasol said during an interview with The Times. “Obviously Kobe and Gigi, which breaks my heart every time I think about it, and seeing Vanessa and the kids. It was a lot. That’s why I got emotional and I think about it. I still do.”
34 mins ago via Broderick Turner @ Los Angeles Times

, , , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

Storyline: Kobe Bryant Death
April 15, 2020 | 9:50 pm EDT Update
Clifford recently made a monetary donation to the Heart of Florida United Way for their fund to support Central Florida residents whose financial stability is being impacted by the coronavirus. The focus of the fund is to support the A.L.I.C.E. (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) population who are experiencing hardships due to decreased hours or unpaid leave. Nearly half of Central Floridians are categorized under A.L.I.C.E. while living paycheck to paycheck.
4 hours ago via Magic PR< @ NBA.com

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Scottie Pippen, who needs no introduction, except to say his first NBA season was Michael’s fourth, met Jordan when Bulls training camp commenced in 1987: “Michael was a little distant. He was more … he was competitive, that was kind of his drive in those days,” Pippen said. “I remember Michael said, ‘Well, we got another one of those Arkansas boys’ when I was drafted. Knowing the Bulls had drafted Pete Myers, he was an Arkansas kid, from the University of Arkansas (at Little Rock). He was actually from Mobile, Alabama. That’s kind of all I remember.”
4 hours ago via Joe Vardon @ The Athletic

, Uncategorized

, , ,

Gary Payton, a Hall of Famer and a Finals rival of Jordan with the Seattle SuperSonics, thought he’d sent Michael a message in a preseason meeting during Payton’s rookie year in 1990: “I went at him in the preseason and he didn’t forget it,” Payton said. “We played him for the first time in the regular season. He walked on the court, and I was talking mad, crazy. He only played like 8, 9, 10 minutes in the preseason game, and he went over and told B.J. Armstrong and Pippen, ‘I got the rook. I got him all night.’ He got me in foul trouble real quick. I sat down, he played like 10 minutes of the game, he had like 35 points. He walked over and said, ‘Young fella, preseason ain’t what’s happening. This is what’s up.’ It was like, welcome to the NBA and many more.” (While Jordan scored 33 points that night, in 27 minutes, Payton mustered just two. At least he made the only shot he took.)
4 hours ago via Joe Vardon @ The Athletic

Uncategorized

, ,

As the world wrestles with a new normal built around social distancing, working from home and a dormant sports world, one aspect of the NBA experience is especially at risk. Sitting courtside at an NBA game is unlike any other first row in sports. What will become of it post-COVID-19? One potential solution to the concerns around courtside seating, whether it be temporary or permanent, would be to install plexiglass around the courtside area to separate players and fans. “We have to be more informed about the virus, flus, all viruses, so we can better understand how to protect players and fans … I wouldn’t rule plexiglass out,” said Caron Butler, a two-time All-Star who retired from the NBA after the 2015-16 season. “If you told me a year ago the NBA and the world would stop, I would say you are out of your mind.”
4 hours ago via Adam Aziz @ The Undefeated

, Uncategorized

,

Storyline: Coronavirus
The debate over extending the netting eventually fell off the front page and it has now become the norm within baseball. And while the merits of plexiglass are still difficult to assess, those who regularly sit courtside recognize it would heavily impact the in-game experience. One of the most exciting things about the courtside experience is that it’s possible to be in on the conversations between celebrities and players.
4 hours ago via Adam Aziz @ The Undefeated

, Uncategorized

“If you look at a league like the NFL, people are sitting close to the action in the end zone but the players are wearing helmets and it’s difficult to hear the conversations,” said Butler. “Think about that versus the NBA, where LeBron James will walk up to Jay-Z or Michael B. Jordan at courtside and you can pick up on some of the conversations.” “Putting a row of plexiglass will take away that intimacy you have with the game courtside,” agreed Toronto Raptors superfan and one of the NBA’s most known courtside attendees, Nav Bhatia. “I think the most we will see once this passes is less to almost no physical interaction with players and fans. Less of the handshakes and high-fives.”
4 hours ago via Adam Aziz @ The Undefeated

, , Uncategorized

, ,

April 15, 2020 | 8:43 pm EDT Update
Now, one month later, the fifth-year pro is doing whatever he can to stay positive and make the best of an unfortunate situation. That shouldn’t come as a surprise. He’s made a career out of overcoming setbacks. “It’s been the same mindset and the same focus [for me],” said Powell, speaking on a conference call from his home in Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon. “You just have to change your workouts and adjust to what’s available to you. But other than that the motivation hasn’t been changed at all. I’m still the same motivated person.”
5 hours ago via TSN

Uncategorized

,

However, true to character, he’s keeping his head up and doing everything he can to make sure that he’s ready when the time does come. “We have to remain optimistic and hopeful that we’ll be able to get back on the court, and things will go back to normal sooner than later,” said Powell, who was averaging a career-high 16.4 points – nearly doubling his average from the year before – in 44 games when the NBA hit pause.
5 hours ago via TSN

Uncategorized

,

“That just comes with, overall, wanting the world to be back running as usual, with everybody healthy and things like that. It’s more than just wanting to get back on the court. You’re worried about the grand scheme of things, on a global scale. You have family members that need to get back to work and provide for their families. So I’m optimistic that if we’re able to resume, then everything else will start to come back and the world will get back running.”​
5 hours ago via TSN

Uncategorized

,

Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were the first NBA players test positive for coronavirus. From there, multiple potential connection points emerged. Pistons big Christian Wood – who faced Utah in Detroit a few days prior – was diagnosed with coronavirus and has since recovered. A cameraperson who worked that game, including shooting inside the Jazz locker room, was also diagnosed with coronavirus and even put into a medically reduced coma.
5 hours ago via Dan Feldman @ NBC Sports

Uncategorized

, , , ,

Storyline: Coronavirus
April 15, 2020 | 6:19 pm EDT Update

8 hours ago via MarkBermanFox26

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Coronavirus
Ayesha Curry is being sued for more than $10 MILLION by a celebrity branding company which claims they built her into a household name … only to get stiffed when the money came rolling in! It’s all in legal docs obtained by TMZ Sports … Robert Flutie — who runs Flutie Entertainment — claims he was introduced to Ayesha in late 2014, when her only real foray into entertainment was a cooking blog called “Little Lights of Mine.”
8 hours ago via TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com

, , Uncategorized

, , ,