Atlanta Hawks star and Sharecare ambassador John Collins and the Hawks Foundation have donated to Sharecare’s “Shots for Heroes” initiative, which is providing immunity-boosting juice shots to local healthcare workers and first responders battling COVID-19 in Atlanta. Sharecare teamed up with Kale Me Crazy to deliver two of its super juice shots – The Wellness Shot (ginger, oil of oregano, garlic extract, turmeric, cayenne, lemon) and The Painkiller (ginger, lime, turmeric, raw honey) – directly to those heroes to boost both their immune systems and their spirits.
April 16, 2020 | 5:47 pm EDT Update
The news that Rivals.com No. 2 overall player Jalen Green is headed to an NBA G League development program for more than $500,000 per year marks an inflection point for college basketball, a sport that’s spent the last decade retreating from the American mainstream. College basketball is becoming the typewriter company, newspaper conglomerate or phone book, eroding because of its lack of ability to evolve and innovate.
“I think the NBA is doing it as a big middle finger to the NCAA,” said a prominent NBA agent. “This is how it’s going to be, we’re going to take control of the development of top players.”
The golden goose is still squeezing out eggs with that NCAA tournament contract, but the health of the sport has gotten precipitously worse. “I think it’s going to change the landscape for the NCAA,” said the prominent agent. “Most of the top kids are going to go through this [G League] process. It’s going to change the ways colleges are recruiting. They’re not going recruit the top seven to 10 guys.”
ESPN knew it had a potential megahit on its hands with the Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls-focused documentary “The Last Dance.” So rather than treat it like other sports documentaries, the network wanted to approach the release the same way a Hollywood blockbuster would be rolled out – leading ESPN to huddle with their Walt Disney Co. colleagues at Lucasfilm to see how it could give “The Last Dance” a similar approach as say, the newest “Star Wars” films.
During ESPN’s meetings with Lucasfilm, the creative minds behind “Star Wars” marketing emphasized the importance of the tease. Their strategy: tantalize potential audiences with trailers for the new “Star Wars” movie as far as 18 months in advance, then keep them on the hook with additional trailers 12 months, six months, and, finally, one month before release. The “Stars Wars” strategy worked like a charm for “Last Dance,” according to Ader.
Given the positive reaction to the “Last Dance” teaser campaign, Ader is expecting big things for the documentary, which will unspool on ESPN over five weeks through May 17. ESPN2 will also simulcast an alternate version with adult language censored while Netflix will stream it internationally. There’s a whole generation of younger sports fans who’ve read and heard about Jordan’s legend. Now they can experience it themselves, said Ader. “We’re starved for sports. We’re desperate for heroes. We’re desperate for inspiration,” he said. “Michael’s story, and the Bulls dynasty, could be just the remedy for that.”
April 16, 2020 | 5:19 pm EDT Update
Speaking to “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts on Thursday, Jordan said his sixth and final championship season with the Bulls was a “trying year” and that the knowledge it would be the group’s final season together loomed from the start.
Michael Jordan: “At the beginning of the season, it basically started when [Bulls general manager] Jerry Krause told Phil [Jackson] that he could go 82 and 0 and he would never get the chance to come back. Knowing that, I married myself to [Jackson], obviously, and if he wasn’t going to be the coach, then I obviously wasn’t going to play. So Phil started off the year saying, ‘This is the last dance,’ and we played it that way. Basically, it just kind of tugged at you through the course of the year, knowing that this had to come to an end. But it also centered our focus to make sure we ended it right.”
It also covers Jordan’s life leading up to that year, including his time at North Carolina, where he won a national championship in 1982 by hitting the winning shot in the title game against Patrick Ewing and Georgetown. Jordan said in the documentary that moment was when he went from “Mike Jordan” to “Michael Jordan.” “Up until that point, no one knew who I was,” Jordan said. “Outside the university, I was just known as ‘Mike Jordan.’ And when I hit that shot, my whole name became ‘Michael Jordan,’ and I think it resonated with a lot of people outside of UNC.”
Shane Larkin agreed to a contract extension with Anadolu Efes, according to the Turkish journalist Öyküm Kanbir. Per Kanbir, Larkin’s contract extension is for the next two years (1+1) and includes an NBA-out clause.
Kansas sophomore David McCormack will return to school for his junior year instead of entering the 2020 NBA Draft, he announced Thursday.
Houston Rockets guard Ben McLemore is looking to shed an offseason spot in Tarzana, listing his East Coast-inspired home for $2.75 million. That’s $49,000 more than he paid for it two years ago, records show.
April 16, 2020 | 4:37 pm EDT Update
According to multiple sources, Drummond picking up his option remains most likely. It’s also most logical. Just look at what the Pistons received at the deadline. It was a salary dump, Detroit wanting to clean up the books and avoid paying him north of $28 million for 20-21. That’s a perfect portrait of his declining value. In this pace-and-space era, with shooting and perimeter skill so vital, some centers are still worth that bulky price tag. Drummond isn’t one of them.
According to sources, the Cavs weren’t given any assurances about Drummond’s future beforehand. Drummond has stayed silent on the impending decision, wanting to get through the season before thinking about the next step. But his player option, worth $28.7 million, has a direct impact on what the Cavs can — and can’t do — with their roster this summer.
Gina Mizell: James Jones said Kelly Oubre Jr. (meniscus surgery) and Frank Kaminsky (patella stress fracture) have both medically healed, but “kind of pressed the pause button” because they can’t do full-blown sports rehab. If season resumes, Jones is optimistic they’d be able to play. #Suns
Chaundee Brown is leaving Wake Forest’s basketball team to enter the NBA draft process and, if he maintains his eligibility and returns to college, he plans to enter the transfer portal and play his final season elsewhere, a source said Wednesday.
The former Oakland Hills home of Golden State Warriors great Kevin Durant has been listed for $5,998,888. The 9,100-square-foot home has seven bedrooms and eight baths, including two separate apartments.
April 16, 2020 | 4:30 pm EDT Update
John Wall ruling out a comeback this season
Wall was asked if the season being paused could help his chances of playing this year, given he now has more time to recover. Wall left no doubts about that possibility. “Nah,” he said. “One of my ultimate goals is to make sure I’m fully, all the way healthy… in our best-case scenario, we’re just going to wait until next season.”
Wall, though, may have the resources to stay in shape, but none of that can recreate scrimmaging and practicing with teammates. “[Quarantine] kind of knocked [my rehab] off-balance because I’m not getting up-and-down in five-on-five and the conditioning I like to do,” he said.
Shareef O’Neal is finally following in his father’s footsteps. O’Neal, the son of NBA Hall of Famer and former Tigers star Shaquille O’Neal, officially signed with LSU on Wednesday after transferring from UCLA.
Jeff Zillgitt: Jeremy Lin has pledged $500,000 to support those impacted by coronavirus “specifically communities suffering from food insecurity and healthcare workers in need of protective equipment.” He will match donations up to another $500,000.
For five-time NBA champion Earvin “Magic” Johnson, the parallels between the coronavirus pandemic and the HIV and AIDS epidemic in the early 1990s are apparent. “The same issues we had then, we have now, where bad information, myth about ‘it couldn’t happen to us in the black community,’ not being educated enough about HIV and AIDS,” Johnson told ESPN via phone Wednesday morning. “The same thing [is happening] with the coronavirus.”
Data has shown that black people are dying from the coronavirus at a higher rate than the general public. One study published by The Associated Press found that 42% of the people who have died of coronavirus in the United States were black. African Americans make up 21% of the total population surveyed. “We really have to get out in front of this,” Johnson said. “That is why I am so happy the NBA is saying, ‘Hey, we have to do something about it because who is out there on the court? Majority African American players. Who enjoys this sport? African Americans.’ We love our basketball. This is very important right now.”
“The NBA has been at the forefront when you think about diversity and inclusion,” Johnson said. “Look at the Donald Sterling situation. The NBA has cachet in our community. When something happens in the black community, the NBA has always been there. [Commissioner] Adam [Silver] is the most dynamic leader we have in sports. He gets it. It’s a no-brainer. I knew he was going to do something.”
April 16, 2020 | 4:12 pm EDT Update
Stephen Curry: March 6. That’s when it all became very real. I had just played my first basketball game in months the night before, and conversations were swirling about what this virus might mean for the league. That night, I started to feel sick. The fever set in. First at 100. Then 101. My first thought was, “What are the chances? Could this really happen?” After months of waiting to get back on the court following a broken hand and two surgeries, I just wanted to play. But the threat of this mystery virus locked me in my bedroom to protect everyone I cared about: wife, kids, teammates, fans.
Stephen Curry: I was the first NBA player tested for COVID-19. Thankfully, my test came back negative. But that experience hit me, and it hit me hard. I’m fortunate to have the job I do, and not have to worry about all the many things crippling families across the country during this pandemic: unemployment, hunger, housing. How couldn’t I use all of my resources and the full power of the platform my wife and I have built to help those desperately in need during this time? We have a responsibility to one another.
Stephen Curry: So much of the work we’re doing during the COVID-19 pandemic is to ensure that every resident in Oakland has access to the food they need. From the moment Oakland schools announced indefinite closures, our Eat. Learn. Play. foundation has played a crucial role in providing more than 1 million meals to Oakland kids and families. Going forward, we’re committed to helping provide nearly 300,000 meals every week to Oakland residents for the next several months, alongside our dedicated partners at the Oakland Unified School District, Alameda County Community Food Bank and chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen.
In a conference call with the weary staff of the San Antonio Food Bank on Monday, Popovich offered some uplifting words that inspired the nonprofit amidst the biggest crisis in its 40-year history. “It was pretty sweet, pretty special,” Food Bank president and CEO Eric Cooper said Tuesday. Popovich’s pep talk came four days after the Food Bank and an army of volunteers fed a record 10,000 households at a drive-thru distribution on the South Side, a giveaway that left the staff exhausted.
Popovich also told the Food Bank staffers that what they do is far more important than what pro basketball players do for a living. “He said, ‘We are just entertainers playing a sport that doesn’t mean much, but you guys are serving the community,’” Cooper said. “Our staff and volunteers really appreciated it.”
“I kind of asked (Popovich) some questions and different staff asked different questions like, ‘What are you doing now? What are the players doing?” Cooper said. “Someone even asked him why he benched Timmy (Duncan) in Game 6 (of the 2013 NBA Finals against Miami), and I was like, ‘Oh, man.’ But he was just a real blessing to the staff. He gave us some good insights about leadership and getting through tough times. It was cool to see.”
Israeli point guard and a potential second-round pick in Yam Madar has entered the 2020 NBA Draft, his agent Alex Saratsis told ESPN.
April 16, 2020 | 4:07 pm EDT Update
The NBA is developing a new direct-to-consumer streaming platform in partnership with Microsoft that aims to improve the viewer experience through personalized broadcasts, league and company executives announced on Thursday. The streaming service will use Microsoft’s machine learning and artificial technologies to stream NBA games with “next-generation, personalized game broadcasts and other content offerings,” according to a press release. In a multi-year deal, Microsoft was also named the official artificial intelligence, cloud and laptop partner for the NBA, the WNBA and other properties.
“This partnership with Microsoft will help us redefine the way our fans experience NBA basketball,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “Our goal, working with Microsoft, is to create customized content that allows fans — whether they are in an NBA arena or watching from anywhere around the world — to immerse themselves in all aspects of the game and engage directly with our teams and players.”
The NBA did not set a launch date for the streaming service, which will incorporate its existing “League Pass” subscription plan that gives fans access to out-of-market games. However, the NBA’s deal with Microsoft takes effect beginning with the 2020-21 season.
Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu declared for the NBA draft Wednesday evening, making the announcement with a video posted on his Twitter account. The sophomore guard can receive feedback from NBA teams and return to Illinois if he withdraws before the NCAA’s June 3 deadline for maintaining eligibility.
Arkansas head basketball coach Eric Musselman expects three point shooting guard Isaiah Joe to act soon on his future plans. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday Musselman said, “He and his family are talking and I’m talking to Isaiah and I expect him to test the (NBA) waters. That would be my gut feeling.”
Junior guard Matt Lewis of the James Madison men’s basketball team has announced plans to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft while maintaining his ability to withdraw from the process and retain his final year of collegiate eligibility.
A New York federal judge on Tuesday tossed a $50 million lawsuit from a man alleging the NBA stole his idea for an app that would allow fans to win prizes if they correctly predict how their favorite stars will perform, but gave the man a chance to amend his claims now that he is represented by counsel.
April 16, 2020 | 3:52 pm EDT Update
Mamba Sports Academy to host future G League program?
Tim Reynolds: Two more rumors on the new G League/Jalen Green deal … — Mamba Sports Academy mentioned as possible Southern California base for the still-unnamed elite program — Top recruit Greg Brown, who says he’ll reveal his plans next week, could also be interested
Bryan Doo, who left the Celtics in 2017 after a 14-year run as the team’s strength and fitness coach to focus on the growth of his private company, Optimal Fitness, believes a gradual ramp-up will be best for all concerned once the NBA sends out the call. “The thing we don’t think about is how great these guys are as athletes. They’ve been going since AAU, so it’s not necessarily a huge bad thing that they get a rest,” Doo said this week. “In the grand scheme of things I think these guys are such great athletes, they can adjust until it’s time to go back and play games. What I think will happen is that teams will go deeper in their benches, so guys don’t play as many minutes. That’s what I would do.”
“One of the biggest challenges is the intensity in the game. We can do some high intensity work, but the physicality of the game is so much greater than any activity they’re going to get,” said Doo. “Definitely it’s how hard they go. When you go from jogging or some sprinting to running up the court, stopping on a dime, jumping and landing, the intensity of the game is different from a workout.”
A player’s gradual return, then, is the key for an NBA trainer or strength coach. “There are things in place,” said Doo. “Once you get the call that you’re three weeks out, ‘Hey, we just heard from the league, let’s start jumping rope, or a sprint pattern, something like that.’ They can do things so that when I get to them, it’s finding the right things after that. Because what I think is going to happen is that once guys get back, they’re all going to want to play basketball. The players themselves are just going to want to ball. It’s almost like keeping them from themselves.”
The Portland Trail Blazers and NBC Sports Northwest will present four weeks of themed Classic Trail Blazers games, reliving the top Trail Blazers games and memorable moments from the past 30 years, starting this Sunday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Alex Kennedy: 76ers partner Michael Rubin started the #AllInChallenge to raise tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need during the COVID-19 crisis. Rubin asked celebrities to auction off prized possessions or once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Here are some of the things being auctioned:
Marc Berman: Knicks announced Elfrid Payton donating 10,000 masks to his hometown New Orleans facilities. Payton and Mitchell Robinson have quarantined in the Big Easy.
April 16, 2020 | 2:56 pm EDT Update
Stadium: “The earnings package for (Jalen) Green … is believed to eclipse $1 million for the year.” Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania breaks down Jalen Green, and Isaiah Todd, choosing the NBA G League over NCAA.