Bernie Lee: What we are missing right now is leadership. For the most part, we don’t know who to look to or listen to, who will help us navigate this all. As easy as it is to exchange information right now, we have never been more disconnected. Never! But again, with every void comes opportunity and into that void will come the adaptability of the NBA and its players. The leadership that composes the NBA is second to none, especially when challenged, and no professional sports league has been as challenged in recent memory as the NBA has been this year. Coming out of this, the NBA is going to play 3-on-3 with some low-minute guys and some interns and it is going to show up at its first game back in two months and within four minutes, it is going to scream to its own bench as it runs back down the court after completing a back door alley-oop, “I’m f****** back.”