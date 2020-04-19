Trae Young: I feel like this documentary gonna make me put MJ #1, instead of #2... Can’t Wait!!! #LastDance
First Take: "I firmly believe that [LeBron James] is the best basketball player in the history of the game." Former "Bad Boy" Piston, and Michael Jordan opponent, Bill Laimbeer.
Kendrick Perkins: My Top 5 All-Time List!!! Michael Jordan LeBron James Kobe Bryant Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Larry Bird
We looked at the MVP voting from each season and awarded points based on every player who finished in the Top 10. Those who won the trophy received 10 points while runner-ups received nine. We then worked backward with a decreasing point assignment until the player who finished tenth in MVP votes received one point. This favors players who were among the most elite of the elite several times in their professional basketball careers. Based on this exercise, James finished at No. 2 overall – the same place he finished in the controversial rankings from Bleacher Report last month. But unlike in that list, where LeBron finished behind Michael Jordan, he trailed only six-time NBA Most Valuable Player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for this.
Allen Iverson: I was discouraged when I seen that @kobebryant wasn’t top 10 on the all time on this @bleacherreport list and I’m not even on it. What’s the criteria?? Is it based on stats, cultural influence, a personal preference, or what because it can’t be about basketball.... How’s a MVP, 11x All Star, 2x All Star MVP, 7x All NBA, Rookie of the Year, 3x Steals leader, 4x Scoring Champ, 76x 40 point game scorer, 11x 50 point game scorer, a career high 60 point game, career scoring average of 26.7, 2nd leader in playoff ppg average not on this list???? It has to be something else because I don’t understand it. Name me 49 nba players that has this on their resume??? LOL
Bill Laimbeer, four-time All-Star and two-time NBA Champion with the Detroit Pistons, has weighed in on his take regarding who he believes is the greatest NBA player of all time. The GOAT debate between Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and former Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan continues to rage among basketball fans and NBA Twitter. But in Laimbeer’s mind, there’s no question, according to a Bleacher Report article by Scott Polacek: “I’ll take LeBron James every day of the week,” Laimbeer said when comparing the King to Michael Jordan during his appearance this week on The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker of Fox Sports Radio.
The five-time champion spoke with Mike Greenberg of ESPN in an exclusive interview, revealing his true feelings on the issue. “It’s hard for people to believe, but I really don’t care,” said Bryant with a smile. “I’ve moved on. You have a career, you do the best you can for the 20 years I was fortunate to play and then you shelf it. You’re done. You move on to the next thing. Now I’m focused on these next 20 years. “Those debates are entertaining, I’m sure it’s fun for people to engage on those, but for me personally, it doesn’t matter.”
Former Bulls GM Rod Thorn, who selected Michael Jordan No. 3 overall in the 1984 NBA Draft, said Chicago would have picked legendary Rockets center Hakeem Olajuwon over Jordan if they had the chance. Thorn was general manager of the Bulls from 1978 until 1985. In an interview on Sunday’s “The Last Dance” documentary on ESPN regarding Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, Thorn said: Olajuwon would have been first by anybody who picked, including me.
Marc Berman: Walt Frazier in 1984 commenting on No. 3 pick Michael Jordan entering his rookie year, per Last Dance. “He’s not 7-foot. So he’s not going to carry a team in the NBA.”
Jordan recalled a story from the preseason in 1984, which he believes happened in Peoria, Ill. Jordan was trying to find his teammates in a hotel, and after knocking on a door, heard the people inside get quiet. When he announced it was “MJ” he was allowed inside, and witnessed “things I’ve never seen in my life.” “I walk in and practically the whole team was in there. And it was like, things I’ve never seen in my life, you know, as a young kid. You got your lines over here, you got your weed smokers over here, you got your women over here. So the first thing I said, ‘look man, I’m out.’ Because all I can think about is if they come and raid this place, right about now, I am just as guilty as everyone else that’s in this room. And from that point on, I was more or less on my own.”
“I just want the franchise and the Chicago Bulls to be respected as a team like the Lakers or the Philadelphia 76ers or the Boston Celtics,” he said on draft night, as highlighted in the doc. “It’s very hard for something like that to happen. But it’s not impossible.” Jordan didn’t just change Chicago. He became Chicago. But The Last Dance wants to examine more than just MJ’s greatness. It addresses the ugly—from Jordan, from general manager Jerry Krause, from that final 1997-98 season—that came with it.
When addressing Krause’s quote about organizations winning titles and not players, Jordan said, “We know the team is much bigger than the 15 players. Those guys who work in the front office, they were good people, but the most important part of the process is the players. So for him to say that is offensive to the way that I approach the game.”
Krause broke up a title team that he put together. The filmmakers painted a resentful image of the executive through select interviews, though his own quotes suggest the same. “Players alone don’t win championships,” Krause famously said, “organizations do.” The Last Dance shows footage of Jordan and Pippen openly teasing Krause. Before Pippen asked for a trade, he was screaming at him from the back of the team bus. “He had a way of alienating people,” Reinsdorf said. Breaking up the team was probably the most striking self-sabotage in NBA history—particularly because Jordan had warned against it.
Jeff Siegel: There was obviously more going on than just “Scottie wants more money” in 97-98, but the Bulls literally weren’t allowed to do that. They had no cap room to renegotiate and extend him, and any regular extension had significant limits on it.
Marc J. Spears: An NBA agent told me Scottie Pippen’s agents back then were Jimmy Sexton and Kyle Rote. They recommended Pippen not take the bad deal from Bulls, which is why he stayed loyal to them. Agent added that Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf also was not big on giving opt-outs in contracts.
David Aldridge: Sam Smith is exactly right. Before the insanity came down and the media became overwhelming, Michael was as accommodating and available as any superstar. He had the first locker at the old Chicago Stadium, and he LOVED hearing and trading gossip about the league.
Ted Leonsis: I was there the day prior to the first game after 9-11 when Michael Jordan went to Ground Zero at the World Trade Center. He respectfully and confidentially met with first responders—talking with them, consoling them and thanking them—no camera crews or media allowed as he was not seeking acclaim or press attention. He was not even concerned with his own personal safety and well-being—just unselfishness and teamwork. I was there when Michael Jordan walked the floor of the New York Stock Exchange meeting with business leaders and the traders on Wall Street. He thanked them for helping to get the economy back up and running. He then rang the closing bell for the country’s first day back to business after 9-11.
In February, Robinson signed on with Rich Paul, the superagent who guides the careers of LeBron James and Anthony Davis and recently made the cover of Sports Illustrated for his influence. Paul became Robinson’s fifth agent — one of the perplexing sidelights to Robinson’s fledgling career. So far, so good as Robinson’s game took off in the final weeks leading into the March 11 shutdown. “When you get the right representation, there’s an ease that comes to your mind that allows you to focus on other things,’’ Paul told The Post in his first remarks regarding his new alliance with Robinson. “It’s hard to sleep with both eyes closed in this business. It’s a lot more mental than people think.’’
19-year-old Argentinian forward Leandro Bolmaro has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft per AS.com. Bolmaro has spent the last two seasons with Barcelona in Spain. He played for Barcelona’s second club, Barcelona II, in 2018-19 and split time between the main club and second club this season.
After just one season, the NBA has taken swift action, implementing a G-League pathway program for college eligible stars, with young athletes pocketing somewhere in the range of $AU700,000 and access to an exclusive development program outside of ordinary G League commitments to set them up for the next step. Prospects will partake in community events, attend ‘life-skills programs,’ receive professional coaching and combine training and exhibition competitions against the likes of G League teams, foreign national outfits and NBA academies throughout the world, sources have told ESPN.
His team reached out to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s staff to see where it could plug the most gaping holes. The answer was always the same: New York hospitals were desperate for PPE. So his team embarked on an odyssey to source face masks, disposable face shields, KN95 masks, gowns and microporous disposable coveralls from distributors all around the world. They will be distributed to Brookdale and Gov. Cuomo’s relief efforts. From there, team Barrett drew up a play to maximize his donation power and ensure that every move was done with purpose. “I just wanted to get people what they needed,” Barrett said. And it wasn’t a one-size-fits-all answer.
The Jazz, utilizing Zoom, have been conducting weekly team meetings with head coach Quin Snyder, in addition to virtual group workouts, and team challenges. “We’ve had like fun little dribbling challenges that one of the coaches started per week and we crown a winner,” Conley said. “Just trying to keep guys engaged as much as possible in hopes that we can get back to playing soon.” Conley has also been trying to stay engaged with his teammates in more recreational ways, playing Call of Duty with Royce O’Neale and Donovan Mitchell and playing Monopoly with Ed Davis.
Surrounded by masked department of health workers, the Jazz had just learned that Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA season had been suspended, and that they were at risk of infection. That meant that their families were likely at risk as well. Mike Conley’s first thought was of his wife, Mary Peluso, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child.
“That was kind of my first priority and my first worry at the time,” Conley said on Friday. “Even when this was first coming out, there wasn’t a lot of research or a lot of cases documented of what happens with pregnant women or children when they’re born or whatever, so it was a little scary for us.”
Last week, Knicks rookie RJ Barrett went to pick up a package for his grandmother. He didn’t even get out of the car, but someone recognized him from afar. And it blew his mind. “I really forgot that I play in the NBA,” he tells The Post. “It’s such a different reality that we’re in right now.” The 19-year-old is riding out the coronavirus lockdown with his family in Orlando, Fla., playing video games, chilling with his French bulldogs, Kobe and Kingston, and bonding with his little brother, Nathan.
After reading stories that shoes aided the spread of coronavirus, the Puma athlete teamed up with the sneaker company to donate over 1,000 pairs of sneakers and slippers across Brookdale, Maimonides Hospital and Credit Valley Hospital in Canada so medical workers could leave their contaminated shoes at work and have fresh gear to wear home.
Barrett also looked north to his Canadian homeland, where the virus caused a very different crisis: depleting food bank supplies. He dropped $100,000 to the Mississauga food bank, which has nine locations throughout Ontario. “I just spoke to them and they said the donation was going to be able to provide 200,000 meals and that put a smile on my face,” Barrett said.
He gave $25,000 to MSG Relief Fund, which provides employees with financial assistance for a variety of areas including unanticipated healthcare costs, rent, food, medicine and other expenses. After all of the checks cashed and the equipment shipped, Barrett’s assist was worth $250,000. “If we can make their lives a little easier and help people survive, that’s what it’s all about,” he said.
On the latest episode of “The Boardroom,” Curry’s former running mate Kevin Durant was asked to rate each aspect of Jordan’s game. “See, that’s the one,” Durant said when asked about Jordan’s 3-point shooting. “He didn’t shoot a lot because he was so dominant inside the 3-point line he didn’t need to shoot it. But when he did, he still knocked some down.”
“[Curry is] shooting about 10-11 a game, so that’s his game, shoot three’s,” Durant said. “And Mike’s game was more so mid-range, but both guys can go back, like Steph can go inside the 3-point line and do damage, but he wants to do more damage outside the 3-point line. That’s what makes him unique. MJ was pretty much everywhere. He can shoot the 3, he can get to the rim, pull up from the mid-range, so his volume on three’s, I think it was perfect for his game. Each guy is different.”
“He can adapt his game to anything,” Durant said. “He would fit in as the best player in the league. That’s what he would be. I feel like he’d have more possession to do more things. But there’s also more athleticism in this game, there’s more length in this game. There’s also more space for MJ to go to work.”
Terrance Ferguson not charged after rape allegations
Oklahoma County prosecutors have decided not to charge Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson who had been accused this year by a woman of rape. “Evidence to support the reporting person’s allegations that the sexual conduct was not consensual was absent,” District Attorney David Prater said Saturday night.
The woman accused Ferguson of raping her in September 2018 at a house party, according to multiple sources. The woman made the report to police this year, in February.
The police department declined to provide The Oklahoman with the incident report because Ferguson had not been arrested or charged. “We were made aware of the situation,” a Thunder spokesperson said in a statement, “followed the protocols that are in place, and allowed the legal process to take its course.”
“You know I don’t know if it was I was fortunate or unfortunate enough to have played in the Michael Jordan Era,” Los Angeles Clippers Head Coach Doc Rivers said. Rivers’ NBA career aligned with Jordan’s for 13 seasons, and Rivers says it was Jordan’s intensity that set him apart.
Jordan and Rivers relationship took a turn when Rivers played for the New York Knicks. “We actually lost our friendship,” Rivers said. “We were really good friends, you know we were on the Playboy All-American team in college, and we spent some time together. He came over to my house, and then we were good friends until I got to the Knicks. Then, we had a couple of big run-ins. One I remember us grabbing each other’s shirts and I mean we almost came to blows. It absolutely affected our friendship for a long time.”
Veteran forward Tobias Harris, who has found interesting ways to stay active and involved during this time in quarantine, has announced on Twitter that he will not shave or cut his hair until the NBA returns to the floor. His hair is beginning to look a little long and the beard is coming in a bit.
Former San Antonio Spurs guard George Hill is once again doing his part to thank San Antonio essential workers fighting the COVID-19 virus. The Milwaukee Bucks guard is pitching in on a $1,000 tab at Fralo’s restaurant for essential workers in San Antonio who been battling the corona virus.
Even before the Miami Heat revealed last week that he stood as the lone player on his team with access to a fixed basketball stanchion, backboard and rim, Jimmy Butler was dishing assists. It turns out that the All-Star forward was ahead of the curve when it came to one-on-none basketball, ordering rims for his entire team at the same time had ordered the one for himself.
A party close to Butler confirmed Sunday to the Sun Sentinel that Butler already had the gear shipped from a Utah-based supplier at the time the Heat, during a media conference call Friday with strength coach Eric Foran, revealed that only Butler had such equipment in place, with teammate Goran Dragic working with a portable hoop.
All players on the roster, including those on two-way deals, received shipments, as did the team’s coaching staff. In addition, Butler and his staff ordered an equivalent amount to eventually be distributed to schools or other youth facilities, once clearance for such use is allowing amid this current sheltering in place for the new coronavirus pandemic.
Bernie Lee: I remember watching my client, Jimmy Butler, go through his rehab when he hurt his knee in Minnesota and what it was like when he got to the finish line. It was time to test himself for the first time with other moving bodies so I went to Minnesota and watched him play 3-on-3 with two bench players, an intern and coaches. It was the first time I had seen Jimmy play since he got hurt in Houston, so obviously there was some nervous energy and excitement to see where he was at. In the 30 minutes they played, and we watched him, he stunk
Bernie Lee: A few days later, he played his first game back in Los Angeles. Minnesota had to win their last three games to make the playoffs. I walked into that arena with no clue what was about to happen and very nervous beyond, but also super mindful of how far the path to even get to that point was. I stood in the tunnel feeling like I was going to puke, but very early in that game, it was clear that Jimmy was the best player on the floor and it wasn’t even close. A few days later, he scored 31 points in a must-win game against Denver to get Minnesota into the playoffs for the first time in 14 years. The entire ordeal taught me the lesson and value of perseverance and appreciation of the process itself, what made the other side of that experience so enjoyable was everything it took to get there and it’s a lesson I’ll never forget and it’s a lesson that I apply to now.
Bernie Lee: What we are missing right now is leadership. For the most part, we don’t know who to look to or listen to, who will help us navigate this all. As easy as it is to exchange information right now, we have never been more disconnected. Never! But again, with every void comes opportunity and into that void will come the adaptability of the NBA and its players. The leadership that composes the NBA is second to none, especially when challenged, and no professional sports league has been as challenged in recent memory as the NBA has been this year. Coming out of this, the NBA is going to play 3-on-3 with some low-minute guys and some interns and it is going to show up at its first game back in two months and within four minutes, it is going to scream to its own bench as it runs back down the court after completing a back door alley-oop, “I’m f****** back.”