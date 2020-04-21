Class of 2020 prep star Greg Brown III to announce whether he is going to college or @nbagleague to @MarcJSpearsESPN in conjunction with @TheUndefeated on Instagram on Friday at 3 PM EST. @espn has Brown as the 9th best player in the country. “Three” has G-League offer over $125K pic.twitter.com/eQ7Tfd8Ls9

— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) April 22, 2020