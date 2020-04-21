Aaron Gordon seems to be making the most of his time off from the NBA. The Magic forward and dunk contest best man (never the groom) released his first rap single earlier this month. The song, Pull Up, features Moe and has Gordon throwing down one fairly entertaining verse. (“80 m’s in the bag, that’s a bargain,” Gordon raps about his Orlando contract.) The accompanying music video has the two artists goofing around on golf carts, with Gordon rocking his jersey from Uncle Drew as well as a Hawks Vince Carter vintage.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
April 22, 2020 | 9:30 pm EDT Update
A home gym and recording studio is all Jaren Jackson Jr. needs to keep himself busy during the NBA’s hiatus. “I never really got into writing because I wasn’t really patient as a person so after I got out of that, I just tried it,” the Memphis Grizzlies Power Forward said. “Then I tried recording a little bit more this year, I saw it come together more and got more comfortable with it.”
Jackson Jr.’s college roommate and current Charlotte Hornets forward, Miles Bridges got him hooked on writing. According to Jackson Jr, he gets his inspiration from his everyday life. “You know music relates to basketball,” Jackson Jr. said. “It gets us ready for everything. Stuff I like to listen to is like the stuff I like to make so I want to make stuff that I think is my favorite stuff.”
As the coronavirus crisis forces all sports leagues to re-evaluate how they can once again host thousands of fans at stadiums across the country, at least one prominent data scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology says there are steps teams can take that will make arenas “as safe as public parks.” Professor Alex Pentland, the head of the Human Dynamic Lab at MIT, released a white paper this week suggesting companies can use digital tools to help create safer environments — and told ESPN there are applications to sports as well.
“The big things are distancing practices,” such as asking fans to wear masks, Pentland said. Other steps Pentland recommends include only filling up half the seats to maintain distancing (families can sit together) and checking fans’ temperature as they enter the stadium. Checking temperature “detects infection surprisingly well,” he said.
Pentland said what would perhaps be the most dramatic change to the gameday experience are his recommendations on regulating pedestrian traffic flow once fans are in the stadium. Pentland suggests teams make aisles one way — think of a one-way street — so that fans aren’t crossing each other. He also recommends fans who are seated in the same location enter from one gate and then sit together, because it “helps keep outbreaks localized to one physical area.” Any gameday staff that cut across areas should be, Pentland said, “safe,”– i.e. people who will not transmit the virus.
Bill Walton has been overwhelmed by the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic and is committing virtually all of his time to create a new event, Bike For Humanity, a virtual group ride on Saturday, April, 25, that brings his passion for cycling together with his urgent desire to raise money, support and awareness for those affected by this global health crisis.
In what he calls, “an inter-galactic initiative,” Walton is encouraging everyone to ride their bike in a manner that respects social distancing measures this coming Saturday (from 9-11 a.m. PT) and if possible to make a donation, as 100 percent of all net proceeds from the event will benefit victims of the coronavirus pandemic, along with healthcare professionals who are battling the pandemic on a daily basis.
Bill Walton: I live to ride and I ride to live. I have literally been a part of the bicycle community for my entire life. I started riding when I was five years old. And riding our bikes is one of the few things that is allowed and prescribed today, here, where we live in San Diego. We are allowed to go ride our bikes around as long as we wear our masks and keep safe distances.
April 22, 2020 | 8:45 pm EDT Update
Kawhi Leonard loses lawsuit against Nike
A federal judge Wednesday rejected NBA star Kawhi Leonard’s claims that Nike unlawfully copyrighted his “Klaw” logo. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman ruled that the logo Nike designers helped create with Leonard marked an “independent piece of intellectual property’’ that was distinct from the original sketch Leonard initially conceived and shared with Nike.
The company admitted Leonard forwarded it a “rough draft’’ sketch of a hand that incorporated his initials “KL’’ and his jersey number “2,’’ but argued that Leonard then approved one of the proposed designs that Nike created in June 2014 as part of his contract. The contract lasted from October 2011 through September 2018.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman discussed a potential four-arena plan for a season restart, a draft held before the season is completed and fans returning to games during a wide-ranging interview with Sportsnet on Wednesday.
Bettman said he’s been in contact with NBA commissioner Adam Silver, but that the NHL’s plan to restart its season is in no way tied to anything the NBA is planning, especially since the preparation for hockey players ahead of a season restart is much different comparatively.
Former Boston Celtics legend Robert Parish experienced that first hand when he joined the Bulls for the 1996-97 season. Appearing on the Locked On Celtics podcast, Parish described a practice where his second unit held its own against Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and the starters. “I was talking trash to Michael because he and Scottie was enjoying their dominance over the second team, and then when the second team finally got a center that could enhance their abilities, the first team could no longer enjoy dominance over the second team,” Parish said. “So I just wanted to let them know that they’re no longer the king on the block.”
At some point, Parish’s talking didn’t sit well with Jordan. “He was at half court and I was at the top of the key,” Parish said. “I think he was a bit ticked off, too, because the second team was kicking their butt at the time and I was talking trash.” According to Parish, play stopped, and the two started jawing at each other. “I didn’t back down,” Parish said. “He said he would kick my butt, and I told him he felt that strongly about it, come and get some. That was the end of it. We didn’t have another confrontation.”
Parish, who trained in the martial arts, was confident in his abilities should things have gotten out of control. Fortunately for everyone involved, it didn’t escalate. “Michael has a tendency to test his teammates especially the new faces on the team,” he said. “I think it was more of a test than a threat. He was testing my reaction to his being a bully…. I didn’t read anything into it. I think it was just a test to see how I would respond.”
April 22, 2020 | 6:58 pm EDT Update
James Dolan recovered from coronavirus
Jim Dolan, the 64-year-old CEO of the Garden, has clinically recovered from COVID-19, The Post has learned. An MSG spokesperson confirmed that Dolan, who tested positive the final week of March following exposure to an individual outside the company who carried the coronavirus, recently tested negative and is in good health.
Having recovered, the owner of the Knicks and Rangers is immersed in the effort to medically combat the virus by volunteering to participate in multiple clinical trials. He has donated blood to NYU Langone Health and Duke University Medical Center. In addition, Dolan has registered to donate plasma antibodies to the New York Blood Center for a trial being conducted by Mount Sinai.
Ian Begley: MSG spokesperson says Knicks owner James Dolan has recovered coronavirus. The spokesperson says Dolan, who tested positive for the virus last month, has donated blood plasma for potential treatments, confirming a NY Post report.
Jason Jones: Walton said he hopes the entire Kings team is watching “The Last Dance.” Believes there’s a lot to learn from what MJ and others say about “challenges of winning to becoming a dynasty.”
Marc J. Spears: Class of 2020 prep star Greg Brown III to announce whether he is going to college or @NBA G League to @Marc J. Spears in conjunction with @TheUndefeated on Instagram on Friday at 3 PM EST. @espn has Brown as the 9th best player in the country. “Three” has G-League offer over $125K pic.
Shaq on Kobe Bryant and the reminder that nothing is guaranteed: “The reminder is.. that it makes me get into wish mode… Cuz listen, we respected each other. We’re friends. We’re not call everyday friends, but I wish that I had talk to him more, I wish I could’ve said ‘hey, how you doing’, I wish I could’ve said ‘hey, you know the Hall of Fame thing is coming up. You know you gonna be on that list’”
Shaq on his Tiger King cameo: “…the motto said ‘treat others as if you’d want them to treat you.’ And that’s how I treat people. I’m nice, I’m friendly, I’m respectful. If I had any inclination that guy was doing that.. You guys know I wouldn’t have been 100 miles from that park”
April 22, 2020 | 5:56 pm EDT Update
Steve Kerr wants to resume the season, but not at the risk of other people. “I would really love to see some conclusion to this season — if it’s possible,” Kerr said in an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols on “The Jump.”
“If people’s health isn’t compromised — obviously that’s the main thing,” he added. “Can we find a way to do it where nobody’s at risk, and we can have some competition that would allow the teams that are clearly the best teams in the league to compete against each other — I know it’s not the same thing, but if that’s the best we could do at minimum, it would be great to be able to do that.”
Nick Friedell: Luke Walton on season possibly resuming: “Honestly, I have no idea. Everyone wants to play but everybody understands top priority is the safety of players … So as much as everyone wants to get back to playing nobody’s really pressing it because we know what’s most important.”
Nick Friedell: Walton said he enjoyed watching ‘Last Dance’ and is hopeful his team learned from doc. “I did have some good laughs at my dad getting worked out there. He slammed the ball a couple times on two fouls he had. I think he fouled out of that game, [MJ] had 63 but it was fun to watch”
Josh Lewenberg: VanVleet on staying in touch with his Raptors teammates: “There’s a couple group chats. Me and Kyle are talking pretty much everyday… We watch the MJ doc and people want to talk about that. We’re a pretty close-knit team.”
Taylor Jenkins: I’m so excited for Niele and this wonderful opportunity to return to her alma mater, where she spent so many years as a player and as a coach. In her first year with the Memphis Grizzlies, Niele made a lasting impact on the floor, but even more so off the floor through her relationships with the players, fellow coaches and staff, including the relationship we built coach-to-coach. Niele is going to make a huge impact in the lives of the women who come through the Notre Dame program, both as players and people, because that’s who she is – a difference maker in so many respects.
Marcus Smary: My @YGC_Foundation is donating over 425 meals to Boston & area frontiine hospital workers. U can help! Go to MarcusSmart.org & donate. Til May 16 100% of proceeds go to our workers. Me & my support team got some more surprises that I’ll post here in a bit! Stay tuned.
April 22, 2020 | 5:03 pm EDT Update
Steph Curry isn’t bothered by comments Maverick Carter made recently, directly calling out his defense. Or at least that’s what he’s saying in public. The Warriors star and two-time MVP was speaking to Chris “COSeezy” Strachan Wednesday, about criticism sent his way by Carter, stating that he was glad he was asked about it.
From there, Curry talked about how being a champion leads to people having opinions about you, which is a byproduct of being front and center and relevant. “You doing something great no matter what it is, they’re coming for you. I am so secure in who I am and who I know I am on the court, that’s why I never respond to anybody because either I’m agreeing with you or I’m laughing,” he explained. “At the end of the day, you look stupid if you’re saying something to try to use my name to either get some pub or some heat or some clicks, or whatever it is.”
Jason Jones: Kings coach Luke Walton just held a conference call with media. Some key points: 1. “Marvin is doing great. He’s feeling much better.” 2. Luke is focused on current roster/possiblitiy of return of the season and front office is monitoring draft. 3. Yes, Luke has seen Tiger King
To support doctors, nurses and others who are on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the Detroit Pistons united former and current players together to sing a rendition of a famous Ben E. King song. The Pistons released a video on Wednesday of the former guards — Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, Chauncey Billups, Rip Hamilton and Dave Bing — along with current guard Derrick Rose singing “Stand By Me” with the Detroit Youth Choir. The video featured each singer performing remotely, in accordance with Michigan’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” guideline.
The video was accompanied by a $250,000 donation from the Pistons to the Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan’s COVID-19 health fund to further assist efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was a rare Pistons-affiliated appearance by Dumars, who has mostly been distanced from the organization since being demoted to an advisory role following the 2014 season after spending the previous 13 seasons as president of basketball operations.
April 22, 2020 | 4:49 pm EDT Update
76ers, Mavs tried to trade for Michael Jordan on draft night
“Philadelphia [76ers] had made a strong offer for Michael. Dallas [Mavericks] had made a strong offer for Michael,” former Bulls general manager Rod Thorn told David Kaplan on his radio show. “There were a couple of other teams that had inquired about the pick, their offers weren’t as good as those two but yeah, there were people who were certainly interested in Michael.”
“We had decided quite a bit before the draft that if Jordan were there, we’d take Jordan. If [Hakeem] Olajuwon somehow got to three, we’d take Olajuwon but obviously that was not going to happen,” Thorn told David Kaplan on his radio show. “The only question was what was Portland going to do,” Thorn said.
So, Thorn wanted to know if one of them would fall to him and Trail Blazers GM Stu Inman showed the Bulls his hand. “Stu Inman… told me a month before the draft that if Sam Bowie passed the physical they were going to take him,” Thorn recalled. “About a week before the draft, I called Inman and asked him had Bowie taken the physical and he said ‘yes.’ And I asked him did he pass it and he said ‘yes.'” The Bulls knew a month in advance of the draft that Jordan would fall to them if Houston took Olajuwon.
Marko Simonovic, Nikola Miskovic and Darko Bajo have entered the draft race as announced by Misko Raznatovic on Wednesday.
Kevin Love commented on how the “unknowns” we’re all experiencing right now are making people “even more anxious … They don’t know when they’re going to work again … how this is going to change us coming out of this.”
Love shared that maintaining a routine, including watching movies, exercising, deep breathing and unplugging from technology, is helping him in these uncertain times. He also recommended a book on anxiety to Carson, “My Age of Anxiety” by Scott Stossel. “I’m just such a creature of habit,” Love explained. “Getting things done, I think, alleviates stress … I think the accumulation of things done over this time is super healthy.”
Another crucial activity for Love’s mental health: reaching out to people he’s not quarantining with. At the moment, he’s at home with his girlfriend, Kate Bock, and dog, Vestry. “Get on your Zooms, your Instagram Lives, FaceTimes,” Love suggested. “There’s times throughout the day where myself I’ll just say, I got 10 minutes, I’m just going to pick up and call a teammate I haven’t talked to, or a friend back home or my sister who’s back in Oregon right now. Just finding ways to stay connected through this time, I think, is incredibly important.”
April 22, 2020 | 4:41 pm EDT Update
The Hornets staff is monitoring players and helping them with their conditioning remotely during the lockdown, but Borrego cautioned that the league needs to be “very careful” not to rush back too soon because “nobody wants to get hurt or injured in this time.”
Just days before the NBA season was suspended because of the coronavirus, Goran Dragic walked into the Miami Heat locker room with a hat that caught his teammates’ attention. With the Heat guard’s initials — G and D — stitched onto the front of the hat, a dragon is snaked through the two letters as an homage to Dragic’s nickname, “The Dragon.” The hat featuring Dragic’s logo is simple, but it has become popular among Heat teammates and fans.
“That’s my logo from my camp back home [in Slovenia],” Dragic said to the Miami Herald before play was suspended. “We designed this logo two years ago with the Miami Heat. It’s my initials with the Dragon. … It’s just something that I’m really proud of. It’s a cool hat. The logo is cool.”
All-Star Heat teammate Jimmy Butler took two of the five hats before the season was suspended, wearing one around the locker room after a game in early March. Other Heat teammates, especially Bam Adebayo, (maybe jokingly) weren’t too happy that Butler got a hat before they did. “I didn’t know this was going to be such a big issue,” Dragic said with a smile during his chat with Jackson. “Everybody wants to have this hat right now. We still need to make those hats. Of course, the coronavirus and everything stopped it. But as soon as this is over, I promise everybody is going to get their hats. Maybe, we’re even going to start selling online and try to raise money to donate.”
Westbrook, who was 10 or 11 years old at the time, shared the story on Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” saying that his parents had given him a ball to get signed by Jordan at the camp. However, when it came time for him to meet Jordan, Westbrook opted to continue playing. “My coach was like, ‘Come on, come on, come on. You’re gonna miss the opportunity to get a picture with Michael Jordan and an autograph with Michael Jordan,'” Westbrook said. “Myself said, ‘Ahh, don’t worry, I’m okay, I don’t need it right now.’
Russell Westbrook: “So I didn’t get a picture with Michael Jordan, I didn’t get an autograph with Michael Jordan. I literally didn’t get in line. I kept playing basketball, just kept hooping, just kept hooping. Then when camp was over, when I got home, my mom and dad was like, ‘Did you get the ball signed?’ And I literally was just like, ‘No, I didn’t. I was playing a pickup game.'”