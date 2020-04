From there, Curry talked about how being a champion leads to people having opinions about you, which is a byproduct of being front and center and relevant. “You doing something great no matter what it is, they’re coming for you. I am so secure in who I am and who I know I am on the court, that’s why I never respond to anybody because either I’m agreeing with you or I’m laughing,” he explained. “At the end of the day, you look stupid if you’re saying something to try to use my name to either get some pub or some heat or some clicks, or whatever it is.”