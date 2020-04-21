USA Today Sports

“Early on, I wasn’t that familiar with him in colle…

1 day ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post
“Early on, I wasn’t that familiar with him in college,’’ Frazier told The Post in a phone interview Tuesday from his Harlem residence. “Anyone who plays for Dean Smith, he holds them back. Vince Carter, (James) Worthy. You never know the versatility of these guys when they play for North Carolina. He keeps them in a team system. No one knew he was going to do what he did.”

, , , Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
April 22, 2020 | 9:30 pm EDT Update
47 mins ago via Cassie Carlson @ wmcactionnews5.com

Uncategorized

,

Jackson Jr.’s college roommate and current Charlotte Hornets forward, Miles Bridges got him hooked on writing. According to Jackson Jr, he gets his inspiration from his everyday life. “You know music relates to basketball,” Jackson Jr. said. “It gets us ready for everything. Stuff I like to listen to is like the stuff I like to make so I want to make stuff that I think is my favorite stuff.”
47 mins ago via Cassie Carlson @ wmcactionnews5.com

Uncategorized

, , ,

As the coronavirus crisis forces all sports leagues to re-evaluate how they can once again host thousands of fans at stadiums across the country, at least one prominent data scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology says there are steps teams can take that will make arenas “as safe as public parks.” Professor Alex Pentland, the head of the Human Dynamic Lab at MIT, released a white paper this week suggesting companies can use digital tools to help create safer environments — and told ESPN there are applications to sports as well.
47 mins ago via Michele Steele @ ESPN

Uncategorized

Storyline: Coronavirus
Pentland said what would perhaps be the most dramatic change to the gameday experience are his recommendations on regulating pedestrian traffic flow once fans are in the stadium. Pentland suggests teams make aisles one way — think of a one-way street — so that fans aren’t crossing each other. He also recommends fans who are seated in the same location enter from one gate and then sit together, because it “helps keep outbreaks localized to one physical area.” Any gameday staff that cut across areas should be, Pentland said, “safe,”– i.e. people who will not transmit the virus.
47 mins ago via Michele Steele @ ESPN

Uncategorized

In what he calls, “an inter-galactic initiative,” Walton is encouraging everyone to ride their bike in a manner that respects social distancing measures this coming Saturday (from 9-11 a.m. PT) and if possible to make a donation, as 100 percent of all net proceeds from the event will benefit victims of the coronavirus pandemic, along with healthcare professionals who are battling the pandemic on a daily basis.
47 mins ago via VeloNews

, Uncategorized

,

April 22, 2020 | 8:45 pm EDT Update

Kawhi Leonard loses lawsuit against Nike

A federal judge Wednesday rejected NBA star Kawhi Leonard’s claims that Nike unlawfully copyrighted his “Klaw” logo. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman ruled that the logo Nike designers helped create with Leonard marked an “independent piece of intellectual property’’ that was distinct from the original sketch Leonard initially conceived and shared with Nike.
2 hours ago via Maxine Bernstein @ Oregonian

, Top Rumors

, , ,

Former Boston Celtics legend Robert Parish experienced that first hand when he joined the Bulls for the 1996-97 season. Appearing on the Locked On Celtics podcast, Parish described a practice where his second unit held its own against Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and the starters. “I was talking trash to Michael because he and Scottie was enjoying their dominance over the second team, and then when the second team finally got a center that could enhance their abilities, the first team could no longer enjoy dominance over the second team,” Parish said. “So I just wanted to let them know that they’re no longer the king on the block.”
2 hours ago via John Karalis @ Booth Newspapers

Uncategorized

, , ,

At some point, Parish’s talking didn’t sit well with Jordan. “He was at half court and I was at the top of the key,” Parish said. “I think he was a bit ticked off, too, because the second team was kicking their butt at the time and I was talking trash.” According to Parish, play stopped, and the two started jawing at each other. “I didn’t back down,” Parish said. “He said he would kick my butt, and I told him he felt that strongly about it, come and get some. That was the end of it. We didn’t have another confrontation.”
2 hours ago via John Karalis @ Booth Newspapers

Uncategorized

, , ,

Parish, who trained in the martial arts, was confident in his abilities should things have gotten out of control. Fortunately for everyone involved, it didn’t escalate. “Michael has a tendency to test his teammates especially the new faces on the team,” he said. “I think it was more of a test than a threat. He was testing my reaction to his being a bully…. I didn’t read anything into it. I think it was just a test to see how I would respond.”
2 hours ago via John Karalis @ Booth Newspapers

Uncategorized

, , ,

April 22, 2020 | 6:58 pm EDT Update

James Dolan recovered from coronavirus

Jim Dolan, the 64-year-old CEO of the Garden, has clinically recovered from COVID-19, The Post has learned. An MSG spokesperson confirmed that Dolan, who tested positive the final week of March following exposure to an individual outside the company who carried the coronavirus, recently tested negative and is in good health.
3 hours ago via Larry Brooks @ New York Post

, , , Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 1726 more rumors
Having recovered, the owner of the Knicks and Rangers is immersed in the effort to medically combat the virus by volunteering to participate in multiple clinical trials. He has donated blood to NYU Langone Health and Duke University Medical Center. In addition, Dolan has registered to donate plasma antibodies to the New York Blood Center for a trial being conducted by Mount Sinai.
3 hours ago via Larry Brooks @ New York Post

, , , Uncategorized

, , ,

Marc J. Spears: Class of 2020 prep star Greg Brown III to announce whether he is going to college or @NBA G League to @Marc J. Spears in conjunction with @TheUndefeated on Instagram on Friday at 3 PM EST. @espn has Brown as the 9th best player in the country. “Three” has G-League offer over $125K pic.

3 hours ago via MarcJSpearsESPN

, , , , Uncategorized

, , ,

Shaq on Kobe Bryant and the reminder that nothing is guaranteed: “The reminder is.. that it makes me get into wish mode… Cuz listen, we respected each other. We’re friends. We’re not call everyday friends, but I wish that I had talk to him more, I wish I could’ve said ‘hey, how you doing’, I wish I could’ve said ‘hey, you know the Hall of Fame thing is coming up. You know you gonna be on that list’”
3 hours ago via Athletes Unfiltered

, Uncategorized

, ,

April 22, 2020 | 5:56 pm EDT Update
4 hours ago via Jessica Kleinschmidt @ NBC Sports

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Nick Friedell: Walton said he enjoyed watching ‘Last Dance’ and is hopeful his team learned from doc. “I did have some good laughs at my dad getting worked out there. He slammed the ball a couple times on two fouls he had. I think he fouled out of that game, [MJ] had 63 but it was fun to watch”
4 hours ago via NickFriedell

, , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Storyline: Michael Jordan Documentary
Taylor Jenkins: I’m so excited for Niele and this wonderful opportunity to return to her alma mater, where she spent so many years as a player and as a coach. In her first year with the Memphis Grizzlies, Niele made a lasting impact on the floor, but even more so off the floor through her relationships with the players, fellow coaches and staff, including the relationship we built coach-to-coach. Niele is going to make a huge impact in the lives of the women who come through the Notre Dame program, both as players and people, because that’s who she is – a difference maker in so many respects.
4 hours ago via Memphis Grizzlies @ NBA.com

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Marcus Smary: My @YGC_Foundation is donating over 425 meals to Boston & area frontiine hospital workers. U can help! Go to MarcusSmart.org & donate. Til May 16 100% of proceeds go to our workers. Me & my support team got some more surprises that I’ll post here in a bit! Stay tuned.

4 hours ago via smart_MS3

, Uncategorized

, ,

April 22, 2020 | 5:03 pm EDT Update
From there, Curry talked about how being a champion leads to people having opinions about you, which is a byproduct of being front and center and relevant. “You doing something great no matter what it is, they’re coming for you. I am so secure in who I am and who I know I am on the court, that’s why I never respond to anybody because either I’m agreeing with you or I’m laughing,” he explained. “At the end of the day, you look stupid if you’re saying something to try to use my name to either get some pub or some heat or some clicks, or whatever it is.”
5 hours ago via Gavin Evans @ complex.com

, Uncategorized

, ,

To support doctors, nurses and others who are on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the Detroit Pistons united former and current players together to sing a rendition of a famous Ben E. King song. The Pistons released a video on Wednesday of the former guards — Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, Chauncey Billups, Rip Hamilton and Dave Bing — along with current guard Derrick Rose singing “Stand By Me” with the Detroit Youth Choir. The video featured each singer performing remotely, in accordance with Michigan’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” guideline.

5 hours ago via Omari Sankofa II @ Detroit Free Press

, , , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , ,

April 22, 2020 | 4:49 pm EDT Update

76ers, Mavs tried to trade for Michael Jordan on draft night

5 hours ago via Michael Allardyce @ NBC Sports

, Top Rumors

, , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 109 more rumors
5 hours ago via Michael Allardyce @ NBC Sports

, Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

So, Thorn wanted to know if one of them would fall to him and Trail Blazers GM Stu Inman showed the Bulls his hand. “Stu Inman… told me a month before the draft that if Sam Bowie passed the physical they were going to take him,” Thorn recalled. “About a week before the draft, I called Inman and asked him had Bowie taken the physical and he said ‘yes.’ And I asked him did he pass it and he said ‘yes.'” The Bulls knew a month in advance of the draft that Jordan would fall to them if Houston took Olajuwon.
5 hours ago via Michael Allardyce @ NBC Sports

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

Love shared that maintaining a routine, including watching movies, exercising, deep breathing and unplugging from technology, is helping him in these uncertain times. He also recommended a book on anxiety to Carson, “My Age of Anxiety” by Scott Stossel. “I’m just such a creature of habit,” Love explained. “Getting things done, I think, alleviates stress … I think the accumulation of things done over this time is super healthy.”
5 hours ago via Maura Hohman @ Today

Uncategorized

,

Another crucial activity for Love’s mental health: reaching out to people he’s not quarantining with. At the moment, he’s at home with his girlfriend, Kate Bock, and dog, Vestry. “Get on your Zooms, your Instagram Lives, FaceTimes,” Love suggested. “There’s times throughout the day where myself I’ll just say, I got 10 minutes, I’m just going to pick up and call a teammate I haven’t talked to, or a friend back home or my sister who’s back in Oregon right now. Just finding ways to stay connected through this time, I think, is incredibly important.”
5 hours ago via Maura Hohman @ Today

Uncategorized

,

Storyline: Mental Health
April 22, 2020 | 4:41 pm EDT Update
6 hours ago via Miami Herald

, Uncategorized

, ,

All-Star Heat teammate Jimmy Butler took two of the five hats before the season was suspended, wearing one around the locker room after a game in early March. Other Heat teammates, especially Bam Adebayo, (maybe jokingly) weren’t too happy that Butler got a hat before they did. “I didn’t know this was going to be such a big issue,” Dragic said with a smile during his chat with Jackson. “Everybody wants to have this hat right now. We still need to make those hats. Of course, the coronavirus and everything stopped it. But as soon as this is over, I promise everybody is going to get their hats. Maybe, we’re even going to start selling online and try to raise money to donate.”
6 hours ago via Miami Herald

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

Westbrook, who was 10 or 11 years old at the time, shared the story on Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” saying that his parents had given him a ball to get signed by Jordan at the camp. However, when it came time for him to meet Jordan, Westbrook opted to continue playing. “My coach was like, ‘Come on, come on, come on. You’re gonna miss the opportunity to get a picture with Michael Jordan and an autograph with Michael Jordan,'” Westbrook said. “Myself said, ‘Ahh, don’t worry, I’m okay, I don’t need it right now.’
6 hours ago via Caitlyn Holroyd @ The Score

, Uncategorized

, , ,

Russell Westbrook: “So I didn’t get a picture with Michael Jordan, I didn’t get an autograph with Michael Jordan. I literally didn’t get in line. I kept playing basketball, just kept hooping, just kept hooping. Then when camp was over, when I got home, my mom and dad was like, ‘Did you get the ball signed?’ And I literally was just like, ‘No, I didn’t. I was playing a pickup game.'”
6 hours ago via Caitlyn Holroyd @ The Score

, Uncategorized

, , ,

Home