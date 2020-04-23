“I think one thing that COVID-19 is revealing is that it is wiping away and peeling away a lot of the distractions and maybe the false sense of security that a lot of us have had,” Lin said. “And so, we may have been distracted with certain things — whether it’s entertainment to our work, to sports or whatever. And now, people are unable to work, people unable to enjoy sports, people unable to enjoy entertainment in the same ways and even socially, a lot of that has been stripped away, so a lot of people are coming face to face with themselves and it’s forcing everyone to look in the mirror.”
Lin followed up his words by donating $500,000 to Direct Relief and Feeding America — charities that respectively support healthcare workers in need of personal protective equipment and communities dealing with food insecurity — while pledging to match all donations up to another $500,000. As of Wednesday night, that initiative has already raised more than $137,000. In February, Lin also donated one million Chinese yuan ($142,000) to assist people in Wuhan. “Dude, I’ve got to do something. I wouldn’t be OK with myself if I didn’t do anything,” Lin said he told himself. “This is a critical juncture in history and if I don’t step up today, or if I don’t do certain things to help, then I don’t think that my faith is real. I don’t think my brand is real. I don’t think what I talk about is real. So, for me, a lot of what I believe in is authenticity. And I’ve made so many mistakes and had my fair share, but at the end of the day, I do my best to get back up and be authentic and to practice what I preach. Yeah, this is one of those situations where you can put your money where your mouth is, or you should stop talking. And so, that’s kind of where I’m at.”
As the coronavirus crisis forces all sports leagues to re-evaluate how they can once again host thousands of fans at stadiums across the country, at least one prominent data scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology says there are steps teams can take that will make arenas "as safe as public parks." Professor Alex Pentland, the head of the Human Dynamic Lab at MIT, released a white paper this week suggesting companies can use digital tools to help create safer environments -- and told ESPN there are applications to sports as well.
"The big things are distancing practices," such as asking fans to wear masks, Pentland said. Other steps Pentland recommends include only filling up half the seats to maintain distancing (families can sit together) and checking fans' temperature as they enter the stadium. Checking temperature "detects infection surprisingly well," he said.
Pentland said what would perhaps be the most dramatic change to the gameday experience are his recommendations on regulating pedestrian traffic flow once fans are in the stadium. Pentland suggests teams make aisles one way -- think of a one-way street -- so that fans aren't crossing each other. He also recommends fans who are seated in the same location enter from one gate and then sit together, because it "helps keep outbreaks localized to one physical area." Any gameday staff that cut across areas should be, Pentland said, "safe,"-- i.e. people who will not transmit the virus.
Jim Dolan, the 64-year-old CEO of the Garden, has clinically recovered from COVID-19, The Post has learned. An MSG spokesperson confirmed that Dolan, who tested positive the final week of March following exposure to an individual outside the company who carried the coronavirus, recently tested negative and is in good health.
Having recovered, the owner of the Knicks and Rangers is immersed in the effort to medically combat the virus by volunteering to participate in multiple clinical trials. He has donated blood to NYU Langone Health and Duke University Medical Center. In addition, Dolan has registered to donate plasma antibodies to the New York Blood Center for a trial being conducted by Mount Sinai.
To support doctors, nurses and others who are on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the Detroit Pistons united former and current players together to sing a rendition of a famous Ben E. King song. The Pistons released a video on Wednesday of the former guards — Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, Chauncey Billups, Rip Hamilton and Dave Bing — along with current guard Derrick Rose singing “Stand By Me” with the Detroit Youth Choir. The video featured each singer performing remotely, in accordance with Michigan’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” guideline.
The video was accompanied by a $250,000 donation from the Pistons to the Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan’s COVID-19 health fund to further assist efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Erik Horne: Chris Paul on potentially jumping right into playoffs: “We want to play. I don’t know what’s going to happen. Right now, I’m just focused on playing in some form or fashion. Last time I shot inside a gym was layup lines against the Jazz. Everyone is just itching to play.”
Erik Horne: Chris Paul on the salary cutbacks to come: “Just like w/ anything, it was a negotiation. We talked among the players, went back to the league. This was just another one of many, but made headlines. It’s one of many we’re always having."
Brad Townsend: Mavs’ @Justin Jackson spearheads Call of Duty tournament fundraiser for COVID-19 relief efforts. Teammates @Seth Curry and @Jalen Brunson taking part. pic.twitter.com/Makh80kdlD
At least Jeremy Lin can train. He no longer has to remain in self-quarantine. Lin has spent the last two weeks in Beijing living with uncertainty. He has practiced daily with the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association. Yet, he has no idea if the CBA will resume play after it suspended its season because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
"We're basically just waiting until June to decide whether we play in July or not," Lin told USA TODAY Sports from Beijing. "That's the current situation. We're kind of in limbo right now."
While grieving, Lin remained on call in case he needed to return to China. That moment did not happen until March 18, a week after the NBA suspended its own season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Lin then spent the two weeks in self-quarantine. "A lot of the distractions and the false sense of securities that everyone used to have, a lot of that has been stripped away and taken away," Lin said. "The whole world has been humbled. We’re starting to really understand how human we are and how small we are and how little control we have. That’s how I would describe 2020."
A day before leaving the U.S., Lin expressed his displeasure on Twitter with President Donald Trump referring to COVID-19 as "the Chinese virus" since it originated in Wuhan. The Players Tribune then published Lin’s first-person account last week that described how Trump’s words influenced various attacks against Asian-Americans. "I don’t want any ethnic group or people group to be attacked or to have to deal with the racism," Lin said. "If there is something that is aiding that, that would compel me to speak out. At that moment in time, I felt like a lot of Asian-Americans were being attacked and are still being attacked."
Rod Boone: Speaking on a video conference call, #Hornets coach James Borrego said: "I do think we could still see basketball this season." He's obviously unsure when play will resume and if they will play all of their remaining 17 games. But he believes they will at least make an attempt.
Chris Grenham: Danny Ainge says he's "holding out hope" that they'll finish the season. "But that's just me being a fan."
Robinson-Earl, a 6-foot-9 prospect from the Kansas City area, “definitely would have gotten drafted,” Wright said. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, he was one of several players from high-profile programs who either withdrew from the draft or did not enter it. He said the reason was the “uncertainty” of what the N.B.A. was “going to do and just kind of the timeline of that.”
Former San Antonio Spurs guard George Hill continues to give back to the San Antonio community during the COVID-19 pandemic but the virus has struck a family member. In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Bucks guard (who is currently in San Antonio during the NBA's hiatus) said his wife's 85-year old grandmother contracted the coronavirus but fortunately, she is recovering. "You know, my wife's grandmother just had the coronavirus," said Hill. "She is 85 years old and by the grace of God, she beat it but who knows if that happens again."
The other question: How would NBA teams feel about resuming play if health officials still have not found a vaccine to cure patients with COVID-19? Would increased access to testing kits and continued social distancing practices temper any worries? "I wouldn’t be comfortable at all," Malone said. "I would not want to put the fans, players, coaches, the staff and workers, anyone and everyone in the arena at risk of potentially contracting coronavirus. This is something that is deadly and is affecting millions and millions of people around the world. As much as I love our fans and I want them back, if it’s not going to be a safe environment, I would not want to put anybody in that position."
Dan Grunfeld: When my grandmother was 18 years old, a short letter from her father saved her life. Scribbled hastily in swooping cursive, it read, “If you can, stay where you are.” It was the last time she would ever hear from her beloved father. Shortly thereafter, Nazis rounded up the rest of her family from their village in rural Romania and sent them to Auschwitz. My grandmother was visiting her sister in Budapest and had a chance to survive on the run.
Dan Grunfeld: When I need a glimmer of hope, I call my grandma — one of the few people left who has firsthand experiences that meet the depth of our current circumstance. Because she’s been through darkness, she knows where to look to find light. The current situation may be unprecedented, but there is certainly precedent for surviving the unthinkable.
Dan Grunfeld: My grandma had friends survive the Holocaust who were tortured, beaten, starved and worse. She has seen that individual human beings can handle far more than most of us have ever had reason to know. Our strongest human instinct is to survive — so we are resilient and resourceful, especially when our lives are at stake. When we are pushed, when we are challenged, it is in our nature to respond. In desperate times, she says, people find strength in themselves that they didn’t know existed. This collective and innate strength of humankind is what will carry us through this pandemic.
AEG, the LA Clippers, LA Galaxy, LA Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Sparks and Rank + Rally have joined forces to launch the TEAMS FOR LA ON-LINE SUPERSALE to sell logoed team merchandise, as well as classic merchandise from the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the GRAMMY Awards, to benefit the Mayor’s L.A. Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.
Proceeds from the website, www.teamlastore.com, that launched today, support critical needs as they arise in our city – such as childcare and meals for the neediest, relief and counseling for frontline healthcare workers, critical healthcare equipment, and services for our homeless population.
Eric Woodyard: Bucks’ George Hill, Marvin Williams pick safety over NBA return amid the #coronavirus pandemic. Hill: “I think we had something special going and would love to finish it, but life itself is way more precious than this game that we’re playing and I just want everyone to stay safe”
Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill says his wife’s 85-year-old grandmother recently battled the coronavirus. “By the grace of God, she beat it,” Hill said. Hill has been in San Antonio during the NBA’s pandemic-imposed hiatus. Hill says he hasn’t been staying with his wife’s grandmother, though he was able to detail what she endured.
The DeVos family – owners of the Orlando Magic for nearly 29 years – are now doing what they can to help those facing food shortages in the Central Florida area. The DeVos family announced on Tuesday that it will donate $50,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic that has greatly affectedly health, well-being and the economy.
Also, long-time Magic partner, Papa John’s, will donate 25 percent of the funds from each online order they receive from April 21-May 20 when fans apply the promo code MAGICGIVE at PapaJohns.com. Those proceeds will also go to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida to assist their attempts to make sure local families have enough to eat during the world-wide crisis.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg hosted his first Instagram live chat Tuesday afternoon with Lonnie Walker, who he called the "most interesting man" in the city, to discuss physical and mental health during periods of isolation brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Walker told the mayor he's been trying to stay consistent by doing body weight exercises, like sit ups and push ups, but he's also maintaining a healthy diet. Nirenberg says he's held on to a "bare bones" squat rack that he's using to boost his mental health three to four times a week. "Things are pretty heavy right now, but we'll get through all of this," Nirenberg added. "But I need a little quiet time in addition to gym time."
Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton has donated $25,000 to the Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, and his gift will be fully matched by the Joseph and Vera Zilber Family Trust Fund, through the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. Together, the two gifts will provide nearly 2,500 supply kits for students and families, filled with cleaning and hygiene products and academic supplies.
The sports industry is set to lose billions in revenue this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. An analysis conducted by sports marketing agency Two Circles estimates the industry will generate $73.7 billion in revenue globally during 2020 - $61.6 billion less than originally projected. The global sports industry generated $129 billion in revenue during 2019 and was anticipated to grow by 4.9% year-over-year before the pandemic.
The Basketball Arbitral Tribunal, the independent body officially recognized by FIBA, which provides resolution services for disputes between players, agents, coaches, and clubs through arbitration, has published a set of BAT COVID-19 Guidelines. Given the extraordinary situation caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic and in order to provide greater legal certainty to the basketball community, the Guidelines have been issued by the BAT President Prof. Dr. Ulrich Haas, the BAT Vice-President Raj Parker, and all BAT Arbitrators. They are intended to provide actual and potential BAT users with guidance in proceedings and help facilitate amicable settlements within the basketball community.
Emiliano Carchia: OFFICIAL: Spanish ACB set May 31 as deadline to decide whether to continue or cancel the season If the season resumes: 12-team tournament to be played in one city (TBD); -3-week “training camp” -July 10 as latest date to finish the season - if the season doesn’t resume, no champ
Surrounded by masked department of health workers, the Jazz had just learned that Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA season had been suspended, and that they were at risk of infection. That meant that their families were likely at risk as well. Mike Conley’s first thought was of his wife, Mary Peluso, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child. “That was kind of my first priority and my first worry at the time,” Conley said on Friday. “Even when this was first coming out, there wasn’t a lot of research or a lot of cases documented of what happens with pregnant women or children when they’re born or whatever, so it was a little scary for us.”
After reading stories that shoes aided the spread of coronavirus, the Puma athlete teamed up with the sneaker company to donate over 1,000 pairs of sneakers and slippers across Brookdale, Maimonides Hospital and Credit Valley Hospital in Canada so medical workers could leave their contaminated shoes at work and have fresh gear to wear home.
Barrett also looked north to his Canadian homeland, where the virus caused a very different crisis: depleting food bank supplies. He dropped $100,000 to the Mississauga food bank, which has nine locations throughout Ontario. “I just spoke to them and they said the donation was going to be able to provide 200,000 meals and that put a smile on my face,” Barrett said.
Jaylen Brown: My intention in writing this editorial is to hopefully inspire our society to come together rather than drift farther and farther apart. In the midst of social distancing it is easy to segregate ourselves and our families from the outside world. I challenge you to do the opposite. Donate to your local food banks, homeless shelters and to those less fortunate in general. Allocate resources to healthcare workers, and other extraordinary workers and unsung heroes during this time. Lend a hand to the families and family members of healthcare workers and those who have lost someone, and are in need of economic support. The slightest display of compassion may save someone’s life. I am looking to match these efforts and align with people who are inclined to do something.
Jaylen Brown: As I write this more than 30,000 people have lost their lives in the US alone. Of those heart-wrenching numbers, the percentage of African Americans and people of color is both alarming and disproportionate. Our healthcare system could be potentially highlighting injustices this beautiful nation has composed and suppressed since its establishment.
Jaylen Brown: After being personally affected by this outbreak and its impact on the NBA, there is no way that I can look away after seeing how friends, family and teammates have been affected by this virus. I am proud to be a member of the Boston Celtics and of the NBA for ceasing to continue the season at this time. Sports have an influential position in our society, and I’m grateful the NBA uses its platform considerately.
On March 6, Tara Rappleyea was on the floor of Madison Square Garden performing to Amy Winehouse’s “Valerie” with her fellow Knicks City Dancers as the team took on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Less than a week later, her dancing gig was on ice when the NBA postponed the season due to the coronavirus. But the 27-year-old has hardly been idle. Her day job is working as an ICU nurse at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville, New Jersey.
“It seemed like it happened overnight. Our unit went from regular patients to COVID,” said Rappleyea, who lives in South Amboy and became a registered nurse almost two years ago. Before all this, she logged three 12-hour overnight shifts per week; now, she is working around 60 hours a week.
Whenever a COVID-19 patient is discharged, The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun” plays throughout the hospital. “You just get the chills,” Rapelyea said. “It reminds you why you are there.” The Jersey native, who graduated from Rutgers, joined the Knicks City Dancers in 2016.
The Detroit Pistons confirmed Saturday that rookie Sekou Doumbouya is back in France while NBA play is on hold because of the coronavirus crisis. The league recommended players avoid non-essential travel, but players -- in concert with their team -- could choose to go to another city and stay there.
Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson announced during the draft that she and her family recently tested positive for COVID-19, but have thankfully recovered.
"This virus has hit pretty close to home," Dolson said. "About a month ago, my whole family and I, we all tested positive for the virus and it hit us pretty hard. My mom, she ended up being admitted into the hospital for about four days. She had severe symptoms, pneumonia. But because of the team of health care workers that was there, she's home safe now and healthy. "
Spurs Give is doing exactly that, giving San Antonians access to WiFi amid the current coronavirus crisis. Effective Monday, April 20th, the official nonprofit of Spurs Sports & Entertainment, will provide free WiFi daily from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center.
Commissioner Adam Silver said the NBA remains committed to resuming the season but that there is still no timetable for a possible return or even a deadline for canceling the 2019-20 suspended season. Following the NBA's board of governors meeting held via video conference Friday, Silver said the league is still not in position to make any decisions.
Silver said the NBA is watching to see whether the number of new infections decreases, and is monitoring the availability of testing on a large scale and the path toward a potential vaccine and antiviral drugs. The NBA also is paying close attention to what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is directing on a federal level and what the various state rules are. On top of that, Silver said health care workers on the front lines have to be "taken care of before we begin talking about NBA players or sports."
"There is a lot of data that all has to be melded together to help make these decisions," Silver said. "That is part of the uncertainty. We are not even at the point where we can say if only A, B and C were met, then there is a clear path. "I think there is still too much uncertainty at this point to say precisely how we move forward. I'll add that the underlying principle remains the health and well-being of NBA players and everyone involved. We begin with that as paramount."
History was never going to be hinged to a specific date. For Amadou Gallo Fall, announcing an indefinite postponement for the Basketball Africa League wasn’t a choice: mitigating risk because of COVID-19 far outweighed pushing forward with a moment for Africa that was 10 years in the making. The games will eventually begin. Just not now. And, it certainly wasn’t going to be March 13.
Nine days before the 12-team league was going to launch in Dakar, the BAL president, who is also NBA vice president and managing director of NBA Africa, put aside his own disappointment to accept what was beyond his control. Fall had been keeping abreast of the pandemic’s advancement throughout the world and its potential to devastate the continent. Once the first case was reported in Senegal, Fall immediately deferred the dream.
”I knew this was something we would not have to debate or agonize over,” Fall said. “It wasn’t a hard decision to make, because you wanted to put the safety of people, our fans and players, everybody associated with the game, and our league, first and foremost. Sports take a back seat. Yeah, we would have loved to be conducting our events but at the same time we know we have a fight here that we have to win.”
As players and various team personnel underwent self-quarantine, the team began to seek out ways it could aid the fight against the pandemic. Since the NBA’s suspension, the Pistons have been in contact with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Detroit mayor Mike Duggan, health officials and various philanthropic groups to receive guidance on how to proceed.
It has led to the team performing a number of donations and charitable acts around Detroit. And as the NBA continues to work toward finishing the 2019-20 season, the Pistons are hopeful they can continue to find ways to help the city as everyone navigates the pandemic. “It’s a challenging time, but it’s been incredibly inspiring to see how this community is coming together to see companies, organizations and people care so much about Detroit and our community’s well-being,” Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem said told the Free Press.
The Detroit Free Press caught up with Tellem to discuss the Pistons, how they’re staying involved in the midst of a health crisis and what he believes will come next. Following the NBA’s suspension, the Pistons asked its employees to submit ideas for how the organization could help the local community, either financially or through volunteering. Tellem said the team has collected more than 100 ideas so far, and a few of them have already come into fruition.
After using his social media platform to get past a restless 14-day quarantine period, Ibaka announced on April 6 that he would be using Instagram Live to host a talent show for anyone 18 or older to showcase whatever their particular talent may be and compete for $20,000, which the Serge Ibaka Foundation will donate to the winner’s city or region to help cope with the devastation COVID-19 has caused. The individual winner will receive a signed Ibaka Raptors jersey.
On the first episode of the show, former Raptors star DeMar DeRozan joined the IG Live broadcast and was so inspired by Ibaka's benevolence that he decided to match Ibaka’s donation and doubled the total prize money to $40,000. There have been other surprise appearances by special guests as well, including actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish.
Mark Medina: Adam Silver said more than 7 players have tested positive for COVID-19, but league will keep that private. Since everyone is in shelter in place, those players aren't a threat to the general public.
Steve Popper: Adam Silver: We’re not at the point where we can say if A, B and C were met there’s a clear path. There’s too much uncertainty to say how we move forward."
Greg Logan: Asked to gauge appetite for re-starting season, Silver says owners want to be part of re-starting economy but there is "no appetite" to endanger anyone's health. Can't do it without clear path. Haven't decided whether it's better or worse to focus on next season.
Andy Larsen: Adam Silver says the NBA is looking at the whole picture before returning to play: cases, wide availability of testing, the timeline of vaccines, antiviral treatment. But there's not one metric that the league thinks needs to be at a certain place before league resumes.
Greg Logan: Dr. David Ho of Columbia University is consulting with #NBA about coronavirus and "affirmed there still is an enormous amount to learn." Adam Silver using very sober, realistic tone about resumption of business. Said ABC's Bob Iger said, "It's about the data, not the date."
At 6'7 with lockdown defensive ability on the perimeter, Wesley Iwundu is the picture of health. Like most of us, his views on COVID-19 have shifted following Gobert's diagnosis. "Once it hit Rudy, after that I started taking it very serious and I understood it’s bigger than basketball.”
The Celtics had just played the Jazz on March 6, and the entire team was subsequently tested out of precaution. Celtics guard Jayson Tatum remembers that day well. “The test they do definitely hurt and was uncomfortable, and I wouldn’t want to go through it again,” Tatum told Yahoo Sports. “The fact that Marcus tested positive is a wakeup call to everyone how serious this disease is.”
When you think back a month ago to the night in OKC when the league suspended play, what sticks out to you? Mike Conley: Looking back now, it just shocks me how much we didn’t know about COVID or what was going on. We knew what we knew from the news, but being on the frontline was surreal and scary. That’s why we take it more seriously than a lot of people. Once it’s right in front of you, it’s real. This is definitely a threat to all of us. To see the league completely shut down in a matter of minutes … looking back on it was just like something you would see in a movie.
Rockets guard Russell Westbrook announced on Wednesday that he would work with film producer Thomas Tull and his company Tulco to donate 4.2 million masks and other personal protective equipment to medical workers in African American communities hard hit by the coronavirus crisis.
Andre Drummond, a Cleveland Cavaliers player and former UConn basketball standout, has donated $100,000 to Middlesex Health’s Emergency Response Fund. The fund was recently established to help the health system with expenses related to COVID-19, according to official from Middlesex Health.
“The community of Middletown has always supported me throughout my entire career,” says Drummond. “It’s my turn to help give back and provide those on the frontlines with the resources they need to help fight the virus.”
Professional basketball remains on hold during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but fans can now support their favorite teams, in style, while staying safe at the same time. The NBA and WNBA have teamed with Fanatics to launch cloth face coverings, featuring all 30 NBA and 12 WNBA team logos, available on the leagues' apparel websites.
"As a global community, we can all play a role in reducing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic by following the CDC's recommendation to cover our nose and mouth while in public," said Kathy Behrens, NBA president for social responsibility and player programs. "Through this new product offering, NBA and WNBA fans can adhere to these guidelines while joining in the league's efforts to aid those who have been directly affected by COVID-19."
The face coverings are available in adult and youth sizes, as well as in packs of three or individually, but aren't intended to replace other precautionary measures such as hand-washing and social distancing. "The COVID-19 pandemic has upended food bank operations causing shifts in distribution models and volunteer opportunities," said Katie Fitzgerald, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Feeding America. "We are grateful to the NBA, WNBA and Fanatics for this partnership that will support food banks with funds but also with much needed face coverings to keep their staff, volunteers and neighbors in need safe."
April 24, 2020 | 12:59 am EDT Update
Draymond Green opens up about issues with Kevin Durant
The three-time NBA champion pulled back the curtain on what happened between he and KD during their verbal altercation during the Warriors’ loss to the LA Clippers on Nov. 12, 2018. This is what he said on Showtime’s “All the Smoke” with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson: “Beginning of the year, I told (Warriors general manager) Bob (Myers) and (coach) Steve (Kerr): ‘I’m struggling with Kevin right now. I need some help. It’s frustrating and I need some help.’ Nobody did s–t. So I’m kind of stuck in this position, but aight. “So we’re playing the Clippers, and you know how I am — I’m gonna roll with you, I’ll take the bullet for you, I’ll take the heat in the media for you, I’ll take the suspension for you, I’ll take the fine, I’ll take the tech, whatever — for my guys. But in return, all I need from you is just to know that you’re with me …
“He comes to the bench and he slaps the bench like, ‘Yo! Pass me the f–king ball.’ I’m like, ‘Get the f–k outta here. F–king run then.’ And he’s like, ‘You heard what the f–k I said’ and slaps the chair: ‘Pass me the f–king ball.’ I’m like, ‘Yo, you better calm the f–k down. I don’t know who the f–k you think you’re talking to.’ “Remember, I got the pulse of this team. I got the pulse of the organization. I already know you one foot in and one foot out. By the way, I’m the closest person here to you. When you have a problem — when s–t going on in your life — the person you talk to here is me. We got that relationship … So that’s where I’m like, ‘Yo, who the f–k you think you’re talking to? I’ve been an All-Star before you got here. I’ve been doing this. Don’t talk to me like I’m one of these little dudes that don’t know how to hoop. I’m a grown a– man.’
“And then he started cussing back and I’m cussing back. And then DeMarcus pulled me out of the huddle like, ‘Yo, calm down. I feel where you’re coming from but relax. It’s too much.’ “I met with Steve Kerr and Bob Myers when we landed. My fiancee was on the team plane with us, so she’s sitting in the car — I turned the heat on, she sitting in the car, I’m thinking the meeting is gonna be quick — I’m in the meeting at the airport terminal for like an hour and 45 minutes with them.
“And they’re pretty much telling me you were wrong, you (need to) apologize. And my thing to them was — I told ya’ll this. Yeah, it boiled over but this shouldn’t be no surprise to nobody. I told ya’ll what it was … they kept telling me you need to apologize. And I’m like, ‘I’m not f–king apologizing. He’s one foot in and one foot out. I meant what I said. I’m not f–king apologizing for something I meant to say. “After an hour and 45 minutes, they’re like, ‘You go home, you meet us in the morning. You sleep on it, maybe you’ll feel different.’ We meet and they’re like, ‘So you gonna apologize?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not apologizing.’ So then Steve tells me, ‘All right, well we’re gonna suspend you for tonight’s game.’ No, Bob said it.
“I started laughing. He’s like, ‘Well that’s not the response I expected you to have.’ I’m like, ‘Well, I feel like you’re suspending me to try to save Kevin — to try to make him feel good. Because that’s bulls–t. I ain’t never seen no player get suspended for arguing with another player. “I told them ya’ll gonna make a mistake suspending me because the only person that can fix this is me … they still did it … so I kind of patched it up. But it never was the same after that. But to me, it wasn’t the same before that and it hadn’t been the same for at least a year. It had just gone from bad to worse.”
Despite Durant winning NBA Finals MVP and beating LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers, Green said K.D. was unhappy that James was still considered the better player. Durant averaged 28.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists on 56/44/89 shooting splits during the 2017 playoffs. “In my opinion he got the best of ‘Bron [in the 2017 Finals], like Kevin was f—in rocking,” Green said. “After that, that was kind of that moment of like, damn Kevin should be the best player in the NBA now because of what he just did to LeBron. And it’s like, you turn on the TV the next day, and the f—in headline is, ‘LeBron James still best player in the world?’ You’ve got Stephen A. [Smith], you’ve got all these people debating it, and everybody’s still saying LeBron James is the best player in the world. That’s when I kind of felt like it took a turn. And then we came back for the 2017-18 season, and Kevin just wasn’t as happy.”
According to Green, Durant’s demeanor changed, and he eventually started blaming Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for not passing him the ball. “All of a sudden it was kind of just like, ‘F—, why’s Steph shooting this shot?’ or ‘F—, he ain’t pass the ball’ or ‘Why’s Klay shooting this shot?’ or ‘Why he ain’t pass the ball?’ And I’m just sitting there like, ‘Yo, that’s the same Klay and Steph I’ve always played with. Like, they ain’t playing no different than they’ve always played.’ And I know those two guys, they’re definitely not looking you off. They may not see you, because they’ve f—ing got tunnel vision at times, which most scorers do have tunnel vision at times, and that’s why they’re great scorers, but they ain’t gonna never just f—ing look you off. I’ve been playing with them since I came into this league. That ain’t who they are.”
That all disappeared this season. Look at Knox’s opportunities to run the pick-and-roll — something he’ll need to eventually do for him to be a top scoring option on the wing as the Knicks imagined upon drafting him — those dried up. While scouts are still intrigued by his combination of size and skill, they also say he needs more time and chances. “A lot of unknown because he hasn’t played a ton,” one NBA scout said. “But could really thrive in a situation that values development.”
Joe Cowley: Saw the @Sportando tweet on A.Brown. Looks like it has now been deleted. Heard this morning the process was still on-going for a GM. That’s all I can go on.
However, Perry’s long-term future as GM still is not guaranteed with his contract up June 30. The draft is scheduled for June 25 and could remain there if the NBA cancels its season in May. Though Rose is considering keeping Perry, one NBA source told The Post, “The impression is Leon will do his due diligence.’’ An urgency to make a change, though, is lessened because of the new logistics amid the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with New York the nation’s epicenter. “The shutdown may have helped everyone — at least temporarily,’’ one NBA source connected to the Knicks said.
NBA sources believe teams will tighten their belts on the size of front-office staffs. Sources have indicated Aller will look to reconfigure and even streamline the Knicks’ massive scouting/basketball operations department.
Of course, Kukoc ultimately proved to be a critical cog in the second three-peat, earning the respect of Pippen and Jordan along the way. “When I got there (in 1993), I understand the part because I had that privilege in Europe where younger players had to prove themselves and you give them grief. It’s just part of being a new guy,” Kukoc said. “My difference is I was getting into the world champion Chicago Bulls. Everybody is great. Everybody knows what needs to be done. It wasn’t easy. But I can honestly say, regardless of what Scottie said before, he was a huge help to me, especially that first year. He was absolutely awesome towards me.”
Kukoc returned to Europe to attend a different funeral in a summer of sadness. Croatian sensation Drazen Petrovic, then playing for the Nets, was tragically killed in an automobile accident at age 28 in June 1993. “After that, I get here to Chicago and the whole idea of playing with Michael and maybe winning another title kind of drops the second I hear that he’s retiring,” Kukoc said. “I’m meeting my teammates for the first time. Everybody’s crying. I’m crying. I’m going, ‘Is this going to be how I imagined?’ It was just sad.”
“Scottie was just a different character than Michael. He was more the soft side. Every once in a while he would explode. But he would help me. Michael on the other end was almost always aggressive,” Kukoc said. “Every once in a while, he would come to me when he would see I was down. He would tap me on the butt and say, ‘I love you, my Yugoslavian brother.’ And I was like, ‘No, no, no. Croatia.’ Those are the things that stick with me that are fun memories.”
Appearing on ESPN’s First Take, when asked my Mex Kellerman who the next best player is after Jordan, his answer was none other than the Big Fundamental. “Tim Duncan was a marvelous player. He played the game from the four, the five position. He was one of the unique players, like a Michael Jordan, who could get to spaces on the court you couldn’t do anything about.”
NFL reporters, analysts and personalities from rights holders are annually told by the league that they couldn’t tip draft picks on Thursday. So in came NBA insider Shams Charania from The Athletic and Stadium to scoop everyone on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who went 5th overall to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday. The pick was anticipated by some, but Charania reported it before it was officially announced: “It came across my phone and I couldn’t help myself, I fell back to my instincts,” Charania told Awful Announcing over the phone.
“I was fortunate to be privy to some information,” said Charania, who also tweeted about Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton going to the New York Jets with the 11th pick and San Francisco taking South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw 14th.
Dennis has been fond of Jong-Un ever since — and now with reports of the 36-year-old being in “grave danger” following a cardiovascular procedure, Rodman is concerned. “I hope it’s just a rumor that Marshal Kim Jong-Un is sick,” Rodman says … “Hopefully I will find out more soon.”
April 23, 2020 | 8:58 pm EDT Update
Australia’s Maker boys arrive at a secret basketball facility south of Los Angeles just before midnight five days a week, punch in a security code, flick on the lights and get to work. Their first job of the night is not basketball. They turn into possibly the tallest cleaning crew on the planet. The 213cm tall Thon Maker, his 210cm “little brother” Matur Maker and 211cm teenage cousin Makur Maker grab towels, sanitiser and cleaning products and start wiping down basketballs, seats, benches and anything else they might touch during their midnight to 2am workouts.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced the NBA and almost every other sports league in the world to pause, however, the Makers are determined to stay fit and ready for the day they are allowed to compete again. All three Makers are approaching critical points in their careers. Detroit Pistons’ Thon is in the fourth and possibly final year of his NBA contract. If the Pistons do not offer him a qualifying offer he can test the free market.
Thon underwent a 14-day quarantine last month after Pistons teammate Christian Wood tested positive for coronavirus. When Thon got the all-clear he rented a house in LA and the Makers’ workout sessions began with a portable basketball hoop on grass in the backyard. “We couldn’t do anything off the bounce or post work,” Susnjara laughed. They went in search of a suitable basketball facility, heard about the private, 24-hour indoor court they eventually settled on and reserved the midnight to 2am slots to ensure privacy. The Makers and Susnjara limit as much contact between themselves as possible.
Mark Berman: Mike D’Antoni hosted a Zoom call with all of his players that lasted about 30 minutes. He says it was great for everyone to catch up as a group, something he’s been doing on an individual basis. Mike said it was a lot of fun & helpful & Robert Covington agrees:
Mississippi State center Abdul Ado has entered the National Basketball Association Draft, the Starkville Daily News confirmed Thursday. However Ado isn’t signing with an agent so he’ll maintain his college eligibility and a source indicated Ado will most likely still be a Bulldog for what would be his senior season in 2020-21.
Two high school students from Westchester County have teamed up with an NBA player to launch a video game tournament to raise money for an area hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic. Scarsdale High School juniors Noah Weber, 16, and Max Roth, 17, launched “Gaming for Good,” an NBA 2K20 tournament to aid relief efforts at White Plains Hospital.
Weber had an important connection to help drive the fundraising effort after starting a non-profit called Athletes Vs. Crohn’s and Colitis in 2017 with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance, Jr. Both were diagnosed with Crohn’s and wanted to inspire and mentor young athletes with the disease.
Joe Burrow is the most famous man in America today. The former LSU quarterback was taken with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday (AEST) by the Cincinnati Bengals, with the hopes of the struggling franchise now firmly on his shoulders. Simply put, he’s a big deal. And big deals need big heroes. Step up, Matthew Dellavedova. Yes, really. The Australian point guard is Burrow’s favourite player “in the world”. “I saw him [Dellavedova] dive on the floor and punch someone in the face, and it got me going,” the Ohio native told cleveland.com back in 2016.
When Dellavedova, who is now back at the Cleveland Cavaliers, left the organisation the first time around, Burrow was gutted. “It did break my heart, but he had to go make his money,” Burrow said. “I was happy for him.” And when the U.S. played Australia at the 2016 Olympics? “I was rooting for Delly in my heart, but America,” Burrow said. “I was rooting for Delly to score 40, but I was rooting for the U.S.”
April 23, 2020 | 7:27 pm EDT Update
Nearly 12 months later, Green is adamant that the Warriors would’ve won their third straight championship with a healthy Durant. “[Toronto] wouldn’t have stood a chance if Kevin didn’t get hurt,” Green said on Showtime’s All The Smoke with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. “Kevin don’t get hurt — you seen the game he came back in Game 5, I looked up, it was like six minutes to go, we had like 40 points in the first quarter.”
Last week, Obe Noel decided to test the waters of the 2020 NBA draft, entering his name in the draft while retaining his college eligibility.
This Friday, NBA TV will have an entire day dedicated to the Spurs as there will be plenty of classic games to enjoy. Starting at 5:00 a.m. CDT, NBA TV will tip off “Spurs Day” with Game 5 of the Spurs-Knicks 1999 Finals. Relive the moments leading up to the Spurs first of five titles.
Other notable games include the Spurs’ NBA Finals Game 5 series clincher versus the Heat, classic Spurs-Lakers battles, hotly contested Spurs-Mavericks games with the day topped off with a couple of amazing performances from Hall of Famer Tim Duncan.
Romeo Langford is doing his part to help Boston-area healthcare workers who are on the frontline of battling the coronavirus pandemic. The former New Albany star, Indiana University standout and Boston Celtics rookie, announced Thursday on social media that he will be donating meals to healthcare professionals at New England Baptist hospital in Boston after accepting a challenge from teammate and fellow rookie Grant Williams.
“Grant, I accept your project frontline challenge. Our healthcare workers are true heroes and I’m thankful for what they’re doing to keep us safe. To thank them I am donating [by] delivering meals to New England Baptist Hospital in Boston,” Langford said in a post on Twitter, before challenging another of his teammates to follow suit. “To continue our efforts to feed thousands of healthcare workers Marcus Smart, I nominate you, you’re up next.”
The Houston Rockets joined Mayor Turner’s initiative to support Houston restaurants by providing Whataburger to members of the National Guard who are managing the COVID-19 testing site at Butler Stadium.
April 23, 2020 | 6:21 pm EDT Update
On Michael Jordan’s reputation for confronting teammates during practices? Steve Kerr: “He went after all of us… It wasn’t always fun, for sure. But you kind of understood as it was happening this is serious stuff. This is the greatest player on Earth, and if you want to be able to compete with him, you got to stand up to him in practice, and that was part of the deal.”
On his identity as a head coach? Steve Kerr: “I’m definitely authentic to what I believe in, which is that there should be a joy to the game. It’s one of the things I felt strongly about when I first coached the Warriors. I wanted to be fiercely competitive, but in doing so I wanted the players to feel a sense of joy when they walked into the building every day.”
Fresno State men’s basketball guard Niven Hart, who finished his freshman season with a flourish, has told the Bulldogs that he intends to enter the NBA Draft to get a gauge of his pro stock.
While NHL spokesperson John Dellapina said ticketing practices and policies are left up to individual teams, MLB and NBA teams are taking direction from league offices, who have opted not to cancel games, but rather continue classifying them as “postponed.”
The Mississauga Food Bank says a $100,000 donation made earlier this week by New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett will provide 200,000 meals as part of the community’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Barrett, who is from Mississauga, made the donation Tuesday as part of a US$250,000 package to COVID-19 relief efforts in New York and Canada.
“One thing my family has taught me is the importance of being supportive when you can, in any way you can. During these difficult times, we all need to do our part and knowing I have the ability to help ensure people have what they need is important to me,” Barrett said in a statement. “I’m happy I can make a difference in the neighbourhood I grew up in.”
April 23, 2020 | 5:15 pm EDT Update
There’s long been discussion that the NBA calendar should reverse the order of the draft and free agency so that free agency comes first, as it does in the NFL. Anything and everything seems possible for the off-season ahead. Stefanski doesn’t have a strong preference either way. “The league is always looking for new ideas and thinking of different ways,” Stefanski said. “(Commissioner) Adam Silver is great at that. I just don’t know with what’s happening right now, trying to see if there’s some light at the end of the tunnel, some thoughts the league could come up with. Whatever it comes up with, I’m fine with working either way.”
The Pistons will go into free agency with all options on the table and a level of preparedness that will allow them to seize opportunity in whatever form it presents itself. “I’ve been in so many markets. To go into free agency and have a plan and once free agency starts, the plan gets blown up,” Stefanski said. “We have numerous plans and different scenarios that could occur. We have to use this money wisely. What makes the most sense to us? We’re asking those questions now. What makes the most sense for the Pistons now?”
One of the top freshmen in the Big Ten will return for his sophomore season. Franz Wagner announced on Thursday he will stay at Michigan as opposed to entering the NBA draft.
19-year-old Estonian national basketball team wing Henri Drell has made himself eligible for the 2020 NBA draft.
Ian Begley: The Nets and Barclays Center have partnered with Food Bank for New York City to activate a mobile food pantry on the Barclays Center plaza Friday. Food and essentials will be distributed to approximately 250-500 families.
Mark Cuban is trying too put a spotlight on “the unsung heroes” of the COVID-19 pandemic — death care workers — who Mark says just aren’t getting the attention and support they deserve. “I just want to say thank you to the death care industry,” the Dallas Mavericks owner says … “You’re not out there getting credit. People aren’t clapping for you when you drive home but you have to do some of the hardest things that anybody has to deal with during this pandemic.”