Adrian Wojnarowski: Hawks President of Basketball Operations/GM Travis Schlenk tells ESPN that Hawks won’t be opening team facility to players Friday. “We are going to wait and see what happens in the state over the couple of weeks,” Schlenk tells ESPN. Georgia relaxed stay-at-home policies.
The Los Angeles Lakers have returned approximately $4.6 million that they received from a federal government program intended to help small businesses weather the economic burden caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the team said in a statement to ESPN on Monday. The Lakers, one of the NBA's most profitable franchises, applied for relief through the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, and were among the companies and nonprofits granted loans during the first round of distributions. But after reports that several large or highly capitalized entities were securing aid from the program's initial $349 billion pool -- while hundreds of thousands of smaller businesses were shut out -- the Lakers said they returned the money. "The Lakers qualified for and received a loan under the Payroll Protection Program," the Lakers said in a statement to ESPN. "Once we found out the funds from the program had been depleted, we repaid the loan so that financial support would be directed to those most in need. The Lakers remain completely committed to supporting both our employees and our community."
The Nets’ facility in Brooklyn and the Knicks’ campus in Tarrytown are supposed to be shut down under the state’s order. A person familiar with the NBA situation said plans are still fluid, but players on teams located in COVID-19 hot spots such as the Nets and Knicks would be helped out if May 1 becomes the day for opening league facilities. At the facilities that do open around the league, players can participate only in individual workouts — and not group sessions — the person said.
The Wolves are preparing right along with them, trying to be ready should the green light come. But they also remain in a period of mourning, for Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother, Jacqueline, and for a relative in Malik Beasley’s family, both of whom have been lost to complications from coronavirus. What has made matters worse for the Wolves is that the shelter-in-place orders enacted to try to limit the spread of the virus are also limiting their ability to connect with members of the organization that are hurting. “Anytime you lose somebody, especially somebody as important as a parent, you want to be there for them and you want to support them,” president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas said. “We’ve tried really hard, anything and everything that we can to connect with Karl and his family and other players and other staff members that are going through it. But it’s not the same. You can’t hug somebody, you can’t spend one-on-one time with them. You can’t help them through this pain in a physical, personal way.”
For Beasley, it all starts with safety. If the players, coaches and fans aren’t healthy and are at risk of contracting a virus that has killed more than 50,000 in the United States and a couple in the Timberwolves family, the discussion should stop right there. “I just want to make sure our health is fine and make sure we’re good to go,” Beasley said. “That’s what we got to do, got to make sure we’re healthy.”
Whether it happens sooner or later, the Wolves will be ready when the day comes to get back on the court. But the preparation will continue with heavy hearts from losses that have underscored just how real this threat is. “We’ve done everything that we can to stay connected, to stay engaged, to provide resources, to provide support,” Rosas said. “But it’s painful. It’s frustrating and it’s disappointing. You just want to grab KAT and give him a hug and let him know we’re here with him. I’d love for our 15 guys and our coaching staff and our front office to be together through this. But it’s where we’re at in this point in time. Whether it’s calls, texts chapel services, we’ve continued to support him and his family as best as we can.”
When the NBA suspended the season, the question for the Cleveland Cavaliers was not whether they would pay the hundreds of game-day workers at their arena but how. Regardless of who was actually signing the paychecks for those workers. A USA TODAY Sports survey of all Major League Baseball, NBA and NHL teams found substantial discrepancies in how they are providing financial assistance to tens of thousands of game-day workers, particularly those employed by third-party vendors. Out of the 91 teams surveyed, the Cavaliers were one of just 29 that said they were paying workers who are employed by outside entities like food and beverage conglomerates, and aren’t directly on the team or venue's payroll.
“We have, we think, a greater level of responsibility given the spotlight that we have with the Cavaliers and the (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse) and all the activities we have here,” Cavaliers CEO Len Komoroski told USA TODAY Sports. “So we look at it as embracing that responsibility, that accountability, to really hopefully set an example for the rest of the community in a positive way.”
A USA TODAY Sports survey found substantial discrepancies in how tens of thousands of game-day workers are receiving financial assistance from pro teams – and widespread reticence from those teams to disclose details of the plans they have publicly touted. USA TODAY Sports asked all 91 teams in the NBA, NHL and MLB to provide details of their assistance plans, and 32 responded with figures for how many employees were covered and what the program costs. Of that number, 28 also provided specific details about how the money is being disbursed. The plans varied in structure, size and the amount of money made available for workers, with financial commitments ranging from "more than $400,000" to $7 million.
The NBA reportedly will allow teams to open facilities in areas where coronavirus-related social distance restrictions have been eased, but the Golden State Warriors' facilities will remain closed as long as the City of San Francisco keeps its ordinances in place, league sources told NBC Sports Bay Area on Saturday.
The Warriors -- who haven't played a game since March 10 -- will continue to adhere to the guidelines set by San Francisco Mayor London Breed and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Breed was among the first city leaders to enact social-distancing measures, banning all non-essential travel on March 16, despite San Francisco not having any known coronavirus cases at the time. Three days later, Newsom followed suit, enacting social-distance laws statewide. On Friday, Breed said she'd "very likely" extend the measure in San Francisco past the current May 3 date.
Payton said he has donated 10,000 masks to New Orleans medical facilities. “I just tried to help out by giving masks,’’ Payton said. “To the people that’s on the front lines and in the doctor’s office. It’s scary what this thing is doing to people around the world. For them to be there and risk their lives and take care of these people, I think it was important to reach out and help them. And the best way I thought to do that was the mask.”
The NBA is reopening team practice facilities for players in states and municipalities that are loosening stay-at-home restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic beginning on Friday, sources told ESPN. Players can return to team facilities in states such as Georgia for voluntary individual workouts as soon as next week, which allows for NBA organizations to start allowing for players to return to training in a professional, safe environment. Teams will remain prohibited from holding group workout or organization team activities, sources said.
In markets where more restrictive governance of stay-at-home-orders remain in place, the NBA is telling teams that the league will work with franchises to help find alternative arrangements for their players, sources said. The NBA's decision to re-open facilities based on the loosening of local governmental policies isn't reflective of a new timetable for a resumption of play this season, sources said. Commissioner Adam Silver and owners still believe they need more time for a clearer picture on whether, when or how they could possibly resume the season, sources said.
Many team executives have been clamoring for the chance to get players back into their facilities, which they believe to be among the safest possible environments around the pandemic. On a conference call with general managers and Silver on Thursday, some GMs said they had players asking about the possibility of traveling to Atlanta to work out in fitness centers with gymnasiums, an idea that concerned many team executives, sources said. "If our players can travel and play at a 24-Hour Fitness in Atlanta, they should be able to have access to our facilities," one GM told ESPN on Saturday.
Upon learning of the league's decision to allow for some facilities to reopen starting as soon as next Friday, some GMs expressed concern to ESPN about the safety of the idea -- especially given expert medical opinions have been against the idea of reopening businesses. "In some of these states we are talking about possibly opening, the virus hasn't even peaked yet," one GM said.
Where do you think the NBA goes from here? Thompson: "We’re just waiting for the health officials to give us the okay to start conducting business again. Adam Silver and the owners are waiting. The rest of us employees are in the same boat. If we can get started again soon, I’ll accept anything. Empty arenas. I’ll accept five games and going into the playoffs. I’ll accept no games and then go directly into the playoffs. Anything to get back to work."
Phoenix Suns broadcaster Tom Leander said he’s proud his daughter, an intensive-care nurse, stood up to demonstrators protesting stay-at-home orders at the state Capitol this week. In photos that have gone viral, Lauren Leander is seen in her scrubs silently facing down protesters who arrived at the Capitol to demand Gov. Doug Ducey rescind his order to shut down the state in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Derogatory comments were hurled at Leander as she stood silently near the protesters, arms crossed and face mask in place. “As a father of a nurse who is putting her life on the line every day she goes out there and receives that kind of treatment is incredibly disheartening,” Tom Leander said. “It’s beyond disheartening. It’s vile, and it’s so inappropriate, and it’s not representative of what our country should be about.”
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fiserv Forum is serving as a distribution site for 2.5 million non-surgical face masks as part of MaskUpMKE, a local initiative benefiting the medical and nonprofit community. The Bucks opened Fiserv Forum to house the growing supply of kits and to speed up the delivery of face coverings in the community.
There will be changes. And the timeline for a return to whatever the new normal will be is unknown. Even so, Cynthia Marshall said that while nobody can know when we come out of this, we can determine how we come out of it. “We do know there will be a new normal in how we interact,” Marshall said. “We’re going to have Mavs’ masks, with the Mavs’ logo, we’re going to have gloves — even outside of games, just to help us live differently. We’re thinking of all of that just in terms of our people coming back to work.”
At the arena, she said, “we’re thinking about what kind of touchless mechanisms we will have. We’ll have thermometers that when you get within 10 feet, they’ll take your temperature automatically. There’s so much stuff out there. We have time to plan and come up with all kind of scenarios to make this a good experience for our fans. Rest assured we will have thought it out. “
Cynthia Marshall: “It is criminal that, in 2020, we have kids who can’t eat because school is out. They don’t have access to technology. That’s crazy to me. Not everybody can go to a grocery store. These are the things that are top of mind for us. My boss (Mark Cuban) is out there advocating for small businesses and people who are losing their jobs. Even though we’re not playing basketball, we’re playing the game of life with people right now. We don’t just play here. We live here, too. We’re part of something bigger and now we get to make it better.”
Harrison Wind: Stan and Josh Kroenke just announced the creation of a Kroenke Sports & Entertainment COVID-19 relief fund to further assist their employees impacted by the pandemic. The Kroenke Family Foundation will be leading with the first donation into the Fund in the amount of $500,000.
NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, together with its team partners – NBA’s Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, MLB’s San Francisco Giants and Oakland A’s, NHL’s San Jose Sharks, MLS’s San Jose Earthquakes and NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, along with the teams’ apparel and merchandise partner Fanatics – and San Francisco-based bag manufacturer Timbuk2 have teamed up to donate 50,000 face masks and bandanas to Northern California health care providers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The teams and NBC Sports have donated over 10,000 new t-shirts, and Timbuk2 will create cloth face masks and bandanas from the t-shirt material.
Turns out the Kings’ “donation” of Sleep Train Arena, the team’s home in Natomas until 2016, wasn’t really a gift at all, despite it being widely reported that way. Taxpayers are paying the Kings $500,000 a month for use of the facility for three months. The expenses are detailed in a state contract The Bee obtained after filing a request under the California Public Records Act with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Office of Emergency Services.
No mention of the financial arrangement was made on April 6, when Newsom stood on the empty floor of the Kings’ former home and praised Ranadivé for his generosity for opening up the arena and for other donations through the Kings’ charitable foundation, which included 100,000 masks. “We wouldn’t be here without him and without his support,” Newsom said. “It’s just an example of people all stepping in to meet this moment head-on.”
Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for Cal OES, said Friday there was no intent to deceive the public about the contract between the Kings and the state. The arrangement with the Kings “is consistent with what’s being done at the other sites,” Ferguson said. “We are paying a consistent rate at all the alternative (hospital) sites.” He added that the Kings have made available the team’s old practice facility, a separate building next to Sleep Train, at no charge. If the temporary hospital at the Sleep Train complex were fully occupied, the rate “would work out to $41 per night per guest, which for hospital care is a pretty nice price,” he added.
Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic made a “significant donation” to the Doctor Radivoj Simonovic Medical Center, a hospital of his native Sombor, Serbia and help in the fight against coronavirus, per Telegraf. The amount of donation wasn’t announced per Jokic’s wishes.
Jaylen Brown is telling folks from his home state of Georgia to stay home, despite Governor Brian Kemp announcing that certain businesses will reopen starting Friday. "As a Georgia native, I feel uneasy that I have family and I have friends there that will be the first to go back out into society," he told CNN's Christina Macfarlane. "I don't want to see Georgia be... the guinea pig for what the economy is trying to do and start back up."
"I think systemically there are aspects of our health care that need to be addressed," Brown said. "I think that there's been like elephants in the room in this country for a long period of time." He added: "When I watch President Trump and I watch some of these government officials, it just causes more anxiety and more panic, because I don't feel like people are on the same page. I think that we should be united in our stance. It's not a political game."
Brown wants to make a difference. Not when he's 30. Not after he is retired. He hasn't got time to waste, especially because of the pandemic. "Our communities, our families, our neighborhoods are being affected," he said, adding that the NBA and players have to "get into the community, benefit people and try to make it better because America is having a lack of medical resources right now. And I think people of color are suffering the most."
Eric Walden: Joe Ingles, on preparing to resume the NBA season: "I'm fortunate and lucky that I've got a gym at home; there are some guys on my team that live in apartments that don't have access to as much as what I do." Added that he got a hoop at his house for the first time 2 weeks ago.
Romeo Langford is doing his part to help Boston-area healthcare workers who are on the frontline of battling the coronavirus pandemic. The former New Albany star, Indiana University standout and Boston Celtics rookie, announced Thursday on social media that he will be donating meals to healthcare professionals at New England Baptist hospital in Boston after accepting a challenge from teammate and fellow rookie Grant Williams.
“Grant, I accept your project frontline challenge. Our healthcare workers are true heroes and I’m thankful for what they’re doing to keep us safe. To thank them I am donating [by] delivering meals to New England Baptist Hospital in Boston,” Langford said in a post on Twitter, before challenging another of his teammates to follow suit. “To continue our efforts to feed thousands of healthcare workers Marcus Smart, I nominate you, you’re up next.”
The Houston Rockets joined Mayor Turner’s initiative to support Houston restaurants by providing Whataburger to members of the National Guard who are managing the COVID-19 testing site at Butler Stadium.
The Mississauga Food Bank says a $100,000 donation made earlier this week by New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett will provide 200,000 meals as part of the community's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Barrett, who is from Mississauga, made the donation Tuesday as part of a US$250,000 package to COVID-19 relief efforts in New York and Canada.
"One thing my family has taught me is the importance of being supportive when you can, in any way you can. During these difficult times, we all need to do our part and knowing I have the ability to help ensure people have what they need is important to me," Barrett said in a statement. "I'm happy I can make a difference in the neighbourhood I grew up in."
Mark Cuban is trying too put a spotlight on "the unsung heroes" of the COVID-19 pandemic -- death care workers -- who Mark says just aren't getting the attention and support they deserve. "I just want to say thank you to the death care industry," the Dallas Mavericks owner says ... "You're not out there getting credit. People aren't clapping for you when you drive home but you have to do some of the hardest things that anybody has to deal with during this pandemic."
“I think one thing that COVID-19 is revealing is that it is wiping away and peeling away a lot of the distractions and maybe the false sense of security that a lot of us have had,” Lin said. “And so, we may have been distracted with certain things — whether it’s entertainment to our work, to sports or whatever. And now, people are unable to work, people unable to enjoy sports, people unable to enjoy entertainment in the same ways and even socially, a lot of that has been stripped away, so a lot of people are coming face to face with themselves and it’s forcing everyone to look in the mirror.”
Lin followed up his words by donating $500,000 to Direct Relief and Feeding America — charities that respectively support healthcare workers in need of personal protective equipment and communities dealing with food insecurity — while pledging to match all donations up to another $500,000. As of Wednesday night, that initiative has already raised more than $137,000. In February, Lin also donated one million Chinese yuan ($142,000) to assist people in Wuhan. “Dude, I’ve got to do something. I wouldn’t be OK with myself if I didn’t do anything,” Lin said he told himself. “This is a critical juncture in history and if I don’t step up today, or if I don’t do certain things to help, then I don’t think that my faith is real. I don’t think my brand is real. I don’t think what I talk about is real. So, for me, a lot of what I believe in is authenticity. And I’ve made so many mistakes and had my fair share, but at the end of the day, I do my best to get back up and be authentic and to practice what I preach. Yeah, this is one of those situations where you can put your money where your mouth is, or you should stop talking. And so, that’s kind of where I’m at.”
As the coronavirus crisis forces all sports leagues to re-evaluate how they can once again host thousands of fans at stadiums across the country, at least one prominent data scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology says there are steps teams can take that will make arenas "as safe as public parks." Professor Alex Pentland, the head of the Human Dynamic Lab at MIT, released a white paper this week suggesting companies can use digital tools to help create safer environments -- and told ESPN there are applications to sports as well.
"The big things are distancing practices," such as asking fans to wear masks, Pentland said. Other steps Pentland recommends include only filling up half the seats to maintain distancing (families can sit together) and checking fans' temperature as they enter the stadium. Checking temperature "detects infection surprisingly well," he said.
Pentland said what would perhaps be the most dramatic change to the gameday experience are his recommendations on regulating pedestrian traffic flow once fans are in the stadium. Pentland suggests teams make aisles one way -- think of a one-way street -- so that fans aren't crossing each other. He also recommends fans who are seated in the same location enter from one gate and then sit together, because it "helps keep outbreaks localized to one physical area." Any gameday staff that cut across areas should be, Pentland said, "safe,"-- i.e. people who will not transmit the virus.
Jim Dolan, the 64-year-old CEO of the Garden, has clinically recovered from COVID-19, The Post has learned. An MSG spokesperson confirmed that Dolan, who tested positive the final week of March following exposure to an individual outside the company who carried the coronavirus, recently tested negative and is in good health.
Having recovered, the owner of the Knicks and Rangers is immersed in the effort to medically combat the virus by volunteering to participate in multiple clinical trials. He has donated blood to NYU Langone Health and Duke University Medical Center. In addition, Dolan has registered to donate plasma antibodies to the New York Blood Center for a trial being conducted by Mount Sinai.
Ian Begley: MSG spokesperson says Knicks owner James Dolan has recovered coronavirus. The spokesperson says Dolan, who tested positive for the virus last month, has donated blood plasma for potential treatments, confirming a NY Post report.
To support doctors, nurses and others who are on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the Detroit Pistons united former and current players together to sing a rendition of a famous Ben E. King song. The Pistons released a video on Wednesday of the former guards — Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, Chauncey Billups, Rip Hamilton and Dave Bing — along with current guard Derrick Rose singing “Stand By Me” with the Detroit Youth Choir. The video featured each singer performing remotely, in accordance with Michigan’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” guideline.
The video was accompanied by a $250,000 donation from the Pistons to the Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan’s COVID-19 health fund to further assist efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Erik Horne: Chris Paul on potentially jumping right into playoffs: “We want to play. I don’t know what’s going to happen. Right now, I’m just focused on playing in some form or fashion. Last time I shot inside a gym was layup lines against the Jazz. Everyone is just itching to play.”
Erik Horne: Chris Paul on the salary cutbacks to come: “Just like w/ anything, it was a negotiation. We talked among the players, went back to the league. This was just another one of many, but made headlines. It’s one of many we’re always having."
Brad Townsend: Mavs’ @Justin Jackson spearheads Call of Duty tournament fundraiser for COVID-19 relief efforts. Teammates @Seth Curry and @Jalen Brunson taking part. pic.twitter.com/Makh80kdlD
At least Jeremy Lin can train. He no longer has to remain in self-quarantine. Lin has spent the last two weeks in Beijing living with uncertainty. He has practiced daily with the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association. Yet, he has no idea if the CBA will resume play after it suspended its season because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
"We're basically just waiting until June to decide whether we play in July or not," Lin told USA TODAY Sports from Beijing. "That's the current situation. We're kind of in limbo right now."
While grieving, Lin remained on call in case he needed to return to China. That moment did not happen until March 18, a week after the NBA suspended its own season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Lin then spent the two weeks in self-quarantine. "A lot of the distractions and the false sense of securities that everyone used to have, a lot of that has been stripped away and taken away," Lin said. "The whole world has been humbled. We’re starting to really understand how human we are and how small we are and how little control we have. That’s how I would describe 2020."
A day before leaving the U.S., Lin expressed his displeasure on Twitter with President Donald Trump referring to COVID-19 as "the Chinese virus" since it originated in Wuhan. The Players Tribune then published Lin’s first-person account last week that described how Trump’s words influenced various attacks against Asian-Americans. "I don’t want any ethnic group or people group to be attacked or to have to deal with the racism," Lin said. "If there is something that is aiding that, that would compel me to speak out. At that moment in time, I felt like a lot of Asian-Americans were being attacked and are still being attacked."
Rod Boone: Speaking on a video conference call, #Hornets coach James Borrego said: "I do think we could still see basketball this season." He's obviously unsure when play will resume and if they will play all of their remaining 17 games. But he believes they will at least make an attempt.
Chris Grenham: Danny Ainge says he's "holding out hope" that they'll finish the season. "But that's just me being a fan."
Robinson-Earl, a 6-foot-9 prospect from the Kansas City area, “definitely would have gotten drafted,” Wright said. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, he was one of several players from high-profile programs who either withdrew from the draft or did not enter it. He said the reason was the “uncertainty” of what the N.B.A. was “going to do and just kind of the timeline of that.”
Former San Antonio Spurs guard George Hill continues to give back to the San Antonio community during the COVID-19 pandemic but the virus has struck a family member. In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Bucks guard (who is currently in San Antonio during the NBA's hiatus) said his wife's 85-year old grandmother contracted the coronavirus but fortunately, she is recovering. "You know, my wife's grandmother just had the coronavirus," said Hill. "She is 85 years old and by the grace of God, she beat it but who knows if that happens again."
The other question: How would NBA teams feel about resuming play if health officials still have not found a vaccine to cure patients with COVID-19? Would increased access to testing kits and continued social distancing practices temper any worries? "I wouldn’t be comfortable at all," Malone said. "I would not want to put the fans, players, coaches, the staff and workers, anyone and everyone in the arena at risk of potentially contracting coronavirus. This is something that is deadly and is affecting millions and millions of people around the world. As much as I love our fans and I want them back, if it’s not going to be a safe environment, I would not want to put anybody in that position."
Dan Grunfeld: When my grandmother was 18 years old, a short letter from her father saved her life. Scribbled hastily in swooping cursive, it read, “If you can, stay where you are.” It was the last time she would ever hear from her beloved father. Shortly thereafter, Nazis rounded up the rest of her family from their village in rural Romania and sent them to Auschwitz. My grandmother was visiting her sister in Budapest and had a chance to survive on the run.
Dan Grunfeld: When I need a glimmer of hope, I call my grandma — one of the few people left who has firsthand experiences that meet the depth of our current circumstance. Because she’s been through darkness, she knows where to look to find light. The current situation may be unprecedented, but there is certainly precedent for surviving the unthinkable.
Dan Grunfeld: My grandma had friends survive the Holocaust who were tortured, beaten, starved and worse. She has seen that individual human beings can handle far more than most of us have ever had reason to know. Our strongest human instinct is to survive — so we are resilient and resourceful, especially when our lives are at stake. When we are pushed, when we are challenged, it is in our nature to respond. In desperate times, she says, people find strength in themselves that they didn’t know existed. This collective and innate strength of humankind is what will carry us through this pandemic.
AEG, the LA Clippers, LA Galaxy, LA Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Sparks and Rank + Rally have joined forces to launch the TEAMS FOR LA ON-LINE SUPERSALE to sell logoed team merchandise, as well as classic merchandise from the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the GRAMMY Awards, to benefit the Mayor’s L.A. Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.
Proceeds from the website, www.teamlastore.com, that launched today, support critical needs as they arise in our city – such as childcare and meals for the neediest, relief and counseling for frontline healthcare workers, critical healthcare equipment, and services for our homeless population.
Eric Woodyard: Bucks’ George Hill, Marvin Williams pick safety over NBA return amid the #coronavirus pandemic. Hill: “I think we had something special going and would love to finish it, but life itself is way more precious than this game that we’re playing and I just want everyone to stay safe”
Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill says his wife’s 85-year-old grandmother recently battled the coronavirus. “By the grace of God, she beat it,” Hill said. Hill has been in San Antonio during the NBA’s pandemic-imposed hiatus. Hill says he hasn’t been staying with his wife’s grandmother, though he was able to detail what she endured.
The DeVos family – owners of the Orlando Magic for nearly 29 years – are now doing what they can to help those facing food shortages in the Central Florida area. The DeVos family announced on Tuesday that it will donate $50,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic that has greatly affectedly health, well-being and the economy.
Also, long-time Magic partner, Papa John’s, will donate 25 percent of the funds from each online order they receive from April 21-May 20 when fans apply the promo code MAGICGIVE at PapaJohns.com. Those proceeds will also go to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida to assist their attempts to make sure local families have enough to eat during the world-wide crisis.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg hosted his first Instagram live chat Tuesday afternoon with Lonnie Walker, who he called the "most interesting man" in the city, to discuss physical and mental health during periods of isolation brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Walker told the mayor he's been trying to stay consistent by doing body weight exercises, like sit ups and push ups, but he's also maintaining a healthy diet. Nirenberg says he's held on to a "bare bones" squat rack that he's using to boost his mental health three to four times a week. "Things are pretty heavy right now, but we'll get through all of this," Nirenberg added. "But I need a little quiet time in addition to gym time."
Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton has donated $25,000 to the Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, and his gift will be fully matched by the Joseph and Vera Zilber Family Trust Fund, through the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. Together, the two gifts will provide nearly 2,500 supply kits for students and families, filled with cleaning and hygiene products and academic supplies.
The sports industry is set to lose billions in revenue this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. An analysis conducted by sports marketing agency Two Circles estimates the industry will generate $73.7 billion in revenue globally during 2020 - $61.6 billion less than originally projected. The global sports industry generated $129 billion in revenue during 2019 and was anticipated to grow by 4.9% year-over-year before the pandemic.
The Kings issued a statement Monday reasserting their Golden 1 Center facilities will remain closed in accordance with public health orders because of the coronavirus. The team suspended all basketball activities March 17 under recommendations from Sacramento County health officials, two days before Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an ongoing statewide stay-at-home order.
“Health and safety is our top priority,” the team said. “In accordance with the Sacramento County and California Department of Public Health stay-at-home orders that are currently in place, the team’s practice facility remains closed until further notice. We will continue to follow governmental directives from local and state health officials, and guidelines set forth by the league, to maintain the health and wellbeing of our team and community.”
Aaron Henry has entered his name into the 2020 NBA Draft, according to ESPN. He did so on Sunday, the last day for players to declare for this year’s draft. Henry will “maintain his eligibility while testing the waters,” according to the report.
Jon Rothstein: Omer Yurtseven tells me that he has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft and will not return to Georgetown next season. Significant Big East news.
Jonathan Givony of Draft Express passes along several international prospects who will declare for the 2020 draft. Miguel Gonzalez (Baskonia), Sander Raieste (BC Kalev), Osas Ehigiator (Fuenlabrada), Njegos Sikiras (Fuenlabrada) have all entered their names.
Darren Rovell: Confirmed that the Los Angeles Lakers were the only NBA team to ask for a Paycheck Protection Plan loan from the Small Business Administration. They received $4.6M and, as first reported by @Kevin Arnovitz
Surprisingly, though, Bertans said not having a hoop isn’t really an issue for him at all. “Nah, I don’t need it,” Bertans told NBC Sports Washington in a phone conversation. “Shooting is more about confidence than repetition at this point. Maybe when I was 20, I needed a lot of reps. Now that I’m 27, it’s more mental than physical, I guess.”
What is most important for Bertans right now is staying in shape and that, he admits, can be challenging. He has a young daughter at home and says his workouts are based around when she sleeps. Sometimes that means missing team-held workouts on Zoom. “Every day is like a groundhog day. It’s just the same thing all over again every day. Some time with the daughter, then try to get a workout in at the apartment. I’ve got a bike for cardio. That’s basically it. The rest of the day is on my daughter’s schedule,” he said.
Laimbeer told Rachel Nichols in an interview that will air Monday on ESPN’s The Jump that he still supports the Pistons’ decision nearly 30 years later, regardless of public perception. “Why would I regret it now today? I don’t care what the media says about me. I never did,” Laimbeer said. “If I did, I’d be a basket case, especially back then. I was about winning basketball games and winning championships and did whatever I had to do to get the most out of my ability and our team — and we did. At the end of the day, we’re called world champions.”
“They whined and cried for a year and a half about how bad we were for the game, but more importantly, they said we were bad people,” Laimbeer said. “We weren’t bad people. We were just basketball players winning, and that really stuck with me because they didn’t know who we were or what we were about as individuals and our family life. But all that whining they did, I didn’t want to shake their hand. They were just whiners. They won the series. Give him credit: We got old, they got past us. But OK, move on.”
“The Last Dance” continued its momentum on its second night. Episodes 3 and 4 averaged 5.9 million viewers across ESPN & ESPN2 from 9-11 p.m. ET, with episode 3 (9-10 p.m.) averaging 6.1 million viewers and episode 4 (10-11 p.m.) averaging 5.7 million viewers, based on initial Nielsen reporting.
Combined with last week’s premiere episodes, the documentary series now represents the four most-viewed original content broadcasts on ESPN Networks since 2004 and is averaging 6.0 million viewers across its first four episodes based on initial Nielsen reporting. “The Last Dance” accounts for 4 of the 6 most-viewed telecasts among adults 18-34 since sports halted in mid-March.
Brian Mahoney: NBA 2K20 has seen a 131% increase in players using one of the classic Chicago Bulls teams since #TheLastDance debuted on April 19. NBA 2K20 has six of Jordan’s Bulls teams available from 1985-86 to 1997-98.
Biyombo, a vice president of the players association, participates in frequent conference calls, but that doesn’t mean he has an inkling when the season could resume. “That’s Mission Impossible,” Biyombo said, adding that while it would be awful if the NBA couldn’t at least hold playoffs, nothing supersedes player safety in a sport with one ball, and players constantly sweating and, sometimes, bleeding on each other. “We use sports to bring people together,” he said “I hope now, we use sports to keep people safe.”
Biyombo, with NBA earnings of more than $75 million, stresses charity and sharing hope. As part of his foundation’s effort to improve medical care in the Congo, he recently shipped $1 million in supplies to his native country. Largely protective gear for doctors and nurses, including Hazardous Material suits equipped with oxygen tanks. But also incubators for the newborn and wheelchairs for the infirm.
He’s looking to help head off a possible COVID-19 outbreak in an area that once was devastated by Ebola. Biyombo said it’s unrealistic, in the way many must live in the Congo, to invoke a stay-at-home order to limit infection spread. “A lot of people live there (on day-to-day subsistence income). It’s hard for me to send a video motivating people to stay at home,” Biyombo said.
NBA TV, operated by Turner Sports, has adopted a three-pronged approach to entertaining basketball fans at home as it awaits the return of live games. The network’s content strategy during the coronavirus pandemic has relied heavily on original programming, classic games, and a new Twitter talk show. That show, called “#NBATogether,” aims to connect with digital consumers. It features TNT’s “Inside The NBA” host Ernie Johnson interviewing guests from around the league. Participants so far have included NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri.
Last month, the NBA and Turner made out-of-market games through NBA League Pass free to fans until play resumes, akin to steps taken by other U.S. professional sports leagues. The promotion opens the league’s entire library of classic games up to fans, including action from the 2019-2020 season. NBA League Pass typically costs consumers between $29.99 to $124.99 per year. Packages range from NBA TV broadcast games plus analysis to single-team passes and all NBA out-of-market games aired without commercials.
However, the NBA League Pass promotion is not intended to convert free users into paying customers when the NBA does return, Turner said. “Our sole intention with this complimentary access to NBA League Pass was to put the fan first,” Tina Shah, executive vice president and general manager of Turner Sports, said. “The NBA is premium content, and conversion was not a factor in the decision.”
Leandro Barbosa tested positive for COVID-19
While playing for Minas Tênis Clube in Brazil as the league’s top scorer at 20.1 points per game, Leandro Barbosa learned on March 21 that he had tested positive for Covid-19 two days earlier in Belo Horizonte. Talita Rocca, his wife, was 38 weeks pregnant and due to give birth on March 26 in Brazil’s largest city, São Paulo, where the couple live full time.
Amid soon-to-be-confirmed fears that Rocca, a model, had also contracted the virus, her doctors decided, for the baby’s safety, that labor would be induced immediately — with Barbosa barred from the hospital. Rocca’s mother, Geli, took Barbosa’s place in the delivery room. He watched as much of the March 22 birth of Isabela Rocca Barbosa as possible on FaceTime.
“I didn’t know what to do,” Barbosa said. “All I did is just talk on the phone: ‘Listen, you’re going to have to do it by yourself.’ I told my wife, ‘Think on the baby, not on me.’ We’re all good now. We’re healthy. The baby didn’t have the virus and thank you, God.”
Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson put his name into the pool as an early entrant into the 2020 NBA Draft, sources confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. The 6-foot-5 Thompson, who has one year of eligibility remaining, entered his name into the draft by Sunday’s deadline. He has not hired an agent.
Although Carmen Electra says during an interview in the documentary that being Rodman’s girlfriend during that season was “definitely an occupational hazard,” her continuing fondness for him was evident when she recalled their time together. “I have no regrets at all,” she told The Times. “I saw all these different sides of Dennis. He would always say, ‘No one understands me. No one gets me.’ He was very emotional at times. Then there was the sweet romantic side and the fun, eccentric guy who loved to go out and drink and wear feathered boas. But on the court, he was a savage.”
Electra knew who Rodman was. “He was the bad boy of basketball. He dated Madonna. The next thing I know, he’s inviting me to get on a flight to Chicago and see him play. Seeing the Bulls play was amazing. Michael and Scottie Pippen. That first night in Chicago, Dennis told me, ‘You’re not leaving.’ After that, it was quick. We fell for each other pretty fast.”
“One day when the Bulls had an off day from practicing, Dennis said he had a surprise for me,” she said. “He blindfolds me and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we’re standing at the Bulls practice facility, center court. It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place — in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court.” She bursts out laughing. “To be honest, I don’t think he’s ever worked out so hard in his life.”
Tim Reynolds: A person with direct knowledge of the league’s plans tells AP that when facilities reopen players will have to wear face masks except when they are actually working out. Staff members would have to wear face masks and gloves at all times. No head/assistant coaches can take part.
Steve Popper: According to a source the teams that do not have stay-at-home rules eased will have the league try to work out alternate arrangements.
Brad Townsend: Gov. Abbott says Texas’ stay-at-home order will expire on April 30. That paves the way for Mavs’ practice facility to reopen as soon as May 8 — if the Mavs so choose — under the guidelines set forth earlier today by the NBA.
Today the Atlanta Hawks announced that Hawks star John Collins has joined forces with the Hawks Foundation and State Farm to extend their partnership with Goodr, an Atlanta-based social impact startup leveraging technology to reduce food waste and end hunger, to continue providing support in their efforts to combat food insecurity during the current COVID-19 crisis for the most vulnerable populations: senior citizens and low-income students who rely on subsidized school meals for daily nourishment.
Adrian Wojnarowski: New story soon ESPN, but to be clear: The NBA was already working to push back its initial May 1 date to re-open facilities independent of Atlanta’s decision to delay its own re-opening. The league was getting feedback from all corners on the issue.
Bill Kennedy was part of the referee crew that worked the Detroit-Philadelphia game, which as of right now is the last NBA game played this 2019-20 season. League commissioner Adam Silver suspended play that same night March 11 after Utah Jazz all-star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. “At that time, we went back to the hotel at the airport Marriott and we saw the press release that Adam released,” said Kennedy, a Phoenix native and 22-year NBA referee veteran. “We got an email from (NBA head of referee development and training) Monty McCutchen to get home as quickly as we could.”
Kennedy is hopeful the NBA resumes play as there have been reports the league could go as late as Labor Day weekend to crown a champion. “I am as optimistic as the guys who are in power that I know that they’re doing everything they can possibly do,” Kennedy said. “And if there is a way to do it, I think we’ll do it. Now whether or not that happens, the virus is the only thing that’s going to control that.”
Kennedy said he didn’t have to get tested for COVID-19 as he didn’t show any symptoms of the virus. “In its infancy, we didn’t have any information that would lead us to get tested due to the fact we weren’t showing any symptoms,” he said. “Throughout the 14 days, I did not show any symptoms. No fever. No coughing or anything like that. So it turned out to be a good thing.”
LSU guard Javonte Smart announced via instagram that he is declaring for the NBA draft, but retaining the option to return for his junior season.
A Madison-based teacher was recently on NBA star Damian Lillard’s Instagram live, showcasing his skills as a freestyle rapper. Alexis Dean, 28, was invited by Lillard to join an Instagram live event last week after years of receiving recognition for his talent during Lillard’s “4BarFriday” contests. Lillard, who plays for the Portland Trailblazers, had been putting on these contests, in which thousands submit rap videos and a few are selected and featured each Friday, for six years.
Dean actually met Lillard in 2014, when Lillard flew him and seven other rappers out to New Orleans for a performance during the NBA All-Star Weekend. “He’s been, over the years, constantly supporting me and other local artists around the world,” he said.
“When I was with the Hawks, they simply didn’t want to win. There was interest from Houston for a trade, but it didn’t happen. When I left Europe for Atlanta, I took a pay cut. I had crazy offers”, Malcom Delaney said.
Delaney first commented on Barcelona’s performance prior to the season being halted and expressed his desire to possibly remain in the team for many years. “We weren’t playing at 100% with Barcelona but if we got to 90% or 95% nobody could beat us in a playoffs series”, he mentioned. “Up until now, we are not at a point for an opt-out”, he told of his current contract with the club. “I’m not in a rush. If we can reach a deal, Barcelona is a team I can see myself in for many years”.
Jon Rothstein: Quentin Grimes is returning to Houston next season, per his father. Will not test the 2020 NBA Draft process. Significant American Conference news.
Nebraska transfer Cam Mack has withdrawn his name from the upcoming NBA draft, he announced Monday. Mack announced he was testing the NBA draft process earlier in April but has changed his mind, noting the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic as one reason.
“The Bulls kept trying to go through the Pistons and Isiah [Thomas] denied them but it made the Bulls the championship-winning team that they were,” Magic told NBC’s Today on Monday morning. “They [the Pistons] took a lot of cheap shots. I can understand why Michael was so upset. The great thing is that the Pistons made Michael Jordan be the GOAT [greatest of all time]. The reason he became the GOAT is because he had to go through the Pistons.”
Magic, who faced the Pistons in the 1989 and 1990 NBA Finals acknowledged the Pistons often walked a fine line with their confrontational approach and that he wasn’t surprised by Jordan’s reaction. “It was always going to happen,” he explained. “They still hate the Pistons today. That was a bitter rivalry. […] You got to give the Pistons credit, they learnt from the [Boston] Celtics and you’ve got to learn how to win a championship before you win one.”
The former Lakers star joked that when Jordan met him and Larry Bird—whose Celtics had won the three titles not captured by the Lakers during the 1980s—when the Dream Team gathered ahead of the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, he made clear the NBA had entered a new era. “He [Jordan] told Larry [Bird] and I: ‘Hey there’s a new sheriff in town. That’s me and the Bulls,'” Magic added. “We had to start laughing and said: ‘Michael you’re right.’ And man he did not disappoint either.”
After the Atlanta Hawks were unwilling to immediately reopen the franchise’s practice facility for players to return for limited workouts, the NBA sent a memo to teams pushing back its reopening date to May 8. The league had been planning to reopen facilities beginning with the Hawks, because of the state of Georgia had been among the first states loosen stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are going to wait and see what happens in the state over the couple weeks,” Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk told ESPN. “If there’s a positive response, we’ll slowly open up. If it’s a negative response, we’ll make sure our staff and players remain healthy.”