Lin followed up his words by donating $500,000 to Direct Relief and Feeding America — charities that respectively support healthcare workers in need of personal protective equipment and communities dealing with food insecurity — while pledging to match all donations up to another $500,000. As of Wednesday night, that initiative has already raised more than $137,000. In February, Lin also donated one million Chinese yuan ($142,000) to assist people in Wuhan. “Dude, I’ve got to do something. I wouldn’t be OK with myself if I didn’t do anything,” Lin said he told himself. “This is a critical juncture in history and if I don’t step up today, or if I don’t do certain things to help, then I don’t think that my faith is real. I don’t think my brand is real. I don’t think what I talk about is real. So, for me, a lot of what I believe in is authenticity. And I’ve made so many mistakes and had my fair share, but at the end of the day, I do my best to get back up and be authentic and to practice what I preach. Yeah, this is one of those situations where you can put your money where your mouth is, or you should stop talking. And so, that’s kind of where I’m at.”