Adrian Wojnarowski: New story soon ESPN, but to be clear: The NBA was already working to push back its initial May 1 date to re-open facilities independent of Atlanta’s decision to delay its own re-opening. The league was getting feedback from all corners on the issue.
Bill Kennedy was part of the referee crew that worked the Detroit-Philadelphia game, which as of right now is the last NBA game played this 2019-20 season. League commissioner Adam Silver suspended play that same night March 11 after Utah Jazz all-star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. “At that time, we went back to the hotel at the airport Marriott and we saw the press release that Adam released,” said Kennedy, a Phoenix native and 22-year NBA referee veteran. “We got an email from (NBA head of referee development and training) Monty McCutchen to get home as quickly as we could.”
Kennedy is hopeful the NBA resumes play as there have been reports the league could go as late as Labor Day weekend to crown a champion. “I am as optimistic as the guys who are in power that I know that they’re doing everything they can possibly do,” Kennedy said. “And if there is a way to do it, I think we’ll do it. Now whether or not that happens, the virus is the only thing that’s going to control that.”
After the Atlanta Hawks were unwilling to immediately reopen the franchise's practice facility for players to return for limited workouts, the NBA sent a memo to teams pushing back its reopening date to May 8. The league had been planning to reopen facilities beginning with the Hawks, because of the state of Georgia had been among the first states loosen stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are going to wait and see what happens in the state over the couple weeks," Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk told ESPN. "If there's a positive response, we'll slowly open up. If it's a negative response, we'll make sure our staff and players remain healthy."
Shams Charania: The NBA has informed its franchises that it is targeting no earlier than May 8 for any use of team's practice facility, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The NBA will continue to monitor coronavirus pandemic with its timings.
Shams Charania: Sources: If an NBA team facility’s city is no longer subject to stay-at-home order, it may make facility open potentially starting May 8: - Individual workouts; no more than four players permitted at facility at one time - Max of one team staffer in person
Shams Charania: NBA has informed its teams of this reality in a memo, per sources: “It is not possible or appropriate in the current public health context to regularly test all players and staff for COVID-19.” These protocols may be modified.
Jonathan Feigen: NBA announces it plans to modify rules to reopen team practice facilities no sooner than May 8 in states and cities where permissible. Gov. Abbott to announce plans at 2:30 for a partial reopening in Texas, which could apply to Rockets, Mavs and Spurs use of training facilities.
Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA has received significant pushback from teams about idea of re-opening practice facilities in selected states and municipalities, team officials tell ESPN. Competive balance hasn't been issue -- player/staff safety has. Teams are still awaiting a more detailed NBA plan today.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Despite pushback among many franchises, there are still other teams embracing idea of re-opening facilities, believing that a clean, safe and monitored team environment is needed now to keep players from potentially searching out less safe gymnasium environments to stay in shape.
Shams Charania: Sources: When NBA’s facilities open as soon as May 8, players must wear facemasks at all times, except when in physical activity; staffers working with players must wear gloves; physical distancing of at least 12 feet.
The NBA’s pie-in-the-sky vision is to stage a five-to-seven game regular season to satisfy regional TV contracts, but sources believe a more realistic goal is going straight to a 16-team playoff, possibly in Las Vegas.
The Situation Room: Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban discusses the NBA possibly reopening training facilities to players. Adding, whenever games begin, they will most likely be “made for TV events” without fans in arenas. “If we’re able to pull it off without fans, we’re certainly going to do it.”
The Nets’ facility in Brooklyn and the Knicks’ campus in Tarrytown are supposed to be shut down under the state’s order. A person familiar with the NBA situation said plans are still fluid, but players on teams located in COVID-19 hot spots such as the Nets and Knicks would be helped out if Friday becomes the day for opening league facilities. At the facilities that do open around the league, players can participate only in individual workouts — and not group sessions — the person said.
The NBA would take the initiative in finding gym spots for Knicks and Nets players to work out in whatever city they are quarantining in on Friday. Most Knicks are scattered across the country. It is believed only Taj Gibson and Frank Ntilikina are still in the New York area.
Silver’s scheme does not mean he is significantly more optimistic the season will resume, but it’s a first baby step. The NBA’s pie-in-the-sky vision is to stage a five-to-seven game regular season to satisfy regional TV contracts, but sources believe a more realistic goal is going straight to a 16-team playoff, possibly in Las Vegas.
While New York waits for the return of normalcy amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an intriguing update on the future of sports in the Big Apple and Buffalo. During his Sunday press conference, the New York State Governor mused aloud about the sports coming back to the city earlier than anticipated. “If players could get paid more than staying home, and owners could get some revenue versus total shutdown… why not?” Cuomo asked. “I’d love to watch.”
Cuomo, however, has been in touch with sports owners to discuss how athletics can return to New York, which would most likely bar fans from attending initially. No concrete ideas have come, as of yet. “I don’t know. If you can make the economics work without ticket sales and have television revenue,” Cuomo wondered. “We’re in a different place. Be creative figure it out.”
The NBA will be allowing its players to return to their teams training facilities starting Friday, providing the local government does not have a stay-at-home order in response due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Associated Press reports. 19 News received a text from a Cavs spokesperson in response to this report: "No statement or comment to make for now because this is all still TBD.”
As of Saturday evening, it was unclear whether the Miami Heat would be one of the teams allowed to open its practice facilities to players on Friday based on orders implemented by the local government. Parks and gyms remain closed across Miami-Dade and the city of Miami, but the tentative plan is to ease closure orders in the coming days for parks, marinas and golf courses across the county. This would allow for basketball at parks with no more than three players per half court, only for shooting and no pick-up games, and each player must have their own ball.
Florida has all of professional sports on its list of allowable “essential services.” “Employees at a professional sports and media production with a national audience — including any athletes, entertainers, production team, executive team, media team and any others necessary to facilitate including services supporting such production — fall under “essential,” according to Jared Moskowitz, the state coordinating officer for the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
The NBA is reopening team practice facilities for players in states and municipalities that are loosening stay-at-home restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic beginning on Friday, sources told ESPN. Players can return to team facilities in states such as Georgia for voluntary individual workouts as soon as next week, which allows for NBA organizations to start allowing for players to return to training in a professional, safe environment. Teams will remain prohibited from holding group workout or organization team activities, sources said.
In markets where more restrictive governance of stay-at-home-orders remain in place, the NBA is telling teams that the league will work with franchises to help find alternative arrangements for their players, sources said. The NBA's decision to re-open facilities based on the loosening of local governmental policies isn't reflective of a new timetable for a resumption of play this season, sources said. Commissioner Adam Silver and owners still believe they need more time for a clearer picture on whether, when or how they could possibly resume the season, sources said.
Many team executives have been clamoring for the chance to get players back into their facilities, which they believe to be among the safest possible environments around the pandemic. On a conference call with general managers and Silver on Thursday, some GMs said they had players asking about the possibility of traveling to Atlanta to work out in fitness centers with gymnasiums, an idea that concerned many team executives, sources said. "If our players can travel and play at a 24-Hour Fitness in Atlanta, they should be able to have access to our facilities," one GM told ESPN on Saturday.
Upon learning of the league's decision to allow for some facilities to reopen starting as soon as next Friday, some GMs expressed concern to ESPN about the safety of the idea -- especially given expert medical opinions have been against the idea of reopening businesses. "In some of these states we are talking about possibly opening, the virus hasn't even peaked yet," one GM said.
Where do you think the NBA goes from here? Thompson: "We’re just waiting for the health officials to give us the okay to start conducting business again. Adam Silver and the owners are waiting. The rest of us employees are in the same boat. If we can get started again soon, I’ll accept anything. Empty arenas. I’ll accept five games and going into the playoffs. I’ll accept no games and then go directly into the playoffs. Anything to get back to work."
During an interview with Allie Clifton of Spectrum SportsNet earlier this week, Lakers center JaVale McGee said he’s skeptical of how receptive players would be to the idea of staying in one place for weeks at a time: “I thought that was a great idea, but I also know, or I assume ... I don’t think people are really going to be able to be quarantined for six weeks. Like, I just don’t think that’s going to be possible — I understand that they want it to be possible. And then you have to think about the hotel staff, they go home every day. I just think there’s a lot of factors that you can’t put into it.”
A month and a half later, however, it’s sunk in to the extent that, while he’s holding out hope for the resumption of the season, he’s also not terribly optimistic it will actually happen. “I think originally, when we were in OKC, I assumed we would be in this two-week quarantine and then we’ll be back, like it will be two or three weeks, then we’ll be back playing. Obviously, that was very early on and I probably didn’t know as much as we all do now with the whole thing that’s going on,” Ingles told Utah media in a Friday morning videoconference. “But honestly, my personal opinion is every week that we go along, it feels like it’s a less and less chance that we’re going to [return].”
"We're waiting for probably the most challenging decision that Adam Silver and his staff, not only in our sport but in every other sport [has made]," Riley said. "He is being very cautious. I think that's great and he's going to rely on science. I think we have to rely on science because this will be an unprecedented move when he decides to start this thing back up."
Riley released a video detailing the strategy of how the organization has dealt with the work stoppage and the plan moving forward. It has been a team effort throughout the organization, ranging from players to coach Erik Spoelstra to strenght coach Eric Foran to trainer Jay Sabol. "We got together with our players for two, three straight days, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and then on Sunday we got the news that we had to shut down all the facilities and everything," Riley said in a video posted to all the Heat's social media accounts.
There will be changes. And the timeline for a return to whatever the new normal will be is unknown. Even so, Cynthia Marshall said that while nobody can know when we come out of this, we can determine how we come out of it. “We do know there will be a new normal in how we interact,” Marshall said. “We’re going to have Mavs’ masks, with the Mavs’ logo, we’re going to have gloves — even outside of games, just to help us live differently. We’re thinking of all of that just in terms of our people coming back to work.”
At the arena, she said, “we’re thinking about what kind of touchless mechanisms we will have. We’ll have thermometers that when you get within 10 feet, they’ll take your temperature automatically. There’s so much stuff out there. We have time to plan and come up with all kind of scenarios to make this a good experience for our fans. Rest assured we will have thought it out. “
Cynthia Marshall: “It is criminal that, in 2020, we have kids who can’t eat because school is out. They don’t have access to technology. That’s crazy to me. Not everybody can go to a grocery store. These are the things that are top of mind for us. My boss (Mark Cuban) is out there advocating for small businesses and people who are losing their jobs. Even though we’re not playing basketball, we’re playing the game of life with people right now. We don’t just play here. We live here, too. We’re part of something bigger and now we get to make it better.”
Rod Boone: Just spoke with Bismack Biyombo, who's on the NBAPA board, and asked if he believes the season will resume. "I think it's hard to say based on the situation that we are in. If anybody says, 'Well, I think the league will come back around this time,' I honestly think it's a lie."
Eric Walden: Joe Ingles, on preparing to resume the NBA season: "I'm fortunate and lucky that I've got a gym at home; there are some guys on my team that live in apartments that don't have access to as much as what I do." Added that he got a hoop at his house for the first time 2 weeks ago.
Australia's Maker boys arrive at a secret basketball facility south of Los Angeles just before midnight five days a week, punch in a security code, flick on the lights and get to work. Their first job of the night is not basketball. They turn into possibly the tallest cleaning crew on the planet. The 213cm tall Thon Maker, his 210cm "little brother" Matur Maker and 211cm teenage cousin Makur Maker grab towels, sanitiser and cleaning products and start wiping down basketballs, seats, benches and anything else they might touch during their midnight to 2am workouts.
Thon underwent a 14-day quarantine last month after Pistons teammate Christian Wood tested positive for coronavirus. When Thon got the all-clear he rented a house in LA and the Makers' workout sessions began with a portable basketball hoop on grass in the backyard. "We couldn't do anything off the bounce or post work," Susnjara laughed. They went in search of a suitable basketball facility, heard about the private, 24-hour indoor court they eventually settled on and reserved the midnight to 2am slots to ensure privacy. The Makers and Susnjara limit as much contact between themselves as possible.
While NHL spokesperson John Dellapina said ticketing practices and policies are left up to individual teams, MLB and NBA teams are taking direction from league offices, who have opted not to cancel games, but rather continue classifying them as “postponed.”
As the coronavirus crisis forces all sports leagues to re-evaluate how they can once again host thousands of fans at stadiums across the country, at least one prominent data scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology says there are steps teams can take that will make arenas "as safe as public parks." Professor Alex Pentland, the head of the Human Dynamic Lab at MIT, released a white paper this week suggesting companies can use digital tools to help create safer environments -- and told ESPN there are applications to sports as well.
"The big things are distancing practices," such as asking fans to wear masks, Pentland said. Other steps Pentland recommends include only filling up half the seats to maintain distancing (families can sit together) and checking fans' temperature as they enter the stadium. Checking temperature "detects infection surprisingly well," he said.
Pentland said what would perhaps be the most dramatic change to the gameday experience are his recommendations on regulating pedestrian traffic flow once fans are in the stadium. Pentland suggests teams make aisles one way -- think of a one-way street -- so that fans aren't crossing each other. He also recommends fans who are seated in the same location enter from one gate and then sit together, because it "helps keep outbreaks localized to one physical area." Any gameday staff that cut across areas should be, Pentland said, "safe,"-- i.e. people who will not transmit the virus.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman discussed a potential four-arena plan for a season restart, a draft held before the season is completed and fans returning to games during a wide-ranging interview with Sportsnet on Wednesday.
Bettman said he's been in contact with NBA commissioner Adam Silver, but that the NHL's plan to restart its season is in no way tied to anything the NBA is planning, especially since the preparation for hockey players ahead of a season restart is much different comparatively.
Steve Kerr wants to resume the season, but not at the risk of other people. “I would really love to see some conclusion to this season -- if it’s possible,” Kerr said in an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols on “The Jump.”
“If people’s health isn’t compromised -- obviously that’s the main thing,” he added. “Can we find a way to do it where nobody’s at risk, and we can have some competition that would allow the teams that are clearly the best teams in the league to compete against each other -- I know it’s not the same thing, but if that’s the best we could do at minimum, it would be great to be able to do that.”
Nick Friedell: Luke Walton on season possibly resuming: "Honestly, I have no idea. Everyone wants to play but everybody understands top priority is the safety of players ... So as much as everyone wants to get back to playing nobody's really pressing it because we know what's most important."
Josh Lewenberg: VanVleet on staying in touch with his Raptors teammates: "There's a couple group chats. Me and Kyle are talking pretty much everyday... We watch the MJ doc and people want to talk about that. We're a pretty close-knit team."
The Hornets staff is monitoring players and helping them with their conditioning remotely during the lockdown, but Borrego cautioned that the league needs to be "very careful'' not to rush back too soon because "nobody wants to get hurt or injured in this time.''
Thad Young is out of work. So it was time to get back to work. At his side job. The one that probably will eventually make him more than the approximately $100 million in NBA contracts he's earned already. "We're all anxious to get back," says the senior Bull, a veteran of 13 NBA seasons. "Continue to try to get better as a group and try to uplift the guys and try to make sure when we can to lock in and focus on the the things we have to do."
Young keeps active with some workouts the Bulls have passed on and, as always, keeping his mind active with his business ventures. "I've had the chance to focus on everything outside basketball, which is my family first and second the business ventures I'm into. It's given me a chance to take a lot of the meetings I'm not able to during the season," Young explained. "When we get into a city we have team meetings after flying in and then there's practice, preparing for practice; it's about basketball.” "So for now it's given me a chance to dive into the business stuff I have going," said Young. "I can sit on the phone with my team and advisors and be on the calls as opposed to them doing all the due diligence and giving me a report. I can ask my own questions and have meetings with officials of those companies."
Young's company invests in these startups hoping, as many do, for the next Uber, Instagram or AirBnB. Reform Ventures has had investments in DraftKings, Pinterest and SpaceX, among others. "We do it in early stage growth or late stage companies," says Young. "The same stuff people in Silicon Valley are doing. But I also have a real estate portfolio where we're invested in apartment complexes, condo buildings, hospitals, strip malls, single and multi-family housing. A lot of different things across the board."
While talking with Trevor Noah on “The Daily Show,” Cuban mentioned the return of the NBA. “The goal hopefully is, once the science is in place, be able to play where ever we can play because people need sports,” Cuban said. “We want something to cheer for, we want something to get excited about. I think we’ll get out there and play without fans, play to the TV cameras.”
"I’m hopeful," Grousbeck told the guys when asked about the league resuming play. "We’re on literally almost daily different committee calls and league-wide calls and the tone — or the substance — of the meetings is safety first. And that’s not just a buzzword or phrase, it’s exactly how Adam [Silver] and all the owners feel; We gotta make sure it’s safe, so that’s gonna mean testing and everything else. But when it’s safe, we’re going to go ahead. I’m not predicting when, but the idea is to try to do something when safety is assured."
When asked about Las Vegas, which has been one of the more popular suggestions among both players and media, Grousbeck once again said he didn't know about those players because, again, nothing has been decided from Silver and the league's executive committee. "It’s a fair question," said Grousbeck. "The fact is that Adam has said we won’t make any decisions, under any circumstances, until May 1st. But it could be, who knows, June 1st or July 1st before a decision is made either to go or no-go. If I knew more, I would have to say I know more but I can’t comment, but I don’t know more."
Cuban also discussed the NBA and his thoughts on live sporting events coming back. He was asked if he remained optimistic that we will be able to gather in large venues for live sporting events and concerts within the next 12 months. “Yes, absolutely, positively. Look I am a big believer in science, I am a big believer in American exceptionalism. I am 100% confident that the scientists and doctors will figure this out. No doubt in my mind.”
He was then asked if he is a fan of continuing the NBA season without fans in the arena. “Oh ya, I have no problem with that. Look I think we need sports. We need something to root for right now. We need something to yell about and scream about and virtually together watching a game. I mean ya know, if you are a Mavs fan and the Mavs are playing the Lakers and you are a Lakers fan. And all your Lakers fans are screaming with each other and all the Mavs fans are screaming with each other. And the Lakers fans are upset because the Mavs just kicked their butts. Those are the types of things we need to just get excited whether it is basketball or any sport. We need something to gather around.”
Eric Koreen: VanVleet is a skeptical person. “I don’t see how (we come back) unless the timeline doesn’t matter.” Mentions how league wants to be leader in public safety. On the other hand. “Money, right."
Eric Smith: VanVleet on conf. call: "I could play anywhere." "Do I want to play in front of no people? No." Adds people's health & well-being is first and foremost. #Raptors
Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, in appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday, spoke of his time at home during the NBA hiatus and promoted charities he is supporting but also offered a message should the NBA return to conclude the 2019-20 season. “I’m always ready, Jimmy,” Westbrook said when Fallon asked if he would be ready for playoffs. “I’m always ready. I’m always ready.” When Fallon asked if he was in basketball shape, Westbrook said, “I would say so.”
Westbrook was as clear that he was enjoying the extra time at home with his wife, Nina, and their three children. “It’s going great,” Westbrook said. “I get a chance to see my kids wake up every morning, something I don’t get a chance to do often. I’m very excited about that. I’m happy to be home.”
Erik Horne: Chris Paul on potentially jumping right into playoffs: “We want to play. I don’t know what’s going to happen. Right now, I’m just focused on playing in some form or fashion. Last time I shot inside a gym was layup lines against the Jazz. Everyone is just itching to play.”
Erik Horne: Chris Paul on the salary cutbacks to come: “Just like w/ anything, it was a negotiation. We talked among the players, went back to the league. This was just another one of many, but made headlines. It’s one of many we’re always having."
Rod Boone: Speaking on a video conference call, #Hornets coach James Borrego said: "I do think we could still see basketball this season." He's obviously unsure when play will resume and if they will play all of their remaining 17 games. But he believes they will at least make an attempt.
Chris Grenham: Danny Ainge says he's "holding out hope" that they'll finish the season. "But that's just me being a fan."
How optimistic, pessimistic are you of the possibility of the season resuming? George Hill: I’m a little 50-50. I really don’t know what’s going on. I can’t predict it. But what I say is I think life itself is bigger than the money aspect of the game. Yes, as competitors and athletes we want to play this season, but I feel like if more lives are in jeopardy than I could care less about the season. I’d rather help keep everyone safe and sound, all our families, our kids, our wives, our mother-in-laws, our grandparents and things like that.
How would you feel about playing without fans if and when the season does restart? Marvin Williams: I think it would be different. Honestly, it'd be awkward. And I say that just because you're talking about the playoffs and I feel like the crowd is probably the most exciting thing out there. Like the atmosphere, the environment when you go out there. I think players would really miss that. Hopefully, like if you were to get out there and obviously we tipped it up and started competing, you wouldn't think about it anymore, but I've never done it personally. I've never played in a game with no fans. Well, I think it would be a new experience for a lot of guys.
Eric Woodyard: Bucks’ George Hill, Marvin Williams pick safety over NBA return amid the #coronavirus pandemic. Hill: “I think we had something special going and would love to finish it, but life itself is way more precious than this game that we’re playing and I just want everyone to stay safe”
According to people close to league discussions, the NBA’s planning committee, which features several team general managers, has been pitching the idea to start games around Christmas for quite some time. The idea stems from a variety of factors, including coaches and players complaining about too many games in a week, to lack of practice time, early ratings being impacted, and perhaps one of the most significant issues plaguing the NBA before the coronavirus pandemic: load management and rest.
The NBA has already discussed an in-season tournament if play can resume this summer, which Silver said requires more dialogue, but also added would be implemented at some point. One NBA executive said this is the opportunity to explore the concept for at least for one year, in what could be spectator-free arenas. The executive, who spoke to CNBC on condition of autonomy as the individual is not authorized to talk about the matter, suggested opening a new season via a tournament on Christmas.
According to one top-ranking league official, the NBA has explored concepts of concluding final games in Las Vegas, as the tournament would emulate famous overseas basketball cups like the Copa del Rey in Spain. In Las Vegas, the NBA already has built-in business relationships, and could recover some of the lost revenue via sponsorships and gambling dollars associated with a tournament, the executive said, adding a proposed sponsorship slogan for the one-and-done format. “The NBA Cup, where every game is a Game 7,” the individual said.
The sports industry is set to lose billions in revenue this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. An analysis conducted by sports marketing agency Two Circles estimates the industry will generate $73.7 billion in revenue globally during 2020 - $61.6 billion less than originally projected. The global sports industry generated $129 billion in revenue during 2019 and was anticipated to grow by 4.9% year-over-year before the pandemic.
Former NBA player Tracy McGrady is of the opinion that the current NBA season should not be resumed. According to T-Mac, from a player’s perspective it’s too much effort to stay in tip-top shape for an extended period. He says that it makes more sense to just cancel the 2019-20 season and start a new one in October. “As a former player, I would be in favor of calling the season off. I just think there’s too much to go into having to start the season (back) up. I don’t have the facilities that I need to stay in a tip-top shape that I need to be in because everything is closed. Even when I get back to the facilities being open and being able to train it’s gonna take some time for me to get in basketball shape. And what does that entail? That entails me playing in game.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said the NBA doesn’t have a plan in place to return to basketball, echoing the sentiments made by commissioner Adam Silver on Friday. “There’s not really a plan we can put together,” Cuban said in an appearance on CNN Saturday. “The biggest mistake we can make is trying to rush. I mean, that’s the topic going on around the country, when do we start acting as if things are normal? When can we dip our toes into opening up businesses? “There are just a thousand different little elements that have to be taken into consideration,” Cuban added. ” … There are so many components that we have to explore and get right because we can’t put anybody at risk.”
Last week, Knicks rookie RJ Barrett went to pick up a package for his grandmother. He didn’t even get out of the car, but someone recognized him from afar. And it blew his mind. “I really forgot that I play in the NBA,” he tells The Post. “It’s such a different reality that we’re in right now.” The 19-year-old is riding out the coronavirus lockdown with his family in Orlando, Fla., playing video games, chilling with his French bulldogs, Kobe and Kingston, and bonding with his little brother, Nathan.
The Kings issued a statement Monday reasserting their Golden 1 Center facilities will remain closed in accordance with public health orders because of the coronavirus. The team suspended all basketball activities March 17 under recommendations from Sacramento County health officials, two days before Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an ongoing statewide stay-at-home order.
“Health and safety is our top priority,” the team said. “In accordance with the Sacramento County and California Department of Public Health stay-at-home orders that are currently in place, the team’s practice facility remains closed until further notice. We will continue to follow governmental directives from local and state health officials, and guidelines set forth by the league, to maintain the health and wellbeing of our team and community.”
Aaron Henry has entered his name into the 2020 NBA Draft, according to ESPN. He did so on Sunday, the last day for players to declare for this year’s draft. Henry will “maintain his eligibility while testing the waters,” according to the report.
Jon Rothstein: Omer Yurtseven tells me that he has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft and will not return to Georgetown next season. Significant Big East news.
Jonathan Givony of Draft Express passes along several international prospects who will declare for the 2020 draft. Miguel Gonzalez (Baskonia), Sander Raieste (BC Kalev), Osas Ehigiator (Fuenlabrada), Njegos Sikiras (Fuenlabrada) have all entered their names.
Darren Rovell: Confirmed that the Los Angeles Lakers were the only NBA team to ask for a Paycheck Protection Plan loan from the Small Business Administration. They received $4.6M and, as first reported by @Kevin Arnovitz
Surprisingly, though, Bertans said not having a hoop isn’t really an issue for him at all. “Nah, I don’t need it,” Bertans told NBC Sports Washington in a phone conversation. “Shooting is more about confidence than repetition at this point. Maybe when I was 20, I needed a lot of reps. Now that I’m 27, it’s more mental than physical, I guess.”
What is most important for Bertans right now is staying in shape and that, he admits, can be challenging. He has a young daughter at home and says his workouts are based around when she sleeps. Sometimes that means missing team-held workouts on Zoom. “Every day is like a groundhog day. It’s just the same thing all over again every day. Some time with the daughter, then try to get a workout in at the apartment. I’ve got a bike for cardio. That’s basically it. The rest of the day is on my daughter’s schedule,” he said.
Laimbeer told Rachel Nichols in an interview that will air Monday on ESPN’s The Jump that he still supports the Pistons’ decision nearly 30 years later, regardless of public perception. “Why would I regret it now today? I don’t care what the media says about me. I never did,” Laimbeer said. “If I did, I’d be a basket case, especially back then. I was about winning basketball games and winning championships and did whatever I had to do to get the most out of my ability and our team — and we did. At the end of the day, we’re called world champions.”
“They whined and cried for a year and a half about how bad we were for the game, but more importantly, they said we were bad people,” Laimbeer said. “We weren’t bad people. We were just basketball players winning, and that really stuck with me because they didn’t know who we were or what we were about as individuals and our family life. But all that whining they did, I didn’t want to shake their hand. They were just whiners. They won the series. Give him credit: We got old, they got past us. But OK, move on.”
“The Last Dance” continued its momentum on its second night. Episodes 3 and 4 averaged 5.9 million viewers across ESPN & ESPN2 from 9-11 p.m. ET, with episode 3 (9-10 p.m.) averaging 6.1 million viewers and episode 4 (10-11 p.m.) averaging 5.7 million viewers, based on initial Nielsen reporting.
Combined with last week’s premiere episodes, the documentary series now represents the four most-viewed original content broadcasts on ESPN Networks since 2004 and is averaging 6.0 million viewers across its first four episodes based on initial Nielsen reporting. “The Last Dance” accounts for 4 of the 6 most-viewed telecasts among adults 18-34 since sports halted in mid-March.
Brian Mahoney: NBA 2K20 has seen a 131% increase in players using one of the classic Chicago Bulls teams since #TheLastDance debuted on April 19. NBA 2K20 has six of Jordan’s Bulls teams available from 1985-86 to 1997-98.
Biyombo, a vice president of the players association, participates in frequent conference calls, but that doesn’t mean he has an inkling when the season could resume. “That’s Mission Impossible,” Biyombo said, adding that while it would be awful if the NBA couldn’t at least hold playoffs, nothing supersedes player safety in a sport with one ball, and players constantly sweating and, sometimes, bleeding on each other. “We use sports to bring people together,” he said “I hope now, we use sports to keep people safe.”
Biyombo, with NBA earnings of more than $75 million, stresses charity and sharing hope. As part of his foundation’s effort to improve medical care in the Congo, he recently shipped $1 million in supplies to his native country. Largely protective gear for doctors and nurses, including Hazardous Material suits equipped with oxygen tanks. But also incubators for the newborn and wheelchairs for the infirm.
He’s looking to help head off a possible COVID-19 outbreak in an area that once was devastated by Ebola. Biyombo said it’s unrealistic, in the way many must live in the Congo, to invoke a stay-at-home order to limit infection spread. “A lot of people live there (on day-to-day subsistence income). It’s hard for me to send a video motivating people to stay at home,” Biyombo said.
NBA TV, operated by Turner Sports, has adopted a three-pronged approach to entertaining basketball fans at home as it awaits the return of live games. The network’s content strategy during the coronavirus pandemic has relied heavily on original programming, classic games, and a new Twitter talk show. That show, called “#NBATogether,” aims to connect with digital consumers. It features TNT’s “Inside The NBA” host Ernie Johnson interviewing guests from around the league. Participants so far have included NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri.
Last month, the NBA and Turner made out-of-market games through NBA League Pass free to fans until play resumes, akin to steps taken by other U.S. professional sports leagues. The promotion opens the league’s entire library of classic games up to fans, including action from the 2019-2020 season. NBA League Pass typically costs consumers between $29.99 to $124.99 per year. Packages range from NBA TV broadcast games plus analysis to single-team passes and all NBA out-of-market games aired without commercials.
However, the NBA League Pass promotion is not intended to convert free users into paying customers when the NBA does return, Turner said. “Our sole intention with this complimentary access to NBA League Pass was to put the fan first,” Tina Shah, executive vice president and general manager of Turner Sports, said. “The NBA is premium content, and conversion was not a factor in the decision.”
Leandro Barbosa tested positive for COVID-19
While playing for Minas Tênis Clube in Brazil as the league’s top scorer at 20.1 points per game, Leandro Barbosa learned on March 21 that he had tested positive for Covid-19 two days earlier in Belo Horizonte. Talita Rocca, his wife, was 38 weeks pregnant and due to give birth on March 26 in Brazil’s largest city, São Paulo, where the couple live full time.
Amid soon-to-be-confirmed fears that Rocca, a model, had also contracted the virus, her doctors decided, for the baby’s safety, that labor would be induced immediately — with Barbosa barred from the hospital. Rocca’s mother, Geli, took Barbosa’s place in the delivery room. He watched as much of the March 22 birth of Isabela Rocca Barbosa as possible on FaceTime.
“I didn’t know what to do,” Barbosa said. “All I did is just talk on the phone: ‘Listen, you’re going to have to do it by yourself.’ I told my wife, ‘Think on the baby, not on me.’ We’re all good now. We’re healthy. The baby didn’t have the virus and thank you, God.”
Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson put his name into the pool as an early entrant into the 2020 NBA Draft, sources confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. The 6-foot-5 Thompson, who has one year of eligibility remaining, entered his name into the draft by Sunday’s deadline. He has not hired an agent.
Although Carmen Electra says during an interview in the documentary that being Rodman’s girlfriend during that season was “definitely an occupational hazard,” her continuing fondness for him was evident when she recalled their time together. “I have no regrets at all,” she told The Times. “I saw all these different sides of Dennis. He would always say, ‘No one understands me. No one gets me.’ He was very emotional at times. Then there was the sweet romantic side and the fun, eccentric guy who loved to go out and drink and wear feathered boas. But on the court, he was a savage.”
Electra knew who Rodman was. “He was the bad boy of basketball. He dated Madonna. The next thing I know, he’s inviting me to get on a flight to Chicago and see him play. Seeing the Bulls play was amazing. Michael and Scottie Pippen. That first night in Chicago, Dennis told me, ‘You’re not leaving.’ After that, it was quick. We fell for each other pretty fast.”
“One day when the Bulls had an off day from practicing, Dennis said he had a surprise for me,” she said. “He blindfolds me and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we’re standing at the Bulls practice facility, center court. It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place — in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court.” She bursts out laughing. “To be honest, I don’t think he’s ever worked out so hard in his life.”
Tim Reynolds: A person with direct knowledge of the league’s plans tells AP that when facilities reopen players will have to wear face masks except when they are actually working out. Staff members would have to wear face masks and gloves at all times. No head/assistant coaches can take part.
Steve Popper: According to a source the teams that do not have stay-at-home rules eased will have the league try to work out alternate arrangements.
Brad Townsend: Gov. Abbott says Texas’ stay-at-home order will expire on April 30. That paves the way for Mavs’ practice facility to reopen as soon as May 8 — if the Mavs so choose — under the guidelines set forth earlier today by the NBA.
Today the Atlanta Hawks announced that Hawks star John Collins has joined forces with the Hawks Foundation and State Farm to extend their partnership with Goodr, an Atlanta-based social impact startup leveraging technology to reduce food waste and end hunger, to continue providing support in their efforts to combat food insecurity during the current COVID-19 crisis for the most vulnerable populations: senior citizens and low-income students who rely on subsidized school meals for daily nourishment.
LSU guard Javonte Smart announced via instagram that he is declaring for the NBA draft, but retaining the option to return for his junior season.
A Madison-based teacher was recently on NBA star Damian Lillard’s Instagram live, showcasing his skills as a freestyle rapper. Alexis Dean, 28, was invited by Lillard to join an Instagram live event last week after years of receiving recognition for his talent during Lillard’s “4BarFriday” contests. Lillard, who plays for the Portland Trailblazers, had been putting on these contests, in which thousands submit rap videos and a few are selected and featured each Friday, for six years.
Dean actually met Lillard in 2014, when Lillard flew him and seven other rappers out to New Orleans for a performance during the NBA All-Star Weekend. “He’s been, over the years, constantly supporting me and other local artists around the world,” he said.
“When I was with the Hawks, they simply didn’t want to win. There was interest from Houston for a trade, but it didn’t happen. When I left Europe for Atlanta, I took a pay cut. I had crazy offers”, Malcom Delaney said.
Delaney first commented on Barcelona’s performance prior to the season being halted and expressed his desire to possibly remain in the team for many years. “We weren’t playing at 100% with Barcelona but if we got to 90% or 95% nobody could beat us in a playoffs series”, he mentioned. “Up until now, we are not at a point for an opt-out”, he told of his current contract with the club. “I’m not in a rush. If we can reach a deal, Barcelona is a team I can see myself in for many years”.
Jon Rothstein: Quentin Grimes is returning to Houston next season, per his father. Will not test the 2020 NBA Draft process. Significant American Conference news.
Nebraska transfer Cam Mack has withdrawn his name from the upcoming NBA draft, he announced Monday. Mack announced he was testing the NBA draft process earlier in April but has changed his mind, noting the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic as one reason.
“The Bulls kept trying to go through the Pistons and Isiah [Thomas] denied them but it made the Bulls the championship-winning team that they were,” Magic told NBC’s Today on Monday morning. “They [the Pistons] took a lot of cheap shots. I can understand why Michael was so upset. The great thing is that the Pistons made Michael Jordan be the GOAT [greatest of all time]. The reason he became the GOAT is because he had to go through the Pistons.”
Magic, who faced the Pistons in the 1989 and 1990 NBA Finals acknowledged the Pistons often walked a fine line with their confrontational approach and that he wasn’t surprised by Jordan’s reaction. “It was always going to happen,” he explained. “They still hate the Pistons today. That was a bitter rivalry. […] You got to give the Pistons credit, they learnt from the [Boston] Celtics and you’ve got to learn how to win a championship before you win one.”
The former Lakers star joked that when Jordan met him and Larry Bird—whose Celtics had won the three titles not captured by the Lakers during the 1980s—when the Dream Team gathered ahead of the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, he made clear the NBA had entered a new era. “He [Jordan] told Larry [Bird] and I: ‘Hey there’s a new sheriff in town. That’s me and the Bulls,'” Magic added. “We had to start laughing and said: ‘Michael you’re right.’ And man he did not disappoint either.”
After the Atlanta Hawks were unwilling to immediately reopen the franchise’s practice facility for players to return for limited workouts, the NBA sent a memo to teams pushing back its reopening date to May 8. The league had been planning to reopen facilities beginning with the Hawks, because of the state of Georgia had been among the first states loosen stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are going to wait and see what happens in the state over the couple weeks,” Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk told ESPN. “If there’s a positive response, we’ll slowly open up. If it’s a negative response, we’ll make sure our staff and players remain healthy.”