Today the Atlanta Hawks announced that Hawks star John Collins has joined forces with the Hawks Foundation and State Farm to extend their partnership with Goodr, an Atlanta-based social impact startup leveraging technology to reduce food waste and end hunger, to continue providing support in their efforts to combat food insecurity during the current COVID-19 crisis for the most vulnerable populations: senior citizens and low-income students who rely on subsidized school meals for daily nourishment.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
April 27, 2020 | 9:02 pm EDT Update
The Kings issued a statement Monday reasserting their Golden 1 Center facilities will remain closed in accordance with public health orders because of the coronavirus. The team suspended all basketball activities March 17 under recommendations from Sacramento County health officials, two days before Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an ongoing statewide stay-at-home order.
“Health and safety is our top priority,” the team said. “In accordance with the Sacramento County and California Department of Public Health stay-at-home orders that are currently in place, the team’s practice facility remains closed until further notice. We will continue to follow governmental directives from local and state health officials, and guidelines set forth by the league, to maintain the health and wellbeing of our team and community.”
Aaron Henry has entered his name into the 2020 NBA Draft, according to ESPN. He did so on Sunday, the last day for players to declare for this year’s draft. Henry will “maintain his eligibility while testing the waters,” according to the report.
Jon Rothstein: Omer Yurtseven tells me that he has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft and will not return to Georgetown next season. Significant Big East news.
Jonathan Givony of Draft Express passes along several international prospects who will declare for the 2020 draft. Miguel Gonzalez (Baskonia), Sander Raieste (BC Kalev), Osas Ehigiator (Fuenlabrada), Njegos Sikiras (Fuenlabrada) have all entered their names.
Darren Rovell: Confirmed that the Los Angeles Lakers were the only NBA team to ask for a Paycheck Protection Plan loan from the Small Business Administration. They received $4.6M and, as first reported by @Kevin Arnovitz
April 27, 2020 | 6:58 pm EDT Update
Surprisingly, though, Bertans said not having a hoop isn’t really an issue for him at all. “Nah, I don’t need it,” Bertans told NBC Sports Washington in a phone conversation. “Shooting is more about confidence than repetition at this point. Maybe when I was 20, I needed a lot of reps. Now that I’m 27, it’s more mental than physical, I guess.”
What is most important for Bertans right now is staying in shape and that, he admits, can be challenging. He has a young daughter at home and says his workouts are based around when she sleeps. Sometimes that means missing team-held workouts on Zoom. “Every day is like a groundhog day. It’s just the same thing all over again every day. Some time with the daughter, then try to get a workout in at the apartment. I’ve got a bike for cardio. That’s basically it. The rest of the day is on my daughter’s schedule,” he said.
Laimbeer told Rachel Nichols in an interview that will air Monday on ESPN’s The Jump that he still supports the Pistons’ decision nearly 30 years later, regardless of public perception. “Why would I regret it now today? I don’t care what the media says about me. I never did,” Laimbeer said. “If I did, I’d be a basket case, especially back then. I was about winning basketball games and winning championships and did whatever I had to do to get the most out of my ability and our team — and we did. At the end of the day, we’re called world champions.”
“They whined and cried for a year and a half about how bad we were for the game, but more importantly, they said we were bad people,” Laimbeer said. “We weren’t bad people. We were just basketball players winning, and that really stuck with me because they didn’t know who we were or what we were about as individuals and our family life. But all that whining they did, I didn’t want to shake their hand. They were just whiners. They won the series. Give him credit: We got old, they got past us. But OK, move on.”
“The Last Dance” continued its momentum on its second night. Episodes 3 and 4 averaged 5.9 million viewers across ESPN & ESPN2 from 9-11 p.m. ET, with episode 3 (9-10 p.m.) averaging 6.1 million viewers and episode 4 (10-11 p.m.) averaging 5.7 million viewers, based on initial Nielsen reporting.
Combined with last week’s premiere episodes, the documentary series now represents the four most-viewed original content broadcasts on ESPN Networks since 2004 and is averaging 6.0 million viewers across its first four episodes based on initial Nielsen reporting. “The Last Dance” accounts for 4 of the 6 most-viewed telecasts among adults 18-34 since sports halted in mid-March.
Brian Mahoney: NBA 2K20 has seen a 131% increase in players using one of the classic Chicago Bulls teams since #TheLastDance debuted on April 19. NBA 2K20 has six of Jordan’s Bulls teams available from 1985-86 to 1997-98.
April 27, 2020 | 6:19 pm EDT Update
Biyombo, a vice president of the players association, participates in frequent conference calls, but that doesn’t mean he has an inkling when the season could resume. “That’s Mission Impossible,” Biyombo said, adding that while it would be awful if the NBA couldn’t at least hold playoffs, nothing supersedes player safety in a sport with one ball, and players constantly sweating and, sometimes, bleeding on each other. “We use sports to bring people together,” he said “I hope now, we use sports to keep people safe.”
Biyombo, with NBA earnings of more than $75 million, stresses charity and sharing hope. As part of his foundation’s effort to improve medical care in the Congo, he recently shipped $1 million in supplies to his native country. Largely protective gear for doctors and nurses, including Hazardous Material suits equipped with oxygen tanks. But also incubators for the newborn and wheelchairs for the infirm.
He’s looking to help head off a possible COVID-19 outbreak in an area that once was devastated by Ebola. Biyombo said it’s unrealistic, in the way many must live in the Congo, to invoke a stay-at-home order to limit infection spread. “A lot of people live there (on day-to-day subsistence income). It’s hard for me to send a video motivating people to stay at home,” Biyombo said.
NBA TV, operated by Turner Sports, has adopted a three-pronged approach to entertaining basketball fans at home as it awaits the return of live games. The network’s content strategy during the coronavirus pandemic has relied heavily on original programming, classic games, and a new Twitter talk show. That show, called “#NBATogether,” aims to connect with digital consumers. It features TNT’s “Inside The NBA” host Ernie Johnson interviewing guests from around the league. Participants so far have included NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri.
Last month, the NBA and Turner made out-of-market games through NBA League Pass free to fans until play resumes, akin to steps taken by other U.S. professional sports leagues. The promotion opens the league’s entire library of classic games up to fans, including action from the 2019-2020 season. NBA League Pass typically costs consumers between $29.99 to $124.99 per year. Packages range from NBA TV broadcast games plus analysis to single-team passes and all NBA out-of-market games aired without commercials.
However, the NBA League Pass promotion is not intended to convert free users into paying customers when the NBA does return, Turner said. “Our sole intention with this complimentary access to NBA League Pass was to put the fan first,” Tina Shah, executive vice president and general manager of Turner Sports, said. “The NBA is premium content, and conversion was not a factor in the decision.”
April 27, 2020 | 6:09 pm EDT Update
Leandro Barbosa tested positive for COVID-19
While playing for Minas Tênis Clube in Brazil as the league’s top scorer at 20.1 points per game, Leandro Barbosa learned on March 21 that he had tested positive for Covid-19 two days earlier in Belo Horizonte. Talita Rocca, his wife, was 38 weeks pregnant and due to give birth on March 26 in Brazil’s largest city, São Paulo, where the couple live full time.
Amid soon-to-be-confirmed fears that Rocca, a model, had also contracted the virus, her doctors decided, for the baby’s safety, that labor would be induced immediately — with Barbosa barred from the hospital. Rocca’s mother, Geli, took Barbosa’s place in the delivery room. He watched as much of the March 22 birth of Isabela Rocca Barbosa as possible on FaceTime.
“I didn’t know what to do,” Barbosa said. “All I did is just talk on the phone: ‘Listen, you’re going to have to do it by yourself.’ I told my wife, ‘Think on the baby, not on me.’ We’re all good now. We’re healthy. The baby didn’t have the virus and thank you, God.”
Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson put his name into the pool as an early entrant into the 2020 NBA Draft, sources confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. The 6-foot-5 Thompson, who has one year of eligibility remaining, entered his name into the draft by Sunday’s deadline. He has not hired an agent.
Although Carmen Electra says during an interview in the documentary that being Rodman’s girlfriend during that season was “definitely an occupational hazard,” her continuing fondness for him was evident when she recalled their time together. “I have no regrets at all,” she told The Times. “I saw all these different sides of Dennis. He would always say, ‘No one understands me. No one gets me.’ He was very emotional at times. Then there was the sweet romantic side and the fun, eccentric guy who loved to go out and drink and wear feathered boas. But on the court, he was a savage.”
Electra knew who Rodman was. “He was the bad boy of basketball. He dated Madonna. The next thing I know, he’s inviting me to get on a flight to Chicago and see him play. Seeing the Bulls play was amazing. Michael and Scottie Pippen. That first night in Chicago, Dennis told me, ‘You’re not leaving.’ After that, it was quick. We fell for each other pretty fast.”
“One day when the Bulls had an off day from practicing, Dennis said he had a surprise for me,” she said. “He blindfolds me and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we’re standing at the Bulls practice facility, center court. It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place — in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court.” She bursts out laughing. “To be honest, I don’t think he’s ever worked out so hard in his life.”
April 27, 2020 | 4:29 pm EDT Update
Tim Reynolds: A person with direct knowledge of the league’s plans tells AP that when facilities reopen players will have to wear face masks except when they are actually working out. Staff members would have to wear face masks and gloves at all times. No head/assistant coaches can take part.
Steve Popper: According to a source the teams that do not have stay-at-home rules eased will have the league try to work out alternate arrangements.
Brad Townsend: Gov. Abbott says Texas’ stay-at-home order will expire on April 30. That paves the way for Mavs’ practice facility to reopen as soon as May 8 — if the Mavs so choose — under the guidelines set forth earlier today by the NBA.
April 27, 2020 | 4:23 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: New story soon ESPN, but to be clear: The NBA was already working to push back its initial May 1 date to re-open facilities independent of Atlanta’s decision to delay its own re-opening. The league was getting feedback from all corners on the issue.
Bill Kennedy was part of the referee crew that worked the Detroit-Philadelphia game, which as of right now is the last NBA game played this 2019-20 season. League commissioner Adam Silver suspended play that same night March 11 after Utah Jazz all-star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. “At that time, we went back to the hotel at the airport Marriott and we saw the press release that Adam released,” said Kennedy, a Phoenix native and 22-year NBA referee veteran. “We got an email from (NBA head of referee development and training) Monty McCutchen to get home as quickly as we could.”
Kennedy is hopeful the NBA resumes play as there have been reports the league could go as late as Labor Day weekend to crown a champion. “I am as optimistic as the guys who are in power that I know that they’re doing everything they can possibly do,” Kennedy said. “And if there is a way to do it, I think we’ll do it. Now whether or not that happens, the virus is the only thing that’s going to control that.”
Kennedy said he didn’t have to get tested for COVID-19 as he didn’t show any symptoms of the virus. “In its infancy, we didn’t have any information that would lead us to get tested due to the fact we weren’t showing any symptoms,” he said. “Throughout the 14 days, I did not show any symptoms. No fever. No coughing or anything like that. So it turned out to be a good thing.”
LSU guard Javonte Smart announced via instagram that he is declaring for the NBA draft, but retaining the option to return for his junior season.
A Madison-based teacher was recently on NBA star Damian Lillard’s Instagram live, showcasing his skills as a freestyle rapper. Alexis Dean, 28, was invited by Lillard to join an Instagram live event last week after years of receiving recognition for his talent during Lillard’s “4BarFriday” contests. Lillard, who plays for the Portland Trailblazers, had been putting on these contests, in which thousands submit rap videos and a few are selected and featured each Friday, for six years.
Dean actually met Lillard in 2014, when Lillard flew him and seven other rappers out to New Orleans for a performance during the NBA All-Star Weekend. “He’s been, over the years, constantly supporting me and other local artists around the world,” he said.
April 27, 2020 | 4:17 pm EDT Update
“When I was with the Hawks, they simply didn’t want to win. There was interest from Houston for a trade, but it didn’t happen. When I left Europe for Atlanta, I took a pay cut. I had crazy offers”, Malcom Delaney said.
Delaney first commented on Barcelona’s performance prior to the season being halted and expressed his desire to possibly remain in the team for many years. “We weren’t playing at 100% with Barcelona but if we got to 90% or 95% nobody could beat us in a playoffs series”, he mentioned. “Up until now, we are not at a point for an opt-out”, he told of his current contract with the club. “I’m not in a rush. If we can reach a deal, Barcelona is a team I can see myself in for many years”.
Jon Rothstein: Quentin Grimes is returning to Houston next season, per his father. Will not test the 2020 NBA Draft process. Significant American Conference news.
Nebraska transfer Cam Mack has withdrawn his name from the upcoming NBA draft, he announced Monday. Mack announced he was testing the NBA draft process earlier in April but has changed his mind, noting the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic as one reason.
“The Bulls kept trying to go through the Pistons and Isiah [Thomas] denied them but it made the Bulls the championship-winning team that they were,” Magic told NBC’s Today on Monday morning. “They [the Pistons] took a lot of cheap shots. I can understand why Michael was so upset. The great thing is that the Pistons made Michael Jordan be the GOAT [greatest of all time]. The reason he became the GOAT is because he had to go through the Pistons.”
Magic, who faced the Pistons in the 1989 and 1990 NBA Finals acknowledged the Pistons often walked a fine line with their confrontational approach and that he wasn’t surprised by Jordan’s reaction. “It was always going to happen,” he explained. “They still hate the Pistons today. That was a bitter rivalry. […] You got to give the Pistons credit, they learnt from the [Boston] Celtics and you’ve got to learn how to win a championship before you win one.”
The former Lakers star joked that when Jordan met him and Larry Bird—whose Celtics had won the three titles not captured by the Lakers during the 1980s—when the Dream Team gathered ahead of the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, he made clear the NBA had entered a new era. “He [Jordan] told Larry [Bird] and I: ‘Hey there’s a new sheriff in town. That’s me and the Bulls,'” Magic added. “We had to start laughing and said: ‘Michael you’re right.’ And man he did not disappoint either.”
April 27, 2020 | 4:10 pm EDT Update
After the Atlanta Hawks were unwilling to immediately reopen the franchise’s practice facility for players to return for limited workouts, the NBA sent a memo to teams pushing back its reopening date to May 8. The league had been planning to reopen facilities beginning with the Hawks, because of the state of Georgia had been among the first states loosen stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are going to wait and see what happens in the state over the couple weeks,” Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk told ESPN. “If there’s a positive response, we’ll slowly open up. If it’s a negative response, we’ll make sure our staff and players remain healthy.”