Vince Carter: I’m walking the sidelines like I’m a freaking coach sometimes. It’s just because I love it. I love helping these guys. But being a part of it as well as far as performing. So it was just something I wasn’t interested in, and maybe I missed on an opportunity to even be in the NBA Finals or whatever the case may be. Because I had some teams that were offering the opportunities. Just, like they were saying, “We can’t guarantee.” And I don’t expect anyone to guarantee me minutes. But to say “We don’t think there’s any minutes, but you would help our team as far as just wisdom.” You know? And that’s just something I didn’t want to do at that point.
April 28, 2020 | 5:02 pm EDT Update
Kellan Olson: Regarding the May 8 date and teams potentially returning to facilities for limited workouts, I reached out to the Suns and they confirmed The Coliseum is the home for the team while arena renovations remain underway.
A working group studying the future of NCAA name, image and likeness rules plans to suggest during a Tuesday afternoon board meeting that college athletes be allowed to make money from a variety of endorsements, including advertisements and apparel contracts, according to a source familiar with the group’s recommendations.
According to a source, the working group intends to recommend the following “possible changes:” Allow student-athletes to make money by modeling apparel as long as that apparel doesn’t include school logos or other “school marks.” Allow athletes to make money from advertisements. Athletes would be allowed to identify themselves as a college athletes in advertisements, but would not be allowed to reference the school they attend or included any school marks in the advertisement.
By switching to a plant-based diet, Chris Paul believed he had found a competitive advantage. “I almost don’t like to tell nobody about it, to be honest,” the Thunder guard said during the Partnership for a Healthier America summit on Tuesday. “It’s almost like my secret. But I’m just not built that way. I like to try to share that knowledge with other people because it also goes back to education.”
“The first week I saw my body transform, just the feeling of it,” Paul told the summit attendees. “Just to tell you a quick story, I was working out at the time, I was training. I’ve been playing for years and years, and usually when I’m training I wake up with a lot of muscle soreness. That’s just part of training, and when you’re an athlete, you’re just used to it. You’re like, ‘Ah I’m achy, I’m achy.’”
Chris Paul: “I got up in the middle of the night to use the restroom, and I wasn’t aching. I was walking; I was feeling good. I was like, ‘Hold on, I’ve been playing too long for this not to be hurting.’ So, I went in with my trainer the next day, and I was like, ‘Are we doing something wrong? Am I not going hard enough?’”
April 28, 2020 | 4:40 pm EDT Update
Vince Carter has no regrets, however. Not about spending his final season with a sub .500 team. Not about retiring without a title. There is one thing: Missing out on a chance to play in Toronto one last time. The Hawks were scheduled to travel to Toronto on April 10, which would have given Carter an opportunity to say goodbye to a city that loved him, hated him and eventually re-embraced him.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” Carter said of his healed relationship with the city he started in. “It’s really impossible to explain. But it’s refreshing, satisfying, and makes the walk out of the door satisfying and peaceful, when that door closes. Just because, Like I say, I played the game because I love it. And I want everyone to understand it, see it and appreciate it. And I prided myself on it since I walked into this game. Be a good guy, enjoy the game, and just play the game that I love, my way. And that’s all I ever wanted to do. And I think people are understanding that now at this age, more than ever, that I just love playing basketball. And I want to play basketball. And as a young guy I didn’t think about, the impact I would have on people.”
By the time David West retired from the NBA in 2018 after back-to-back titles with the Warriors, he was tired of merely talking about the NCAA’s exploitation of young athletes. After years of research and conversations with experts, he decided that, to overthrow the monopoly of amateurism, he needed to create direct competition. That vision could be realized in June 2021, when the Professional Collegiate League is expected to play its first games.
“We know that startup leagues are seemingly impossible, but you don’t know it’s going to fail until you try,” said West, who recently helped the PCL change its name from the Historical Basketball League to appeal to high school recruits and give a clearer impression of the organization’s purpose. “To me, it’s a challenge worth swinging at. We’ve tried to challenge the NCAA in court. We tried to challenge it with the unionization at Northwestern that didn’t work. The last place to really challenge these guys is to create a market opportunity centrally based around compensation. So, that’s what we’ve done.”
Governor Andrew Cuomo has begun laying the groundwork to re-open New York as studies suggest the coronavirus outbreak is beginning to take a downward turn in the area. Amongst the group of 100 advisors are prominent New York sports owners in Knicks and Rangers CEO James Dolan, Mets COO Jeff Wilpon, Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky, Yankees president Randy Levine, and Sabres and Bills owner Kim Pegula.
April 28, 2020 | 4:26 pm EDT Update
Ainge said he is trying to get ready for the NBA draft while still holding out hope that the season will be able to resume. If that has to happen without fans, he said: “It’s not as much fun. It’s not ideal. But it’s better than not playing,” he said, adding that he’s seen exciting games in college or high school gyms with just a few dozen fans. “I’ve been involved in practices where there are zero fans in the room, and it’s intense. It’s a battle. I think it’s not ideal, but I think it could work.”
Ainge also said that he and his family have been watching the ESPN documentary on Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls. Ainge made an appearance in the first episodes because he played golf with Jordan before a playoff game in which the Bulls star scored 63 points. But the former Celtics guard said it was all new to his family. “It was fun because they didn’t have too much recollection of it. When I tried to chime in and make a comment on what was happening, they gave me the hush,” Ainge said. “That was fun, to see how excited they were, and how little they knew of the era, and how little they knew about Michael. They were just intrigued by who he was.”
Stephen Curry was a guest on “The Rory & Carson Podcast” on Tuesday, and had a lot to say about the first four episodes: “The MJ doc, man — the eras are so different. There was so much more mystery back in the day. (Michael) Jordan, (Scottie) Pippen and (Dennis) Rodman — they show up on TV, you watch a game, everybody gets into it — and then you really don’t see them or hear from them until the next game. All that drama and the experiences that they went through — unless you were there (you didn’t really know about it) … there’s a lot of comparisons to what we went through with the Warriors these last five years in building up, to trying to stay on top and all that type of stuff.”
Stephen Curry: “So I’m actually learning a lot about leadership. And just really another appeciation for the demands that are put on us as professional athletes. I do understand the work that goes in, but also all the things that you have to juggle being in the spotlight. It’s crazy. Sometimes you get numb to it, sometimes you have certain coping mechanisms that you kind of stick to. But at the end of the day, all you really want to do is be great at your sport. And you kind of take the rest of it in stride the best you can.”
Donald V. Watkins Sr. solicited loans from Barkley in emails promising investment opportunities with Masada Resources LLC and faced a Securities and Exchange Commission fraud suit when he misappropriated the money.
April 28, 2020 | 4:17 pm EDT Update
The medical community in Japan is moving toward a consensus that holding next year’s Tokyo Olympics may hinge on finding a coronavirus vaccine. Japan Medical Association president Yoshitake Yokokura said in a video media conference on Tuesday that the Olympics were possible only if the infections were under control, not only in Japan, but globally.
“In my view, it would be difficult to hold the Olympics unless effective vaccines are developed,” Yokokura said. He did not say whether he opposes the Olympics without vaccines.
Yoshiro Mori, a former prime minister and now president of the organizing committee, told the newspaper Nikkan Sports there would be no more delays if the games can’t be held in 2021. “No, in that situation, it will be canceled,” he said. “In the past, when there were such problems, like wartime, it has been canceled. This time, we are fighting an invisible enemy.” Mori added: “This is a gamble for mankind. If the world triumphs over the virus and we can hold the Olympics, then our games will be so many times more valuable than any past Olympics.”
Eurohopes: Senegalese guard Brancou Badio ‘Papi’ (’99) from FC Barcelona has entered his name in the 2020 NBA Draft, sources told Eurohopes. Papi signed last summer from a regional league in Spain and had an outbreaking first pro season with Barcelona second team, averaging 13.4 ppg.
Jayson Tatum can finally ball at home. The Celtics All-Star is the proud new owner of his own hoop so he can put up some shots during the NBA’s coronavirus hiatus. Boston’s rising star raised a few eyebrows two weeks ago when he told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols that he hadn’t touched a basketball since the Celtics last game before the NBA put the season on hold.
But fret no more about Tatum losing his shot, because he now has a hoop at home. The hoop is appropriately named “Big Deuce.” Before you let your mind wander, “Deuce” is Tatum’s son, Jayson Jr.’s, nickname. As you can see in the video above, Deuce is helping his dad break in their new hoop.
Warriors co-owner Peter Guber is having his 2014-15 NBA championship ring auctioned through Fanatics to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts. The bidding started at $50,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, the ring had received six bids, with the highest being $75,000. The auction will close at 8 p.m. PT.
April 28, 2020 | 4:12 pm EDT Update
John Calipari still thinks the G League path for elite college basketball recruits is a bad idea, even as the NBA’s developmental league increases the value of the contracts offered to top prospects.
“My issue with the G League trying to entice players by giving them more money, is not the kids that you’re getting,” Calipari said Monday during his weekly “Coffee with Cal” web show featuring guest Charles Barkley. “It’s the thousands of ninth and 10th graders that think that’s how they’re going to make it, when you and I know it’s going to be 2%. We’re not talking 50. It will be thousands and thousands and thousands.”
Part of the G League’s motivation to increase the value of these contracts is to keep players like R.J. Hampton from going to Australia in the future. “They’re talking about we don’t want them to go to Australia, New Zealand,” Calipari said. “They’re not talking that many kids. ‘We don’t want to have to go travel.’ Well, you’re going to have to travel to see these kids anyway… I want to see in the next four or five years, the kids that chose to go to college, how they did. The money you’re going to get (from the G League) is negligible compared to what you will get if you really are good and get to your second (NBA) contract.”
Logan Murdock: Steve Kerr on the similarities between MJ’s Bulls and the Warriors dynasty: “The experience is actually very similar. Especially when we signed Kevin Durant and we had this array of talent in the starting lineup. Everywhere we would go there were people outside the hotel.”
Though NBA teams became aware of Avdija as a 16-year-old, it was after his performance in the 2019 FIBA U20 European Championship, where he led Israel to the gold medal and was named tournament MVP, that they intensified their interest. In 2018-19, it was mostly NBA scouts crossing the Atlantic to observe Avdija. In 2019-20, those trips were upgraded, as a procession of general managers took seats in mostly smallish gyms. The Warriors, according to multiple league sources, were among those taking a long look.
Swin Cash and Kyle Korver are among the guests on the debut of a new NBA weekly roundtable series that will discuss how minority communities are being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The roundtable will be shown on the NBA’s Twitter page. Former NBA player Caron Butler will host.
Devonte Graham recently teamed up with Wingstop and Crisis Assistance Ministry in Charlotte to deliver meals to families in need. The Moses family was just one of the families to benefit from the Broughton alum’s benevolence. Along with that, Graham hopped on a Zoom call with the families to reach out.
April 28, 2020 | 3:21 pm EDT Update
Steve Kerr feels season is over for Golden State Warriors
NBA Central: Several executives believe the Warriors should consider moving Draymond Green, per @Ric Bucher “He’s 30, he’s going to get a lot of money and his mouth continues to move…They could probably get another lottery pick for Draymond.” pic.twitter.com/OBU7QiLV3p
April 28, 2020 | 1:39 pm EDT Update
Luka Doncic could become the best-ever NBA player from Europe. Trae Young has already become one of the NBA’s most dynamic offensive players. Zion Williamson is the most electrifying rookie since LeBron. Ja Morant has turned the Memphis Grizzlies into must-see TV. But which rising star would NBA decision-makers most like to build a team around? ESPN asked 20 members of the NBA world — including coaches, scouts and executives — to rank these four young talents based on their potential to lead a franchise. It wasn’t particularly close.
Doncic earned 17 of 20 first-place votes and finished second on the remaining three ballots to come away as the overwhelming favorite. Before the NBA postponed its season, the reigning Rookie of the Year had the Dallas Mavericks on pace for a 50-win season and had firmly established himself in the MVP conversation. He served as the hub of an offense that was more than two points per 100 possessions better than any other in the NBA. “Luka is a known quantity as a total stud,” one Eastern Conference scout said, “so you have to take the sure thing.”
Doncic earned his first All-Star bid this year and finished fourth in ESPN’s most recent MVP straw poll. “Luka has size and elite playmaking and shooting right this second,” a Western Conference executive said. “He impacts winning. I believe his game is not only sustainable, but has the ability to continue to get better.”
The combination of athleticism and intangibles Morant has flashed was too good for two voters to pass up. “I see his upside,” one scout said. “He’s going to get stronger. [The Grizzlies] think he’s a killer. “His upside is his athleticism. Doncic may be as good as he ever is because he’s limited athletically. For today, I’d say Luka, but moving forward, I say Ja because his athleticism is off the charts, his makeup is great and his shooting will get better.”
An Eastern Conference coach, meanwhile, gave the lone remaining first-place vote to Williamson. In the 19 games and 565 minutes Williamson has played, the New Orleans Pelicans rookie showed why the basketball world was so eager for him to debut after a knee injury forced him to miss the first three months of the season. “His talent is off the charts,” the coach said. “He has potential to impact the game with or without the ball, and on both ends. As he understands the game, he will be able to be a playmaker that is incredibly high level, and shooting improvement will come over time. “Right now, he is trying to fit in, and may have to do that for another year. But by Year 3, if he progresses the way he should and is taught correctly, he will be pretty spectacular.”
How are you staying in shape? Nikola Vucevic: I’m trying to diversify everything that I do. I’ve been lifting weights a lot. That’s something that I usually do, anyway, so I’ve tried to stay on top of that. I’ve done a lot of biking on the Peloton or the bike that I ride around my neighborhood. I bought a rowing machine. Those are great, fun workouts. And I just started running a week ago; I ran a couple of times. So I’m just trying to do different things and maintain as much as I can. It’s just not the same as when we practice as a team or play or get in the gym. But you try to do anything that you can.