Stephen Curry was a guest on “The Rory & Carson Podcast” on Tuesday, and had a lot to say about the first four episodes: “The MJ doc, man — the eras are so different. There was so much more mystery back in the day. (Michael) Jordan, (Scottie) Pippen and (Dennis) Rodman — they show up on TV, you watch a game, everybody gets into it — and then you really don’t see them or hear from them until the next game. All that drama and the experiences that they went through — unless you were there (you didn’t really know about it) … there’s a lot of comparisons to what we went through with the Warriors these last five years in building up, to trying to stay on top and all that type of stuff.”