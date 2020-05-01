“The thing I keep hearing is the whole competitive advantage idea,” said one player on a team that could resume individual workouts next week. “If we open up half the teams’ facilities when it’s safe, what’s a team like Brooklyn going to do? That’s a question because I certainly have no idea what that looks like.” According to the league’s tracking of state-by-state government orders related to the virus, the Suns, Nuggets, Magic, Hawks, Pacers, Timberwolves, Hornets, Cavaliers, Thunder, 76ers, Grizzlies, Rockets, Mavericks, Spurs, and Jazz all live in states where stay-at-home orders will expire on or before May 8.
That leaves the four California teams (Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Warriors), the Wizards, Bulls, Pelicans, Celtics, Pistons, Knicks and Nets of New York, Raptors, Blazers, Bucks, and Heat as the teams located in cities or states where lockdowns will still be in effect. On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said most of the state could start to re-open on May 4, excluding Miami-Dade County, where the virus is still spreading.
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and the team’s legal counsel lobbied Los Angeles health officials for help in getting the practice facility open in El Segundo, Calif., a source confirmed to The Athletic (first reported by ESPN). And the Lakers are hardly alone when it comes to lobbying efforts. Sources say all four of the league’s California teams (Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, Kings) are hoping to convince Governor Gavin Newsom to include them in “Stage 2” of his reopening plan, perhaps with the help of the mayors in their respective cities. As Newsom detailed via Twitter on Tuesday, that stage would include “gradually reopening some lower-risk workplaces with adaptations.”
As of now, no player is allowed into his team’s facility or some other gym to work out. Development staffers are not supposed to be working with the players. If a player has a private gym at home, great. Many have said they do not. Others, according to multiple sources, are practicing secretly on their own at gyms that are supposed to be closed. “It’s just safer to have them in our gym, instead of random gyms all over the place,” said one assistant coach from a contending team.
Amid the pandemic, sources say, fan-less games could rely on robotic cameras with closer, innovative angles of the action. Television play-by-play and game analysts could call the games from remote locations. Discussions have included teams keeping essential personnel in the range of 30 to 35 -- including players -- on site.
Silver has publicly and privately insisted he couldn't abide his league gobbling up tests to resume a basketball season if the general public and medical professionals are without mass access to tests. Once the NBA shared its guidelines with teams on protocols for bringing players into the facility for workouts, it prohibited the use of tests on players unless they were showing Covid-19 symptoms, sources said.
Sam Presti, Thunder Executive Vice President & General Manager, spoke with media members via video conference call on a range of subjects including the NBA’s suspended season, the team’s performance in 2019-20, and business for the organization to complete if and when this season (or next) resumes. He answered several questions but (unsurprisingly) could not provide much in the way of concrete plans or expectations from his vantage.
On the Thunder’s plans for resuming activities as permitted by state and local governments: “The league has said May 8th is the target date. But as we’ve seen, things are changing day by day. I don’t think we’re committed to that date. The league has given teams flexibility for what’s best for them. We’re gonna be thorough in how we look at it... The players have been great. They have zoom calls. I’ve been inspired by how our organization has inspired each other and leaned on each other… We don’t know when we’re coming back or if we’re coming back.“
On the Thunder working together with the rest of the NBA toward an eventual, if “imperfect”, return to play: “As one of 30 (NBA teams), even though we’re competing against other organizations, this is not the time for that. When we return, even if it’s next season, we are experiencing it together. There are bigger things at play here. My hope here is that we figure out how to get through this virus and keep people safe. Then we can think about basketball... Basketball is so small relative to everything we’re facing right now... (You can’t) pretend you have the facts that you don’t have… We’re so far into hypotheticals and theories at this point, I’m not sure the work is productive.”
NBA team executives and players’ agents spoke to CNBC in recent weeks about the challenges in resuming play. They said team owners are concerned with liability issues and are conflicted about whether or not to give up on the current season. The individuals spoke on condition of anonymity as they aren’t authorized to discuss league matters publicly. Billions of dollars are on the line if the NBA can’t rescue its season. NBA teams split the roughly $2 billion per year in national TV money the NBA receives from ESPN and Turner Sports. But clubs also gain revenue from local media deals with Regional Sports Networks.
“What [owners] are saying is, ’If we return, where is the revenue that is going to justify the additional cost of returning?” one team executive said. “They are looking at the cost side versus the revenue side. What revenue comes in now?” Also, NBA clubs have many limited partners who are taking losses. “These owners aren’t just sitting there with an ATM that’s printing more than ever before,” said Andy Dolich, the Memphis Grizzlies former president of business operations. “Some of them are looking at vast losses outside of just their basketball team.”
Despite all the signals that it will be nearly impossible to rescue the rest of the NBA season, a league spokesperson told CNBC the league is still working on plans to resume. “It is the responsibility of the league office to explore all options for a return to play this season,” the spokesperson told CNBC in a statement. “We owe that to our fans, teams, players, partners and all who love the game. While our top priority remains everyone’s health and well-being, we continue to evaluate all options to finish this season. At the same time, we are intensely focused on addressing the potential impact of Covid-19 on the 2020-21 season.”
With so much uncertainty still surrounding coronavirus, agents are also privately calling on NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to cancel the remainder of the season. “I’m surprised because [Silver] always errs on the side of caution and doing what’s right,” said one agent, who added he felt Silver would have decided to cancel by now.
Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem delivered food Wednesday to two area hospitals and a fire station that hold a personal connection to him, including one that helped save his life. Haslem said he wanted to give back to the first responders in the coronavirus pandemic at the hospital in which the Miami native was born, the hospital that helped save his life when he had blood clots in 2010, and the fire station next to the community college where his father played semi pro basketball.
"Everybody knows that I had a run in with blood clots years ago, could have lost my life," the power forward said, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, during a visit to Memorial Hospital West. "Blood clot was on the way to my heart, and once it gets to your heart, if anybody knows about the medical side of things, that's it. So I was close to losing my life, came here, they got me back. And they pretty much saved my life. "Without you guys, a lot of people say they wouldn't be here. But without you guys, I literally wouldn't be here. I wouldn't have the opportunity to do what I'm doing right now."
JD Shaw: The Pistons have partnered with Nets owner Joe Tsai to deliver 350,000 KN95 masks and 100,000 medical goggles to the city of Detroit. The masks and goggles will be distributed to testing centers, homeless shelters and workers in the transportation and police departments.
But the B.League got in exactly one weekend of games — games are played back to back on Saturdays and Sundays — on March 14 and 15, before the season was canceled for good on March 27, amid several players and at least one referee testing positive for COVID-19, and some players, many American, refusing to play any more games. “It almost seemed like they wanted to wait,” Hinkle said. “There was so much pressure at the time to make sure the Olympics went on (the 2020 Summer Olympics, scheduled for this summer in Tokyo, were postponed late last month until 2021). SoftBank (a telecommunications company which has invested heavily in the league since its inception in 2016) was their biggest sponsor and they had already paid for all the games. It was a combination of bad things going in the same direction.”
“The translations can be tough,” Kelly, who was in second season in Japan, said via phone last week. “But the people are incredibly kind and welcoming. The food is great. My dad came out there the first year and he didn’t realize that right near my apartment, not that I was eating there, but there’s a Krispy Kreme there. Tokyo’s an incredible city. It’s a beautiful place with a lot of history.” Testing for COVID-19 was not mandatory in Japan. The country had taken the position of other nations that it would save its tests for those who showed the most acute symptoms of the illness, and try to keep those people in clusters so that they would not spread the virus. The country had quarantined a cruise ship in Yokohama in which more than 700 persons who’d been aboard ultimately tested positive for COVID-19, but that one hotspot accounted for a huge portion of the country’s total positives.
“I understand the risk,” Summers said. “I don’t think it’s worth it. I don’t think it’s worth it right now. Of course, we all want see if LeBron and A.D. and those guys are gonna win a Finals. Or if (Giannis) Antetokounmpo is finally going to get to the Finals in the east without LeBron or Kawhi (Leonard) over there stopping him. There’s so many basketball lovers that’s hurting right now. But more importantly, there’s so many people dying.” Said Kelly: “I can’t speak for the NBA or any other league, but it’s a tough thing to make happen, unless you can put things in a bubble. Even if you go out and play, if players are constantly concerned about their health and safety, are you putting out a great product? That was very important to them – not just ‘is it safe?,’ but do players think and feel that it isn’t safe? And if they don’t, it isn’t safe.”
Pacers center Myles Turner knows firsthand the impact of COVID-19. Not long after the NBA suspended its season on March 11, Turner's father David tested positive for the virus. The elder Turner was eventually admitted to a hospital in the Dallas area for a number of days, isolated from the rest of his family. Thankfully, David Turner's condition eventually improved, allowing him to be discharged and return home.
"His recovery process took a while," Myles Turner told reporters on a conference call on Tuesday. "He was on oxygen for a little bit. He's better now, but it was definitely scary at the time." Turner's father is well known to many Pacers fans. He travels from Dallas to Indianapolis to attend almost every home game, sitting in the lower bowl of Bankers Life Fieldhouse across the court from the Pacers' bench. His animated reactions to big plays have earned him some TV time over the years.
Turner is hopeful that the NBA can resume at some point this season. The Pacers were well on their way to their fifth straight playoff appearance, a streak that started Turner's rookie season. Indiana has not advanced past the first round over that span, but Turner said he was "optimistic" that this team was equipped to make a deep run. "I most definitely want to play," Turner said. "That's just the competitor in me and I think we started to get some good leverage towards the end of the season."
Turns out Sleep Train Arena, the team’s home in Natomas until 2016, is coming at a cost to taxpayers. The state is paying the Kings $500,000 a month for use of the facility for three months, though the team has donated the use of adjacent practice facility.
The expenses are detailed in a state contract The Bee obtained after filing a request under the California Public Records Act with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Office of Emergency Services. The contract — signed quietly and without public announcement — now raises questions about the expenditure of taxpayer money to enrich an NBA franchise that paid its top player Harrison Barnes $24.1 million in 2019. The Kings are owned by a wealthy group of investors that includes Ranadivé, a software multi-millionaire.
Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for Cal OES, said Friday there was no intent to deceive the public about the contract between the Kings and the state. The arrangement with the Kings “is consistent with what’s being done at the other sites,” Ferguson said. “We are paying a consistent rate at all the alternative (hospital) sites.” He added that the Kings have made available the team’s old practice facility, a separate building next to Sleep Train, at no charge.
Myles Turner’s father, David, contracted COVID-19 soon after the league suspended operations after the Pacers’ March 10 home game. David Turner fell ill about a week before his son’s 24th birthday — March 24 — but was fortunate to avoid the fate of so many others who weren’t treated or tested immediately. In fact, his first visit to the hospital led to an incorrect H1N1 diagnosis, a flu strain.
“It was a rough patch for a couple weeks,” Turner said. “They said they think he actually contracted it in Indiana. He caught it early before all the frenzy started to happen. Once he got it, he had a whole bunch of symptoms, fever, chills, pneumonia. Had to get him to the hospital. They said he had the H1N1, sent him back home, then he started feeling worse, they sent him to a different hospital, they tested him right away. They said he had corona.”
Governor Andrew Cuomo has begun laying the groundwork to re-open New York as studies suggest the coronavirus outbreak is beginning to take a downward turn in the area. Amongst the group of 100 advisors are prominent New York sports owners in Knicks and Rangers CEO James Dolan, Mets COO Jeff Wilpon, Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky, Yankees president Randy Levine, and Sabres and Bills owner Kim Pegula.
The medical community in Japan is moving toward a consensus that holding next year’s Tokyo Olympics may hinge on finding a coronavirus vaccine. Japan Medical Association president Yoshitake Yokokura said in a video media conference on Tuesday that the Olympics were possible only if the infections were under control, not only in Japan, but globally.
“In my view, it would be difficult to hold the Olympics unless effective vaccines are developed,” Yokokura said. He did not say whether he opposes the Olympics without vaccines.
Yoshiro Mori, a former prime minister and now president of the organizing committee, told the newspaper Nikkan Sports there would be no more delays if the games can’t be held in 2021. “No, in that situation, it will be canceled,” he said. “In the past, when there were such problems, like wartime, it has been canceled. This time, we are fighting an invisible enemy.” Mori added: “This is a gamble for mankind. If the world triumphs over the virus and we can hold the Olympics, then our games will be so many times more valuable than any past Olympics.”
When it comes to reading the tea leaves and trying to decipher a rough timetable for a return to business as normal, Bismack Biyombo is just as unsure as everybody else. The vice president on the NBAPA’s executive board can’t predict it either.
“What do I think will happen this year?” the Hornets center said in a chat with The Athletic last week. “I think it’s hard to say based on the situation that we are in. If anybody comes out and says, ‘Well, I think the league will come back around this time,’ I honestly think it’s a lie. Just because the first thing is to allow the government to control this virus. Once they can control it and we have some kind of care, some kind of vaccine or whatever that is, then we can talk about the next phase, which is when can we get back to playing basketball again?”
Many questions and hurdles have to be cleared first, though. “I think the focus right now is just looking at how can the players be taken care of and how can we take care of everybody, from the owners to the players because this is a partnership,” Biyombo said. “At the end of the day we signed up for a partnership and we all have to wait to see what happens next. But I’m hopeful we get to play again this season. Even if this season is going to be canceled, hopefully, we have some kind of playoffs so that the fans can get to enjoy it because the fans need sports."
“Even for guys that are not in it, you look forward to the playoffs. Whether you are in or out, you look forward to the playoffs. It’s a different ball game. It brings the best out of people and the attention to detail is different, when people are playing for something. So I hope we can all get back to our normal life and being able to play basketball.”
The Lakers have been in contact with the Los Angeles mayor's office to discuss the possibility of opening their practice facility for players before the current shelter-at-home order for L.A. residents expires on May 15, sources close to the matter told ESPN. The NBA announced Monday it will allow players to return to team facilities for voluntary workouts starting May 8. The Lakers, sources said, organized a conference call on Monday with their players to detail what the safety measures will be when the time comes for their doors to open -- be it May 15 or sooner.
Anyone the Lakers players will encounter at the practice facility will be required to wear a mask and gloves, and the designated rebounder for each player will wear gloves and sterilized sneakers, sources said. The approach, sources said, is to err on the side of caution, even if it might seem like the rigid circumstances go a bit overboard.
One of the best basketball products to come out of New York City lost his mom and brother after they battled coronavirus. Erica Telfair, the mother of former NBA and Abraham Lincoln High School star Sebastian Telfair, died early Monday after battling the virus, although her official cause of death is unknown. She was 64. Her passing comes after her son and Sebastian’s older brother, Dan Turner, died March 28 from COVID-19. Former Lincoln head coach Dwayne “Tiny” Morton confirmed both deaths.
Biyombo, with NBA earnings of more than $75 million, stresses charity and sharing hope. As part of his foundation’s effort to improve medical care in the Congo, he recently shipped $1 million in supplies to his native country. Largely protective gear for doctors and nurses, including Hazardous Material suits equipped with oxygen tanks. But also incubators for the newborn and wheelchairs for the infirm.
He’s looking to help head off a possible COVID-19 outbreak in an area that once was devastated by Ebola. Biyombo said it’s unrealistic, in the way many must live in the Congo, to invoke a stay-at-home order to limit infection spread. “A lot of people live there (on day-to-day subsistence income). It’s hard for me to send a video motivating people to stay at home,” Biyombo said.
While playing for Minas Tênis Clube in Brazil as the league’s top scorer at 20.1 points per game, Leandro Barbosa learned on March 21 that he had tested positive for Covid-19 two days earlier in Belo Horizonte. Talita Rocca, his wife, was 38 weeks pregnant and due to give birth on March 26 in Brazil’s largest city, São Paulo, where the couple live full time.
Amid soon-to-be-confirmed fears that Rocca, a model, had also contracted the virus, her doctors decided, for the baby’s safety, that labor would be induced immediately — with Barbosa barred from the hospital. Rocca’s mother, Geli, took Barbosa’s place in the delivery room. He watched as much of the March 22 birth of Isabela Rocca Barbosa as possible on FaceTime.
“I didn’t know what to do,” Barbosa said. “All I did is just talk on the phone: ‘Listen, you’re going to have to do it by yourself.’ I told my wife, ‘Think on the baby, not on me.’ We’re all good now. We’re healthy. The baby didn’t have the virus and thank you, God.”
Bill Kennedy was part of the referee crew that worked the Detroit-Philadelphia game, which as of right now is the last NBA game played this 2019-20 season. League commissioner Adam Silver suspended play that same night March 11 after Utah Jazz all-star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. “At that time, we went back to the hotel at the airport Marriott and we saw the press release that Adam released,” said Kennedy, a Phoenix native and 22-year NBA referee veteran. “We got an email from (NBA head of referee development and training) Monty McCutchen to get home as quickly as we could.”
Kennedy said he didn’t have to get tested for COVID-19 as he didn’t show any symptoms of the virus. “In its infancy, we didn’t have any information that would lead us to get tested due to the fact we weren’t showing any symptoms,” he said. “Throughout the 14 days, I did not show any symptoms. No fever. No coughing or anything like that. So it turned out to be a good thing.”
After the Atlanta Hawks were unwilling to immediately reopen the franchise's practice facility for players to return for limited workouts, the NBA sent a memo to teams pushing back its reopening date to May 8. The league had been planning to reopen facilities beginning with the Hawks, because of the state of Georgia had been among the first states loosen stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are going to wait and see what happens in the state over the couple weeks," Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk told ESPN. "If there's a positive response, we'll slowly open up. If it's a negative response, we'll make sure our staff and players remain healthy."
The Los Angeles Lakers have returned approximately $4.6 million that they received from a federal government program intended to help small businesses weather the economic burden caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the team said in a statement to ESPN on Monday. The Lakers, one of the NBA's most profitable franchises, applied for relief through the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, and were among the companies and nonprofits granted loans during the first round of distributions. But after reports that several large or highly capitalized entities were securing aid from the program's initial $349 billion pool -- while hundreds of thousands of smaller businesses were shut out -- the Lakers said they returned the money. "The Lakers qualified for and received a loan under the Payroll Protection Program," the Lakers said in a statement to ESPN. "Once we found out the funds from the program had been depleted, we repaid the loan so that financial support would be directed to those most in need. The Lakers remain completely committed to supporting both our employees and our community."
The Nets’ facility in Brooklyn and the Knicks’ campus in Tarrytown are supposed to be shut down under the state’s order. A person familiar with the NBA situation said plans are still fluid, but players on teams located in COVID-19 hot spots such as the Nets and Knicks would be helped out if May 1 becomes the day for opening league facilities. At the facilities that do open around the league, players can participate only in individual workouts — and not group sessions — the person said.
The Wolves are preparing right along with them, trying to be ready should the green light come. But they also remain in a period of mourning, for Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother, Jacqueline, and for a relative in Malik Beasley’s family, both of whom have been lost to complications from coronavirus. What has made matters worse for the Wolves is that the shelter-in-place orders enacted to try to limit the spread of the virus are also limiting their ability to connect with members of the organization that are hurting. “Anytime you lose somebody, especially somebody as important as a parent, you want to be there for them and you want to support them,” president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas said. “We’ve tried really hard, anything and everything that we can to connect with Karl and his family and other players and other staff members that are going through it. But it’s not the same. You can’t hug somebody, you can’t spend one-on-one time with them. You can’t help them through this pain in a physical, personal way.”
For Beasley, it all starts with safety. If the players, coaches and fans aren’t healthy and are at risk of contracting a virus that has killed more than 50,000 in the United States and a couple in the Timberwolves family, the discussion should stop right there. “I just want to make sure our health is fine and make sure we’re good to go,” Beasley said. “That’s what we got to do, got to make sure we’re healthy.”
Whether it happens sooner or later, the Wolves will be ready when the day comes to get back on the court. But the preparation will continue with heavy hearts from losses that have underscored just how real this threat is. “We’ve done everything that we can to stay connected, to stay engaged, to provide resources, to provide support,” Rosas said. “But it’s painful. It’s frustrating and it’s disappointing. You just want to grab KAT and give him a hug and let him know we’re here with him. I’d love for our 15 guys and our coaching staff and our front office to be together through this. But it’s where we’re at in this point in time. Whether it’s calls, texts chapel services, we’ve continued to support him and his family as best as we can.”
When the NBA suspended the season, the question for the Cleveland Cavaliers was not whether they would pay the hundreds of game-day workers at their arena but how. Regardless of who was actually signing the paychecks for those workers. A USA TODAY Sports survey of all Major League Baseball, NBA and NHL teams found substantial discrepancies in how they are providing financial assistance to tens of thousands of game-day workers, particularly those employed by third-party vendors. Out of the 91 teams surveyed, the Cavaliers were one of just 29 that said they were paying workers who are employed by outside entities like food and beverage conglomerates, and aren’t directly on the team or venue's payroll.
“We have, we think, a greater level of responsibility given the spotlight that we have with the Cavaliers and the (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse) and all the activities we have here,” Cavaliers CEO Len Komoroski told USA TODAY Sports. “So we look at it as embracing that responsibility, that accountability, to really hopefully set an example for the rest of the community in a positive way.”
A USA TODAY Sports survey found substantial discrepancies in how tens of thousands of game-day workers are receiving financial assistance from pro teams – and widespread reticence from those teams to disclose details of the plans they have publicly touted. USA TODAY Sports asked all 91 teams in the NBA, NHL and MLB to provide details of their assistance plans, and 32 responded with figures for how many employees were covered and what the program costs. Of that number, 28 also provided specific details about how the money is being disbursed. The plans varied in structure, size and the amount of money made available for workers, with financial commitments ranging from "more than $400,000" to $7 million.
The NBA reportedly will allow teams to open facilities in areas where coronavirus-related social distance restrictions have been eased, but the Golden State Warriors' facilities will remain closed as long as the City of San Francisco keeps its ordinances in place, league sources told NBC Sports Bay Area on Saturday.
The Warriors -- who haven't played a game since March 10 -- will continue to adhere to the guidelines set by San Francisco Mayor London Breed and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Breed was among the first city leaders to enact social-distancing measures, banning all non-essential travel on March 16, despite San Francisco not having any known coronavirus cases at the time. Three days later, Newsom followed suit, enacting social-distance laws statewide. On Friday, Breed said she'd "very likely" extend the measure in San Francisco past the current May 3 date.
Payton said he has donated 10,000 masks to New Orleans medical facilities. “I just tried to help out by giving masks,’’ Payton said. “To the people that’s on the front lines and in the doctor’s office. It’s scary what this thing is doing to people around the world. For them to be there and risk their lives and take care of these people, I think it was important to reach out and help them. And the best way I thought to do that was the mask.”
The NBA is reopening team practice facilities for players in states and municipalities that are loosening stay-at-home restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic beginning on Friday, sources told ESPN. Players can return to team facilities in states such as Georgia for voluntary individual workouts as soon as next week, which allows for NBA organizations to start allowing for players to return to training in a professional, safe environment. Teams will remain prohibited from holding group workout or organization team activities, sources said.
In markets where more restrictive governance of stay-at-home-orders remain in place, the NBA is telling teams that the league will work with franchises to help find alternative arrangements for their players, sources said. The NBA's decision to re-open facilities based on the loosening of local governmental policies isn't reflective of a new timetable for a resumption of play this season, sources said. Commissioner Adam Silver and owners still believe they need more time for a clearer picture on whether, when or how they could possibly resume the season, sources said.
Many team executives have been clamoring for the chance to get players back into their facilities, which they believe to be among the safest possible environments around the pandemic. On a conference call with general managers and Silver on Thursday, some GMs said they had players asking about the possibility of traveling to Atlanta to work out in fitness centers with gymnasiums, an idea that concerned many team executives, sources said. "If our players can travel and play at a 24-Hour Fitness in Atlanta, they should be able to have access to our facilities," one GM told ESPN on Saturday.
Upon learning of the league's decision to allow for some facilities to reopen starting as soon as next Friday, some GMs expressed concern to ESPN about the safety of the idea -- especially given expert medical opinions have been against the idea of reopening businesses. "In some of these states we are talking about possibly opening, the virus hasn't even peaked yet," one GM said.
Tilman Fertitta, controller of the Houston Rockets, is not only suffering from what league commissioner Adam Silver said is a drop to “zero revenue” in the NBA, but also from his other businesses. Fertitta is the owner of Golden Nugget Casino and restaurant empire Landry’s. With the coronavirus pandemic hammering his restaurant and hotel income, Fertitta borrowed $300 million loan to protect his businesses, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Fertitta has history of issuing corporate bonds to raise capital, as he did to purchase the Rockets. In March, Fertitta told Bloomberg his businesses were expected to generate roughly $700 million, of which $250 million would be used to service debt. Fertitta added he has sufficient “liquidity to ride this out. I can’t go forever but I can go for a few months.” But though his latest move is described as insurance, it raised red flags for sports investors. One banker hinted Fertitta offering such a high return signals shares of the Rockets could become available should he need more liquidity to protect his businesses.
The Rockets did not make Fertitta available for an interview, but he told Bloomberg about an offer to “sell 50% of the Rockets for $1 billion and the answer was no.” Rockets CEO Tad Brown spoke to CNBC on Friday, adding Fertitta is “not looking to sell and he’s never even considered it, and that’s not something he’s going to consider in the future.”
Spencer Dinwiddie: And just for added context I definitely think MJ had the best prime NBA years of all time. And that Kareem is the basketball GOAT. But y’all thought MJ was a God in the 80’s/90’s because he was 6’6 with a 40 I’m 6’6 with a 40 in 2020 and y’all think I’m unathletic Rolling on the floor laughing
Last, Hardaway came away from watching the third episode — which ended with Dennis Rodman announcing he needed a vacation — incredulous. “Dennis Rodman’s vacation that he took during the season that was supposed to be for 48 hours,” he said. “You don’t even get a day (most of the time), but he gets 48 hours. And five days later, Michael Jordan has to come and get you from a hotel in Vegas. That’s absurd. And then, they were still winning. Crazy.”
By the time Hardaway joined the Orlando Magic in 1993, Jordan had already retired in the wake of his father’s murder and gone on to play professional baseball. But the six-time NBA champion returned to basketball in March 1995, and later faced Hardaway’s Magic in the Eastern Conference semifinals. In Game 3 of the series, Jordan wore a pair of Hardaway’s signature Nike Air Flight One sneakers — the only time he wore any shoe other than his own in an NBA game. That’s something that still amazes him, especially knowing how competitive Jordan is.
“Michael definitely is (overdosed) on competitive nature,” Hardaway said. “He’s always having to compete in every single thing he does. He lives for speed. He lives for the competitive nature. He’ll bet everybody in the (golf) group on every single thing. ‘I bet I can drive it farther than you. I bet I can hit it closer to the hole than you. I bet I can make this putt — $10,000 to your $1,000.’ I mean, that’s just who he is.”
FIVE WEEKS BEFORE his 50th birthday, Michael Jordan sits behind his desk, overlooking a parking garage in downtown Charlotte. The cellphone in front of him buzzes with potential trades and league proposals about placing ads on jerseys. A rival wants his best players and wants to give him nothing in return. Jordan bristles. He holds a Cuban cigar in his hand. Smoking is allowed. “Well, s—, being as I own the building,” he says, laughing.
Back in the office after his vacation on a 154-foot rented yacht named Mister Terrible, he feels that relaxation slipping away. He feels pulled inward, toward his own most valuable and destructive traits. Slights roll through his mind, eating at him: worst record ever, can’t build a team, absentee landlord. Jordan reads the things written about him, the fuel arriving in a packet of clips his staff prepares. He knows what people say. He needs to know, a needle for a hungry vein.
There’s a palpable simmering whenever you’re around Jordan, as if Air Jordan is still in there, churning, trying to escape. It must be strange to be locked in combat with the ghost of your former self. Smoke curls off the cigar. He wears slacks and a plain white dress shirt, monogrammed on the sleeve in white, understated. An ID badge hangs from one of those zip line cords on his belt, with his name on the bottom: Michael Jordan, just in case anyone didn’t recognize the owner of a struggling franchise who in another life was the touchstone for a generation. There’s a shudder in every child of the ’80s and ’90s who does the math and realizes that Michael Jordan is turning 50. Where did the years go? Jordan has trouble believing it, difficulty admitting it to himself. But he’s in the mood for admissions today, and there’s a look on his face, a half-smile, as he considers how far to go.
SLAM: “I JUST GOT 60 ON THE MAMBA … F*CK THE WIN.” Few players pushed Kobe Bryant to the level that Gilbert Arenas did on the court. Gil came in to The SLAM Show to tell us about the game before game when you play Kobe, the mental warfare involved and the ultimate sign of respect he received from the Mamba.
Zion Williamson to have minutes restriction if season resumes?
How will you handle Zion Williamson regarding minute restrictions? Alvin Gentry: “We’ll have those conversations. Obviously, his health will be the number one priority, but the restriction was really off after his first 5-6 games. So, he was playing the minutes that he would normally play, considering with any situation really. But, it will be something that we talk about when we do resume and as far as how it looks for Zion from a minute standpoint, and we’ll do that really with some of the other players. This is unprecedented, really. You play in a basketball game, you play 60 games and then all of a sudden the season ends, and then now it’s going to start back up. So, this is going to be something that is different for every single player that has ever played in the NBA or is playing in the NBA now.
Alvin Gentry: So, as far as – I mean we’ll get with our medical people. I mean obviously Aaron (Nelson), (Head Athletic Trainer) Tom (Maystadt), and those guys are going to have a big say-so into how we play our rotations and how we practice and how long we practice, and this along those lines. I’ll sit down with those guys, and they’ll have input into all of those situations.”
In a video interview with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, however, Mitchell admitted that he was extremely intimidated when he went up against Westbrook (who was still with the Oklahoma City Thunder at the time) for the first time in the 2017-18 season. “Westbrook was one of my favorite players,” the 23-year-old Jazz guard shared. “He does that thing where he sits on the bench pregame, so physically seeing him I had to get that ‘Oh, thats Russell Westbrook out of my head’. So Steven Adams is standing in from of him and I peek around him and Steven moves, and Russell is giving me the death stare right in my first game.”
Mason Jones: Much Love. I just want to say thank you to all the Razorback fans out there that cheered for me and my teammates this year…. I want to personally thank y’all for allowing a kid from Desoto, Tx to live out his dream. Y’all fans came through in so many games I couldn’t thank y’all enough… this Arkansas journey ends, but the Journey continues.. Coach Musselman, Coach Williams, Coach Moser, Coach Crutchfield, Coach Ruta and the rest of the staff… Thank y’all for teaching me how to be a player on and off the court.. the stuff I learned this year was unreal… All God.
After giving a thorough analysis of his team’s shortcomings during Houston’s four-game losing streak in early March, Rivers was asked in a Facebook Q&A whether he had thought about one day becoming a coach. “Yeah, I have,” Riverstold Houston broadcaster Craig Ackerman. “Coaching is something that, I’ll be honest. Prior to the past couple years, it never interested me. I never thought I had that in me.”
“I’ve always seen me in the business side of things — either a player agent, or being a GM or president. I’ve always wanted to be in the front office. I love the business side of basketball, and I know it well. I guess the pedigree, and me learning and knowing the game my whole life and being around it. I just think it’s something I could really do well, and that still stands. I will say that over the last couple years, coaching has continued to grow. It’s something I didn’t see myself possibly doing, but now, it’s a little itch. I’m starting to get to where I feel like 10 years down the road, or however many years I have left, that is something I would like to get into, possibly.”
Sports leagues are desperate for a safe way to start playing games again. Las Vegas has tens of thousands of empty hotel rooms and a tourism-based economy that has been wracked by the coronavirus pandemic. Could they help solve each other’s problems? MGM Resorts International, the company that has ownership stakes in more than a dozen hotel-casinos in Las Vegas, has pitched several sports leagues, including the N.B.A., W.N.B.A., N.H.L. and M.L.S., on an audacious proposal to house their athletes and necessary support staff to hold their seasons on a quarantined block on the Las Vegas Strip, according to multiple people familiar with the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.
According to a proposal deck sent to the N.B.A. and the W.N.B.A., which The New York Times reviewed, MGM envisions a fully quarantined campus, essentially one full block of the Las Vegas Strip, where players would live and play out whatever schedule the leagues want. The athletes would be joined by their families, league and broadcast media employees, as well as the staff and vendors needed to serve them, with access to lounges, spas, restaurants and all the other perks the resorts offer (yes, even gambling). Sports leagues have explored any number of options for restarting their seasons, and various news media reports have floated cities like Las Vegas, Orlando, Fla., and Atlantic City, N.J., and even the states of Hawaii and Arizona as possible locations for games in a semi- or fully-quarantined environment. But most league executives have been publicly noncommittal about their plans.
But for the sports world, Gobert’s positive test was a dose of reality for many inside the game. Wizards point guard John Wall sat down with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on Showtime’s All the Smoke podcast Thursday and talked about what it was like when he first heard the league was shutting down. “When you get that [news] and start realizing how serious the virus was, you kinda thought, ‘Everybody has to get tested,’” Wall said. “Even me, I wasn’t playing I was on the bench but you interact with players, dapping them up throughout the game same with after the game…me having a young son, I’m like, ‘Well, you definitely have to get tested and make sure you don’t have it and make sure you’re not passing it along.’”
Chatting with Brian Scalabrine during our “Classic Celtics” broadcast of his C’s vs. Michael Jordan’s Bulls in 1997, which will air Sunday at 7 p.m., Antoine Walker shared his thoughts on Kemba taking his No. 8 and commended him for reaching out for permission. “It is interesting, and sometimes it’s weird,” Walker told Brian Scalabrine. “But one thing I can say — and I didn’t know Kemba Walker, obviously I had seen him play a ton of times — for him to reach out to me on social media and ask for my blessings to wear the number was special to me. Because it’s been worn by several players after me. But to see that made me feel good. Maybe he felt the connection with the last name.
“But He’s a basketball guy and we since then have been able to talk and communicate and become somewhat friends. So i’m excited that he’s getting the opportunity. If there’s one player you want to wear it, he’s the guy.” It’s clear Kemba made a lasting impression on Antoine with that gesture. He’s also likely made a positive impression with his performance during his first season in Boston, as he’s averaged 21.2 points and 4.9 assists in 50 games. With Kemba at the helm, the C’s held a 43-21 record and were cruising into the playoffs before the NBA season was put on hold.
Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum gave away three different experiences of a lifetime to one lucky bidder for the All-In Challenge Friday night. McCollum’s “Blazers, Browns & Winery Tour” package sold for $37,000 during the auction after opening at $2,500. The winner will be accompanied by the guard on three trips around the United States with multiple perks awaiting in each destination.
An NBA source tells DBcom that Dallas’ interest level in Facundo Campazzo is “low to moderate” – and we’re quick to point out that under GM Donnie Nelson, the Mavs are always in contact with foreign prospects.
This latest challenge transcends basketball and has him balancing his competitive nature with the greater good for mankind. “I would say I’m a strategic optimist,” Sean Marks tells Newshub. “I look at the various pathways and avenues this can go, but at the end of the day, I want to believe in humanity, first and foremost. I’m going to prepare that we’re going to play, I’m going to prepare that we have a draft, that we have free agency and so forth, because not preparing could lead you down a rabbit hole.”
The first step towards resumption may come within the next week, when some states allow those gyms to reopen. “It’s really difficult from the players’ standpoint, because they’re tasked with being in elite shape and when you’re limited with what you can do while confined to an apartment in self-quarantine, that makes it a difficult task for those guys,” explains Marks.
Marks is determined not to get caught on the hop by whatever eventuates, but understands there’s more at stake than just basketball. “It’s not like we’re not throwing stuff on the wall, because we are,” he insists. “We’re throwing stuff up there like, ‘what if this happens, what if that happens… what are the circumstances we would need to return’. Nobody quite knows what the new normal will be. The new normal we were predicting a week ago is vastly different to the one we’re predicting right now… things are changing so quickly. But it’s a heck of an opportunity. We’re going to take advice from a lot of people, and we’d be doing ourselves and the industry a huge disservice, if we just came back expecting things to be the same.”
Seton Hall junior forward Sandro Mamukelashvili has a dozen interviews lined up with NBA teams but is “open to possibilities,” including potentially returning to campus for his senior season. The 6-foot-11 native of the Republic of Georgia is testing the NBA Draft waters, but cannot meet with NBA teams in person or work out for them due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, he will have virtual meetings with a dozen teams. “Mamu,” as he is known, is not currently projected on most major mock drafts.
Adam Morrison and Brad Walker, who carried the Greater Spokane League banner to national acclaim, are having their achievements honored permanently in the state. Morrison, the former Mead High School and Gonzaga University basketball star, and Walker, a former University High School and University of Washington pole vault standout, have been voted into the State of Washington Sports Hall of Fame.
MGM proposing NBA to re-start season in Las Vegas
Memphis’ top target Jalen Green decided to go the NBA’s G-League path. Two other 5-star players decommited from their schools to play a year in the G-League instead. Some of the best young talent has been taken away from the college game. “Taking guys out of their commitments and they’ve already signed and continuing talking to their parents, it’s almost like tampering,” Memphis basketball head coach Penny Hardaway said. “I don’t agree with that.”
“I didn’t think that the G-League was built, and I could be wrong, to go and recruit kids who want to go to college, out of going to college,” Hardaway expressed. “I thought they were going to be the organization that was going to be if you want to go overseas or you absolutely didn’t want to play college, 100% that this would be the best situation for you before you go into the NBA.”
A group of first responders got a special delivery on Friday, courtesy of an NBA player who grew up in Prince George’s County. Quinn Cook currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. In 2018, he won an NBA championship while playing for the Golden State Warriors.
Tt’s only fitting that his family members who still live here spent Friday afternoon delivering meals to local firefighters and police officers. They said the meals are meant to be a gesture of appreciation to those first responders who are serving on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. On behalf of the Quinn Cook Foundation, Cook’s mother and sister handed out a total of 120 lunches at different locations.
Miami Heat allowed to practice in arena
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Friday the Miami Heat have clearance to return to AmericanAirlines Arena for workouts on the NBA’s May 8 timetable, going as far as saying county rules already would allow the entire team to be together in the gym.
Gimenez cited that Miami-Dade already is allowing up to three players at a time to shoot independently at park baskets. The Heat have seven baskets at their practice facility at AmericanAirlines Arena. “You can, right now, the Miami Heat, if they’re willing to work out their players individually, they can do that,” Gimenez said, “because we opened up our parks on Wednesday. You can have up to three people in a halfcourt, each with their own ball. Well, there you go. So the Miami Heat can probably get all their players in their facility.”
The Heat currently have 17 players under contract, including two on two-way contracts. “They can get it done,” Gimenez said. “We can allow that, as long as you maintain the same rules as one ball, nobody touches somebody else’s ball. Yeah, you can get that done.”
Jordan Farmar, a former NBA player and two-time champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, loves calling Las Vegas his home for the last six years. He now has a hand in building his own. The Los Angeles native, his wife, Jill, a former professional soccer player, and their two daughters will be moving into their new home in Southern Highlands in May. Domanico Custom Homes is constructing the home valued at $3.5 million, and Farmar and his new carpentry skills have helped it along.
The 33-year-old Farmar, who is retired from the NBA, lives in Southern Highlands in a home he has occupied for the last few years. Before that, Farmar bought the 2016 New American Home in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson, which was showcased at the International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas. He lived there for less than a year before moving back to Southern Highlands in a 4,000-square-foot home. “I moved to Vegas (as a tax shelter) while I was still playing,” Farmar said. “The more we stayed out here, the more we fell in love with it and the less I wanted to be in Los Angeles. Now I don’t like to go there at all. I go there and handle my business and come back as soon as possible.”
Farmar said the lockdown caused by COVID-19 hasn’t had a big impact on him and his family. He said feels for those who are unable to work because of the shutdown. Farmar is the owner of Dream Adult Day Care, which closed like other businesses because of the coronavirus. He also owns an apartment building in Southern California and a CBD manufacturing and distribution company, CBDfx.
League discussing starting next season in December
As ownership support grows for the idea, Commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA Board of Governors continued discussions Friday about delaying the start of the 2020-2021 season until December, sources told ESPN. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA’s thinking and planning has progressed on the idea independent of whether the 2019-2020 season is resumed and completed, sources said.
For the NBA, the crux of the idea to delay the start of next season centers on the ability to buy more time to get fans back into arenas for the most possible games next season, sources said. There are no imminent plans to make a decision on the calendar, and this discussion will continue, sources said.
As the uncertainty around the pandemic continues, the NBA is anticipating a number of potential obstacles in immediately returning fans to its arenas in the coming months and year. “If you start in December, that doesn’t mean the people are coming back in December, but maybe they’re back by March,” one member of the board of governors told ESPN on Friday.