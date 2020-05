Matt Barnes: This is just real talk, and your goal obviously is to get to the playoffs and win the championship. What do you kind of feel like you guys need to have happen for that to happen? John Wall: “I feel like for a couple of years in the past we just kept trying to rebuild through the draft like you do in a lot of sports, but in this League the window is kind of short and you don’t have time for that, you know what I mean? I feel like me and Bradley are great cornerstones, you have Rui (Hachimura), a rookie that’s in there… But I feel like we’re definitely going to need us a three that’s a dog, you know what I mean? One who can knock down shots and can compete and create for us. And then we also gotta build a bench. I’m just being realistic. I love the team, we have some great pieces, and a lot of young guys that are getting an opportunity to play… But I feel if you want to be one of those teams you gotta have veteran guys around, willing to understand their role. And that’s what we dealt with in the years past with our teams: Nobody really understood their role.”