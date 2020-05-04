“This narrative about players not being friends and hating each other, I really don’t remember that time in the NBA.” – @IsiahThomas on spending time with players like @DWilkins21 off the court.
May 4, 2020 | 7:42 am EDT Update
Facundo Campazzo's buyout pretty steep
Real Madrid star guard Facu Campazzo has seen his name circulating in various NBA reports and rumors over the last seasons. The Argentinian playmaker is under a five-year contract he signed with the “Blancos” in 2019, a deal that includes an NBA buyout clause of 6 million, according to Eurohoops’ sources. A potential move to the NBA will require Campazzo to pay the bulk of the above sum: 5.275 million. The rest can be covered by his destination team.
Campazzo has indeed attracted the attention of NBA clubs. As of now, three NBA teams have shown a strong interest for the player, sources have also told Eurohoops.
Orazio Cauchi: Clippers draftee David Michineau has signed a contract extension with French side @Metropolitans92 until 2023, the team announced. Michineau averaged 11 points and 2.9 assists per game this season.
In an interview for Le Parissien, Fournier repeated his belief that finds it difficult to see how the season will restart due to the many and different complexities involved in the matter. “I have periods where I believe in it and others where I believe less,” Fournier said. “At the moment, I’m in a mode where I don’t believe too much. It seems complicated to set it up. How many games could we play? Are we going straight into the playoffs? We mustn’t forget that some states are still in lockdown and the teams located there won’t be able to begin practices again as we could in a week. There would be a real lack of equity. I think it’d be better to put a stop to the season.
ESPN Stats: Michael Jordan made 9 game-winning buzzer-beaters in his career (including the postseason), the most in NBA history. Kobe Bryant and Joe Johnson are tied for the 2nd-most game-winning buzzer-beaters with 8 apiece.
Charles Barkley won the 1992-93 MVP award, and Jordan said, “I was a little bit upset that I didn’t get the MVP that year, and they gave it to Charles. But with that said, ‘OK fine, you can have that. I’m gonna get this’ ” meaning the 1993 title and Finals MVP. …
May 4, 2020 | 1:09 am EDT Update
We knew this was coming: Jordan talking about Bryant, and Bryant talking about Jordan. The latter comes in a flash-forward interview, a recent one with Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26. Speaking of his basketball idol, Bryant tells the cameras, “He’s like my big brother … What you get from me, is from him. I don’t get five championships here without him. He guided me so much and gave me so much great advice.”
“I truly hate having discussions about who would win one-on-one,” Bryant said. “You heard fans saying, ‘Hey, Kobe, you’d beat Michael one-on-one.’ And I feel like, yo, what you get from me is from him. I don’t get five championships here without him because he guided me so much and gave me so much great advice.”
“I respect Isiah Thomas’s talent,” Jordan says today. “To me, the best point guard of all-time is Magic Johnson, and right behind him is Isiah Thomas.” Jordan reaffirms in The Last Dance that he didn’t tell Dream Team overseer Rod Thorn to keep Thomas off the 1992 Olympics squad, though his denial is notably understated compared to some of his other more boisterous pronouncements.
Since Thomas, then one of the most accomplished players in the NBA, was left off the Dream Team in 1992, it’s largely been attributed to his poor relationships with some of the players who made the roster, namely Jordan. In Episode 5, Jordan says when he asked Rod Thorn, then the head of USA Basketball, who was playing, Thorn told him, “The guy you’re talking about, who you’re thinking about, he’s not gonna be playing.”
Part of the documentary also looked at the book, “The Jordan Rules,” which contained information that described Jordan as being demeaning and borderline abusive toward teammates. Jordan said he thought former teammate Horace Grant was responsible for providing the writer, Sam Smith, with information, but Grant vehemently denied it. Among the revelations in the book was the rumor that Jordan once punched teammate Will Perdue during practice. Perdue joined CBS Sports HQ on Sunday night and confirmed the story, but said it wasn’t a big deal because fights were commonplace at Bulls practices (Video above). “He did, and I wasn’t the only one,” Perdue said. “That’s how competitive our practices were. That wasn’t the only fight, that was one of numerous. But because it involved Michael Jordan, and it leaked out, that it became a big deal. And the funny thing was, in that practice that it happened, we basically separated, regrouped and kept practicing — it wasn’t like that was the end of practice. Stuff like that was common, because that’s how competitive our practices were.
Jordan became a pitchman unlike any other before him, and to some degree, it turns out that was the plan all along. Agent David Falk explains in Episode 5 how he wanted to treat Jordan like a boxer or tennis player – an individual star – instead of how stars in team sports were typically marketed. But Nike, the company that landed Jordan, never would’ve gotten a meeting if it weren’t for MJ’s mom, who convinced him to take the meeting. “I go into that meeting not wanting to be there,” Jordan says in Episode 5. “Nike made this big pitch. And Falk was like, ‘You gotta be a fool if you’re not taking this deal. This is the best deal.’”
It’s wild to consider that Michael’s parents each changed the course of sneaker history. Not once, but twice. “I was Adidas,” Jordan reveals. Deloris Jordan, who convinced her son to take the Swoosh meeting, remembers Michael saying: “I am not going to Nike, momma.”
Still, it didn’t look good when it emerged that Jordan wrote a $57,000 check to Slim Bouler to cover a gambling debt, and a golfing acquaintance, Richard Esquinas, said Jordan owed him $1.2 million. Jordan had to testify in court where Bouler was on trial facing money laundering and drug conspiracy charges. (Jordan once skipped a White House visit to golf with Bouler, according to the documentary.) The league took interest and questioned Jordan. “I never bet on games; I only bet on myself and that was golf. … I told them exactly what was happening,” Jordan said. Former NBA Commissioner David Stern told filmmakers: “It never reached epic crisis levels in my view.”
A year later, in Game 1 of the 1993 finals against the Suns, Jordan used Dan Majerle to make the same point to Krause. “I knew that Jerry Krause loved Dan Majerle,” Jordan says, “and just because Krause liked him was enough for me. You think he’s a great defensive player? OK. Fine. I’m going to show you that he’s not.” Jordan toyed with Majerle, pausing before blowing past him, crossing him to the next state over, and chastising Krause without saying a word.
Oakley says he still talks to Jordan, his former teammate, about the series. The former Knicks power forward won’t pin it on Smith, who blew all those last-second putbacks in the critical Game 5 heartbreaker, which would have given the Knicks a 3-2 series lead as they tried to keep the Bulls from their first three-peat. “Patrick, at the end of the game, he’d get double-teamed,’’ Oakley told The Post. “He’d shoot fadeaways on double-teams and that hurt us as a team.”
“My thing with [Jordan] is, ‘It’s not like you beat us by 20,’ ” Oakley added. “Most games went down to two, three possessions. Y’all made shots. We didn’t. The best player won. Michael was a better player than Patrick hands down.” Ewing averaged 25.8 points and 11.2 rebounds and shot 53 percent in the six game series — all in line with his regular-season numbers. In the series-turning Game 5, Ewing had 33 points on 12-of-23 shooting and nine rebounds. In the documentary, Ewing says, “It was extremely physical. It wasn’t really a foul until you drew blood.” Asked about the remark, Oakley sniffed, “A lot of guys who talk now didn’t say that stuff when they played basketball.’’
John Denton: Chuck Daly used to tell stories of the ‘92 Dream Team while coach of the @Orlando Magic. He said MJ would be the best player for 2 hrs of practice, then MJ & Chuck would play 36 holes of golf & then MJ would play cards until 3-4 AM. CD: “He never slept & was still the best there.”
Based on those circumstances, Rivers believes this year’s champion could be among the most memorable of all-time. People have been saying, whoever wins, it’s going to have a blip [asterisk] next to it. I personally believe it’s the complete opposite. Whoever wins, this is so much harder. … Whoever wins this year really had to go get it and earn it, and had guys who took time off seriously and still stayed in shape, and was able to get back the chemistry, true chemistry. So many things. In my eyes, whoever wins this, it’s going to be the hardest championship ever won.
Evan Daniels: Georgia forward Rayshaun Hammonds is bypassing his remaining college eligibility and signing with Billy Davis, of Family of Athletes, for his professional representation, a source tells
George Karl: Spent time over the past week reflecting on @PhilJackson11 . His calm, effective leadership style was a huge part of the championships his teams won in Chicago and LA. And I’m grateful for the role he continues to play as a mentor to Coby!
While losing him is a blow given the amount of responsibility he had, essentially serving as Altman’s right-hand man, the Cavs are comfortable with their internal options when the Aller move to New York eventually becomes official. I’m told the plan is to stay inside the organization, reshuffle responsibility and give one or two executives a bigger role. The person who steps in for Aller, whether it be Jon Nichols or Jason Hillman or someone else, won’t have the same experience. So, it could be a choppy initial transition, but the Cavs have been through these departure before.
The Houston Rockets are one of the most advanced statistic-reliant teams in the NBA, and their old head coach thinks it is somewhat to their detriment. In an interview this week on ESPN 97.5 in Houston, Kevin McHale took a bit of a shot at his former squad over their fervent belief in analytics. “You guys are caught up a little bit in Houston on numbers,” said McHale. “Numbers do not win games. The one number that wins the game is if you have one more point than the other team. That’s the biggest number. But numbers don’t win games.”
Charles Barkley isn’t putting LeBron James and Kobe Bryant into the elite of the elite in NBA history. The Hall of Famer left the two modern-era stars out of his top 5 NBA players of all-time when asked what his list would be during an appearance on Kentucky coach John Calipari’s “Coffee with Cal” show this week. “Michael’s [Jordan] one, Oscar Robertson’s two,” Barkley said. “[Bill] Russell, Wilt [Chamberlain] and Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar], no particular order after Michael.”
May 3, 2020 | 8:09 pm EDT Update
Some teams not excited about re-starting season?
Nets Daily: In video chat with Stanford students last week, @Joseph Tsai said he’s under NBA “gag order” but hinted at a division among teams re return to play, noting contenders like Bucks and Lakers are pushing for return but maybe “28th team” isn’t so enthusiastic.
Nets Daily: Tsai did not say where he stands. Nets owner is back in Hong Kong where he, like anyone arriving in Chinese cities is in a 14-day quarantine, showing off his monitor. He said if he stepped out of home, he’d immediately get a phone call. “They don’t fool around,” he said.
Nets Daily: Tsai also said his time in quarantine has helped him appreciate his family more. He also said it’s made him want to get more engaged in the business of pro sports. Nets have been without a permanent CEO since Tsai dumped David Levy.
The Phoenix Suns are looking to take advantage of the NBA allowing teams to use their practice facilities and arenas to train as the 2019-20 season remains on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Team officials said they’re prepared to have controlled, voluntary workouts May 16 at the earliest at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum as Gov. Doug Ducey announced last week the stay-at-home order would, with some modifications, be in place until May 15.
Talking Stick Resort Arena is under renovations as part of a $230-million project and the new state-of-the-art indoor practice facility on 44th and just north of Camelback Road has been under construction. If the NBA decides to resume the season with regular-season games, the Suns will play their home ones at the coliseum, aka “Madhouse on McDowell” where they played from the inaugural 1968-69 season to the 1991-92 season.
Mark Berman: From the #Rockets: The Rockets partnered with Anheuser-Busch to host a blood drive for the American Red Cross at Toyota Center. Rocket Head Coach Mike D’Antoni was on hand to support staff from the Rockets, Anheuser-Busch, and Landry’s who donated.
May 3, 2020 | 5:36 pm EDT Update
Ron Adams has, in short, seen enough of Curry to develop a theory behind what disguises his internal inferno. “He’s a human being who lives his life with great joy,” Adams said this week. “He plays with great joy. The way he does it — and I’m not saying others haven’t or can’t — is really unique. He’s an outlier. That’s who he is and how he lives his life. He exemplifies the things that a good human being should possess.”
Ron Adams: “But he is (on the court) guided by his will to succeed, his will to win. And, more than that, his will to do it his way. That’s not unlike Jordan and the other great players. Steph is playing in a different era, with different defensive rules, but the way he is wired, he would have adjusted to any time period. His drive is very similar to all the great players that have played the game.”
As a national college basketball superstar at Virginia in the early 1980s, Ralph Sampson played against a young Michael Jordan and many other stars. “In college you’re playing against Gene Banks, and Albert King, Buck Williams, Al Woods and every team had an NBA player,” Sampson said on Sunday. “You had that, so you didn’t worry about Michael Jordan back then because every night you’d get your tail beat if you weren’t ready to play.”
Sampson says that he saw flashes of Jordan’s greatness when playing against him in college and that The Last Dance traces his success after that. “Now it’s just the evolution of the legend right, so we saw him in college and the memories of him playing in Chapel Hill against us where he stole the ball in the middle of the court and went down and dunked it,” Sampson said. “One of his iconic dunks, and you saw flashes of greatness there.”
LeBron James won the Generation Change Award at the virtual 2020 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday. “It’s an honor to be awarded the Generation Change Award,” James said in a video. “It means a lot to not only myself, but to my family, to my fans, and also to my kids at my school back in Akron, Ohio. Thank you guys so much.”
James tweeted Sunday that he’s going to display the award at his school. “Once again thank you guys so much for this!” James tweeted. “This awards [sic] is headed to Akron inside the @IPROMISESchool. Dedicated to all my kids and kids all over the world needing any inspiration at this moment and in the future.”
Stacey King: :I lost my older brother Lamoyne King yesterday morning to this deadly coronavirus so please take the necessary precautions to protect you & your loved ones. Stay inside, continue to practice social distancing & wear a mask. This disease is REAL people. #staysafe
May 3, 2020 | 4:01 pm EDT Update
Miami Heat president Pat Riley recently gave high praise to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. While reminiscing on the formation of the Heat’s Big 3, the former head coach revealed he believes James is arguably the best player ever. “After July the first, I just laid it out on the table,” Riley recalled. “LeBron and Chris [Bosh], two of the greatest players in our game. And LeBron, maybe the greatest player of all time, with Dwyane [Wade]. All you have to do is put it on the table.”
The Patrick Ewing-led New York Knicks reached the NBA Finals twice in 1994 and ’99, but according to Jeff Van Gundy, their greatest team didn’t come from those two seasons. Van Gundy told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski the 1992-93 Knicks had the best shot of any iteration of the ’90s Knicks of winning a championship … if not for Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. “We had a really good team in ’97, but I thought our best team was ’93,” said Van Gundy, who was an assistant to Pat Riley that season. “I thought we were primed, but we just didn’t have that shot-creator that we needed on the wing.”
“When we went to Chicago for Game 3 of that series, Jordan shot 3 for 18, but we were ill-prepared to win that game,” said Van Gundy, who eventually served as New York’s head coach for seven seasons. “They beat us by 20, with Jordan shooting 3 for 18. That was our chance. If we had been right and ready that game to snatch that first win, we may well have gone up 3-0.”