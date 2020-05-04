The food drive for nonprofit Healthy Souls International hosted by News 6 and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend was a slam dunk, and the community outreach didn’t end there. After hearing about the food drive the nonprofit received a letter from Dr. Michelle Carter, the mother of NBA star and Daytona Beach native Vince Carter, along with a $2,200 donation from the Embassy of Hope Foundation.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
May 5, 2020 | 1:10 am EDT Update
Nets owner Joe Tsai says there is a divide among NBA power brokers on if and when to resume the season. Which of the 30 teams are the most eager? The most hesitant? No need to look past the frozen standings. “If you look at the Los Angeles Lakers or Milwaukee Bucks, they are in first place when the season got suspended,” Tsai said last week to a virtual classroom of students at Stanford, where his daughter is a junior. “There is a chance for them to go to the championship. Of course they want to play. If you are in 28th place, maybe this season isn’t that important. There is a difference in opinion among the owners, as well.”
The bust potential is high once again, in what some are considering the weakest draft since Anthony Bennett was selected No. 1 overall in 2013. With little consensus on who the best player is, it’s anybody’s guess who Warriors GM Bob Myers — two-time Executive of the Year — has his eye on. Well, unless you’re Warriors beat writer Connor Letourneau, who told Murph & Mac that sources around the team have informed him Golden State will select wing-scorer Anthony Edwards out of Georgia if they land the No. 1 pick. “This is a draft where there isn’t a ton of certainty up high,” Letourneau began. “The top five picks are kind of in flux. There isn’t a Zion type talent, there isn’t a LeBron, so teams really have to do their research and be careful who they are picking.
Increasingly, I hear from NBA scouts that they prefer players out of Europe going forward, because the games are similar to the NBA style of play. NBA coaches have been pilfering European tactics. Or, to put it more generously, Jazz coach Quin Snyder hosts a yearly Las Vegas symposium, where European coaches teach NBA coaches and vice versa. Through this cultural exchange, NBA and Euro styles are merging, as the NCAA game putters on, locked into an older era. It used to be that Euro prospects carried this scary aura of mystery versus the tried-and-true NCAA guys. Now, with the great NBA/Euro convergence, that dynamic is getting flipped.
From a scouting perspective, having these guys in a brand new environment and playing at a sort of in-between level creates a different type of evaluatory challenge for the brain. We know what college games look like live, and we know what G League games look like, and our brains can make a distinction accordingly, but scouts have expressed the fact that there’s inevitably going to be some type of adjustment on their end as well, which is a component here. There’s certainly a convenience bump from this team being based in Southern California, and, one might posit, potentially getting to play games at centralized locations that will save teams extra mileage. It’s better than having to fly to Australia and effectively lose a week or two adjusting to the travel.
The university released a video of Hardaway on Friday to answer questions submitted by local media. Hardaway said he disagrees with the G League’s new approach to lure potential one-and-done prospects away from the college game. “I didn’t think the G League was built — and I could be wrong — to go and recruit kids that want to go to college out of going to college,” Hardaway said. “I thought they were going to be the organization that was going to be, if you want to go overseas or you absolutely did not want to play college 100 percent, that this would be the best situation for you before you go into the NBA. “But taking guys out of their commitments (or) they’ve already signed and continuing to talk to their parents, it’s almost like tampering. I really don’t agree with that.”
Thibodeau’s winning percentage wasn’t enough to save him, as Minnesota hired Ryan Saunders, the son of a legend Flip Saunders, and the Wolves stand at 19-45. “The character assassination from ownership and management circles in Chicago and Minnesota were horrific,’’ the NBA source said. “Owners don’t like to be wrong. They covered their tracks. In Minnesota, there was a deep history of failure and you have to shock them into knowing how bad they’ve been.
“He saw some young talent that he saw had a poor work ethic. Are you going to be harder on them than the previous administration?’’ the source added. “Look how happy Towns was with Saunders and look how bad they got. If they don’t like his style or methodology, obviously they want a warm and fuzzy family atmosphere like they have now.’’
In a departure, Thibodeau was a panelist in March at Boston’s Sloan Sports Conference — the cathedral of analytics — as he continued to try and develop, according to a source. Though Thibodeau’s teams have never been devoted to pace-and-space, he agreed layups, corner 3s and free throws are priorities because of their high value. However, Thibodeau said he most prioritized “diversification of offense.” According to a transcript of the Sloan event printed by The Athletic, Thibodeau said, “How are the playoffs being played? If you looked at the shot profile of Golden State, they were prolific shooting 3s because of Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson], but they also were very good at the pick-and-roll game, catch and shoot, and utilized the post-up for the split game, which got them layups. To win in the playoffs, you have to have balance.”
Hehir told Insider on Monday that the interview with Bryant was one of the shorter ones he conducted for the docuseries. He only had around 25 minutes with Bryant when they tracked him down in July 2019. And at the time of the interview, Bryant was preoccupied as he was putting the final touches on a speech he was giving at the ESPY Awards to Bill Russell as that year’s recipient of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. “I had to work hard, which was unusual in this process because normally people are ready to sit down and heap praise on Michael,” Hehir said.
Hehir said that when he tossed Bryant a softball question like what was the first pair of Jordan sneakers he owned, Bryant brushed it off and said growing up he was a Magic Johnson fan. “We were kind of circling each other for a while,” Hehir admitted. However, Hehir said the two finally found a groove when they began talking about the 1998 All-Star game leading to Bryant revealing some insight on his interaction with Jordan.
“Jerry was a complicated little guy,” said former 76ers general manager Pat Williams, who was the Bulls’ GM from 1969 to 1972, when Krause was the team’s lead scout. “He had grown up undersized and was a constant, constant target of riding and verbal abuse, I guess you could call it. The scouts could be really, really tough on him. Yet, he was like one of those dolls with the weight on the bottom. They stand there, and you push them down, and they come right back up, those toys. That was him. He just would not be denied.” Williams admired Krause’s acumen enough to hire him in 1976 to scout for the Sixers, only to have Krause leave a few months later to become the Bulls’ player-personnel director. “Here was the problem: He had to be in the middle of it — on the road, around the coaches” and players, Williams said in a phone interview. “And Michael, he’s got a needle. Oh, he had a needle.”
In a new Q&A with the Tribune, Smith said he doesn’t believe Chicago left any titles “on the table” during the 1990s. Here’s what he said: Houston used to beat them quite a bit. They had a losing record against the Rockets during the championship years. Vernon Maxwell would play Michael, and Michael was better but Maxwell was nuts. He used to attack Jordan and curse at him and run him all over the court. Michael could still get his 35 points, but now he’s really working for it as this guy is harassing him endlessly, like nobody else did. And then the frontcourt, the Bulls were just so overmatched. Otis Thorpe dominated and Hakeem Olajuwon, none of the centers they had could do anything with Hakeem. Houston just had great matchups all over the floor.
In an appearance on ESPN’s First Take on Monday, Magic debunked that claim. “You have to be with each other for two months, and there was four or five guys who just had problems with him. He was unfortunately not going to be a part of the Dream Team because of those problems, because we all had to live with each other for two months, practice with each other, hang out with each other, all those things,” the NBA icon said. “That doesn’t take away from Isiah’s career or who he is as a man, but at the same time, Isiah has to own up to his own problems and say: ‘Hey, you know what? I had a hand in in that, in that situation.’ Now, did I have a hand in him not being on the Dream Team? No. They didn’t ask me who should be on the team. The only thing David Stern and Rod Thorn asked me to do was to call Larry Bird and Michael Jordan and tell them they should play on the Dream Team.”
Michael Wilbon: My apologies to Isiah Thomas… multiple sources reached out to tell me I’m dead wrong to say 9 members of the Dream Team objected to Isiah being on the ’92 Olympic team. Nowhere near that number objected. My apologies to Isiah for getting it wrong…
Unfortunately, after almost 10 years of World Peace, Artest has changed his name once again. In a recent appearance on “Inside the Green Room with Danny Green,” Artest broke the world-shattering news that he is no longer Metta World Peace: “The first game that I had with ‘World Peace,’ I was like, ‘This is the dumbest thing ever. I was coming off of the bench at that time, in 2011, and they say, ‘Metta World Peace!’ And I remember not wanting to take off my warm up. It was embarrassing. So I did think about changing my name back, but then I got used, people got used it. “But right now, it’s funny because I got married, and my name now is ‘Metta [inaudible] Ford-Artest.’ I actually took my wife’s last and added it to mine.”
May 4, 2020 | 8:27 pm EDT Update
Nets, Rockets interested in Tom Thibodeau?
The Post reported in February that Thibodeau would be on Leon Rose’s short list and looked to be a favorite if the new team president chose not to bring back Mike Miller as head coach. While his reputation took a hit with the failure in bringing Jimmy Butler to Minnesota and allegedly mishandling young talent, sources told The Post the Nets and Houston will have strong interest, too. Houston’s Mike D’Antoni will be a free agent.
According to sources, Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving each like and respect Thibodeau, who coached them as a Team USA assistant. “Kevin’s a basketball junkie, he loves him,’’ one NBA source familiar with the situation said. “Great players want to be coached, except the lazy ones. If they think the coach has a higher basketball IQ than them, they’re all in.’’
It appears Thibodeau would have interest in all three jobs. But the Knicks would get first crack at their former assistant coach since they won’t be competing in any potential playoffs. Plus, Thibodeau, a Creative Artists Agency client, has worked with Rose, who knows his old-school ways with players — and likes that toughness.
Episodes 5 and 6 drew 5.8 million and 5.2 million viewers, respectively, on Sunday. The first four episodes were watched initially by 6.3 million, 5.8 million, 6.1 million and 5.7 million viewers. The odd-numbered episodes are attracting higher viewership because they are airing at 9 p.m. ET, while the even-numbered episodes are airing at 10 p.m. ET.
Mark Berman: Alvaro Teherán, who played for @HBUBasketball (1987-1989) & @UHCougarMBK (1989-1991), passed away (bone cancer) at the age of 54 according to family friend. Alvaro was taken by Philadelphia with the 44th pick in the 1991 NBA Draft & played in Europe (1981-2002, 2006).
May 4, 2020 | 6:59 pm EDT Update
Ira Winderman: In Instagram Live session, Chris Bosh says there no longer are thoughts about a comeback, “Basketball, man, I did it.” Said he worked out as recently a year ago with Juwan Howard and knee swelled up next day. “I have fully expressed myself in the art.”
Pelicans season ticket holders now have the option of receiving a refund for the nine home games that have been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, the team told season ticket holders they could get their money back or receive credit toward next season for games New Orleans was supposed to host between March 16 and April 13.
The Pelicans said last week they plan to keep their practice facility in Metairie closed through May 15, which is when Louisiana’s stay-at-home order runs through.
Myles Brown: Jerry Krause was a contemptible guy. But how Phil Jackson has gotten away with this for 30 years is beyond me.
Harvey Gantt was seeking to become the first African-American senator from North Carolina. A boost from Jordan, who at that time hadn’t won an NBA title but was still one of the most famous, beloved people on the planet, could have only benefitted Gantt. “We didn’t spend a lot of time brooding about it,” Gantt said in an interview on Friday. “Or saying darn, if Michael had endorsed us we would have gotten another 10, 20, 30, 40 thousands votes. That was not the first thing that came to my mind on the morning after that defeat.”
Even Gantt himself sympathizes with Jordan. He says that neither he or anyone from his campaign reached out to Jordan directly about an endorsement in 1990. In The Last Dance, Jordan says his mother asked him to film a commercial for Gantt; he wrote a check to the campaign instead. “From morning until night, I was traveling all over this state, making speeches and doing a whole lot of stuff and trying to become a credible candidate,” Gantt says. “I only heard about this Michael Jordan saga secondhand. A lot of people have called me over the years and asked, did you go to Michael? Did he turn you down? Look, I didn’t even know any of this stuff until the drama I guess was over. And since that time, I’ve thought it was much ado about nothing.”
As further evidence that Gantt bears no ill will towards Jordan: he’s helping to line Jordan’s pockets. Gantt’s a season ticket holder for the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA team owned by Jordan. “That,” he says with a laugh, “ought to tell you something.”
May 4, 2020 | 6:02 pm EDT Update
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has access inside the NBA’s discussions to plan, but he, too, is waiting for answers. Specifically, from scientists. “We listen to health experts not politicians,” Cuban wrote Monday in an email to The Dallas Morning News. “When the NBA provides us with confirmation that it’s safe for our guys to move forward we will move forward.”
Cuban didn’t commit to the Mavericks’ expanding their facility use or to his thoughts on whether the NBA will find a solution to resume the current season, one in which the Mavericks were on pace to earn their first playoff berth since 2016. “It’s safety first. Nothing else matters,” he wrote. “Once the science is there we all will know it exists and we all will be excited about life moving forward.”
When Air Jordans hit the sneaker scene, Spike Lee got the call of a lifetime from Nike to star in a commercial alongside who most people call the greatest basketball player of all time. “I was completely surprised when it blew up. It changed the culture and I’m just happy I was a part of it,” Lee told “Good Morning America” on Monday about the 1991 commercial with Michael Jordan. “It was 100% accident. When I made that film, Mars [Blackmon] had to wear Jordans, that’s all it was.”
Lee, who created and starred as the shoe-obsessed character in his film, “She’s Gotta Have It,” gave credit to Nike’s founder for giving his stamp of approval for the campaign. “Nike’s agency saw the film, called me up outta nowhere and said, ‘we want you to be in a national campaign with Michael Jordan, you play Mars Blackmon, but there’s one catch Michael Jordan has not seen the film and does not know who you are,'” Lee recalled, laughing about his early days in the industry. “We gotta give credit to Phil Knight. It’s his decision — to have a black guy be the face of your company — so give him credit and the rest is history,” he added.
As a basketball fan, Lee remembered what it was like sitting courtside during Jordan’s heyday at one of his favorite NBA stages. “New York City would be on fire when Michael Jordan would come to the Garden,” Lee said. “I think one of the reasons why Mike liked playing in the Garden is he understood that New York City, that basketball’s our game and we appreciate great performances.” “Even though he was killin’ us,” Lee said of the Knicks, who “couldn’t get past the Bulls — we had to see this guy.”
The foundation of the brothers Pau and Marc Gasol has charged against the Community of Madrid for the children’s menus of Telepizza and Rodilla that the regional government has enabled before the closure of the children’s dining rooms for “the negative consequences” that can lead to the health of the children of the region. “The promotion of healthy lifestyle habits should be an essential element in reducing social inequalities, ” the foundation details in a public statement.
In response to this, the Catalan brothers’ foundation points out that “prolonged exposure” to this type of “unhealthy” diet will contribute “to the deterioration of health among the most vulnerable families , whose subsequent recovery will become increasingly complicated “
May 4, 2020 | 5:58 pm EDT Update
Minutes before tip-off, the Jazz announced that Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19 and the game was canceled as Utah’s players were placed in isolation in their locker room. Soon enough, the entire season was put on hold, and Oladipo’s source of income was suddenly in question. “I was switching back and forth between games when the alert came on,” Oladipo told Insider. “I was like ‘Whoa, are you serious?’ And they had to stop games and they came out with the announcement that the rest of the season was canceled.” “It was a different type of ‘Whoa, what do we do now?’ type of feeling,” he added.
Oladipo has tried to look at the bright side of the situation and views quarantine like “almost getting a second chance.” “I had the opportunity to look at it two ways: negatively or positively. At the end of the day I chose the positive outlook on it,” Oladipo said. “I’m just using this opportunity to give me time to get healthy and continue getting stronger.” “I’m definitely optimistic and definitely thankful for where I’m at right now,” he added. “I just have to continue to keep working hard and staying ready.”
He says he’s “itching more than someone with Chickenpox” to rejoin his Indiana Pacers teammates on the court, but recognizes that the current situation is “about life and death, not winning and losing.” “It’s what I love to do, so of course I miss playing. Playing in front of the fans and everything like that, of course, I miss that,” Oladipo said. “But at the same time, you have to be smart … At that point, when it becomes life-threatening, the severity is different than whether you win or lose a game. The perspective has to be different and your approach has to be different — everything has to be different at this point.”
Bismack Biyombo’s latest initiative comes at a time of great need. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, his foundation has donated more around $1 million in supplies to hospitals and clinics, in the form of 10,000 face masks, 780 hazmat suits and medical beds, among other equipment.
While Biyombo’s annual trip might be canceled this summer, he’s in constant communication with those in the DRC as he looks to help the country to the best of his ability. “If I can work this hard for my life, for my career to be better, then I can put this much energy into helping those in the Congo,” Biyombo says. “We’re gonna keep putting out our effort and coming up with solutions. And I think we’re gonna get there.”
Biyombo doesn’t want to squander the opportunity he’s earned. As an example, those who know him well speak to his diligence in the weight room and focus on nutrition. Adcock says the nine-year NBA veteran is always working on a diet of some kind. He often requests food substitutions or orders unlisted items at restaurants. “All he eats is plants. Plants and fruits,” his teammate Cody Zeller adds. “I’m like, How do you have enough energy to play in games. But he’s crazy strong.”
Maddie Lee: Some personal news (a thread): Last week was my last at The Oklahoman. I’ve loved covering the Thunder for the past two seasons, in such a fascinating time for both the franchise and sports in general. I’ve met so many wonderful people and learned so much.
May 4, 2020 | 5:45 pm EDT Update
Kevin Durant's return this season unrealistic?
News broke over the weekend suggesting that Kevin Durant might return to the Brooklyn Nets if the NBA is able to resume its season. The source was Nets GM Sean Marks, who spoke to Newshub in New Zealand and didn’t totally rule out the idea.
“That still seems like something that is unrealistic,” Durant’s agent, Rich Kleiman, told this reporter while discussing his latest venture, a sports business newsletter for fans called TheBoardroom.tv. “I haven’t talked to Kevin in depth about anything like that because there remains so much uncertainty about the season in general,” Kleiman said.
Might Durant play? “That’s a $110 million question,” Marks said. “In all seriousness, we’ve tried not to talk about his timeline a lot… He knows his body better than anybody. Our performance team and training staff have done a tremendous job getting him to this point, but I just don’t know how coming out of this pandemic will affect anybody, let alone Kevin.”