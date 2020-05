The injury took place in the run-up to Jordan’s second return from retirement, as his two-year stint with the Washington Wizards began that October. “(Jordan) would say, ‘Hey, make sure you come back (to play pick-up at the private gym in Chicago).’ And I’m like, ‘Oh wow, Michael Jordan said ‘Come back’ to play because of how hard I played against him. And then you know, (on that day) when he locks you in the post, I tried to deny because the key to Jordan is you can’t let him touch the ball, right? So then as I was denying with the left hand, my right elbow went under his hand that was under his left hand that was grabbing me, so I get his hand out the way, then I hit him with my elbow in his ribs and then the ref called an offensive foul. Jordan had refs at every single run, and the ref called an offensive foul, and I’m like, ‘Yeah!’ And then Jordan went like this (holds his side) and I was like ‘Oh…’