NBA: “We call him Yoda… he can still play, but he has all the knowledge in the world.” 😂 @TheTraeYoung discusses having @mrvincecarter15 as a teammate during today’s #NBATogether with Ernie Johnson (@TurnerSportsEJ).
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
May 5, 2020 | 3:28 pm EDT Update
Keith Pompey: #Sixers GM Elton Brand is optimistic that Ben Simmons (back) will return if or when the season resumes. But Brand was asked if the PG would be ready if the playoffs were today: “It’s tough because of him not playing 3-on-3, 5-on-5 just to speculate there. But when I FaceTime him during his workouts, during his treatment and I see him, I’d be highly encouraged that his ramp up would be different. We took our time. We’ve been methodical and thoughtful about his recovery and rehab just to make sure, because we weren’t in a rush. It’s hard to speculate, but he’s been working hard, and I know he’d be closer or ready.”
Keith Pompey: #Sixers GM Elton Brand: “Ben and others have been given permission to use our facility. It is essential that they can get the proper equipment to work out and rehab. So that’s where he’s been. He’s been doing that ever since the first week. We were able to get him access there.”
Jeff Zillgitt: Sixers’ Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid we’re allowed to use teams practice facility for some rehab, I’m told.
Keith Pompey: #Sixers Brand on Joel Embiid: “Embiid has been working out [in the practice facility]. You know he’s conditioning. He’s focused. He’s asking about when his trainer can come in, when he can get on the court. I wouldn’t bet against him. He’s going to be ready and ramped up.”
Who is your favorite NBA All-Star? (all-time?) Admiral Schofield: I have to mention three names, these are my favorite – Tracy McGrady, LeBron James and Michael Jordan. I thought Tracy McGrady on and off the glass was something that was very special for that era, so it was pretty cool. Just the way he plays, it reminds me a lot of Kevin Durant, he’s one of the guys that I admire, him being a tall and being a shooter, he was a well-rounded scorer, and the spectacular and energy plays he would make. He was definitely a role model in my community.
Have you watched The Last Dance? What does Michael Jordan mean to you in your basketball journey? Admiral Schofield: Yes, I’ve watched every episode, this definitely brings back some memories for me as a kid because Michael Jordan was my era growing up. It’s really cool to see what he went through for his career. Being from outside of Chicago, I never knew all of this went down with the Bulls, so it’s very interesting to know this, but also see a different side of Jordan and get a deeper look into who the person was, and also the name and the athlete that we know as Michael Jordan.
The Big 3 will delay a quarantined, reality show 3-on-3 pre-season basketball tournament from this month to either August or September because of ongoing concerns about the novel coronavirus, a person familiar with the developments told USA TODAY Sports. The Big 3, which originally planned to begin its fourth season on June 20 in Memphis, is aiming to start the season in either the fall or the winter, the person added. “It’s a fluid situation,” a person familiar with the situation told USA TODAY Sports. “It’s hard to provide a fixed date, but it’s happening.”
Big3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz previously told USA TODAY Sports that he and Ice Cube, the other Big3 co-founder and hip hop mogul, remained flexible on when to launch operations both because of their extensive planning and to account for public safety. “Ice Cube and I are in the business of entertaining people,” Kwatinetz said in late March. “In times like this, they need entertainment. We have to make sure it’s safe and that the basketball is credible and really competitive. We feel like we’re able to do that.”
Vanessa Bryant: Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi ❤️I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today.❤️The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover. Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#MyBirthdayWish
May 5, 2020 | 2:16 pm EDT Update
Martins said the league now is looking at a possible return later in the summer and is considering pushing back the start of the 2020-21 season if that’s what it takes to complete the current season. He said the NBA is willing to extend the season into September if necessary. “Our league has decided that we’re going to try to get in as much of our season and playoffs as the data will allow us to,” Martins told the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force’s Guidelines for Business Reopening Working Group Tuesday morning. “We’ll play as late as Labor Day if we have to and even delay, as was reported this past week, we’ve been having initial discussions about even delaying the start of next season based on trying to get as much as this season in as possible.”
“People are very optimistic that we’ll start the season again,” Nuggets center Mason Plumlee told The Denver Post by phone on Tuesday when asked about conversations with fellow players. “There have been a lot of proposals thrown around. … From the union meetings, I’ve learned that there are developing plans and strategies to bring the season back.” Asked specifically about a “bubble” city or quarantine scenario, Plumlee said it was plausible. Proposals have included playing out the season in either Las Vegas or, potentially, Walt Disney World in Orlando, with no fans.
“I do (think it’s possible) if they have enough rapid testing kits,” Plumlee said. “People know that we’re playing for the TV at this point. It’s unrealistic to expect any kind of attendance. I know that they’ve talked about cutting down the travel party. I’ve heard proposals of one city, two cities, three cities with 10 teams, an expedited finish to the season or a differentiated version of the playoffs. “I feel like Michele Roberts (executive director of the NBPA) and (Commissioner) Adam Silver are having ongoing discussions and they’re going to do everything they can to get the season back, but not at the expense of anybody’s health or put anybody in a risky situation.”
Sirius XM NBA: Nets Governor Joe Tsai suggests some teams out of playoff contention are not interested in restarting the regular season. If your team has already been eliminated, would you rather they…
Kendrick Perkins: We can debate about who’s the GOAT on the court but when it comes down to who’s the GOAT off the court it’s not even a DEBATE!!! LeBron James is the Greatest Athlete off court EVER.
A one-on-one conversation between ESPN NBA analyst Doris Burke and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is worth the price of admission. Except this time, the cost is free, with the Jr. NBA’s Leadership Conference on May 15 going virtual during the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For the previous three years, the Jr. NBA Leadership Conference was held in Chicago at the same time as the NBA’s draft combine. It allowed key participants, such as the NBA, USA Basketball, NCAA, state high school sports federations and other organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club and YMCA, to gather and address important issues and opportunities in youth basketball. But it was impossible to hold the event in-person this year.
Burke, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, will talk with Curry, whose charitable foundation is helping people affected by the pandemic. The event will conclude with a basketball clinic featuring drills and exercises boys and girls can do at home in limited spaces. “The effort around NBA Together really served as the underpinning, and it made it clear to us how important it is to deepen connections during these times,” NBA senior vice president and head of youth development David Krichavsky said.
ESPN will air live NBA 2K League matches on ESPN2 on three Tuesdays in May, the sports network announced today. It’s the first time that the NBA 2K League, which is operated by the NBA, will have matches aired live on TV in the US, according to ESPN. Some league matches will also be shown on the ESPN app and ESPN.com, depending on the day of the week and when in the season you’re watching. On Tuesdays at 7PM ET, starting today through May 19th, you can watch NBA 2K League matches on ESPN2. On Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 7PM ET, you can watch NBA 2K League games on the ESPN app and ESPN.com. ESPN has not yet announced the broadcast schedule for games that take place beginning May 26th.
The Utah Jazz star — whose COVID-19 diagnosis in March was ultimately the impetus for the NBA suspending its season — was playing Call of Duty when someone went off in the comments. The remark has since been removed from Gobert’s chat history … but the person behind the comment claims it said, “Thanks for starting covid in the nba dumbass.” Gobert — who answers comments periodically during his gaming — stopped his avatar for a few seconds to fire back at user “gbgator” … saying, “Hey, gabo, gato, gator — go to school, p***y!”
The way in which social media has publicised campaigns such as Black Lives Matter has meant sportsmen can no longer plead ignorance as Jordan and Scottie Pippen once did. When Hodges tried to get his team-mates to read more about black history, Pippen supposedly said: “What do I need education for? I make six figures.” Hodges harbors no animosity towards Pippen or even Jordan. “Michael didn’t speak out largely because he didn’t know what to say – not because he was a bad person.”
It should also be pointed out that Jordan chose to snub President Bush’s invitation when the Bulls visited him in 1991. “I’m not going to the White House,” Hodges remembers Jordan saying. “F— Bush. I didn’t vote for him.” How does he regard Jordan, 25 years on? “He’s a savvy businessman. I applaud him for that, I don’t hate on that. But he’s gained knowledge through life experience and he has been getting into decent projects. I’m sure he is more conscious now.”
In an interview with Scott Van Pelt, Charles Barkley recalled the nightly poker games he played with Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Magic Johnson. According to Barkley, Jordan would regularly make huge bets in the game to try and take down the pot, simply because he had more money to burn than Barkley or Pippen did and he knew it. “Every night – not one night, not two nights, not 10 nights. Me, Magic, Scottie and played cards every single night. But Michael tried to buy the pot every single night. It was really awesome. Like, first of all… me and Scottie don’t have as much money as Michael and Magic, but we knew that no matter what the cards were, at the end of the night, or three or four times a night, Michael was always gonna try to buy the pot, and just like he always says, ‘what’s your breaking point of going all in.’
UNINTERRUPTED: “MJ stepped up and said … I’ll take Melo, y’all got LeBron.” Hear the story of how MJ chose @carmeloanthony to be the first @Jumpman23 signature athlete on a new #WRTS After Party.
“I’ve actually had conversations with a couple of (those young players) in the last month or so, talking about that year,” Kupchak said. “Sober conversations, because they played with him but they didn’t win with him. … So they got a taste of his celebrity, but they really didn’t get the chance to compete with him.” That, in part, is why Kupchak thinks Bryant’s last game was so meaningful. “The year may not have been playing with the Kobe that we all knew about,” Kupchak said, “but that last game showed those kids who he really was. So I’m glad that that happened and those kids had that experience.”
“He was a little bit softer,” said Kelly, who played with Bryant for his final three seasons and, in a piece of Lakers minutiae, was the last player to ever replace Bryant on the court. He subbed in with four seconds left in a move that allowed Bryant to bask in a standing ovation after notching his 60th point. “Not that he was ever going to accept losing by any stretch,” Kelly continued, “but he was more willing to help the young guys, to take a backseat at the end of games. From that standpoint, I think you’d see a real teacher of the game and certainly, ‘This is a year that’s a lot about me,’ but also about a lot of young guys.”
May 5, 2020 | 12:24 pm EDT Update
Derek Bodner: Brand says they haven’t made a determination yet on whether they’re going to directly replace Marc Eversley, who was hired by Chicago to be their GM. Says they are always looking for ways to make their organization better, but that they’re happy with who they have.
The injury took place in the run-up to Jordan’s second return from retirement, as his two-year stint with the Washington Wizards began that October. “(Jordan) would say, ‘Hey, make sure you come back (to play pick-up at the private gym in Chicago).’ And I’m like, ‘Oh wow, Michael Jordan said ‘Come back’ to play because of how hard I played against him. And then you know, (on that day) when he locks you in the post, I tried to deny because the key to Jordan is you can’t let him touch the ball, right? So then as I was denying with the left hand, my right elbow went under his hand that was under his left hand that was grabbing me, so I get his hand out the way, then I hit him with my elbow in his ribs and then the ref called an offensive foul. Jordan had refs at every single run, and the ref called an offensive foul, and I’m like, ‘Yeah!’ And then Jordan went like this (holds his side) and I was like ‘Oh…’
“I remember (thinking) like, ‘I think I hurt Michael Jordan,’ so I went home and I didn’t leave my house for like two days. I didn’t go back to the gym, and everybody’s like, ‘Where you at?’ I was just home. I was drinking some Hennessy, and the Bulls didn’t hear from me, and then … my agent called me at the time, it was Mark Bartelstein. And he called me and said, ‘Hey, you all right?’ I said, ‘No, I think I hurt Michael Jordan.’ “Then it came out: Michael Jordan’s ribs (are) broke. And Metta World Peace had a fight with Michael Jordan. And I’m like, ‘I did not have a fight with Michael Jordan.’ They said, ‘He punched Michael Jordan.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh man…’ so I didn’t want to leave (my apartment). And then Jordan calls me, and Jordan was like, ‘Hey man, it’s ok. Things happen, and don’t worry about it.’
Burrell found that out at his first practice in 1997 after joining the Bulls for Jordan’s last season with Chicago. “He comes at me the first day and says, ‘Hey, Scott Burrell,’ and the fact that a teammate called me out by my entire name showed that he didn’t know a damn thing about me and that I was in trouble,” said Burrell, who’s now the head coach at Southern Connecticut State University. “He said, ‘You thought you were good coming here because now you don’t have to face me four or five times a year, but now you have to face me every day.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, boy.’ That made me nervous.”
Burrell recalls a few opponents being bold. One was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers who once talked trash to Jordan during a 1997 preseason game in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, just days after the Bulls star had surgery on his toe. “[Jordan] was struggling a bit, wasn’t playing great and the guy was letting him have it,” Burrell said. “Then MJ goes over to him and says, ‘You’re wearing my shoes, why are you even talking?’ “The other time we’re in Denver and the guy’s telling MJ that he’s old, and not the same person,” Burrell added. “Mike lit him up.”
Among other things, Chalmers also paid his respects to Michael Jordan when asked to pick between him and LeBron James. “He’s the GOAT, not even a question.”
He then dug deep to share a touching story of how Kobe Bryant helped him recover from a season-ending Achilles tendon injury. “That was a tough day for me. I had conversations with the management about re-signing, it hurt my soul and pride. It gave me a different view of life and basketball. A lot of things went through my mind. Kobe was the first person to reach out to me. He gave me a call, helped me through my process. Dwayne Wade also was there for me and made sure I was okay. We texted a couple of times after the injury [with Kobe]”.
The Bryant loss, quite clearly, hit World Peace hard. “We grew a little friendship,” World Peace said of Bryant. “And for him to pass all of a sudden was just like really shocking. It’s still unbelievable. Yesterday (you see) him on “Last Dance,” and it’s like ‘How is this guy not here? How is Kobe not here? He can withstand bullets, he can withstand a car crash, nothing can take Kobe.’ I’ve seen him, his mentality. I was there. It’s just overwhelming.”
May 5, 2020 | 11:34 am EDT Update
John Hollinger: Let’s start off by saying I expect Hayward to opt in, as I wrote recently, because I see an unfavorable market for his services this summer. With one exception, the teams with enough cap room to make him consider turning down $34 million from Boston are also in the midst of rebuilding … meaning going all-in on a 30-year-old who had a serious injury two years ago probably won’t be near the top of their list.
The team to worry about, at least a little, is Miami. Hayward nearly signed there in 2016 before picking the Celtics, and the Heat are absolutely in win-now mode. Miami can’t offer the same money in the short term — I project them to have $27 million in room, and that number shrinks if the current, pre-COVID-19 projected cap number ends up adjusted downward due to the ramifications from the shutdown.
Jorge Sierra: Orlando Magic legend Fran Vazquez announces retirement at age 37. Vazquez will always be remembered for passing on the NBA, but he had quite a career in Spain. Won one Euroleague title, three Spanish League trophies, Spanish Cup MVP, all-time leader in blocks in EL history. Not much with the super successful Spanish National Team, though.
Adam Zagoria: Jonathan Kuminga is working hard academically to graduate high school this year, sources said. From there he would be eligible for the 2021 NBA Draft. Upon graduation he could make decisions about next year as far as college, G League, prep, etc.
Jalen Rose compared today’s NBA with the league from more than 20 years ago after Mark Jackson’s comments that players like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant had a different mindset. The former NBA player made a comparison between LeBron James and Karl Malone, who are both of the same height and weight but are playing entirely different positions. “Two players embodied that for me that I played against to show the difference in the eras. They’re both similar if you look at their height and their weight. The two players are Karl Malone and LeBron James. They’re listed the same. Karl Malone had skills for a big man. LeBron James has skills for a guard.
First Things First: “If LeBron James played back in the 90s he would adjust to the physicality. If Michael Jordan were in today’s era he would practice the 3-pointer more. When MJ entered the NBA he wasn’t a good mid-range shooter & became arguably the best mid-range shooter ever.” — @Chris_Broussard
Meanwhile, O.J. Simpson, who was a spokesman for Spot-Bilt, a casual shoe brand, vouched for Jordan and insisted the brand match Nike’s offer to lure him into signing with the company. “The Last Dance” executive director Jason Hehir told the story to “Jalen & Jacoby,” explaining how Michael Jordan nearly signed with an otherwise long-forgotten company: “Spot-Bilt, you remember them?” asked Hehir in a recent interview. “They matched [Nike’s] offer. Michael Jordan came this close to being with Spot-Bilt because the spokesman at the time was another athlete who had broken, transcended some racial bounds, it’s a guy by the name of O.J. Simpson. “He said to the guys at Spot-Bilt: ‘The kid out of Carolina is the next me. Go get him.’ So they matched Nike’s offer, but they couldn’t match the marketing. They couldn’t promise [agent] David Falk that they could market Michael the way that Nike would. And that ultimately is what put that deal over the top, financially, for them.”
You have so many behind-the-scenes stories from covering Michael Jordan and those teams. Is there anything that you wish they would’ve included or that you hope they delve into during the remaining episodes? Sam Smith: I think they’ve done a pretty good job of raising the main issues. There were parts here and there where I thought some context might have been left out, like with the Pistons’ walk-out. I was there and I would have loved to have seen [this]: We were sitting in a group around Jordan and he just eviscerated the Pistons when the Bulls were up 3-0. He called them unworthy champions, terrible people, an embarrassment to the NBA… And it went on for, like, a half hour. It was just stunning. And I know that’s what prompted that walk-out because the Pistons’ players didn’t know about it until the next day, basically.
Sam Smith: Jordan, now heading toward a seventh year without a title, is really pushing his teammates. He actually wanted different teammates; he wanted more veterans. He would have been fine with [Scottie] Pippen and [Horace] Grant getting traded for Buck Williams and Walter Davis – two ACC guys he liked since they were veterans who were more accomplished. That’s who we wanted to play with. He wanted guys to match [James] Worthy and Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] with the Lakers and [Robert] Parish and [Kevin] McHale with the Celtics. He didn’t want to play with babies and so that was a source of frustration. As we’ve seen witnessed in this documentary and which we knew, he has this incredible manic competitiveness to the level that he wants to embarrass his opponent.
Sam Smith: Anyway, the book comes out and there were dual controversies. One, that I destroyed the team. Two, how I’ve depicted Jordan. “This is not how he is! This is not Jordan!” I remember many of his defenders from North Carolina, like Roy Williams, went on TV and bashed me, saying, “Well, this is all made up. We know Michael is not like this…” There was a lot of that kind of stuff. It obviously became an unusual and difficult situation. But, at the same time, I had experienced that before. I had been an investigative reporter in Indiana when I first started working in journalism and then, in DC, covering Congress was my main job but I also did investigative work. So, I had worked on those kind of things before, which were serious.
Sam Smith: I know he enjoyed the lifestyle and the ability to gamble at high stakes, which was much easier to do when he had a lot of money. Two, he was able to separate himself with security as the years went on. He basically hung around with his security people as you saw when he was gambling with them. He didn’t really mingle with teammates at all. I remember some of the Bulls players during the second three-peat telling me that they’d never talked to him other than on the basketball court when he was yelling at them. They’d never seen him off the court
Sam Smith: Also, to suggest that one player, who was certainly not privy to a lot of things going on, can be the source of information for a 300-page book about years of a team, some of which he wasn’t even involved in, it’s just ludicrous. But Michael singled him out on the broadcast because, you know, Horace was the one who would often stand up to Michael on behalf of the players. In practice, when Jordan sucker punched Will Purdue, Will was practically crying and didn’t fight back; Horace was the one who went to fight back. Horace wasn’t in the card games with Michael, wasn’t in his group and didn’t hang around with him, but he would stand up to him. Horace was going to be a Marine before he turned to basketball; that was always his dream
May 5, 2020 | 8:23 am EDT Update
Carmelo Anthony described the time period before the Portland Trail Blazers signed him last November as “rock bottom” during The Uninterrupted’s WRTS: After Party chat with Sue Bird, Maverick Carter and Paul Rivera on Monday night. “I hit rock bottom emotionally, and I had to build myself back up—basically by myself—to get here where I’m at today to be able to tell this story,” the 35-year-old said. “So, this season will always be one of the highlight chapters of any story [that I tell].”
Based on what Damian Lillard has said in interviews, it seems like he has no interest in leaving Portland. With that said, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith mentioned in 2018 that Lillard would entertain the idea of playing for the Los Angeles Lakers or Portland Trail Blazers. Some opposing executives echoed those thoughts at the time, saying they believed Lillard would welcome the opportunity to play in a bigger market. But this was two years ago and Lillard has said several times that he doesn’t want to go anywhere. So it seems like the chances of this happening are negligible at this point.