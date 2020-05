Jordan’s teammates, for the most part, were able to enjoy their status in the city. But, as detailed in Sunday’s episodes of The Last Dance, the attention soon would become a nuisance for Jordan as his celebrity grew. “You saw MJ doing laundry in the first few episodes and that was him back then, the country side of him, just living like a regular dude,” Sellers said. “But he just got bigger and bigger in basketball and to a point where he couldn’t go out. I remember saying to him one day, ‘Hey, M, how do you eat?’ … “He told me he would call Jewel-Osco [a grocery chain] about 15 minutes before they closed, and let them know he was coming in,” Sellers said. “They would stay open later to let him shop.”