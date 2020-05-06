The Hawks will not open their practice facility Friday, according to general manager Travis Schlenk, but are looking at next week as a potential timetable.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are reopening their practice facility for limited individual workouts starting on Friday, league sources tell cleveland.com. General manager Koby Altman and the medical staff informed players during Zoom calls on Wednesday afternoon, sources say.
Not every team in a market with softened stay-at-home orders is planning to reopen on May 8, the target date the NBA recently set. However, after lengthy discussions with Gov. Mike DeWine’s office, the NBA, health professionals, team doctors, the Cleveland Clinic, staff members and players, the Cavaliers believe they have proper coronavirus protocols in place to keep players healthy, safe and protected if they want to use the gym, weight room and training room -- the only three areas that will be available. Players will not have access to the locker room, hot/cold tub, kitchen, player’s lounge or the many other areas inside Cleveland Clinic Courts.
The Trail Blazers’ practice facility will once again be open to players Friday -- the first time they will be allowed there since the NBA directed all teams' practice areas closed to players in mid-March.
This will allow players to resume basketball activities -- shooting and ballhandling drills -- and get into their weight room and other facility amenities. It is not considered a sign that the league is any closer to resuming play.
Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck has donated $1 million toward local efforts to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, according to The Boston Globe. The report detailed the efforts being made by scientists at Mass General Hospital and Mass. Eye and Ear to try to protect people from the disease. Grousbeck is no stranger to the local medical industry, as he is the chairman of the board for Mass. Eye and Ear, where the Grousbeck Gene Therapy Center is named after him.
“My wife and I wanted to do something to fight COVID-19, and we have total faith in [director of the Grousbeck Gene Therapy Center Luk Vandenberghe] and the quality of his team,” Grousbeck told the Globe. “We will need several vaccines to succeed to cure the world, and we’re trying to cure the world here.” “This is a major priority of the institution,” Vandenberghe told the Globe. “We’re trying to move as fast as possible.”
Marc Stein: NBA teams will receive a further update Wednesday on the various specifics involved, league sources say, with any strength and conditioning activities (such as weightlifting with a spotter) prohibited if it requires players and staff members to be closer than 12 feet apart
Marc Stein: Orlando, for example, would have the right to open up Friday if the NBA maintains its current schedule ... but a team spokesman says the Magic are still gathering details on making a re-opening work as smoothly as possible for players and staff and do not yet have a set timetable
NBA teams are putting protocols in place to safely reopen practice facilities, but it’s unknown when the league’s four California teams will get the green light in the gradual process to roll back restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that California is moving into Stage 2 of the state’s four-phase plan to ease restrictions, allowing retail, manufacturing and other low-risk businesses to reopen beginning Friday. Stage 3 will involve reopening places like hair salons, gyms, theaters and churches, and allowing for sports without live audiences. Live-audience sporting events won’t be permitted until Stage 4.
NBA teams might not be able to return to their practice facilities until the third stage in the governor’s plan, but the Golden State Warriors are preparing for that possibility now. Raymond Ridder, the team’s senior vice president of communications, said the Warriors are developing plans in consultation with city leaders in San Francisco.
The Kings have said their facilities will remain closed until further notice. They are working with the NBA to “review all options for return to play in consultation with public health officials and in line with governmental directives and guidance,” but they haven’t addressed Newsom’s plan or the possibility of reopening their practice facility.
Mark Berman: From the #Rockets: The Houston Rockets hosted a blood drive at Toyota Center for Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center. Donors included Rockets employees and members of the general public who registered online. Donors were treated to a meal from Rockets owner @TilmanJFertitta...” pic.twitter.com/c2NRM1ke3p
Nearly two months into the suspension of the NBA season, there remains hope, and perhaps even confidence, that there will be basketball again this year. “People are very optimistic that we’ll start the season again,” Nuggets center Mason Plumlee told The Denver Post by phone on Tuesday when asked about conversations with fellow players. “There have been a lot of proposals thrown around. … From the union meetings, I’ve learned that there are developing plans and strategies to bring the season back.”
Asked specifically about a “bubble” city or quarantine scenario, Plumlee said it was plausible. Proposals have included playing out the season in either Las Vegas or, potentially, Walt Disney World in Orlando, with no fans. “I do (think it’s possible) if they have enough rapid testing kits,” Plumlee said. “People know that we’re playing for the TV at this point. It’s unrealistic to expect any kind of attendance. I know that they’ve talked about cutting down the travel party. I’ve heard proposals of one city, two cities, three cities with 10 teams, an expedited finish to the season or a differentiated version of the playoffs.
“I feel like Michele Roberts (executive director of the NBPA) and (Commissioner) Adam Silver are having ongoing discussions and they’re going to do everything they can to get the season back, but not at the expense of anybody’s health or put anybody in a risky situation.”
The NBA is targeting Friday as a potential date to reopen team practice facilities in cities and states where local governments have loosened stay-at-home orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Miami Heat does not plan to allow players to start working out at AmericanAirlines Arena until Monday at the earliest, a league source confirmed to the Miami Herald.
NBA practice facilities will only be allowed to reopen if permitted by orders from local government. Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Friday during an interview with South Florida radio personality Andy Slater that the Heat will be allowed to hold workouts at its downtown Miami arena if the NBA reopens practice facilities Friday.
The Heat is still finalizing details for its plan to reopen the arena to players with hopes of starting to allow use of the practice facility on Monday, as the NBA has strict guidelines teams must follow. Among the restrictions the league has put instituted ... No more than four players would be permitted at a facility at any one time. No head coach or assistant coaches could participate. Group activity remains prohibited, including practices or scrimmages.
The Big 3 will delay a quarantined, reality show 3-on-3 pre-season basketball tournament from this month to either August or September because of ongoing concerns about the novel coronavirus, a person familiar with the developments told USA TODAY Sports. The Big 3, which originally planned to begin its fourth season on June 20 in Memphis, is aiming to start the season in either the fall or the winter, the person added. “It’s a fluid situation,” a person familiar with the situation told USA TODAY Sports. “It’s hard to provide a fixed date, but it’s happening.”
Big3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz previously told USA TODAY Sports that he and Ice Cube, the other Big3 co-founder and hip hop mogul, remained flexible on when to launch operations both because of their extensive planning and to account for public safety. "Ice Cube and I are in the business of entertaining people," Kwatinetz said in late March. "In times like this, they need entertainment. We have to make sure it’s safe and that the basketball is credible and really competitive. We feel like we’re able to do that."
Martins said the league now is looking at a possible return later in the summer and is considering pushing back the start of the 2020-21 season if that’s what it takes to complete the current season. He said the NBA is willing to extend the season into September if necessary. “Our league has decided that we’re going to try to get in as much of our season and playoffs as the data will allow us to,” Martins told the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force’s Guidelines for Business Reopening Working Group Tuesday morning. “We’ll play as late as Labor Day if we have to and even delay, as was reported this past week, we’ve been having initial discussions about even delaying the start of next season based on trying to get as much as this season in as possible.”
"People are very optimistic that we'll start the season again," Nuggets center Mason Plumlee told The Denver Post by phone on Tuesday when asked about conversations with fellow players. "There have been a lot of proposals thrown around. … From the union meetings, I've learned that there are developing plans and strategies to bring the season back." Asked specifically about a "bubble" city or quarantine scenario, Plumlee said it was plausible. Proposals have included playing out the season in either Las Vegas or, potentially, Walt Disney World in Orlando, with no fans.
“I do (think it’s possible) if they have enough rapid testing kits,” Plumlee said. “People know that we’re playing for the TV at this point. It’s unrealistic to expect any kind of attendance. I know that they’ve talked about cutting down the travel party. I’ve heard proposals of one city, two cities, three cities with 10 teams, an expedited finish to the season or a differentiated version of the playoffs. “I feel like Michele Roberts (executive director of the NBPA) and (Commissioner) Adam Silver are having ongoing discussions and they’re going to do everything they can to get the season back, but not at the expense of anybody’s health or put anybody in a risky situation.”
Sirius XM NBA: Nets Governor Joe Tsai suggests some teams out of playoff contention are not interested in restarting the regular season. If your team has already been eliminated, would you rather they...
Minutes before tip-off, the Jazz announced that Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19 and the game was canceled as Utah's players were placed in isolation in their locker room. Soon enough, the entire season was put on hold, and Oladipo's source of income was suddenly in question. "I was switching back and forth between games when the alert came on," Oladipo told Insider. "I was like 'Whoa, are you serious?' And they had to stop games and they came out with the announcement that the rest of the season was canceled." "It was a different type of 'Whoa, what do we do now?' type of feeling," he added.
Tsai said NBA commissioner Adam Silver is primarily focused on safety. “I think Adam has said, ‘We are not looking at a date.’ Setting a target date doesn’t make any sense,” Tsai said. “Let’s look at the data. I think one of the most important things is, to Dr. [Anthony] Fauci’s point, you have to have enough tests. One of the most pernicious things about COVID-19 is you can be asymptomatic and be infectious, so you can infect other people while you look perfectly healthy. That’s a big problem. Without tests to identify those that are contagious, and then we try to isolate them, it’s really very difficult to restart and keep everybody safe and healthy.”
Can the league find a way back to safely playing games in the near future? The answer is far from simple, said Dr. Rand McClain, Chief Medical Officer for Los Angeles-based LCR Health. But after qualifying with the fact that he's an "eternal optimist," he broke down the reason he sees the NBA's return as anything but a pipe dream. "The linchpin in this has always been the testing," McClain said in an interview on NOLA.com's Bird Watch podcast. "And that is available, so anyone who says it isn’t feasible logistically or otherwise – it is feasible."
"I believe it’s going to happen because medically it’s feasible to reduce the amount of risk to something I think most would be willing to assume … we may find out in a week, if not months, that rules that we’re enforcing in the NBA, in these bubbles, is much stricter than the public at large," McClain said. "So, is that being reckless or are we being even more protective than everybody else?"
One of the sports stars helping to give back during the COVID-19 pandemic is Louisiana Tech legend and NBA Hall of Famer Karl Malone. The Malone family, including Karl’s son K.J. who played football at LSU, as well as dozens of helpers from the community handed out over 80,000 pounds of food to those in need in Union Parish.
While the NBA is still hoping to return to action this season, the French Pro A league has shuttered its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tony Parker, the president and majority owner of the French Pro A men’s and women’s basketball club ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne, said it was an easy decision. “We were the first French team that let our players go home,” Parker told The Undefeated. “It was bigger than sports. Health is bigger than everything. … It was an easy decision to let everyone go home because it was important that they were with their families. “I knew really quickly that we were going to be confined a long time. … When I talked to [French] government people, I knew it was going to be four or five months or a year before we got back to normal.”
Sacramento Kings guard Cory Joseph and his family are funding thousands of food donations to help feed school children in need as a result of the COVID-19 crisis across his home country of Canada. Joseph is facilitating the donations through Isthmus, one of the only programs in Canada to provide students with reliable access to food that bridges the food security gap they experience over the weekends. “With the platform I have, I feel it is my responsibility to help those in need, especially the children back home that are most vulnerable to the conditions of poverty,” said Joseph. “Growing up in the Toronto area I saw those realities, so I hold a special place in my heart for this next generation. I am very humbled to support these kids with greater food security through Isthmus during this pandemic so they can live healthy lives and go on to achieve their dreams.”
The league has forbidden players from playing basketball anywhere but at their homes since March 19. That directive was reiterated to teams in a confidential April 27 memorandum obtained by The Times, which said that players were to avoid public health clubs, fitness centers, gyms, college facilities or “the like.” Yet one Western Conference player, who requested anonymity, said he was aware of some fellow players who had ignored league and government directives, arranging secret shooting sessions in unauthorized gyms.
Then the coronavirus outbreak created a sudden need for at-home hoops because of the widespread closure of health clubs, community gyms and public parks on top of the N.B.A.’s mandate that all teams close their facilities. Numerous N.B.A. stars — including Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Oklahoma City’s Chris Paul, Portland’s C.J. McCollum and, until recently, Boston’s Jayson Tatum — have said that they have gone weeks without shooting during what would normally be playoff time. “Whoever thought times would get like this where you can’t even have access to a basket or a gym?” Butler said. “Nobody thought it would come to this. But it has.”
Vucevic said he went about three weeks without being able to shoot until a neighbor installed an outdoor hoop and let him use it. “It was so much fun because I haven’t done it in a while,” Vucevic said. “You obviously miss it, but until you actually do it again, you don’t realize how much. It’s kind of like when I was little and I would just go in front of my house and just play — for hours. It reminds me of that.”
League rules also prohibit teams from purchasing home baskets for their players, which moved Butler to alleviate that issue for the Heat. Home kits, though, come with their own complications: Gabe Vincent and Kyle Alexander, Miami’s two players on two-way contracts, both live in a hotel and had nowhere to unbox Butler’s present. Then there’s an assembly issue. Leonard, who described himself as adept with tools, said it took six hours without the proper wrenches and with the limited equipment at his disposal. “Ever try putting together an Ikea dresser?” Leonard said. “This hoop was like putting together three of them.”
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari is far from optimistic that the season in the NBA will reboot amid the coronavirus crisis. “I have a negative feeling [on the season resumption],” Gallinari said while being interviewed by Italian Rai Sport. “Just thinking about the logistics that would be needed to create such a “bubble” in a place like Disneyworld.”
The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando was reported by Shams Charania to be among the options considered by the NBA to hold the rest of the regular season plus the playoffs. The city of Las Vegas has also been included in some scenarios. “The only solution is to find ourselves in such a city and play without fans,” Gallinari mentioned.” At the same time, I’d like to do it with safety, with health. So, thinking about the logistics, the rules according to which this could happen… it’s really difficult to find a solution.”
Shams Charania: Beginning Monday, NBA teams are advising fans of their ticket refund and credit policies due to the suspended regular season, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
In an interview for Le Parissien, Fournier repeated his belief that finds it difficult to see how the season will restart due to the many and different complexities involved in the matter. “I have periods where I believe in it and others where I believe less,” Fournier said. “At the moment, I’m in a mode where I don’t believe too much. It seems complicated to set it up. How many games could we play? Are we going straight into the playoffs? We mustn’t forget that some states are still in lockdown and the teams located there won’t be able to begin practices again as we could in a week. There would be a real lack of equity. I think it’d be better to put a stop to the season.
Stacey King: :I lost my older brother Lamoyne King yesterday morning to this deadly coronavirus so please take the necessary precautions to protect you & your loved ones. Stay inside, continue to practice social distancing & wear a mask. This disease is REAL people. #staysafe
NBA star and Bedford-native Myles Turner has made a $50,000 donation to Texas Health Resources. The donation comes after the Indiana Pacer’s father was successfully treated for COVID-19 at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford.
Perhaps a key factor in such decisions, beyond titles or responsibilities, is the health and age of those staffers, NBA general managers told ESPN. One NBA general manager, speaking on the condition of anonymity, pointed to the age of the team's head coach and others on the staff and said he would feel uneasy about those coaches being present for games, given the factors that place some people at a higher risk for serious issues because of the virus.
“I’ve been dying to answer this question” Carter said before answering Napear’s query about competing in empty gyms. Carter opined that basketball players are frequently required to adapt to circumstance, such as defensive schemes and rule changes, and can approach fan-less games similarly. He said, “When you toss that ball up and competition starts, and you’re in battle, how often do you worry about the fans? Yes, you hear them cheering, and booing you, I get that. But you’re in competition, you’re in battle. You should be focused on the guy in front of you, or the task at hand … With that being said, yes I could.”
Access to essential resources, none more essential than food, has become a magnified issue for underserved communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Harrison Barnes and his wife, Brittany, have donated $40,000 to help fund weekly groceries for vulnerable families and seniors in the Sacramento community.
As the NBA seeks solutions to return to action during the coronavirus pandemic, teams are weighing scenarios for potential games with only essential personnel present. Perhaps a key factor in such decisions, beyond titles or responsibilities, is the health and age of those staffers themselves, NBA general managers told ESPN.
One NBA general manager, speaking on the condition of anonymity, pointed to the age of the team's head coach and others on the coaching staff and said that, given the known factors that place some at a higher risk for serious issues because of the virus, they would feel uneasy about said coaches being present for games. "I don't want to put them in harm's way," the general manager said.
Another general manager echoed the same point regarding team staffers who might be at a high risk because of underlying health conditions or their age. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that adults over 65 are at a higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19.
"Based on all the information that we have today, probably people over 60 with preexisting conditions can't go, for sure, no matter what their titles are," the second general manager said. "Whether it's a father of the star player or whether it's the general manager of the team, they can't go there." The first general manager said these issues apply to staff beyond coaches. "I worry about those guys," the general manager said. "That's an exposure that I don't think we can afford."
The Ringer: Everyone @Kevin O'Connor has talked to, from players to agents to executives to coaches, want to finish the season. He and @Bill Simmons discuss the possibility of the NBA’s return. #BSPodcast pic.twitter.com/4dDGRHWtio
Sports leagues are desperate for a safe way to start playing games again. Las Vegas has tens of thousands of empty hotel rooms and a tourism-based economy that has been wracked by the coronavirus pandemic. Could they help solve each other’s problems? MGM Resorts International, the company that has ownership stakes in more than a dozen hotel-casinos in Las Vegas, has pitched several sports leagues, including the N.B.A., W.N.B.A., N.H.L. and M.L.S., on an audacious proposal to house their athletes and necessary support staff to hold their seasons on a quarantined block on the Las Vegas Strip, according to multiple people familiar with the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.
According to a proposal deck sent to the N.B.A. and the W.N.B.A., which The New York Times reviewed, MGM envisions a fully quarantined campus, essentially one full block of the Las Vegas Strip, where players would live and play out whatever schedule the leagues want. The athletes would be joined by their families, league and broadcast media employees, as well as the staff and vendors needed to serve them, with access to lounges, spas, restaurants and all the other perks the resorts offer (yes, even gambling). Sports leagues have explored any number of options for restarting their seasons, and various news media reports have floated cities like Las Vegas, Orlando, Fla., and Atlantic City, N.J., and even the states of Hawaii and Arizona as possible locations for games in a semi- or fully-quarantined environment. But most league executives have been publicly noncommittal about their plans.
But for the sports world, Gobert’s positive test was a dose of reality for many inside the game. Wizards point guard John Wall sat down with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on Showtime’s All the Smoke podcast Thursday and talked about what it was like when he first heard the league was shutting down. “When you get that [news] and start realizing how serious the virus was, you kinda thought, ‘Everybody has to get tested,’” Wall said. “Even me, I wasn’t playing I was on the bench but you interact with players, dapping them up throughout the game same with after the game…me having a young son, I’m like, ‘Well, you definitely have to get tested and make sure you don’t have it and make sure you’re not passing it along.’”
Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart are taking their rivalry from the court to the battlefield, facing off in Activision Blizzard’s “Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Warzone” for the final match of a gaming tournament raising money for pandemic relief.
Steve Pagliuca, who is generally part of as many causes and projects as he is involved with basketball players, signed on for a group initiative five weeks ago that has been a little breathtaking. The Celtics co-owner, through his larger job as the co-chairman of Bain Capital, had joined with a group of 12 renowned scientists and several giants in the business community to not only streamline a plan for combating COVID-19 and re-opening the economy, but to get it into the right hands at the White House.
The group, called Scientists to Stop COVID, first came to light in a Wall Street Journal story on April 27, and includes a broad range of biologists, immunologists and a Nobel laureate. They have compared themselves to The Manhattan Project – the scientists who developed and produced the atomic bomb in 1945.
This wealth of information in hand, Pagliuca then urged NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to consult with the group while determining a way to bring back the league. Silver’s cautious approach considered – with the exception of some impending practice facility openings – Pagliuca has no interest in discussing anything in terms of an NBA timetable. “I can’t comment on that. Adam Silver is studying this, and they have an incredible staff, and they’ll base it on the data and safety of fans,” he said.
Continuing to do what he can to help out those in need in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon has accepted the All In challenge to provide food for the less fortunate. Gordon, who has already made financial donations to help out school-aged children in Orlando and his hometown of San Jose, Calif., announced on Thursday that he has joined other sports, music and acting celebrities who are attempting to raise funds for food by offering exclusive packages that fans can bid on.
Gordon, a two-time Dunk Contest runner-up and a six-year NBA pro, is offering an all-expenses paid trip to Orlando for two fans with domestic flights and hotel charges covered. While in Orlando, fans will receive courtside tickets to a Magic game and tickets to Disney World. Gordon, 24, is also offering one of his game-worn Magic jerseys and an autographed basketball from the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk contest, one in which he lost in controversial fashion to Miami forward Derrick Jones Jr. Winners must be at least 18 years of age.
Brad Turner: NBA just announced it has postponed 2020 NBA draft lottery and NBA combined due to coronavirus. Both were scheduled to be held in Chicago later this month.
Marc Berman: The NBA announces no combine, which we knew, and postponement of Draft Lottery. Both in Chicago. Draft still on June 25th for now. NBA "continues to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic and consult with infectious disease specialists, public health experts and government"
Adrian Wojnarowski: Among the discussion topics today on the call: The merits of moving back the start of the 2020-2021 until December, sources said. Part of that ongoing converation surrounds the opportunity a delay could give NBA teams to get more fans in arenas for more games next season.
Shams Charania: The NBA has indefinitely postponed its NBA Draft Lottery and Draft Combine in May in Chicago due to coronavirus pandemic, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Mark Berman: #Rockets CEO @tadbbrown: “We’re aligned to try work w/ the league..to work w/ other teams to figure out a solution to make sure we get this season up&running again..We feel confident as long as we’re able to create the safest environment possible..We’re all hopeful to get moving” pic.twitter.com/rPyTIdFq8P
When it comes to restarting play, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said he'll follow the guidance of the Center for Disease Control and independent health advisers. And the one thing these health experts agree on is that testing is the key to everything. There needs to be a fast, simple and reliable test. There also must be enough available public testing to avoid backlash toward the NBA for acquiring and using kits. The league expects it will need approximately 15,000 tests, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Teams were sent a memo Thursday night advising not to arrange coronavirus tests for asymptomatic players and staff.
Some of the work to determine essential personnel started weeks ago, as organizations braced for the likelihood of holding games without fans. In a memo to teams on March 7, the NBA said to "minimize the number of staff traveling with the team to essential individuals only." This scenario would go even further. Consultation with head coaches and executives led to the reduction to 28 people per team: 15 active roster spots (excluding two-way players), the head coach, three assistant coaches, three trainers/physical therapists, a strength coach, an equipment manager, a team logistics coordinator, a front-office representative, a public-relations official and a security official. The typical team travel size ranges from 40 to 50 people, growing to 75 or more in the postseason.
To be clear: This would require unprecedented work in a tight and uncertain time frame to construct the NBA's path back to live games. But this is an unprecedented situation. And if the NBA wants to come back this season, this might be its best bet. For now, the NBA does not have a return-to-play plan and remains vague by design, sources said. There are too many questions that remain without answers.
“The thing I keep hearing is the whole competitive advantage idea,” said one player on a team that could resume individual workouts next week. “If we open up half the teams’ facilities when it’s safe, what’s a team like Brooklyn going to do? That’s a question because I certainly have no idea what that looks like.” According to the league’s tracking of state-by-state government orders related to the virus, the Suns, Nuggets, Magic, Hawks, Pacers, Timberwolves, Hornets, Cavaliers, Thunder, 76ers, Grizzlies, Rockets, Mavericks, Spurs, and Jazz all live in states where stay-at-home orders will expire on or before May 8.
That leaves the four California teams (Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Warriors), the Wizards, Bulls, Pelicans, Celtics, Pistons, Knicks and Nets of New York, Raptors, Blazers, Bucks, and Heat as the teams located in cities or states where lockdowns will still be in effect. On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said most of the state could start to re-open on May 4, excluding Miami-Dade County, where the virus is still spreading.
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and the team’s legal counsel lobbied Los Angeles health officials for help in getting the practice facility open in El Segundo, Calif., a source confirmed to The Athletic (first reported by ESPN). And the Lakers are hardly alone when it comes to lobbying efforts. Sources say all four of the league’s California teams (Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, Kings) are hoping to convince Governor Gavin Newsom to include them in “Stage 2” of his reopening plan, perhaps with the help of the mayors in their respective cities. As Newsom detailed via Twitter on Tuesday, that stage would include “gradually reopening some lower-risk workplaces with adaptations.”
As of now, no player is allowed into his team’s facility or some other gym to work out. Development staffers are not supposed to be working with the players. If a player has a private gym at home, great. Many have said they do not. Others, according to multiple sources, are practicing secretly on their own at gyms that are supposed to be closed. “It’s just safer to have them in our gym, instead of random gyms all over the place,” said one assistant coach from a contending team.
Amid the pandemic, sources say, fan-less games could rely on robotic cameras with closer, innovative angles of the action. Television play-by-play and game analysts could call the games from remote locations. Discussions have included teams keeping essential personnel in the range of 30 to 35 -- including players -- on site.
Silver has publicly and privately insisted he couldn't abide his league gobbling up tests to resume a basketball season if the general public and medical professionals are without mass access to tests. Once the NBA shared its guidelines with teams on protocols for bringing players into the facility for workouts, it prohibited the use of tests on players unless they were showing Covid-19 symptoms, sources said.
Tim Bontemps: Story filed to @espn: The NBA sent a memo Thursday night advising teams not to arrange COVID-19 tests for asymptomatic players and staff, league sources told ESPN.
Sam Presti, Thunder Executive Vice President & General Manager, spoke with media members via video conference call on a range of subjects including the NBA’s suspended season, the team’s performance in 2019-20, and business for the organization to complete if and when this season (or next) resumes. He answered several questions but (unsurprisingly) could not provide much in the way of concrete plans or expectations from his vantage.
On the Thunder’s plans for resuming activities as permitted by state and local governments: “The league has said May 8th is the target date. But as we’ve seen, things are changing day by day. I don’t think we’re committed to that date. The league has given teams flexibility for what’s best for them. We’re gonna be thorough in how we look at it... The players have been great. They have zoom calls. I’ve been inspired by how our organization has inspired each other and leaned on each other… We don’t know when we’re coming back or if we’re coming back.“
On the Thunder working together with the rest of the NBA toward an eventual, if “imperfect”, return to play: “As one of 30 (NBA teams), even though we’re competing against other organizations, this is not the time for that. When we return, even if it’s next season, we are experiencing it together. There are bigger things at play here. My hope here is that we figure out how to get through this virus and keep people safe. Then we can think about basketball... Basketball is so small relative to everything we’re facing right now... (You can’t) pretend you have the facts that you don’t have… We’re so far into hypotheticals and theories at this point, I’m not sure the work is productive.”
According to Argentina coach Jorge Hernandez, Campazzo had already had opportunities to join an NBA team, but only as an inferior option from the bench. Something that isn’t exactly fulfilling for such an action-hankering baller. “Campazzo is a player who needs action and needs to play. Maybe next season, some NBA team will move to sign him, but until now the option he had to go to the NBA was that of a “filler” and third point guard,” Hernandez said to Radio Marca.
One could say that Campazzo has been building a compelling argument to be considered as something more than a tertiary selection by NBA teams. Hernandez certainly believes that this is the case and that his player will make the jump to the NBA. “Now the option to go to the NBA is going to be presented and Facundo is going to take advantage of it because he has broken all the barriers that have been put in front of him and will also break them in the NBA,” Hernandez said.
The individual workouts are voluntary and there are strict guidelines that go beyond those the NBA disclosed in a comprehensive memo sent to teams more than a week ago. “This isn’t a hangout session for the guys,” a source said. “We’ve read the riot act so to speak to these guys. I think they are appreciative of us trying to find the right way to get the building open because they need the outlet and want to work out and this is the safest place for them to do it.”
Everyone attempting to enter the facility will have their temperature taken outside while also answering a verbal questionnaire about how they’re feeling, where they’ve been, who they’ve been in contact with and a number of other questions intended to give the medical staff comfort. The Cavs will also limit the access points to enter and exit and plan to turn away anyone who doesn’t pass their screening tests.
Udonis Haslem: Shoutout my brother @Dwyane Wade and our family at @800degrees Aventura for providing these meals to frontline workers. Stopped at @BaptistHealthSF Doctors Hospital, @MiamiPD Central and North Stations today. Not enough chicken wings or pizza to thank yall for what you do lol. #og pic.twitter.com/OUawfwXFW3
The parallels between LeBron James’ final year in Cleveland and Michael Jordan’s final season in Chicago, as portrayed by the ESPN documentary series, are eerily similar. The media scrutiny, the unrelenting spotlight, the off-court drama, the internal tension, the pressure to win, the superstar’s trade request. … And, ultimately, the unraveling of a championship team. It was all part of the Bulls’ story 22 years ago. It’s all part of the Cavs’ story, too.
The scales aren’t exactly even. Six titles for Chicago vs. one for Cleveland obviously tilts heavily in Chicago’s favor. The Cavs weren’t ever a dynasty. But the suffocating pressure to win while playing alongside a transcendent superstar results in the same mental, physical and emotional exhaustion nonetheless. I called Love this week to discuss the similarities between what he’s watching from Jordan’s Bulls and what he lived through with LeBron’s Cavs. He sees the parallels, too. So I asked him something I’d never asked him before: Did he know it was over? In real time, going through their final season together, did it feel like the end?
“Yes. It did. It really did,” he said. “I always had that sense, and then it really felt like it was over come the trade deadline. Once we kind of had an unprecedented number of guys traded at the deadline, that was going to be it. “Bron is incredibly smart and heady and kind of feels like he always has things under control and the foresight to look at things. He wanted to know and have some semblance of direction. At that point, we were trying to build for the future.”
“To even have just one more run at it, to see what we were capable of. Just one more run. I would’ve really loved to see that,” Love said. “I think we would’ve been primed for another really big run. Even if it was, for both of them, their last year in Cleveland. It would’ve been nice to see what we were capable of.”
The origin of former super agent Arn Tellem’s reputation as a formidable contract negotiator for hundreds of baseball and basketball players began in the aisles of a Philadelphia department store in the early 1970s. That’s when he spent his summers selling air conditioners at Stern’s, and the teenaged Tellem practiced the art of negotiation. And during those sweltering Philly summers, he out-sold his older colleagues, he said, at the store that had been in his stepfather’s family for more than a century.
How did he do it? Not by making a sales pitch in the traditional manner but presenting it as a way to help solve a family’s problem – how to cool off a scorching apartment or house, and which General Electric, Westinghouse, Frigidaire, Maytag or Philco unit they could afford. “To me, being able to sell may be, as my father said, the most important quality in business and it has served me well since,” Tellem said. “I was able to understand the person and what they’re looking for. I was able, through that connection, to find a way to make a deal that served both sides. That’s what gave me credibility. I built credibility and trust in a short moment. That was critical to making a sale.”
He worked to establish a rapport and that helped him sell window units in the 1970s and later would help him amass billions of dollars for baseball and basketball clients (and accumulate a few bucks of his own via his percentage fee from contracts and endorsement deals). “That skill and the ability to connect to any background has probably been the most useful skill I have been able to call upon throughout my career,” Tellem said.
Former Warriors coach Mark Jackson wants to coach again
Former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson is hoping to get another chance to lead an NBA team.
“There are 30 NBA jobs. I don’t minimize myself to one. I look forward to one day coaching again, it’s a dream of mine. I had an incredible time in Golden State coaching for three years, developing incredible relationships, and having some success. And I look forward to the challenge of doing it once again somewhere.”
Patrick Ewing picked up a lot of hardware during his playing career. There was the 1984 NCAA Championship ring at Georgetown. Then there were the two Olympic gold medals (1984 in Los Angeles, and the 1992 “Dream Team” in Barcelona). He had all of that stolen.
Ewing talked about it on “The Dan Patrick Show” (hat tip ESPN). “My house got broken into in New York, and at one point they stole my medals,” Ewing said. “So I called [then chairman of USA Basketball] Jerry Colangelo and he was great to be able to get me two replacement medals… “He took care of me,” Ewing said of Colangelo. “He’s a great guy.”… “They did take my college championship ring, but someone tried to sell it on eBay and I was able to get that back,” said Ewing.
To trade the high draft pick or not to the trade the high draft pick. That is the question the Warriors’ front office will have to answer once the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery finally happens and the franchise knows exactly where it’s slated to pick. NBA TV analyst Jeff Van Gundy admittedly doesn’t watch much college basketball and isn’t well-versed on this year’s crop of draft prospects. So it’s understandable why the former head coach spoke more passionately about the concept of the Warriors trading the selection.
“If you’re Golden State — (general manager) Bob Myers does such a great job, Steve Kerr is a terrific coach and they have the right best players because they’re all in for the team — but (Steph) Curry’s not young,” he said Tuesday on KNBR 680. “So if you could get the right trade for a great player to supplement what you have and boost your chances of winning it all now — I think that’s gonna be a very viable option for them. “Who that is — I don’t know.”
So one school of thought is to go “all in” during this window of opportunity. The other perspective is to restock the cupboard with a couple young lottery picks who can take the baton and lead the franchise into its next iteration. Fortunately for the Warriors, they have multiple paths to choose from. “Ultimately, I think there are gonna be a lot of opportunities out there,” Van Gundy said. “They had to withstand this season, but I have a feeling after they get through this, they’re gonna come out with a terrific player in the draft or a package of players for that draft pick.”
Logan Murdock: Former Bull Steve Kerr jokes about the time he dubbed a young Klay Thompson’s autograph request. “I looked at him, I remember the moment really well. He walked up and he said, “Hey, Mr. Kerr, can I have your autograph?” I said, “Scram, kid. I got more important places to be.”
James has previously said dealing Irving was the beginning of the end of the Cavs’ run. Love concurred this week. “It was significant,” he said. “Take away any of the off-the-court stuff — it’s easy to say that — but on the court, they were devastating together. Playing downhill like that, when they were on, outside of the Warriors, we didn’t believe that anybody could play with us. With how we spread the floor, with how Bron was so powerful and dominant. Kyrie as well. He was a magician with the basketball and playing in the open court. Hitting 3s and shooters all around them. It’s tough to bring in so many new players and not know what that’s going to look like.”
But no prospect from the country has been as highly regarded as Avdija. When he walks downstairs into the team’s museum, he is struck by the history. “I’m serving my country for basketball,” he says. “It’s something that every kid dreams of.” Maccabi Tel Aviv is readying to host ASVEL Basket, the French EuroLeague team owned in part by Spurs legend Tony Parker. A handful of NBA personnel are in attendance—a standard occurrence at Maccabi games. But they are there not just to see Avdija, but also Théo Maledon, a heralded 18-year-old point guard who is among Europe’s top NBA prospects.
Throughout the night the team’s rowdiest section, known as the Gate—Hashaar in Hebrew—leads the 10,000-plus fans in chants. On the bench Avdija volleys questions at the teammates who cycle through the seats next to him. He leans into huddles during timeouts. For the entire second half, he doesn’t wear a warm-up top, as if to say, I’m ready. “He’s figuring out his place, he’s figuring out his rhythm,” Tarik Black, a Maccabi center and NBA veteran, says in the locker room afterward. Before EuroLeague play was suspended in March, Avdija was averaging 4.0 points and 14.3 minutes in 26 games. If his minutes are limited in consecutive games, he’ll practice twice in one day, putting in the extra work. “That’s how I recover,” he says.
The NCAA remains dependent on cheap labor to fill its buildings and fuel its championships and sell its jerseys – the ones often featuring a player’s names on the back, from which players, until now, haven’t been able to profit – and make its product compelling enough to get $10.8 billion from Turner and CBS for the tournament over 14 years. The yearly money smaller schools get from the networks through their respective conferences often represents the lion’s share of their annual athletic budgets, while the players who provide that value with their excellence at all levels get little above room and board. It’s like if Tom Cruise or Denzel Washington made blockbuster movies year after year, and were consistently rewarded with a one-bedroom off of La Cienega and vouchers at Denny’s. “Kids are tired of dealing with the NCAA,” one prominent agent said.
“The idea of competing—come here and don’t go to Duke—the idea that anyone from the G League is actively recruiting against college, that this is better than college, I wouldn’t do that, and I’ve instructed everyone in our group, that’s not our position,” Abdur-Rahim said. “We’re presenting our position and what we have to offer. If we go to a young man and he says ‘This is better,’ that’s a choice. And that’s a good thing … the young man should be able to choose. And they’ve said on their own, I’m going to choose. For a kid to pick up and go to Australia, he’s choosing on his own. For a kid to take a year off, he’s choosing on his own.”
With the $1 million grant, the LDF was able to further employ staff — attorneys, researchers and organizers to assist with the work of the campaign — in critical cities that have dealt with community-police issues in recent years: from monitoring consent decrees between the Justice Department and the cities of Baltimore and Ferguson, Missouri to working with community members in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and North Charleston, South Carolina, following the respective shooting deaths of Terence Crutcher and Walter Scott by police officers. Jordan’s donation, Ifill says, was also instrumental in supporting the LDF’s Race and Policing Reform Campaign, created in 2018 to “promote unbiased and responsible policing policies and practices at the national, state and local levels,” according to the LDF website. The funds were used to support staffing hires, travel, community initiatives and convenings, as well as strategic communications, including research and publications.
Ifill said an association with Jordan has allowed the LDF to attract other donors. That directly has provided financing to allow the organization to track the federal funding of police departments and make sure the departments are in compliance with Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which forbids discrimination on the basis of “race, color, and national origin.” “It has allowed us to respond quickly when terrible police killings of unarmed black people occur, but it’s also allowed us to anticipate issues and intervene to amplify community voices, or to use our own voices in direct communication with law enforcement,” Ifill said.
Jordan’s teammates, for the most part, were able to enjoy their status in the city. But, as detailed in Sunday’s episodes of The Last Dance, the attention soon would become a nuisance for Jordan as his celebrity grew. “You saw MJ doing laundry in the first few episodes and that was him back then, the country side of him, just living like a regular dude,” Sellers said. “But he just got bigger and bigger in basketball and to a point where he couldn’t go out. I remember saying to him one day, ‘Hey, M, how do you eat?’ … “He told me he would call Jewel-Osco [a grocery chain] about 15 minutes before they closed, and let them know he was coming in,” Sellers said. “They would stay open later to let him shop.”
Before the NBA suspended its season in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Knicks were set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their 1970 championship. But Albert, the team’s longtime radio voice who had a legendary call for the final, did not make the guest list. “I expected it,” Albert told the New York Times’ Marc Stein for his weekly newsletter. “[Knicks owner James] Dolan and I disagreed, let’s say, on the philosophy of broadcasting.” Albert lost his job in 2004 after a dispute with Dolan, who reportedly believed Albert was too critical of the team. The 78-year-old remains an iconic voice and the lead play-by-play man for TNT’s NBA coverage.
Take this exercise. The Athletic spoke with numerous NBA scouts about the strengths and weaknesses of Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder’s 21-year-old point guard who was the centerpiece of the Paul George trade. More than 30 minutes into one conversation, a Western Conference scout mentioned that Gilgeous-Alexander was in an ideal situation as the second or third option on the Thunder. The scout was shocked when informed that Gilgeous-Alexander was the Thunder’s leading scorer. “He’s the leading scorer for a playoff team and you look at him as a third option scoring-wise?” the scout asked rhetorically.
Despite those silky moves, Gilgeous-Alexander can still improve at scoring at the rim. He shot just 41-of-100 (41 percent) on drives to the basket off a pick, per Synergy, with the Thunder scoring only 101 points on 114 possessions (0.886 per possession), a mark that was “below average.” The scouts polled think Gilgeous-Alexander will get stronger with age, which will help not just his finishing at the rim, but his ability to successfully win one-on-one battles against bigger perimeter defenders.
Eastern Conference scout: He’s on the right path. I think he’s been fortunate to be drafted by a great to very good organization in the league – the Clippers, and Doc (Rivers), the owner. Their organization seems to be able to foster young talent with their vets, an experienced coach … and their ownership and their front office seem to be in line. He got very good tutelage early, then he was fortunate enough to be traded to OKC and then have CP3 there. The soil is great and there’s a great route for him to grow the right way and establish a foundation.
Jeff Goodman: Michigan State’s Aaron Henry has signed with Aaron Reilly of AMR Agency, one of the 23 NCAA-certified agents, source told @Stadium. This will allow Henry to maintain his college eligibility.