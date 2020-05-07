Atlanta Hawks swingman Vince Carter was a guest on rapper T.I.’s podcast recently. During the interview, VC spoke about why he has never been interested in “ring chasing.” Carter, who is retiring from the NBA after the 2019-20 season, said he never wanted to sell his soul just for a championship ring (h/t Timothy Rapp of Bleacher Report): “I’m not gonna quote-unquote sell my soul to get [a ring]. What I mean by that is, I feel like at this age—being 43 on the court and still being able to compete and play and do what I can do on the court. … My thing is that if I go to another team out there that’s primed and ready to win a championship, it’s not guaranteed that I’m going to play, play a lot,” the Hawks veteran said. “And I can’t handle that, brother. I love the game too much to just sit there and use my voice but can’t use my skill on the court.”
May 7, 2020 | 1:11 am EDT Update
Though all indications are that he’s on good terms with team management, league sources believe that Antetokounmpo would want out of Milwaukee if he loses confidence in the franchise’s ability to win championships. This is why the NBA shutdown could buoy the Warriors’ chances of landing their long-coveted Greek.
But according to a league source, the Warriors have been preparing for years to make a bid for Antetokounmpo. General manager Bob Myers knows that to chart a course for long-term greatness, a team must maintain flexibility — both in terms of its roster and future assets.
In particular, putting Saric on the ball more often could unlock some of the second-year version. He’s been marooned as a floor spacer in lineups in Minnesota and Phoenix, but that’s not really what he does. Let Dario dribble! Operating as a second-side ballhandler or in a prominent role with the second unit, he can flourish. Maybe that team is Phoenix. The Suns can give him a $10.4M qualifying offer to have matching rights, and I don’t see any team going above that number. (Nor would I recommend it). But if he’s a casualty of their cap machinations, he’s a good target at midlevel-ish money.
In what would have been a wild twist and a different sort of “The Last Dance,” the Dallas Mavericks tried to sign Michael Jordan after he left the Chicago Bulls. “The day he signed with the Washington Wizards to come back, (agent) David Falk said I should go meet him,” Mavs owner Mark Cuban says (via 105.3 The Fan’s “G-Bag Nation,”) painting the picture of Jordan with a desk-full of Wizards-related paperwork before him. “I was trying to convince him to not sign with them and to (instead) do something with the Mavs.”
But make no mistake, Isaac’s defense made a significant impression on many league insiders. “Before he got hurt, I thought he was the best defensive player in the league,” one NBA scout told The Athletic. “His ability to defend multiple positions, his size, his length, quickness, understanding of what was going on and how to guard people, recovery, instincts — I think he has a potential to be a premier defensive player in the league. I just think the sky’s the limit for him.”
“The durability remains a huge issue,” a second NBA scout said. “His scoring and shooting still is problematic. He’s not a No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 (option on offense), and that’s what they drafted him to be at sixth in the draft. He’s another guy who was somewhat over-drafted. He’s young and all that, but to me, you’ve got to have a scoring and shooting component.”
“He’s not going to be able to be a great player in the NBA doing just what he does,” a third NBA scout said. “He has to put the ball on the floor … and see the floor. And he’s got to learn to make shots. He’s got to become a shot-maker. … That shot doesn’t look broken to me. It’s how much he’s going to work at it. You’ve seen guys in this league go from A to B pretty quickly because their shot got better.”
The Lakers will not be among the first wave of NBA teams that reopen their facilities for individual workouts on May 8, Frank Vogel said, but L.A.’s head coach is just fine with that. “There’s a competitive balance element to this that I personally am not really all that concerned about,” Vogel said on a video conference call with reporters on Wednesday. “I think we’re still a long way away from returning to play.” The Lakers contacted the Los Angeles mayor’s office to inquire about the viability of having players use their practice facility before the current shelter-at-home order for L.A. residents expires on May 15, sources told ESPN.
Lakers officials are hopeful that when L.A.’s stay-at-home mandate is lifted the team will be able to reopen the facility in accordance with league guidelines presented to all 30 teams in a memo in late April, sources told ESPN. The Lakers are continuing to communicate with local government officials on the matter.
Despite continued optimism from the NBA that the season will resume, the Utah Jazz are offering season ticket holders a number of credit and refund options for the remaining 10 home games of the 2019-20 regular season. On Wednesday, the Jazz sent an email to season ticket holders saying the NBA has allowed the team to offer them the opportunity for refunds and credits for the postponed games, which is a change from the original policy that stated tickets for postponed games would be honored when games are rescheduled or refunded when games are canceled.
McClung averaged 15.7 points for the Hoyas last season, but plantar fasciitis derailed his campaign. The foot injury limited McClung to eight minutes over the final 11 games. Georgetown (15-17) lost 10 of its final 13 games, including an opening-round loss in the Big East Tournament. The 6-foot-2 guard with an inconsistent 3-point shot (29.5 percent at Georgetown) remains a long shot to become one of 60 players selected in the two-round NBA Draft, according to league sources. The Athletic NBA Draft insider Sam Vecenie did not include McClung in his new top 100 draft big board.
With in-person visits sidelined because of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams can hold only video chats with prospects. Hazan said McClung had met with 11 teams as of Tuesday, with more scheduled. According to a source, those teams include the Rockets, the Bulls and the Nets. At least one team mentioned to McClung the potential of signing a two-way contract should he go undrafted. Such deals allow teams to freely use players in the NBA and G League.
Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter, who is retiring after 22 NBA seasons, spoke with Tip “T.I.” Harris on the expediTIously podcast about his plans for his post-playing days (22:30 mark). “I want to do some broadcasting. I want to stay around the game. I want to continue to be a mentor in some capacity. I have aspirations of being a part of an ownership group. I don’t make that kind of money to own a team outright like [NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan] … but at some point, I want to be a part of an ownership group where I can still be that mentor that they need, and I want to be the middle man to bridge the gap for the ownership/executive side.”
Director Jason Hehir had been scheduled to travel to Spokane, Wash., to shoot the final interview for the project — with former Utah Jazz star John Stockton — on March 10. But ESPN called him off the trip, fearing that airline flights might be canceled and he would be stranded. “We didn’t know what shelter in place even meant at that point,” Hehir said recently. “We would not have been able to finish if I was stuck in Spokane for an extended period of time.”
Around the same time, producer Mike Tollin was in New York visiting his recently married daughter. From there, he was scheduled to fly back to Atlanta where he was shooting a sequel to “Varsity Blues.” “I got a call basically telling me, ‘Don’t bother coming back, we’ll ship your stuff to L.A.’ and I flew back home,” said Tollin, co-chairman of Mandalay Sports Media. “That Friday the 13th was when the world stopped spinning and by Monday morning I was on a conference call with ESPN, Netflix, Jump Inc., NBA and Mandalay Sports Media and … we started looking at the calendar and it was up to Jason to look at the amount of work that still needed to be completed and back time it from there.”
Hehir believed he could finish the final episode by mid-May, so airing one episode per week for 10 weeks was discussed before the decision was made to premiere on April 19 and close on May 17, with two episodes airing every Sunday. Contrary to the usual practice of having an entire series complete before it debuts, work on episode 9 was finished Friday and the final is scheduled to be done by May 10, as viewers watch episodes 7 and 8.
Metta World Peace — back then known as Ron Artest, now he goes by Metta Ford-Artest — piled on Krause a little more speaking to Sam Amick and Joe Varden of The Athletic on the latest “Tampering” podcast. Here’s the money quote. “For me, it’s like Jerry drafted me after Michael Jordan (had finished playing in Chicago), so for me, the Bulls were my favorite team. I played with them all the time on the video games, so as a 19-year-old kid, I’m like, ‘Wow,’ right? And then Jerry told me one day — I love Jerry — Jerry is like, ‘Ron, we’re gonna get (title) No. 7, and you’re gonna be here, and it’s gonna just destroy those other six titles. Jerry would always say that. ‘No. 7 is the most important one.’”
Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade played a key role on the “Redeem Team,” the 2008 United States Olympic men’s basketball squad that won gold after taking home the bronze medal four years earlier. When asked about participating in a documentary about that team, Wade told Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel the following: “Certain individuals reached out to me to be part of this documentary. And I was like, ‘Of course.’ This is just is a no-brainer for me to be a part of it. Because this is a part of my rebranding of who I was, as a basketball player, going to the Olympics.”
Former Knicks star Patrick Ewing recently revealed that his two gold medals from the Olympics and the NCAA championship ring he won while playing for Georgetown were once stolen. “My house got broken into in New York, and at one point they stole my medals,” Ewing said on The Dan Patrick Show. “So I called Jerry Colangelo, and he was great to be able to get me two replacement medals.”
When it comes to the championship ring, Ewing was able to get it back. “They did take my college championship ring, but someone tried to sell it on eBay and I was able to get that back,” Ewing said.
LeBron James: We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the heavens above to your family!!🙏🏾✊🏾❤️ #StayWoke
A California lawmaker wants to make it a crime for law enforcement officers and other personnel to take unauthorized photos at crime scenes and crash sites. The proposal by Assemblyman Mike A. Gipson, Assembly Bill 2655, comes about two months after claims surfaced that some Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shared graphic images from the wreckage of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others in Calabasas.
May 6, 2020 | 10:00 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Head coaches will not be allowed to participate or observe the player workouts, per sources.
May 6, 2020 | 9:47 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: Date the Lakers are targeting as of now to reopen practice facility under NBA’s protocols: May 16, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Mike Trudell: Vogel on a potential return to action 1/2: “If it was up to me, I think we need some games. I don’t know if they have to be regular season games in terms of finishing the season. Maybe they’re exhibition games that you treat as sort of your dress rehearsal.”
Mike Trudell: Vogel on if he’s optimistic about eventual resumption of play this season: “I’m an optimist by nature. I feel like we’re gonna have an opportunity to finish the season. I’m very well aware that there is a possibility that it does not happen.”
Tim Reynolds: NBA teams can reopen Friday, most will wait, and Erik Spoelstra sums things up perfectly: “There’s a flickering of a light that we’re all feeling right now, but I think it’s also important that we all stay extremely aware and vigilant as we take these incremental steps forward.”
May 6, 2020 | 7:26 pm EDT Update
Ira Winderman: On NBA Twitter with Ernie Johnson, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra non-committal to Monday as start of Heat opening gym to players.
Giant cinnamon rolls are sweeping the state of Oregon and beyond for a great cause. Portland’s Whitney Rutz is using her baking skills to boost the happiness of healthcare workers in the area as well as fundraise for the Oregon Food Bank. After Whitney had two friends diagnosed with COVID-19, she wanted to do her part to help out during the pandemic. Whitney’s husband, Paul, and their daughter have been a big part in designing the boxes that house what Rutz calls, “Whitney’s Giant Ass Cinnamon Rolls.” It started with baking huge, delicious looking, cinnamon rolls as a way for Rutz to cope with the pandemic, and then quickly turned into the realization she could auction off the tasty treats. Once the enormous cinnamon rolls went viral on social media, Rutz partnered with the Oregon Food Bank.
Now, enter Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. Coach Stotts is featured on this week’s special cinnamon roll box design and even posed for a picture with the box. Whitney’s husband, Paul, a Portland-based portrait painter, designed the Coach Stotts inspired box. Whitney told NBCSNW, Coach Stotts “has been so incredibly generous with his time in working with us to put his image on the boxes and autograph them.”
May 6, 2020 | 6:27 pm EDT Update
According to Argentina coach Jorge Hernandez, Campazzo had already had opportunities to join an NBA team, but only as an inferior option from the bench. Something that isn’t exactly fulfilling for such an action-hankering baller. “Campazzo is a player who needs action and needs to play. Maybe next season, some NBA team will move to sign him, but until now the option he had to go to the NBA was that of a “filler” and third point guard,” Hernandez said to Radio Marca.
One could say that Campazzo has been building a compelling argument to be considered as something more than a tertiary selection by NBA teams. Hernandez certainly believes that this is the case and that his player will make the jump to the NBA. “Now the option to go to the NBA is going to be presented and Facundo is going to take advantage of it because he has broken all the barriers that have been put in front of him and will also break them in the NBA,” Hernandez said.
The individual workouts are voluntary and there are strict guidelines that go beyond those the NBA disclosed in a comprehensive memo sent to teams more than a week ago. “This isn’t a hangout session for the guys,” a source said. “We’ve read the riot act so to speak to these guys. I think they are appreciative of us trying to find the right way to get the building open because they need the outlet and want to work out and this is the safest place for them to do it.”
Everyone attempting to enter the facility will have their temperature taken outside while also answering a verbal questionnaire about how they’re feeling, where they’ve been, who they’ve been in contact with and a number of other questions intended to give the medical staff comfort. The Cavs will also limit the access points to enter and exit and plan to turn away anyone who doesn’t pass their screening tests.
Udonis Haslem: Shoutout my brother @Dwyane Wade and our family at @800degrees Aventura for providing these meals to frontline workers. Stopped at @BaptistHealthSF Doctors Hospital, @MiamiPD Central and North Stations today. Not enough chicken wings or pizza to thank yall for what you do lol. #og pic.twitter.com/OUawfwXFW3