The amount of losing this team has done the past few seasons has eaten at the young players with all of them expressing some level of frustration at points, Huerter included. With his arms folded inside the visitors’ locker room after the New York Knicks embarrassed the Hawks in December and dropped Atlanta’s record to 6-22, Huerter said, “We’ve got to figure this s— out.” There are no personal accolades he wants to achieve next season; the only thing that matters is winning. “I just want to win. I am so sick of losing,” he said. “Since my sophomore year at Maryland, we didn’t have a good season team-wise and then obviously the first two years here. I want to win in Atlanta. I want to prove to everybody that what we’re doing is working. We have to take that next step.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
May 7, 2020 | 2:23 pm EDT Update
Sirius XM NBA: “It’s also hard to even discuss in a real serious manner without any information on the season” Kevin Durant’s business partner @richkleiman tells @Frank Isola & Wes Wilcox he still doesn’t think we’ll see @Kevin Durant on the court if the season resumes this summer. #WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/rh0DmtxbLw
Scott Agness: Pacers will NOT be opening up their practice facility on Friday, the first date allowed by the NBA, for individual workouts. Indy’s stay-at-home order was extended to May 15. Nate McMillan encouraged players to ramp up training and mentally prepare for the season to resume.
May 7, 2020 | 1:51 pm EDT Update
Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum is urging the NBA to adopt a balance between proper coronavirus safety measures and players getting back to work with the league allowing teams to open their facilities on Friday. The Trail Blazers, along with the Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers, plan to open their facilities Friday in states in which the government has eased the stay-at-home mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s been almost two months since the NBA suspended its season on March 11, and the league is seeking to exhaust all options in hopes of salvaging the 2019-20 season. Players are encouraged to stay in shape until health experts are able to decide whether a return to league play is feasible.
“I am worried like the rest of the world, but I like that it is optional and I’m pleased with the caution, structure and measures the Blazers organization has put in place to ensure the safest environment possible for all parties involved,” McCollum told Yahoo Sports. “I get the measures [the league is] taking, but you have to think at some point when there are drastic measures that need to be taken, ‘Is it really worth it?’ It’s either safe or it’s not. … And let’s just be honest, man, it’s not like it will be the first time players got gym access outside of the team’s facilities. Some people have been working out, if we’re being honest.”
Despite feeling uneasy about working out at the team facility, McCollum — who is also vice president of the National Basketball Players Association — intends to go in on Saturday to evaluate if it’s possible to safely execute a workout with so many restrictions. “The issue is you can go to your practice facility, but there’s all these stipulations,” McCollum told Yahoo Sports. “You can’t use certain stuff, can’t do certain stuff. Now they’re talking about you might have to be 12 feet away from your strength coach. How are you going to lift 12 feet away from somebody?”
The longer this basketball hiatus continues, the likelihood of canceling the season increases exponentially. McCollum is just like everyone else when it comes to not knowing what’s going to occur. “I don’t know, man,” he said. “I’m probably as optimistic as the casual fan. Some days you feel like there’s a chance, and then some days you’re like, ‘I don’t know.’ But in the meantime, if you go to work out at the facility, I get it. Work out, but we’ve got to figure out a balance between what’s safe and what’s forcing it.”
Rockets sources, however, said that D’Antoni has determined that he would coach if the season resumes, in large part because of confidence in NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league office to create as safe an environment as possible. Sources said D’Antoni, who has been sheltering in place at his Houston home and plans to take precautions such as wearing a mask, has faith that Silver would not allow the league to resume if the safety of players, coaches and staffers would be compromised.
May 7, 2020 | 12:32 pm EDT Update
Langston Galloway. Contract status: Free agent after the season. Odds he returns: 50 percent. Analysis: Galloway’s shooting was a bit inconsistent during the first two years of a three-year, $21 million contract he signed in 2017. However, this season, he was as consistent as anyone on the roster. Galloway was the only Piston to appear in every game, was arguably the team’s second-best on-ball defender and shot 39.9 percent from 3 on a career-high five attempts per game. Furthermore, Galloway improved as a finisher around the rim. This season, 11 percent of his shot attempts came within 0-3 feet from the basket, and while that’s not an eye-popping percentage by any means, it’s the most of Galloway’s career. He converted on a solid 67.8 percent of those attempts.
Casey loves Galloway and his professionalism, and while Detroit is in a rebuilding phase, keeping a veteran like Galloway around would have its benefits. If it were up to Casey, I think Galloway would come back on a new deal. The front office could go another direction, but there’s no question Galloway is welcome inside the organization.
Thon Maker. Contract status: Restricted free agent this summer (qualifying offer: $4,861,854). Odds he returns: 50 percent. Analysis: Maker is all heart and hustle, and I believe that will keep him around the NBA for some years. As far as skills go, I don’t think he does anything particularly well, but he’s only 23 and has shown flashes of being a decent spot-up shooter from distance. I thought he was starting to figure out how to use his length and long arms more to his benefit this season, and I think he has a role as a bench player for some years. I don’t think, though, there’s any way the Pistons give him his qualifying offer, even with cap space to use and a rebuild ahead, which will make him an unrestricted free agent. I don’t see Maker being high on other teams’ free-agency boards. If he comes back to Detroit, it’ll be for less than $4 million a year.
Christian Wood. Contract status: Free agent after the summer. Odds he returns: 70 percent. Analysis: We’ve talked a lot about why Wood is likely in line for a big pay raise, so we won’t spend much time on that. He’s a modern-day big who can put the ball on the floor and shoot from distance. You rebuild to get a player like the 24-year-old Wood in your system, and I think Detroit will do everything it can within reasonable parameters to keep Wood around. The Pistons, with Wood’s “Early Bird” rights, have leverage. But with a thinner free agency class and other bottom-feeder teams having cap space, I could see another team making Detroit sweat by throwing a significant contract at Wood.
Chris Paul: Social injustice is bigger than basketball. #Blackballed drops May 18th on @quibi pic.twitter.com/a6iLBxGm4j
May 7, 2020 | 12:17 pm EDT Update
Tina Cervasio: Garrett Temple: #Nets Garrett Temple tells me on @fox5ny about NBPA scheduled call, where #NBA Commish Adam Silver will be checking in. “We actually have a call on Friday w/the League. I’ve been on a few calls as 1 of the vice presidents on the executive committee for our union. And just trying to figure it out at the end of the day. It’s so fluid & really nobody has a single answer. We know obviously it’s not going to happen this month, if it does start…maybe late June. Obviously a bunch of different scenarios have been thrown out, but until States, have lifted certain regulations and until we can try to get this thing, this virus under control, we really don’t know what’s going to happen.”
There wasn’t a time this season when Huerter was 100 percent healthy — although he believes no NBA player is every truly at 100 percent health — but he played in every game after his shoulder healed. “I think, in a lot of ways, I just really wanted to stay on the court,” Huerter said. “There were a lot of different nagging things that if I hadn’t been out at the start of the year, if I hadn’t been out in the summer, if I didn’t hurt my shoulder — I feel like I had the injury thing attached to me. You never want that attached to you as a player. You don’t want to be attached to being injury-prone. There are a lot of different things that I just played through. One thing that bothered me, I would go on Twitter, and you get tagged in every little thing. Everyone always like, ‘Kevin is always hurt.’ From December until when our season stopped, I didn’t miss a single game. I was still getting tagged with always being hurt. I just played 40 or 50 games in a row. What do you mean I’m always hurt? That was a big thing for me. I played through a lot to just be on the court.”
“It’s tough. No one ever wants the injury thing attached to them. People have to realize that I want to be on the court more than you want me on the court because of your fantasy lineup. I’m a young guy who is just trying to prove myself just by being in the NBA. I’m trying to get better. I’m trying to get the next contract. I can’t do any of that unless I’m on the court, so it’s one of those things, like Clint (Capela) said, you are always trying to prove yourself. That’s what comes with being an athlete. People will always say whatever, and it’s not like it gets to me, but it is in the back of my head because I don’t want to be labeled as the guy who is always hurt. I need to prove myself to our GM, to our coach, but I also have to prove to myself that I can be on the court and solidify where I want to be in the NBA.”
Asked if LeBron James bumped him intentionally in that frequently-replayed video clip from the team’s 17th game in November 2010, the first year of the Big Era era, Spoelstra said: “No. I don’t think so. When you’re on teams like that, they naturally get micro-analyzed. We were 9-8 after that game, it exploded in the media. After that, we went on a run, winning 21 out of 22.” He said in the weeks that followed that 9-8 start, he and James “would walk by each other in the hallways and collide into each other and we would laugh.”
Though Riley revealed in his book that James asked him early in that 2010-11 season if he ever had the itch to coach again, Spoelstra said Riley “didn’t tell me” at the time. “Pat hates it when I say it,” Spoelstra said. “If I worked for a different organization and president, I would have been fired three or four different times. Pat just stays the course. He gets more resolved … when people force him to do something. That’s how his personality is.”
May 7, 2020 | 12:01 pm EDT Update
Tim Reynolds: Wednesday is the day the Heat are now targeting for a reopening of their facility to players for voluntary workouts, per source. (Disclaimer: Dates for virtually everything in sports right now should be called “fluid.”)
Darren Rovell: When Papa Johns brought on @shaq as an endorser, franchisee and board member 14 months ago, it paid him $4.1M to endorse the brand and gave him nearly 90,000 shares of stock. After reporting a quarter in which same store sales jumped nearly 27%, Shaq’s stock alone is worth $7M.
May 7, 2020 | 8:55 am EDT Update
Zach Lowe on LeBron James’ Game 1 of the NBA Finals: “Multiple people at the Warriors have told me that’s the best game they’ve ever seen anybody play.”
During a practice not long before the ASVEL game, assistant coach Tim Fanning was running the young Israeli through a variety of seemingly basic drills while some of the team’s more veteran players shoot around on the other side of the floor. On this evening, Fanning worked with Avdija on his footwork, how he curls off screens from the corner to the wing and how he fires passes with his off-arm. “He plays good with the ball in his hands,” the former G League assistant says. “Off the ball, I think he’s gonna shoot good enough.”
A number of Avdija’s teammates who previously played in the NBA say his biggest challenge will be getting acclimated athletically next year. But Acy says that Avdija’s exposure to a culture that values the game’s details and uses skill as opposed to pure talent and athleticism will help ease Avdija’s transition. “He has a lot of intangibles that will really play out,” Acy says. “He rebounds the ball well, he competes and he has a great feel for the game.”
Isiah Thomas: I think now people are really starting to do a critical examination and critique of the 80’s. And you know, they talk about pace. Well, lo and behold, the 80’s was faster than the 2020 pace or the 2010 pace. And in the level of scoring and everything else during that period of time. They’re just starting to get back to that level of scoring today in the NBA. So I’m pleased that people are having a chance to go back and look at the Pistons and I think they just stumbled on to that. You know, we were the team that had the highest scoring record in the NBA and still hold that today. And when you look back at the 80s, we were one of the highest scoring teams. And defensively, we were just a juggernaut.
What did you think about what he said when he called you the second best point guard against ever seen? Isiah Thomas: You’re always pleased to hear someone compliment you like that, particularly someone who is in the discussion of the greatest player to ever play. He’s in that debate.
Isiah Thomas: I will hold true to this to this day… Had I’ve been given the opportunity to finish work that I started in Indiana, I firmly believe we would have won a championship with that team. Jermaine O’Neal and I were talking about that the other night. You know, just howclose we were as a team in the unit and how we were progressing.
Isiah Thomas: When I see Magic and Bird and Barkley and I realize just how small I am (laughs) And having accomplished what I accomplished in the game. You know, they were blessed with size, they were blessed with, you know, 49-inch verticals and all that stuff. To be able to do what I was able to do at this size. I look back on it and I’m, I’m thankful, grateful and I live by the credit and I do smile.
Here is what NBA legend Isiah Thomas had to say on who is the GOAT for him on the latest ‘Inside The Green Room’ podcast: “My GOAT is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. There is no person in the history of all sports, from grade to school to high school, to college, to the NBA that had a better basketball playing career than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. And then when you take into account what he’d done in terms of social justice during that period of time, the stance he took outside off the playing field, those are big things in my mind in terms of what the GOAT was,” he said.
Smith appeared on KNBR’s Tolbert, Krueger and Brooks Podcast and said he was told Jordan would deprive Grant of food. “Players would come to me over the years and said, ‘You know what he did? He took Horace [Grant’s] food away on the plane because Horace had a bad game,’” Smith told the hosts. “[Michael] told the stewardesses ‘Don’t feed him, he doesn’t deserve to eat.’ “They would tell me stuff like that and they they’d say ‘Why don’t you write this?’ And I would say ‘Well I can’t write it unless you say it.’ I don’t do ‘league sources.’ You can’t do that kind of stuff on these kind of things. ‘If you want to be quoted I’ve got no problem with that.’ ‘No, no, no we can’t say that about Michael Jordan.’”
ESPN has hit the quarantine gold mine with The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary that chronicles the career of NBA legend Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dynasty of the 1990s. And so have sports cards dealers. Prices for Jordan cards, primarily his basketball ones — but also those from his attempt to play baseball — have skyrocketed. So, too, have the prices for the cards of the Bulls’ other dynasty-era players and the rookie cards of Jordan’s contemporaries. Jordan, though, has carried the hobby to heights not seen in decades. His 1986-87 Fleer rookie card, for instance, has sold recently for $51,000 with a 10 gem mint grade.
May 7, 2020 | 1:11 am EDT Update
Mark Cuban: Mavs tried to sign Michael Jordan
In what would have been a wild twist and a different sort of “The Last Dance,” the Dallas Mavericks tried to sign Michael Jordan after he left the Chicago Bulls. “The day he signed with the Washington Wizards to come back, (agent) David Falk said I should go meet him,” Mavs owner Mark Cuban says (via 105.3 The Fan’s “G-Bag Nation,”) painting the picture of Jordan with a desk-full of Wizards-related paperwork before him. “I was trying to convince him to not sign with them and to (instead) do something with the Mavs.”
Though all indications are that he’s on good terms with team management, league sources believe that Antetokounmpo would want out of Milwaukee if he loses confidence in the franchise’s ability to win championships. This is why the NBA shutdown could buoy the Warriors’ chances of landing their long-coveted Greek.
But according to a league source, the Warriors have been preparing for years to make a bid for Antetokounmpo. General manager Bob Myers knows that to chart a course for long-term greatness, a team must maintain flexibility — both in terms of its roster and future assets.
In particular, putting Saric on the ball more often could unlock some of the second-year version. He’s been marooned as a floor spacer in lineups in Minnesota and Phoenix, but that’s not really what he does. Let Dario dribble! Operating as a second-side ballhandler or in a prominent role with the second unit, he can flourish. Maybe that team is Phoenix. The Suns can give him a $10.4M qualifying offer to have matching rights, and I don’t see any team going above that number. (Nor would I recommend it). But if he’s a casualty of their cap machinations, he’s a good target at midlevel-ish money.
Atlanta Hawks swingman Vince Carter was a guest on rapper T.I.’s podcast recently. During the interview, VC spoke about why he has never been interested in “ring chasing.” Carter, who is retiring from the NBA after the 2019-20 season, said he never wanted to sell his soul just for a championship ring (h/t Timothy Rapp of Bleacher Report): “I’m not gonna quote-unquote sell my soul to get [a ring]. What I mean by that is, I feel like at this age—being 43 on the court and still being able to compete and play and do what I can do on the court. … My thing is that if I go to another team out there that’s primed and ready to win a championship, it’s not guaranteed that I’m going to play, play a lot,” the Hawks veteran said. “And I can’t handle that, brother. I love the game too much to just sit there and use my voice but can’t use my skill on the court.”
But make no mistake, Isaac’s defense made a significant impression on many league insiders. “Before he got hurt, I thought he was the best defensive player in the league,” one NBA scout told The Athletic. “His ability to defend multiple positions, his size, his length, quickness, understanding of what was going on and how to guard people, recovery, instincts — I think he has a potential to be a premier defensive player in the league. I just think the sky’s the limit for him.”
“The durability remains a huge issue,” a second NBA scout said. “His scoring and shooting still is problematic. He’s not a No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 (option on offense), and that’s what they drafted him to be at sixth in the draft. He’s another guy who was somewhat over-drafted. He’s young and all that, but to me, you’ve got to have a scoring and shooting component.”
“He’s not going to be able to be a great player in the NBA doing just what he does,” a third NBA scout said. “He has to put the ball on the floor … and see the floor. And he’s got to learn to make shots. He’s got to become a shot-maker. … That shot doesn’t look broken to me. It’s how much he’s going to work at it. You’ve seen guys in this league go from A to B pretty quickly because their shot got better.”
The Lakers will not be among the first wave of NBA teams that reopen their facilities for individual workouts on May 8, Frank Vogel said, but L.A.’s head coach is just fine with that. “There’s a competitive balance element to this that I personally am not really all that concerned about,” Vogel said on a video conference call with reporters on Wednesday. “I think we’re still a long way away from returning to play.” The Lakers contacted the Los Angeles mayor’s office to inquire about the viability of having players use their practice facility before the current shelter-at-home order for L.A. residents expires on May 15, sources told ESPN.