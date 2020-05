There wasn’t a time this season when Huerter was 100 percent healthy — although he believes no NBA player is every truly at 100 percent health — but he played in every game after his shoulder healed. “I think, in a lot of ways, I just really wanted to stay on the court,” Huerter said. “There were a lot of different nagging things that if I hadn’t been out at the start of the year, if I hadn’t been out in the summer, if I didn’t hurt my shoulder — I feel like I had the injury thing attached to me. You never want that attached to you as a player. You don’t want to be attached to being injury-prone. There are a lot of different things that I just played through. One thing that bothered me, I would go on Twitter, and you get tagged in every little thing. Everyone always like, ‘Kevin is always hurt.’ From December until when our season stopped, I didn’t miss a single game. I was still getting tagged with always being hurt. I just played 40 or 50 games in a row. What do you mean I’m always hurt? That was a big thing for me. I played through a lot to just be on the court.”