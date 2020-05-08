In 1973, Storen became the commissioner of the ABA. He played a role in leading the upstart league’s charge to sign undergraduate college stars and helped push ABA teams to an eventual merger with the NBA. Storen became owner of the league’s Memphis Sounds with musician Isaac Hayes and GM of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks.
May 7, 2020 | 9:30 pm EDT Update
Rich Kleiman previously said the possibility of a Durant return this season is unlikely, and in the interview with hosts Frank Isola and Wes Wilcox, he stuck to that view when asked if the delay to the season caused by the coronavirus might give Durant time to be ready to play in July.
“From my standpoint, no,” Kleiman said. “I think it’s unrealistic. That’s just my view on it. We haven’t gotten deep into the conversation about it because of how unrealistic it all seems to me. I figure that, if something changed, he would tell me. And it’s also hard to even discuss in a real serious manner without any information on the season. It still feels there’s such uncertainty day to day. Outside of just the NBA, the whole thing just feels too unrealistic from my standpoint.”
“I think he’s always been in the smallest group – one, two, three, at most – of the top players in the league in people’s minds,” Kleiman said. “Obviously, I’m biased. But I think he’ll be better, to be honest. His game has never been completely reliant on athletic ability, though he’s got incredible athletic ability. His skill set is off the charts in terms of just scouting, and his intelligence for the game is at an all-time high…Having a year off and watching so much film and you saw how close he was to the team, I mean, he’s a hoop junkie. I think maybe you’ll see just a new version.”
After Milicic struggled to complete two workouts he had with the Pistons, Brown was eager to get Anthony into town so that they could evaluate his ability to guard and how he moved his feet during a workout. “Let’s bring Carmelo in; we brought Milicic in and you told me, guys, you’re gonna draft Carmelo anyway,” Brown said. “And then the rumor got out that we were going to draft Darko and then Carmelo’s agent called and said, ‘Let’s bring them both out together, and have them play against each other.’ And we never got that far.”
While Milicic wasn’t the right fit for the Pistons in the end, Brown doesn’t hold the decision against those who made it, including then general manager Joe Dumars. “It is what it is because the same people that drafted Darko were smart enough to trade for Ben Wallace,” he said. “Smart enough to draft Tayshaun Prince, smart enough to trade for Rip Hamilton, smart enough to trade for Chauncey Billups, smart enough to trade for and believe in Rasheed (Wallace). So you know, it is what it is.”
Storen was the founder and first GM of the Indiana Pacers in 1967, where he set into motion the hiring, drafting and building one of the ABA and NBA’s most respected franchises. As a front office executive, Storen had a direct role in acquiring several future Hall of Fame players, including Roger Brown, Mel Daniels, Louis Dampier, Artis Gilmore and Dan Issel.
May 7, 2020 | 9:15 pm EDT Update
Clifford said he is already starting for formulate plans in his head for when the Magic are allowed to practice in full. Because players usually get in a host of work outs prior to training camps starting in late September, this restart will be completely different because many players haven’t touched a basketball in weeks due to strict stay-at-home measures in various states, Clifford stressed. “I think the biggest challenge from a coach’s standpoint is to figure out how much we can put in with players,’’ Clifford said. “We’re going to have at least two or three weeks here of individual work, so the earliest we could hope to get back (to full team practice sessions) would be three or four weeks from now.”
“This is a new experience for everybody because never have we gone into a training camp where everybody hasn’t already been playing a lot of five-on-five,’’ Clifford added. “Usually, in September, they come in early and play a lot of five-on-five and when you start training camp you are ready to hit with contact. This will be very unique, and we’ve got to do a very good job (in individual workouts) these next two-to—three weeks.’’
As California loosens stay-at-home orders and moves to re-open several businesses, Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed that restarting sports with fans in attendance remains a daunting challenge. “It’s difficult to imagine a stadium that’s filled until we have immunity and until we have a vaccine,” Newsom said.
The state won’t move into the final phase of Newsom’s plan, which includes the reopening of sporting events to fans, until immunity to COVID-19 has increased and a vaccine is widely available. “It’s a very tough question for these leagues to answer because they must have a safety-first, health-first mindset,” Newsom said in a press conference. “There are conditions that persist in this state and this nation that make re-opening very, very challenging.”
For sports leagues to function, they will also need access to tests and, possibly, vaccines. The NBA estimates it needs at least 15,000 test kits in order to safely resume play, but commissioner Adam Silver has stated he isn’t comfortable using a high volume of tests while they are still publicly in high demand. Newsom, a noted sports fan, has been in contact with officials from several leagues. “It’s very fluid, and it should be,” Newsom said. “They should be very, very sensitive to the needs of the community.”
May 7, 2020 | 8:27 pm EDT Update
The Cavs are reopening their practice facility on Friday. But that specific scenario can’t happen because the one coach, with the one player, at the one basket — per NBA guidelines to protect players staff members — will be there to rebound and pass. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff isn’t allowed in the building. None of the front-of-the-bench assistants are.
“I think we got to be creative. This has given us a unique opportunity to think as far outside the box as we possibly can,” Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said during a Wednesday Zoom call with reporters. “Working with our staff, just having a conversation that we don’t always have to do what we’ve always done just because we’ve always done it. This is an opportunity to push the envelope and try to come up with some new and creative things that can help our guys even when things do get back to normal.”
One creative development tool that has come up: Virtual reality. “You basically can put a guy on the floor and he’s got to move through space like he would on a real court playing against opponents,” Bickerstaff said. Multiple members of the organization have brought virtual reality up when discussing a path to development at this uncertain time. It’s clearly on Cleveland’s radar. “I like that space a lot,” one member of the organization told cleveland.com.
Several general managers and athletic trainers pointed to a number of players — though they say it’s not a large percentage — who they would describe as “germophobes.” These team officials say there are several executives and other league staffers in the same position. “I’m one of them,” one veteran front-office executive for a team in postseason contention told ESPN. Said one Eastern Conference general manager: “I’m not a germophobe, and I’m afraid.”
Multiple Western Conference athletic training officials referred to this psychological impact as a powerful added stressor for some players that could no doubt inhibit their ability to perform, even if the NBA was able to create an ideal environment at some point in the near future. “Some players will have an easier time breaking through that, and other players will have a real challenge with that,” one Eastern Conference athletic training official said.
If, in fact, some players are ultimately uncomfortable being on the court — and, thus, breaking social distancing guidelines — then a number of team officials said they expect that feeling will dissipate in time, especially as financial losses mount. “I think as soon as checks are impacted negatively,” said one Western Conference general manager, “guys are going to get over any concern they would have for returning to play.”
The Thunder emailed season ticket holders Wednesday with refund options for the eight remaining home games. The value of the tickets will either be reimbursed or used as credit toward 2020-21 season tickets. An “overwhelming majority” opted to apply the money as credit for season tickets next season, said Dan Mahoney, the Thunder’s vice president of broadcasting and corporate communications.
May 7, 2020 | 6:05 pm EDT Update
Adam Himmelsbach: Per a Celtics spokesperson, season-ticket holders can now get their remaining regular-season tickets refunded, or add the credit to next season, with a 10% bonus. Fans who purchased single-game tickets through the Cs or Ticketmaster are now eligible for refunds or credits, too.
Large gatherings at sports and other events in Oregon should either be canceled or significantly modified through September because of the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Kate Brown announced Thursday. The announcement will have a direct impact on the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers, MLS’ Portland Timbers and collegiate programs at Oregon and Oregon State. The NBA and MLS seasons remain on hold, while the upcoming fall college sports season is the subject of intense debate.
The G League started its program in 2018 as a professional alternative for top prospects. But after it couldn’t lure top talent, it recently added more lucrative benefits to encourage star recruits to consider the NBA’s development system — a prep school of sorts for the pro level — over a college scholarship or overseas move. And in some cases, it has worked. “I think that it’s a good idea from the standpoint if you have guys that are just dead set on not wanting to go to college for whatever reason — maybe they just want to focus on nothing but developing their game, maybe they don’t like school,” said Donnie Tyndall, head coach of the Grand Rapids Drive, the Detroit Pistons’ G League affiliate.
Donnie Tyndall: “Everybody has got their own opinion and mindset about how they want to go about living their life. If a guy doesn’t want to go to college and his options have been to go to Australia or go to China or wherever so that you make good money. A few years ago, the G League was paying $30,000-$35,000 and there wasn’t this option for the higher-paid guys. Why would you play in the G League if you could go to Australia for $500,000?”
Tyndall said whenever the “Select Team” faces a G League team, those G League players will have added “ammunition” since most are making around $35,000 and are fighting to reach the NBA. “Your players are going to know these guys are making a lot more money than they are and they are projected first-round NBA-type talent,” Tyndall said. “So every time the elite team goes to the floor, they’re probably going to be getting the opponent’s best shot. It’ll be interesting to see how those young guys handle that.”
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton delivered a double-double off the court Tuesday in showing appreciation for those working during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ayton had meals delivered from Ocean 44 to workers at Talking Stick Resort Arena and had Aioli Burger food truck provide 300 gourmet burgers to Banner Thunderbird Medical Center staff.
May 7, 2020 | 5:25 pm EDT Update
Udonis Haslem still undecided about retirement
Haslem, 39, reiterated that he’s still undecided on whether to retire or continue his playing career at the end of this season. And yes, the fact that this season has been suspended and is in limbo could factor into his decision. “It’s hard to really say now because all the things that I really wanted at the end have been taken away from me,” said Haslem, who is in his 17th NBA season. “You want to walk away on your own terms, that has been taken away. You want an opportunity for the people that have loved and supported you and sacrificed so much for you to be here in this time of your career, that has been taken away. And you want to have something connected with the organization when you walk away.”
Udonis Haslem: “Me and the Miami Heat will always be connected, that hasn’t been taken away. But I wanted to have the opportunity to sit down and plan something with them. I’ll never have something close to like what Dwyane had. But the organization and myself deserve to have one particular night when we have a situation collectively to represent one another and do it the right away.”
Haslem delivered meals Wednesday from his 800 Degrees restaurant, which he co-owns in Aventura with retired Heat guard Dwyane Wade, to personnel at the Central and North Miami Police stations and Doctors Hospital in Coral Gables. It’s a continuation of Haslem’s recent food distribution effort amid the pandemic, as he also delivered meals from 800 Degrees to Memorial Hospital West staff in Pembroke Pines last week.
Dr. Priya Sampathkumar gets asked by her two teen-aged sons every day when they can expect to see NBA games again. She’s among the doctors desperately trying to answer that question — and the NBA is now trying to help. Sampathkumar is on the staff at the Mayo Clinic, which is starting to get support from the NBA and its players for a study that will aim to shed more light on how antibody testing can help the medical world further understand COVID-19. NBA teams were told this week about the study through an invitation for players and staff to volunteer to take part.
Teams were told that the study would also help doctors understand the prevalence of COVID-19 among infected individuals who were asymptomatic or experienced only mild symptoms. “From a team perspective, and saying this broadly across all teams, participation across the NBA allows for more robust information from the community at large in providing prevalence data,” said Dr. Jimmie Mancell, the team physician for the Memphis Grizzlies.
It’s a relatively simple process: Teams will receive materials from researchers, then have phlebotomists collect specimens that will be shipped back to the Mayo Clinic. Participants will also have to fill out a survey to gauge their level of potential exposure. Within two days, test results will be known — and because this is about antibodies, it will not take resources away from those doing other testing to identify those who are sick with the virus. Additional goals of the study include being able to identify more patients who could donate plasma and improve care for patients who are dealing with the coronavirus, plus potentially move researchers closer to a vaccine.
May 7, 2020 | 4:58 pm EDT Update
Warriors preparing to pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo?
According to a league source, the Warriors have been preparing for years to make a bid for Antetokounmpo. General manager Bob Myers knows that to chart a course for long-term greatness, a team must maintain flexibility — both in terms of its roster and future assets.
By orchestrating a complex sign-and-trade last summer with Brooklyn for guard D’Angelo Russell, the Warriors got younger while obtaining a key trade chip. In February, when negotiating the deal that sent Russell to the Timberwolves, Myers made sure that Minnesota included a lightly protected pick in what’s expected to be a loaded 2021 draft. This is the same type of advanced planning that helped the Warriors land Kevin Durant in free agency in July 2016.
Kostas Antetokounmpo: Giannis’ twitter, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked! He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible! The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting!
David Levy, the longtime television executive, was rolled out by the Nets as an important addition to their revamped organization in September. But by November, the team announced a “mutual parting of ways.” So what happened? According to multiple sources, Levy had written into his contract that he’d have influence over basketball operations. But that didn’t sit well with members of the Nets’ staff, and the pushback meant Levy was essentially bought out.
Six individuals from four different University of Kentucky sports were named Thursday to the school’s athletics Hall of Fame. Chanda Bell (softball), Sawyer Carroll and AJ Reed (baseball), Ron Mercer and Wayne Turner (men’s basketball) and Danny Trevathan (football) will be enshrined as Kentucky’s class of 2020.
May 7, 2020 | 4:19 pm EDT Update
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr had to laugh when asked what it’s been like to relive his tenure with the Chicago Bulls as “The Last Dance” continues to dominate the national conversation. “It’s definitely weird,” Kerr told ESPN. “And I know it’s about to get weirder.” That’s because Kerr, who won three championships as a guard for the Bulls from 1996 to ’98, knows what’s coming up in the final four episodes, especially the next one on Sunday night that goes in-depth on his infamous practice scuffle with Michael Jordan that left Kerr with a black eye.
“It’s not something I’m proud of,” Kerr said of the incident. “It is something that happens from time to time on most teams during the season. Guys get into it during practice. It’s just part of high-level competition. But it’s very, very strange to know everybody’s hearing this story and talking about it and then I’m going to be on camera talking about it. Michael is. And people are going to be examining this whole thing. It’s like there’s a reason camera crews generally aren’t given that type of access. Now, I don’t think there was any footage of that fight, because that didn’t happen in ’98, but just unearthing it all and talking about it is not a lot of fun.”
“He called me later that day and apologized,” Kerr said. “In a strange way, it was almost a necessary step in our relationship, in a weird way. And from then on, I think he understood me a lot better and vice versa. And we got along much better and competed together and I think he trusted me more. So it was actually sort of, in the end, it was all good. But we’ve never talked about it since. To be honest, I don’t ever think about it, but I get asked about it because it’s a unique [situation].”
According to four-time NBA champion and French national team legend Tony Parker, watching the “Dream Team” delivering such a show and having them play in Europe was a huge inspiration. Not only to him but also to fellow European basketball greats and former NBA champs Pau Gasol and Dirk Nowitzki.
“It had a huge impact in Europe. If you see interviews that I did or Dirk [Nowitzki] or Pau Gasol, we all were affected by the Dream Team,” Parker said while interviewed by ESPN’s Marc J. Spears in the Roundball Rap. “Manu Ginobili. We all talk about it. That was the point that we where ‘wow basketball is cool’ and ‘I want to go to the NBA’. That was the first time I saw them in real life, because before it was the tapes.”
Four hours a day, four days a week. That’s all the time Frank Reich and the Colts coaching staff have right now to work with a roster scattered around the country, hunkered down within their homes and scrambling to find ways to get in workouts. But Indianapolis has managed to make its virtual offseason program feel something like the real thing, right down to bringing in a surprise guest, legendary NBA sharpshooter Ray Allen, to speak to the team last week.
May 7, 2020 | 4:13 pm EDT Update
Grousbeck is confident that the NBA will return at some point, but says it will only happen when it’s safe for all the players involved. “We’ll see another season for sure, you can count on that. We’re trying, and talking in private among the league. The general mood I have is optimistic,” he said. “We have to be focused, we have to be safe. But as the country unlocks, I think pro sports will follow shortly after that.”