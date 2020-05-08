The trailer for 'Blackballed,' the new documentary about the Donald Sterling scandal from 2014. It'll feature incredible interviews from Chris Paul, Doc Rivers, DeAndre Jordan, JJ Redick, and Commissioner Adam Silver.

'Blackballed' will premiere on Quibi on May 18. pic.twitter.com/rvknX8AbFm

— Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) May 7, 2020