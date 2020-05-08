The Warriors are eliminated from postseason contention. The Cavaliers and Hawks are close, as are many other teams in the league, like the Timberwolves and Pistons. There is a belief around the league that their seasons are over. Some players want to get back on the court. “I’m excited to get some reps,” Cavs big man Larry Nance Jr. said. “I want the year to come back. I’m not gonna act like I know if we will, but I just really hope we do.” But one front office executive on a Western Conference lottery team said that while the NBA isn’t messaging that their seasons are finished, the thought is that the league won’t have the time or resources to bring all 30 teams to one location and play out the regular season.
May 8, 2020 | 9:51 am EDT Update
Publicly, the NBA has been vague about its plans to restart after suspending the season on March 11. There is no schedule for full teams to return to practice, nevermind to play real games. Privately, however, commissioner Adam Silver and his team in the league office have been making contingency plans for every imaginable scenario for how the coronavirus pandemic develops, according to recent conversations with sources from teams, agents, and the league. “What’s been hard for people to understand is the amount of flexibility that Adam has,” said one source with knowledge of discussions in the league office. “He doesn’t need to make a decision until he has as much information as possible based on where we are as a country and where the NBA is as a league.”
Multiple sources corroborated that Silver and his team have a decision tree that will guide the NBA’s choices. The league has the ability to chop off portions of the remaining schedule depending on what happens from both a player and public health standpoint. Here’s the league’s thinking based on a variety of possible events:
“The first game when we get back will probably be a playoff game,” said a league source with knowledge of plans for resuming games.
A postseason play-in tournament has been weighed but is considered highly unlikely, according to multiple league sources. While a tournament could be attractive to fans and lucrative for the league in future seasons, it’s considered too dramatic of a shift in the short term.
It’s too soon to have this conversation, league front office executives say, because no one knows if games will be played and how much revenue those games would yield. The salary cap is set through a complex process based on revenue from the prior season, so right now projecting the 2020-21 salary cap is impossible without knowing if any more games will be played in 2019-20. And since no one knows when fans will be allowed back in arenas, next season’s revenue could still fall well short of expectations considering the amount of money made from live games.
The Israeli basketball championship will begin again on June 20, the board of directors of the Winner League decided. Winner League announced the detailed program and the stages that will lead to the gradual resumption of the season and its completion with the traditional Final Four format.
Mark Bartelstein, now one of the most powerful agents in the NBA, was just beginning his career when he walked into the Hyatt in Lincolnwood, just outside Chicago, for his engagement party on April 20, 1986 — a Sunday afternoon. Bartelstein had a problem. His beloved Chicago Bulls were about to tip off Game 2 of their first-round series against the juggernaut Boston Celtics. Jordan, Chicago’s second-year star, had scored 49 points in Game 1 — a Boston win — after barely playing that season due to a broken foot. Bartelstein approached the bartender and asked if he might turn on the game. The bartender replied that he couldn’t, because a large party had booked the room. “I couldn’t leave the bar,” Bartelstein said. “It was the greatest performance I’ve ever seen. It still is.” “It’s my party,” Bartelstein said. On the game went. Jordan started on fire, torching Dennis Johnson, and then Danny Ainge, and then two and three Boston defenders at once.
At some point, Bartelstein’s future mother-in-law approached and stressed to Bartelstein the importance of attending his own engagement party. “I said, ‘OK, hold on, this is crazy, Jordan is going off,'” Bartelstein recalled, laughing. He never made it to the party. His mother-in-law did not talk to him again until the wedding months later, Bartelstein said. Other members of his new extended family held out even longer.
May 8, 2020 | 8:55 am EDT Update
Steve Nash struggled with retirement
Steve Nash: First and foremost, retirements hard and I don’t know how you guys dealt with it. You know, it took me two years to really be like, “Okay, I’m good now.” And I was lucky because the end of my career was a nightmare trying to stay healthy trying to play when I was here at the Lakers. It was like, I train twice a day for over two years trying to give myself a chance to contribute. Eventually, you know, I realized it wasn’t happening and my body just had too many miles on it.
Tim MacMahon on the Mitchell-Gobert rift: The Jazz really feel like, “You know what, if there was a practice the next day or they were playing a game a couple days later, if they had to be in the same locker room and play together, practice together, whatever, that this would have been just a tiny little, a little blip instead of this… I don’t know what I don’t know what you call, but it’s obviously been a lot more than a blip.
Donatas Urbonas: Vasilije Micic on his future: „Anadolu Efes or the NBA – it’s the only scenarios I have for the next season“. Micic, who played his career season (14.5ppg, 5.8apg), is under the contract with Efes until 2021. His NBA rights owned by the Sixers, but more NBA teams are after him.
So many big NBA stars have been linked to the New York Knicks. Among many, there is also Michael Jordan. His agent David Falk spoke of this during an interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio, per CBS Sports: “Anything is possible. Michael is an extremely loyal guy. He wanted to play for one team his whole career. He was loved in the city of Chicago, he had tremendous business relationships in the city of Chicago. I think it would have taken something – it would have taken a disaster in the discussion with Chicago for that to happen.
I wouldn’t say it was impossible. We obviously had to do our due diligence in the event that a disaster did happen, you don’t want to be unprepared. But I think the chance of him leaving Chicago for any team was unlikely. Now for me, obviously in 1996 representing both Michael and Patrick [Ewing]. If they both could play for the same team on the moon it would’ve been amazing. Michael would’ve given Patrick the championship he craved, you would’ve had the most dominating big man in the league and the most dominating wing player in the league on the same team. It had nothing to do with being in New York, it could have been on the moon.”
The NBA could buy or get as many rapid test kits as it needs to attempt to restart without fans, sources said. But politically, that’s a nonstarter right now. “In order to do testing, you need the machines, you need the cartridges, you need the swabs, you need reagents, you need personal protective equipment, and a shortage of any one of these makes it difficult,” said former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who has advised the NBA on the virus. “Which is why you’ve seen backlogs in so many parts of the country.”
According to sources, teams believe they would need local officials to allow gatherings of up to 50 people to practice again and gatherings of up to 200 to play games again, likely at home practice facilities or Disney World in Orlando, Florida. This could theoretically accommodate families and be seen as a semi-bubble, a compromise where players wouldn’t necessarily be subjected to such harsh social isolation or surveillance measures.
Steve Nash: When I struggled for those last two years, I think it allowed me to start to, you know, recognize that this is going to be difficult. It took me two years to really get through the other side where I felt whole, but a lot of that was due to the fact that I wasn’t like, you know, it wasn’t a terrible two years, but it was like I could tell you know, like I’m transitioning still, I’m still trying to come to grips with this. Like, there’s something missing, like something’s pulling me and I can’t fulfill it.
The Georgetown coach was not about to get into a spitting match with the outspoken Oakley, who signaled out Ewing’s reluctance to pass out of the double-team for their 1993 playoff heartbreaker in an interview with The Post. It wasn’t the first time Oakley has gone after Ewing. In February, Oakley told the KnicksFan podcast Ewing was “a difficult teammate.’’ “I have nothing to say about what Charles has to say,” Ewing said when asked about Oakley’s criticism on the Good Show Thursday. “He’s one of my best teammates. We went into a lot of wars and a lot of wars against the Bulls. So everyone is entitled to their own opinion.”
“At that time, people were calling Larry Bird the quintessential forward,” Rodman says. “He was great, but he couldn’t play multiple positions like Scottie could. He wasn’t agile enough. I just don’t think people realize what Scottie was doing in 1991. “He revolutionized the point-forward position. All these players today should thank Scottie Pippen. Guys like Kevin Durant should say, ‘Wow, look what you did for us.’ Scottie could handle, he could shoot the ball, he could defend, he could rebound. “If LeBron was playing during the ’90s, I’d still say Scottie Pippen was the second-best player behind Michael.”
May 8, 2020 | 1:04 am EDT Update
Michael Jordan was a free agent after the 1996 season, and, according to his longtime agent David Falk, never came close to leaving the Bulls. “Michael is an extremely loyal guy. He wanted to play for one team…He was loved in the city of Chicago,” Falk said during an appearance with Zach Harper and Amin Elhassan on SiriusXM NBA Radio.
Now, to his credit, Riley was always talking about Curry. He was the type of GM who would chat with you. I remember on many occasions we were talking about prospects and he brought up Steph. … So I know this for a fact—Larry Riley was all over Steph waaaaay before the 2009 draft.
But as Steph blew up, and the Warriors ended up with the No. 7 pick, he just didn’t think Curry would be available. Their board was 1. Blake Griffin, 2. Steph Curry. He could’ve been lying to me, but he said that to me and I think (SF Chronicle beat writer) Rusty Simmons. They were expecting to land Jordan Hill. Riley and Nelson even flew to Memphis to talk to Monta Ellis, who was unhappy, and told him—according to what my sources told me—that they got on the same page with Monta, including that he would be the point guard.
The second reason you heard for them passing was that Dell Curry informed the Wolves he did not want his son in Minnesota. Dell has confirmed this publicly several times over the years, so they were not wrong. The only problem with that theory is that Ricky Rubio’s camp made it pretty clear in the run-up that they would have much preferred to have him in New York rather than Minnesota as well, and the Wolves were so enamored with him that they just took him and held firm that he would eventually play here. Kahn did a very good job on that front, being patient and waiting two years for Rubio to come over, teaming with (assistant GM) Tony Ronzone to recruit him even after he was drafted, meet the family and assure them that Ricky would do well in Minnesota. They played it beautifully, which means they could have done the same thing with Steph, if they really believed he was a future star.
Steve Nash, former Mavericks great and two-time NBA MVP, recently joined SHOWTIME Basketball’s All The Smoke podcast with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson to talk all things hoops. Here are some highlights: On being traded to Dallas in 1998… Nash: “At first I didn’t want to go. I love Phoenix. It was great down there. A great city, organization. It just felt great. Felt like home. … Dallas was one of the worst teams in the league. I got traded there on draft day when Dirk [Nowitzki] got drafted by the Mavs, we played in the old Reunion Arena, and it wasn’t in the same place that Phoenix was at the time. So, in a sense it was like a step down. “Then, we had the lockout that year. I remember I was playing a pickup game like a week before training camp, and I got knocked out of the air going to the basket and landed on my back — and I struggled that whole year. And that’s when I realized that I had back problems was that season … that’s when they really presented themselves and became a problem. So, I struggled the first lockout year, struggled a little bit the second year, and then Dirk and I, I think, turned a corner. Mark Cuban bought the team, and the Mavericks became one of the places to be, so to speak.”
“I was always a pass-first guy. So, I tried to make this thing work. So, the first part of the season, half of the season my numbers were really down, but the second half of the season I think I shot over 50% and played well. But I think it was like a sign to Mark Cuban that maybe he thought I was coming to the end because I didn’t have the full year I had prior. “That summer, he really didn’t make a big effort to keep me. I think he thought he didn’t want to overpay — I think he’d overpaid a few guys, and didn’t want to overpay an aging point guard — and that’s how I ended up in Phoenix, really. I don’t think he was confident in my future at that point.”
While the first wave of NBA teams prepares to reopen facilities for individual workouts on Friday, several team officials say the psychological effects of returning to organized activities during a global pandemic must be considered for players and staffers around the league — especially those who already have a heightened concern about germs.
Several general managers and athletic trainers pointed to a number of players — though they say it’s not a large percentage — whom they would describe as “germophobes.” These team officials say there are several executives and other league staffers in the same position. “I’m one of them,” one veteran front-office executive for a team in postseason contention told ESPN. Said one Eastern Conference general manager: “I’m not a germophobe, and I’m afraid.”
Several team officials said there are players and staffers on their respective teams who fit that “germophobe” description, though none felt comfortable sharing their identities — and none faulted them for being extremely cautious on that front. But multiple Western Conference athletic training officials referred to this psychological impact as a powerful added stressor for some players that could no doubt inhibit their ability to perform, even if the NBA was able to create an ideal environment at some point in the near future.
Marc Stein: The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Larry Nance Jr. tells @NYTSports that he plans to go into the Cavaliers’ practice facility Friday when the Cavs join Portland and Denver as the first three teams to open their doors for voluntary individual workouts on the NBA’s first allowable day. It is doubly significant because Nance suffers from Crohn’s disease, which is typically treated with immunosuppressive medication that can make Crohn’s sufferers more vulnerable to infections. But Nance says he has confidence in the drug (Remicade) he takes to combat Crohn’s
Thompson was “crushed” to not suit up with his teammates. But he has been taking notes during his rehab. Remembering the questions and doubts. Once healthy, Thompson will be more motivated than ever to prove to those who left the Warriors for dead that they are far from finished. “It just kills me inside when I see these other teams, so many talking heads and some of my peers saying, ‘The dynasty is over, they had a great run.'” Thompson said in “Above The Water,” a short documentary chronicling his rehab. “I have so much more to give this game, but patience definitely builds character. You don’t have to prove anything anymore, you know? You have three championships. Multiple All-Star appearances. “I’ll just be that eager to prove everyone wrong again.”
If the Warriors choose to trade their pick, are there any teams out there who you think will be in the market to move up to a top-five (let’s hope for the No. 1) pick? If so, who do you think that team (or teams) could be looking to trade for that pick? — @WarriorsBraves I spoke recently with NBA draft expert Chad Ford, and he seems to believe there would be one team in the market to trade up should the ping-pong balls not fall their way: the New York Knicks. Specifically, Ford said, for LaMelo Ball. Ball, a genius playmaker with star potential, would provide the Knicks with a much-needed identity on offense.
Nazr Mohammed: From now on, call me Dr. Nazr T. Mohammed, Ph.D. I know what y’all are thinking: When in the hell did Naz have a chance to go back to school and get his Ph.D? Well … I didn’t. But I am actually about to get a B.A. in liberal arts from Kentucky. I’ve been in school the last year finishing what I started at UK back in the fall of 1995. I only needed 18 more credit-hours to graduate. I finished my work on Wednesday, and — until COVID-19 came along — I was supposed to walk across the stage at Rupp Arena on Friday to get my diploma..
Tomer Azarly: The trailer for ‘Blackballed,’ the new documentary about the Donald Sterling scandal from 2014. It’ll feature incredible interviews from Chris Paul, Doc Rivers, DeAndre Jordan, JJ Redick, and Commissioner Adam Silver. ‘Blackballed’ will premiere on Quibi on May 18.
Dwyane Wade, along with the Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem, fed hundreds of front-line workers in South Florida Wednesday. Wade and Haslem, partners in 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen, gave out meals to two Miami–Dade County police stations.
Mark Montieth: Mike Storen, who passed away today, played an absolutely crucial role in the early success of the ABA @Indiana Pacers. His work ethic and hard-nosed approach set a tone for the entire franchise. You can hear him tell his story at markmontieth.com. Click on One on One and scroll. pic.twitter.com/D5q3zJJ9bc
May 8, 2020 | 1:02 am EDT Update
