Steve Nash, former Mavericks great and two-time NBA MVP, recently joined SHOWTIME Basketball’s All The Smoke podcast with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson to talk all things hoops. Here are some highlights: On being traded to Dallas in 1998… Nash: “At first I didn’t want to go. I love Phoenix. It was great down there. A great city, organization. It just felt great. Felt like home. … Dallas was one of the worst teams in the league. I got traded there on draft day when Dirk [Nowitzki] got drafted by the Mavs, we played in the old Reunion Arena, and it wasn’t in the same place that Phoenix was at the time. So, in a sense it was like a step down. “Then, we had the lockout that year. I remember I was playing a pickup game like a week before training camp, and I got knocked out of the air going to the basket and landed on my back — and I struggled that whole year. And that’s when I realized that I had back problems was that season … that’s when they really presented themselves and became a problem. So, I struggled the first lockout year, struggled a little bit the second year, and then Dirk and I, I think, turned a corner. Mark Cuban bought the team, and the Mavericks became one of the places to be, so to speak.”