The Hawks’ practice facility in Brookhaven’s Executive Park officially reopened Monday. The facility was shut for 54 days, originally closing March 18, one week after the NBA suspended play when Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.The team will do temperature checks before players enter the building, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, and is not seeking the testing of players/staff who are not exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus as of now.
The NBA has reached an agreement with the National Basketball Players Association to extend until September the 60-day window that preserves the league's right to terminate the collective bargaining agreement in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, sources told ESPN. Pushing back the deadline allows for the NBA and union to gather a clearer picture of the economic losses and bargain on a number of crucial financial issues.
The NBA had the ability to terminate the CBA under the force majeure event provision for the two months starting on the March 11, when the season was suspended. There's optimism that the NBA and union can work through these issues and agree on how the league's financial landscape will be recalibrated on a number of issues, including the 2020-21 salary cap and luxury tax thresholds, sources said.
This extension allows the league and union to continue trying to resume the 2019-20 season this summer, salvaging some regular-season games, carrying out the playoffs and recouping some lose revenue. Commissioner Adam Silver told the players on Friday that expenditures by fans -- through gate receipts, concessions and other game-night receipts -- constitute approximately 40 percent of the league's revenue, according to audio of tape obtained by ESPN.
The Knicks finally made it official that there will be no more games at the Garden for the 2019-20 season. The Knicks emailed their season-ticket holders Monday morning informing them they will get a full refund on the eight postponed regular-season games — or have option of rolling it over to next season with a gift for doing so.
The Post obtained a copy of the letter, stating if fans rolled it over, they’d receive a bonus of either a food and beverage credit, MSG Store credit or an RJ Barrett authentic jersey. “As a season-ticket member, we would like to offer you the option to receive a refund on the 2019-20 postponed game if you so choose,” the letter stated.
The NBA still hopes to play out as much of its remaining schedule as possible, but Commissioner Adam Silver is now signaling those games will be played in a centralized location without spectators, if they are played at all. The league could incur major financial losses as teams receive an increasing volume of calls from restless ticket holders who want their money back. A league source told The Sacramento Bee the coronavirus shutdown has already taken a huge financial toll on the Kings, who are bracing for what might be tens of millions of dollars in uninsured losses. The source said the stoppage in NBA play and live events at Golden 1 Center is having a “tremendous impact to the bottom line,” saying “over half of the team’s revenue is generated from hosting ticketed events in the arena.”
Team and league officials explain it is difficult to calculate the average price of an NBA ticket due to multiple factors, but some have attempted to do the math. Barry’s Ticket Service, Inc., an online ticket broker, estimated the average cost of a ticket on the secondary market was $89 during the 2018-19 NBA season. Using those figures, the NBA could lose more than $400 million in regular-season ticket sales. In March, a high-ranking team official told Tom Haberstroh of NBC Sports the NBA could lose nearly $500 million if the remaining regular-season and playoff schedule is canceled. Just last week, Statista.com, an online portal for statistics, estimated the NBA could lose up to $450 million in gate revenue and $200 million in non-ticket revenue.
Ontario-born Dr. Leslie Bottrell, a Raptors superfan who works at hospital New York is unable to spend Mother’s Day with her children this year. Instead of keeping her kids in their tiny New York apartment, she sent them back to her childhood home in St. Thomas, Ontario as she continue to gear up to fight COVID-19 at Saint Joseph’s Medical Center in Yonkers, just north of Manhattan.
Despite being apart, Botrell was greeted with a heartfelt message with her hometown. A suprise greeting from her favourite NBA player, Kyle Lowry, over video call on Sunday. “Oh my god,” Botrell said, as she saw Lowry pop-up on the video call. “That’s incredible.” Lowry said it was his “honour” to be on the call with Bottrell. “You’re really on the frontline, and it’s my pride and joy of being on this call with you, it’s just like my heart is racing right now.”
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was on a conference call with representatives of the league players’ association, discussing restarting the season. His stance about one issue was clear. If the NBA was going to resume play, it would commit to staying on course even in the face of a positive COVID-19 test, or, depending on the circumstances, even a few of them. He didn’t know at the time that the leader of another major sports enterprise was already dealing with similar circumstances.
A UFC fighter and two of his cornermen had tested positive ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Jacksonville. Hours later, when the situation became known publicly, many people assumed the show would not go on. After all, the NBA immediately shut down in March when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the first of its players to test positive. A zero-tolerance policy is understandable, then and now, but what Silver and UFC President Dana White came to realize is there is also likely no realistic pathway for the return of major sports competition if that is the benchmark.
Even if leagues create a “bubble,” as the UFC did this week in Jacksonville when it took over a hotel, tested everyone upon check-in and held all events at an adjacent arena, there is a good chance someone will test positive, especially when some people are asymptomatic, as Ronaldo “Jacre” Souza and his cornermen were. Without a vaccine, the question isn’t if someone will test positive, it’s what is the plan when someone does.
It’s something Silver has reportedly addressed with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, and an issue Silver spoke with players reps about Friday: Quite simply, resuming the season will not work if it has to be postponed indefinitely again when a player or staff member tests positive. If and when that happens, the player or staff member would be removed, quarantined offsite and tested before he could possibly return.
Yao Ming, the former Houston Rockets star and now president of the Chinese Basketball Association, says the league has three options for resuming the season that has been on hold since Feb. 1 over the coronavirus pandemic.
Yao said the league might play out the full schedule; play a shortened season with some games dropped; or end the regular season and go straight to the playoffs based on teams’ current rankings.
Yao told state broadcaster CCTV on Sunday that he hopes as much as the season can be played as possible, but that public health and fairness were the key considerations. A tournament to restart the season was also being considered if not all scheduled games could be played. Teams would also be isolated in hotels and fans barred from stadiums, he said.
In formulating a restart plan, the CBA received advice from a unique source, Yao said. Zhong Nanshan, who heads a national virus control team and is married to a former national player, provided “many useful suggestions,” Yao said. “With their help, we are more confident of the CBA’s return.”
Ira Winderman: Miami-Dade clears opening of Arena for Heat workouts: "Effective as of 6:00 p.m. on May 8, 2020, Emergency Order 15-20 is amended so as not to preclude the use of facilities owned or leased by a professional sports franchise, solely by employees of such franchise . . . " (1/2)
The Lakers Review: “I don’t think there is a drop dead date. I think the folks I’ve talked to have said ‘we can go as long as we need.’ I mean, they can be playing until Labor Day.” - Ramona Shelburne on the latest with the NBA during her appearance on The Mason and Ireland Show on @ESPNLosAngeles Jared Dudley: I heard even Oct from Adam Silver today...
Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki put on gloves and a mask to do his part in handing out food boxes Saturday to honor mothers ahead of Mother's Day. His foundation, along with the Mark Cuban Foundation, the Heroes Foundation, Center Table and the city of Dallas made it all possible. "What we wanted to do today was take care of mothers," said Trina Terrell general manager of Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center. "Our primary focus is to just show a little more love to the moms that have been going through a couple of tough times during this pandemic just to give them some support."
When Ontario premier Doug Ford was asked Friday about how the testing of NHL players and related staff would be handled if Toronto became a hub for the six other Canadian teams should play resume, he had an answer ready: “From what I understand all tests would be supplied by MLSE, the costs will be absorbed by (Leafs and Raptors owners) MLSE or the NHL, whoever it might be,” said Ford. “And through that, whenever they set it up then they’ll actually donate some of the time at the testing area as well, so they are giving back to the public on top of testing their own players, which I thought was very thoughtful of them, for doing that.”
Could the NBA follow a similar path, where instead of waiting for widespread testing to be available to the point where they wouldn’t be seen as a drain on resources, they could be the source of more testing? It’s something that’s been contemplated in NBA circles, although no specifics are available. But it seems like something that could be easily viewed as a win-win, if say, for every 1000 tests the NBA uses they “sponsor” 20,000 tests in communities where there was a need.
In Germany where the Bundesliga is poised to become one of the first major sports leagues to return to play, the league has promised to cover the cost of the additional testing they’ll need – an estimated 20,000 tests spread among 36 teams – as well as provide any surplus tests to front line health-care workers. “Along with the NBA, we are all following that and I think if they are a couple of weeks in front of us, it will be hopefully useful and directional for us to look at,” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster told reporters on a conference call when asked if the NBA is studying the German model. “Everyone is looking at that. “
Love was screened when he arrived at the Cleveland Clinic Courts in Independence, Ohio before entering at a designated side entrance. The 31-year-old five time All-Star was asked questions regarding any sick symptoms and his temperature was taken to make sure he didn't have a fever. Only four players were allowed at a time – to follow social distancing practices – and once in the facility, players had their own half courts to work out with an assistant coach who was wearing a mask and gloves to pass and rebound. "I feel like anybody who needs an escape or in everyday life is looking for any type of normalcy back doing something they love," Love told ESPN. "For me, I played 25-ish years of organized basketball and this is the longest I've ever gone without touching (a basketball) And it's something I really, really enjoy doing. "So for me, it definitely was a big dopamine hit, and it just felt great to get in there and sweat outside of doing my workouts at home or getting on a treadmill. Going out there and having some sense of normalcy and getting on the court and actually shooting was pretty uplifting."
Love said he could see a blueprint for what practices could look like if NBA play returns. "It's just going to change the way, at least for the foreseeable future, of not only how we interact but how we live in our daily lives," Love said. "So for me, was it weird? Yeah. I had (Cavs assistant coach) Dan Geriot at my basket and having him rebound and pass me the ball with a mask and gloves on. It's just odd. It's just weird."
According to sources, with the pandemic creating an economic crisis for the NBA, teams might be eager to unload their giant contracts. Because the cap won’t be as high, the luxury tax looms larger. OKC has been fearful of the luxury tax, having once dumped James Harden.
There is so much uncertainty with the coronavirus pandemic, but one thing is for sure: the salary cap will be lowered, according to league sources. On the surface, that makes it advantageous to build around younger players on cheaper contracts. That said, if Rose has young assets to tempt the Thunder this offseason, sliding Paul into cap space will be easier than fitting in a top free agent. That’s because the Knicks would have to give up pacts such as those of Frank Ntilikina and Kevin Knox to make the trade.
In municipalities where coronavirus testing has become readily available to at-risk health care workers, NBA teams opening facilities for voluntary workouts will be allowed to administer tests to asymptomatic players and staff, sources told ESPN. The Orlando Magic have been approved and plan to administer testing to players prior to a Tuesday reopening, and the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams expected to be allowed to conduct coronavirus tests of all players and staff members entering facilities for individual workouts -- regardless of whether they are experiencing symptoms.
“I’m worried, because you should be,” Rivers told me and co-host Wos Lambre on this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” podcast. “I’m not smart enough to know what this virus is or does. We do know it affects most people when they’re in a group setting, and it doesn’t affect you at all when you’re by yourself. You know? We already know that. Listen, I’m not young (58), but I guess I’m young enough … I don’t know. Would I say I do it without fear? Of course not. You’ve got to have some fear in all this … until (there’s a vaccine), no one can tell me they’re going to do anything and feel comfortable doing it. I just don’t know how we get there.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Adam Silver made something clear on conference call, telling players Rudy Gobert wasn’t the first NBA player to get tested; he was the first to test positive. NBA was ahead of curve in assuring safety before virus shut country down.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Michele Roberts asked Silver on the call about financial impact moving foward for the league and players, and Silver flatly said that the collective bargaining agreement "wasn't built for an extended pandemic." Silver called it all: "The greatest challenge" of our lifetime.
Bobby Marks: From an economic standpoint. The NBA was projecting $8B in Basketball Related Income (BRI) for this season and $8.4B in 20-21. Those numbers were before the revenue decline from China and COVID-19.
Bobby Marks: The salary cap mechanics would see the system crash based on the steep decline in revenue. The league and PA will essentially be negotiating a new CBA (an amendment to the current one) when the time comes.
Shams Charania: Sources: On the ever-elusive question -- What if a player tests positive upon return -- Adam Silver told players the NBA would hope for daily testing at that point and no stoppage of play, having the player(s) isolated in quarantine.
Shams Charania: Sources: Commissioner Adam Silver told NBA players on call Friday: - If season resumes, no fans expected - 40% of league revenue comes from fans - Season decision can go into June - Until coronavirus vaccine, there is risk; will be living with the virus for foreseeable future
Sacramento Kings guard Yogi Ferrell is donating hundreds of meals and servings of ice cream to foster youth residing at Sacramento Children’s Home and the organization’s staff who are facing currently increased needs due to the COVID-19 health crisis. With his donation, Ferrell is also supporting several local restaurants and small businesses navigating this unprecedented time.
Popovich, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, called Trump a “sociopath” in his interview with TSL, and said “the more we ignore him, the better off we’ll all be.” But overall, he thinks the U.S. is trying to do the right thing in its response to the pandemic. “I think that the country, with governors and mayors and localities, are really trying to do this right, and they understand about flattening the curve, and they understand about staying the course for longer than just today, that this thing is gonna be with us for a long time,” he said.
“We want to be as routine-oriented as we can, but it’s just not always feasible. And so, this particular situation, as COVID-19 shut down more and more businesses and shut down our league, became more real to all of us, then it affected everyone’s routine,” Stevens said. "It’s not an athlete thing, it’s not a coach thing, it’s an everyone thing. And so everybody is dealing with that, and I think that as an athlete, the different curveballs that come out of left field that you get used to hitting I think are good preparation for times that are going to challenge you like this.”
More than a dozen conversations with CBA players, coaches, team officials and agents have revealed a deeper frustration with how the league has yo-yoed from decision to decision amid the COVID-19 crisis. The issue is not the CBA’s caution—“If we can keep people safe by delaying our league and holding out on competitions for a second, we should,” says Mayo—but the uncertainty and lack of transparency that’s resulted in such a mad scramble for so many."
As a precautionary measure upon reaching Liaoning, Mayo entered government-mandated quarantine in a nearby hotel for 14 days. While there, he binge-watched countless hours of Netflix, received four coronavirus tests—two blood samples and two throat swabs—and worked out twice a day with a team trainer over video chat. But on April 14, less than a week after Mayo emerged with the medical all-clear to join his team, another hammer dropped: The CBA had determined that play wouldn’t resume until July at the earliest.
“In my opinion, I felt like they were rushing to try to start the league when they weren’t going to start anyway,” says Zhejiang Golden Bulls guard Marcus Denmon, a second-round Spurs pick out of Missouri in 2012. “For what reason? I’m not sure. But I feel like for them to say, come over here to ground zero during this pandemic, without even a guaranteed date to start, put you in jeopardy by making you get on a plane and travel … I didn’t think it was fair for the players.”
Irving also donated 3,000 N95 masks for essential workers in the tribe. Irving’s late mother was a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.
The CBA’s attempts to restart have taken on a similarly cyclical feel. As the world’s first major sports league to indefinitely suspend operations amid the growing pandemic, it was supposed to be a guiding light for other outfits looking to return—not to mention proof that the Chinese government, heavily criticized for how it handled the outbreak’s early stages, had brought life back on line.
Instead, as Korean and Taiwanese baseball leagues restart play (albeit without fans), the German Bundesliga readies to kickoff anew on May 16, and normalcy begins tiptoeing into arenas and stadiums across the world, the CBA has become a cautionary tale—a measure of the difficulties facing every league in the age of COVID-19. Its experience is especially relevant to its basketball brother, the NBA, which has floated restart plans similar to those sketched out by the CBA.
In China, scant official explanation has been offered for the fits and starts—or of when a final resolution can be expected. As one Chinese player put it to Sports Illustrated, “We stopped listening to all the rumors because there is a new message delivered to us almost every week.”
Still more have been caught in between: fleeing to their home countries during the initial suspension, rushing to China and quarantining for the mid-April restart, and finally flying home again when the latest delay came down. “It’s just a big disaster,” says one U.S. player, a high-scoring CBA veteran who requested to remain anonymous to avoid reprisal. “They called us back for nothing.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Orlando has been granted written authorization from the Orange County (FL) Department of Health and approval from NBA to test its players for the coronavirus, a team spokesman said.
As team facilities reopen in the coming days and weeks, organizations such as the Orlando Magic, LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be among the teams allowed to conduct coronavirus tests of every player and staff member entering facilities for individual workouts -- regardless of whether they are experiencing symptoms, sources said.
The NBA recently informed teams of a "limited exception" to guidelines that forbid the testing of asymptomatic individuals in this preliminary phase of players returning to practice facilities. Essentially, the NBA will approve a written authorization from a local health authority that confirms a "robust testing program in place for at-risk health care workers" in the team's community, sources said.
The NBA plans to regularly test players for COVID-19 upon a formal resumption of the season, but the league has been reluctant in these voluntary scenarios of one-hour workouts to have a perception that the NBA is needlessly using tests that might otherwise serve those at greater risk in a community. Teams will follow numerous protocols upon players returning to facilities for these workouts, including the taking of temperatures, sources said.
If the NBA resumes play in a bubble, there will be complications as everyone arrives at a central location. Of course, everyone must get there first. That won’t necessarily be simple for international players like Luka Doncic.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Denver Nuggets are planning to re-open the team practice facility for voluntary individual player workouts on Monday -- not today, sources tell ESPN.
Ryan Wolstat: Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said the team pushed to get players shooting back internally in large part for mental health purposes. Get them out of their apartments back on court shooting. Says those players in town mostly interested in taking part.
MICHELE ROBERTS CAN'T remember when she first heard about the "bubble," the idea of isolating NBA players in a hotel so the league could resume its season amid the coronavirus pandemic. But she remembers her reaction to it vividly. "When that one was first floated," said Roberts, the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, "there was some consternation."
A strict bubble where players are separated from their families, and only go to and from practices and games to a hotel, might seem attractive initially, Roberts said. But to enforce it, everyone inside would likely have to submit to some level of surveillance. And to Roberts, a former public defender and trial lawyer, that was problematic from the jump. "Are we going to arm guards around the hotel?" Roberts wondered. "That sounds like incarceration to me."
The hypothetical also didn't sit well with her constituents, the NBA's players. If a quarantined zone guaranteed players and coaches wouldn't get COVID-19, they told her it would be worth the sacrifice of separating from family and friends for several months. But without surveillance, how could anyone guarantee the bubble was impenetrable? What if a team staffer went to get a slice of pizza and became infected? What if an asymptomatic family member or significant other came to visit and spread the virus? If the honor code was too lax, but a police state was too draconian, what was the point of a bubble?
But one thing has changed -- the growing acceptance that if and when the NBA does resume, it will be in a world where the risk of contracting COVID-19 is ever-present. If the NBA is to come back in some form, there will be, by definition, risk. "This is a world with the virus," Roberts said. "And we have to figure out a way to work, play and live in a world with the virus. "The questions have now evolved from, 'Are we going to play again?' to, 'If we play, what are the risks going to look like?'"
Doug Smith: Raptors say they have permission for limited opening of training facility under tight NBA guidelines and rules. It will begin "the week of May 11" Th is not -- NOT -- a precursor to any resumption of play, it's letting a few employees at time back in the workplace
Publicly, the NBA has been vague about its plans to restart after suspending the season on March 11. There is no schedule for full teams to return to practice, nevermind to play real games. Privately, however, commissioner Adam Silver and his team in the league office have been making contingency plans for every imaginable scenario for how the coronavirus pandemic develops, according to recent conversations with sources from teams, agents, and the league. “What’s been hard for people to understand is the amount of flexibility that Adam has,” said one source with knowledge of discussions in the league office. “He doesn’t need to make a decision until he has as much information as possible based on where we are as a country and where the NBA is as a league.”
Multiple sources corroborated that Silver and his team have a decision tree that will guide the NBA’s choices. The league has the ability to chop off portions of the remaining schedule depending on what happens from both a player and public health standpoint. Here’s the league’s thinking based on a variety of possible events:
The Warriors are eliminated from postseason contention. The Cavaliers and Hawks are close, as are many other teams in the league, like the Timberwolves and Pistons. There is a belief around the league that their seasons are over. Some players want to get back on the court. “I’m excited to get some reps,” Cavs big man Larry Nance Jr. said. “I want the year to come back. I’m not gonna act like I know if we will, but I just really hope we do.” But one front office executive on a Western Conference lottery team said that while the NBA isn’t messaging that their seasons are finished, the thought is that the league won’t have the time or resources to bring all 30 teams to one location and play out the regular season.
“The first game when we get back will probably be a playoff game,” said a league source with knowledge of plans for resuming games.
A postseason play-in tournament has been weighed but is considered highly unlikely, according to multiple league sources. While a tournament could be attractive to fans and lucrative for the league in future seasons, it’s considered too dramatic of a shift in the short term.
It’s too soon to have this conversation, league front office executives say, because no one knows if games will be played and how much revenue those games would yield. The salary cap is set through a complex process based on revenue from the prior season, so right now projecting the 2020-21 salary cap is impossible without knowing if any more games will be played in 2019-20. And since no one knows when fans will be allowed back in arenas, next season’s revenue could still fall well short of expectations considering the amount of money made from live games.
The Israeli basketball championship will begin again on June 20, the board of directors of the Winner League decided. Winner League announced the detailed program and the stages that will lead to the gradual resumption of the season and its completion with the traditional Final Four format.
The NBA could buy or get as many rapid test kits as it needs to attempt to restart without fans, sources said. But politically, that's a nonstarter right now. "In order to do testing, you need the machines, you need the cartridges, you need the swabs, you need reagents, you need personal protective equipment, and a shortage of any one of these makes it difficult," said former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who has advised the NBA on the virus. "Which is why you've seen backlogs in so many parts of the country."
According to sources, teams believe they would need local officials to allow gatherings of up to 50 people to practice again and gatherings of up to 200 to play games again, likely at home practice facilities or Disney World in Orlando, Florida. This could theoretically accommodate families and be seen as a semi-bubble, a compromise where players wouldn't necessarily be subjected to such harsh social isolation or surveillance measures.
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton delivered a double-double off the court Tuesday in showing appreciation for those working during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ayton had meals delivered from Ocean 44 to workers at Talking Stick Resort Arena and had Aioli Burger food truck provide 300 gourmet burgers to Banner Thunderbird Medical Center staff.
Dr. Priya Sampathkumar gets asked by her two teen-aged sons every day when they can expect to see NBA games again. She's among the doctors desperately trying to answer that question — and the NBA is now trying to help. Sampathkumar is on the staff at the Mayo Clinic, which is starting to get support from the NBA and its players for a study that will aim to shed more light on how antibody testing can help the medical world further understand COVID-19. NBA teams were told this week about the study through an invitation for players and staff to volunteer to take part.
Teams were told that the study would also help doctors understand the prevalence of COVID-19 among infected individuals who were asymptomatic or experienced only mild symptoms. "From a team perspective, and saying this broadly across all teams, participation across the NBA allows for more robust information from the community at large in providing prevalence data," said Dr. Jimmie Mancell, the team physician for the Memphis Grizzlies.
It's a relatively simple process: Teams will receive materials from researchers, then have phlebotomists collect specimens that will be shipped back to the Mayo Clinic. Participants will also have to fill out a survey to gauge their level of potential exposure. Within two days, test results will be known — and because this is about antibodies, it will not take resources away from those doing other testing to identify those who are sick with the virus. Additional goals of the study include being able to identify more patients who could donate plasma and improve care for patients who are dealing with the coronavirus, plus potentially move researchers closer to a vaccine.
Jeff Goodman: Dachon Burke Jr., who was going to grad transfer from Nebraska to South Alabama, told @Stadium he has decided to turn pro instead. Told me it was a difficult decision, but is set to graduate in July. Signed with Corey marcum of EZ Sports.
However, we can enjoy Nash’s opinion of what it was like to play under the ownership of Cuban. “Playing for Mark was incredible,” Nash said on Showtime Basketball’s ‘All the Smoke.’ “Mark could in some ways get under your skin at times, but he was such a pioneering person for the game. Pushing the envelope on everything – the rules, the way we went about things, refereeing.” If there was any bad blood (and there was), it seems it has turned to water under the bridge. And there is no arguing that Cuban is still a powerful voice in the NBA.
Miller: Mike and I used to do battle and get after one another. I always wanted to be on the opposite team as MJ. My whole purpose of going to these games was to try and find a vice I could use if and when we faced each other during the regular season and/or playoffs. Safe to say I never found one because he didn’t have any deficiencies.
Tim Hardaway (5x NBA All-Star): I was there for about a week. We played every day. You had Chris Mullin, Rod Strickland out there. Gary Payton, of course. Reggie, Pat, Charles [Barkley]. Charles needed it because you know, he’s always getting heavy during the course of the summer. He really needed to be in shape and ready to go. He loved it. Charles would be going at people. We had to go double team him because basically when he got it down low, nobody could stop him. If you didn’t want to lose, you had to go down there and double team. Basketball stars weren’t the only ones flocking to the Jordan Dome. There was even a celebrity row.
Miller: Juwan Howard and Dennis Rodman were the two players who really stood out to me, besides Jordan being Jordan. Those two guys always brought it.
Joe Pytka (Director of Space Jam): I only played up there three or four times. The only memory I have really is that Michael was a beast. One poor guy who was about 6-9 was trying to post Michael up. Every time he came down, he did the same move and Michael blocked his shot every time. After three or four times, Michael just chewed him out. He said, You’ve been doing the same move for the last 15 minutes and it ain’t working for you. Figure something else out. The guy was humiliated. He just killed the guy.
First Things First: “Michael Jordan is obviously the greatest basketball player to ever play. LeBron James is the best basketball player in the league right now. But we’re talking about league and greatest. Michael was the greatest in ’93 when he retired from the game.” — @WalkerAntoine8
On a side note related to ESPN’s “The Last Dance” docuseries that in terms of eyeballs continues to rule the sports world, Nash’s gives his insight into Michael Jordan and his career. “He just had this charisma on top of all the gifts and skills and mentally, you know how great he is,” Nash said. “Playing against him, the one thing that I think he was unlike any other player I’ve played against is that there was a real fear playing against him. “I’ve never seen the league be kinda fearful of a player or have that much reverence for a player.”
“You ask all my teammates, and they’ll say one thing about Michael Jordan was, he never asked me to do something that he didn’t (bleeping) do,” Jordan said, by way of explanation, and that is the curse (pun unintended) of the elite: they can do things that other people can’t. Ask baseball players who played for Frank Robinson, or Ted Williams, when they were managers. They’d say something when the player struck out on something filthy and came back to the dugout like, ‘why didn’t you just hit that to the opposite field?,’ or something like that. Which would leave the player to say something like, ‘Skip, I couldn’t see it, much less hit it.’”
David Robinson on Isiah Thomas: “If you have a reputation and you take pride in your reputation as a ‘Bad Boy’ it kind of means people aren’t going to like you. Can you be that surprised when people say ‘I don’t really want to play with the ‘Bad Boys?’”
When Warriors fans booed Joe Lacob on Chris Mullin night after you were traded, how did you feel when you saw that? Ellis: I mean, to be honest with you, I felt happy and sad at the same time. I was happy that they did that and they supported me my whole life and that’s one reason why I love the Bay Area, I love the fans. I still got people in the organization I love. But it was also sad to me because it was Chris Mullin’s night, and he deserved to receive that accomplishment and everything to be pinpointed on him for that night. But, I mean, it was happy and sad at the same time.
What was that like? Heartbreaking. It was the turning point of my career because I felt like I was owed the opportunity to know what was happening. And the killer part was I had just talked to them before I left the hotel and they told me that they weren’t going to trade me. We were a couple games out of the eighth spot and we were going to try to make a run. And so, I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m cool with that.’ And then I leave from the hotel and get to the arena and I go in and one of my teammates, Dominic McGuire, he’s says, ‘Bro, you’ve been traded.’ I said ‘No, bro, I haven’t been traded. They told me they weren’t going to trade me. I just got off the phone with them.’ He was like, ‘Bro they just traded you.’ So he grabbed me, he said, ‘Look.’ He turned me around and (on the TV it) said ‘Breaking news, Monta Ellis has been traded.’ I then called my agent who didn’t tell me anything.
Ellis: So it was just messed up how they did it. And to be honest with you, I was kind of fed up with some of the things that were going on around there, with some of the players and some of the stuff that they were doing that wasn’t right. And it was kind of putting a damper on the locker room. But (the front office) tried to make it seem like it was me. But that one hurt, that killed me. I felt like I deserved better than that because I had given that organization everything I had, even from when they counted me out when I had my ankle injury from my moped accident. And I still was able to fight back from that and still be able to elevate my game every year I was there. And so for them to do that, and then for them to send me to Milwaukee, it was kind of like they were trying to stick it to me. Like they were trying to hurt me or something.
McCollum: I wanted to have a life outside of basketball and a career outside of basketball. Mora: He was thinking about things as a 22-year-old that it probably takes most NBA players to get to 30 to think about. McCollum: I wanted to sign with an agency that had a plan in place for me. The goal was for me to put together a portfolio that could compete with reporters that were doing this full-time.
Jack Lule, journalism professor: CJ was always very conscious that he needed a career outside of basketball. He started off in business and found out that he likes to write. And journalism is a place where he could come and write. Holden Griner, teammate: He loved journalism and thought he could be good at it. Antoni Wyche, assistant basketball coach: You would watch TNT with him and he’d say, “That’s going to be me.”
Kleiman reiterated that stance earlier this week in an interview on SiriusXM Radio, when asked by host Frank Isola if there was a chance Durant would play this season if the year resumed in July. “From my standpoint, no, I think it’s unrealistic. That’s just my view on it,” Kleiman said to Isola and co-host Wes Wilcox. “Again, we haven’t gone deep into conversation about it because of how unrealistic it all seems to me. I figure that if something changed, he would tell me. And it’s also hard to even discuss (a potential return this season) in a real serious manner without any information on the season. (There is) such uncertainty day to day — as we all (feel), outside of just the NBA — that the whole thing just feels too unrealistic from my standpoint.”
Michael Lee: MJ showed up to a game with a bat & a pre-game victory cigar, then dropped this verse from the Book of Jordan: 23:16. “That’s a sign of a good man if he can talk sh*t when it’s even score, or talk sh*t when you behind score. When you’re ahead, it’s easy to talk.”
Look, this guy was the clubhouse attendant as a college freshman, hanging on through a work/study program to a nowhere school walk-on athletic scholarship. It did appear Pippen was going to be an early one-and-done. You know, one year of college and done and on the way to the factory. It couldn’t have been more Pippen Sunday in the documentary to say of the infamous 1.8 moment, “It was one of those incidents where I wish it never happened…” Now wait for the sine qua non that is so Scottie Pippen… “But if I had a chance to do it over again I probably wouldn’t change it.”
Stunned by Michael Jordan’s first retirement like everyone else, he wrote that being around that 55-victory team was a privilege. He wrote that the job that coach Phil Jackson and his staff did was “the finest single-season coaching performance” he had seen. In his unfinished and unpublished memoir that Krause’s family has shared with NBC Sports Chicago, Krause showered praise on Toni Kukoc, Steve Kerr and Pete Myers, and wrote that “everyone on the roster contributed.” But he saved his biggest praise for Scottie Pippen. “He stepped up,” Krause wrote. “He had his best all-around season of his 17-year career.”
Jerry Krause: We worked out Pippen. It was the best individual workout I’d ever seen. (Strength and conditioning coach) Al (Vermeil) had a drill which measures lateral quickness and pure desire called a three-ball drill. A player has 30 seconds to get as many balls in the basket, basically by moving from a box on one side of the lane, picking the ball up and dunking it or laying it in the basket and moving to the other side of the lane to do it again. Scottie stunned everyone by setting a record that would last for the next 11 years.
Jerry Krause: Jerry Reinsdorf was on the phone with the Clippers and I was on another phone with Whitsitt when Reinsdorf told me, “The Clippers are taking Reggie Williams, a 6-7 guard from Georgetown.” I told Whitsitt, who told me Williams was the guy he wanted and thus our deal was on. I told him to draft Pippen for us. I never knew what happened in the Sacramento draft room but they took Smith. At No. 8, we took Olden Polynice, a center from Virginia, for Seattle and called the league to say we had a trade. The rest is history.
Shams Charania: Kai Sotto — a 7-foot-2 center from the Philippines — has decided to skip college and will be the first international draft prospect to sign a deal in the NBA G League pro program, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Marcus Thompson: They were begging the Warriors not to take him. The agent was like literally begging for him, not for them to not take them… They wanted to go to the Knicks so badly, and they got all the way to seven. They were especially disappointed that the Warriors jumped in.
Folks chose to see what they wanted — or, in his case, didn’t want — to see during his 16-year NBA career. But Marion knew he was more than a catchy nickname with an unorthodox game. “I left a great imprint on the game and I’m at peace,” Marion said in a recent interview with The Athletic.
“I think the legacy I left for the game is there. But who is it to decide? Who is making the decisions? What do they base it off of. If you look at all the numbers, to me, I should be a shoo-in. Should I not?” Marion asked. “What am I supposed to do? What am I not supposed to do? It’s out of my control. I know it’s a political thing. It’s a lot more other stuff going on. But certain things, you earn that. I earned that.”
“I’m a big (reason) why the game is what it is today. And I can walk out of my house and hold my head held high and talk about this game, because I know what I was able to do on this floor. What I was able to do is the model of what everybody is trying to do right now,” said Marion, now a board member of the National Basketball Retired Players Association. “Everybody is trying to find somebody to do everything that I was able to do. Which they ain’t been successful. But they’ve found some bits and pieces to do some stuff.”
“You sit there and telling me what I should be known for, giving me credit for, which I respect but at the same time, where is the real validation from that?” Marion asked. “Think about it, though. I never made an all-defensive team. I never was defensive player of the year, which I should have been, couple years, honestly. Defensive player of the year, possibly, I should’ve been, maybe once or twice in my career. But I didn’t get that. All defensive team? I definitely should’ve been all-defensive team, four or five years, easily. Why is that?”
Tim Reynolds: FIBA says the dates for the 2023 Basketball World Cup will be Aug. 25 through Sept. 10 that year. Championship game in Manila.
League sources are hearing about a late August/early September draft. Some agents are being told there could be a draft combine on a very small scale in August — with live interviews. That’s music to NBA executives’ ears as they try to decipher an already muddled draft that experts believe doesn’t contain one guaranteed star. Here’s The Post’s latest NBA Mock Draft:
Michael Jordan summed up his entire ethos with one phrase late in Episode 7: “Winning has a price.” Jordan punched multiple teammates in practice. When several were asked on camera if he was a nice guy, they either hemmed and hawed or simply said, “No.” But to Jordan, none of that mattered. What mattered was the end result. And, to him, there was only one acceptable result: winning.
In the latest episode of The Last Dance, Perdue opened up about why the rest of the Bulls squad still held MJ in high regard despite his often brazen attitude during practices. “Let’s not get it wrong: He was an a**hole, he was a jerk, he crossed the line numerous times but as time goes on you think back about what he was actually trying to accomplish — you’re like, he was a hell of a teammate,” Will Perdue said.
“His theory was, if you can’t handle pressure from me, you’re not going to be able to handle the pressure of the NBA playoffs,” Steve Kerr said. “So he talked trash in practice, he went after guys. He challenged guys.” They then show footage of him going after Scott Burrell, whooping and whistling at him, letting Burrell know it was about to be a long day. “‘Woo,’ I remember, yeah,” Burrell said with a laugh. “He wants to win and you gotta earn everything in Chicago. There was nothing easy, nothing given to you and you gotta go out and earn it. And you earn it in practice.”
“So I go down to the locker room and Michael says ‘I know, I lost it for a second,’ ” then-Bulls coach Phil Jackson said during episode No. 8 of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary. “I’m in the shower and I’m saying ‘Look, I just beat up the littlest guy on the f—–g court,’ ” Jordan said. “And I felt about this small. So when I get in the car, and I call back to the United Center, I said ‘Please give me Steve Kerr’s number.’ I call Steve and I apologize and I said ‘Look man, it had nothing to do with you. I feel bad.’ “
That phone call fixed everything between Jordan and Kerr. “We talked it out and it was probably, in a weird way, the best thing that I ever did, was stand up for myself with him because he tested everybody he played with, and I stood up to him,” Kerr said on “The Last Dance.” Kerr punched Jordan, but his actions won over the best player in NBA history. “He earned my respect because he wasn’t willing to back down to be a pawn in this whole process,” Jordan said.
“Scottie Burrell was a talented guy. What Scottie was lacking was a commitment of determination, seriousness,” Jordan said. “So he became my guy to kinda push — keep pushing, keep pushing. I tried to get him to fight me a few times — in a good sense — like I’m tired of you picking on me, that type of mentality. I could never get him. He’s such a nice guy. But I know we’re going to need him at some point and time, and he’s going to remember this and he’s going to go out there and he’s fight.”
According to the theory, Jordan’s first retirement was essentially a suspension from then-league commissioner David Stern stemming from Jordan’s gambling problem. However, in the latest The Last Dance episodes, the late David Stern addressed the rumor. “The urban legend that I sent [MJ] away because he was gambling…ridiculous. No basis in fact,” Stern said in the recent episode.
However, according to Jordan himself, that wasn’t true in the slightest bit. “I didn’t retire because someone kicked me out or they suspended me for a year and a half,” Michael Jordan said in the latest installment of The Last Dance. “That is not true… I needed a break, my father just passed. And I retired with the notion that I wasn’t going to come back.”
I could not believe that Jerry Reinsdorf just kept Michael Jordan’s contract on the Bulls’ books when he traded in his high tops for cleats. “When Michael was signed to play baseball, I continued paying his basketball contract, which was something over $3 million a year,” Reinsdorf says in Episode 7. “There was no reason to pay him, other than he was underpaid his entire career and he made a lot of money for a lot of people.”
Sunday’s new episode of the ESPN documentary series The Last Dance — which has largely examined Michael’s final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-’98 — went back several years to examine a formative aspect of his life, and the celebrated athlete got emotional while reflecting in his relationship with his late father. “He was my rock. You know, we were very close. He constantly gave me advice,” Michael recalled for the documentary cameras. “I remember, in ninth grade, I got suspended three times in one year, and my father pulled me aside that summer and said, ‘Look, you don’t look like you’re heading in the right direction. You know, if you want to go about doing all this mischievous stuff, you can forget sports.’ And that’s all I needed to hear.” “From that point on, it was like tunnel vision,” Michael said, “and I never got in trouble from that point on.”
James was brutally murdered on July 23, 1993, when he pulled off a highway to take a nap on the side of the road. James was shot to death while sleeping, and the two attackers then hid his body in the woods and stole his car. His body wasn’t discovered until the following month. “You know, my mother was so strong,” Michael recalled of his mom’s advice at his father’s funeral service. “The first thing she says, ‘You know, you got to be thankful.’ You know, and I started looking at the positive.” “One of the things that he always taught me is that you have to take a negative and turn it into a positive,” he added. “So I started looking to the other side of it, and that helped me get through it.”
When asked if he remembers the last conversation he had with his dad, Michael said, “We were debating, me and him. We were debating about me playing baseball.” “‘Dad, I want to go play baseball. I’m thinking about retiring, I want to go play baseball,'” Michael recalled telling his dad, who was very supportive. “He was saying, “Do it, do it.” ‘Cause he got me started in baseball.”