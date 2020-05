Ellis: So it was just messed up how they did it. And to be honest with you, I was kind of fed up with some of the things that were going on around there, with some of the players and some of the stuff that they were doing that wasn’t right. And it was kind of putting a damper on the locker room. But (the front office) tried to make it seem like it was me. But that one hurt, that killed me. I felt like I deserved better than that because I had given that organization everything I had, even from when they counted me out when I had my ankle injury from my moped accident. And I still was able to fight back from that and still be able to elevate my game every year I was there. And so for them to do that, and then for them to send me to Milwaukee, it was kind of like they were trying to stick it to me. Like they were trying to hurt me or something.