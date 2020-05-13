Besides the Heat, the other teams that have opened so far are Portland, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Denver, Atlanta, Indiana, Sacramento, Toronto and Utah. More are expected in the coming days; among them, Orlando is close, and the Los Angeles Lakers are targeting Saturday.
May 14, 2020 | 5:47 pm EDT Update
“[Matisse Thybulle] has been great [this season],” said Ben Simmons, on Brian Seltzer’s ‘Reel Talk.’ “He is willing to learn. Everyone has that kind of rookie bump, as they say. But I haven’t really noticed a bump with him. I think he’s been very solid overall. He has gotten a lot better, his confidence is getting better and better. Defensively, his confidence is there — he knows he’s one of the best defenders in the NBA.”
The Washington Wizards and Head Coach Scott Brooks announced that the “Brooks’ Looks” charity challenge, presented by Fresh Vine Wine, reached the donation goal of $25,000 to the MSE Foundation’s “Feeding the Frontlines” fund. As a result, Brooks allowed his daughter, Lexi, to cut his hair and announced an additional $25,000 donation to Feeding the Frontlines on behalf of the Brooks family.
After spending two years with the Bullets and then another two with the San Antonio Spurs, Corzine came to the Bulls and started 285 out of 556 games he played for the team. But the direction of the organization changed in 1984 when the Bulls selected a kid from North Carolina University with the third overall pick in the NBA Draft — Jordan. “The team was going through a transition period, they had some great teams in the 1970s with [Jerry] Sloan, [Norm] Van Leer, [Bob] Love,” Corzine said. “I got there two years before Michael was drafted, and kind of searching for answers at that point, with people coming in and out. Then, we drafted Michael with the third pick and as he was coming in we knew we were getting a good player.”
Dave Corzine: “At first, like any other rookie, he just tried to come in and prove himself, establish himself within the team. He came in for training camp his rookie year, as with any team, there was competition for all the spots. At that point, he was a high draft choice that earned his spot on the team.”
Corzine, who has only been able to watch the first couple of episodes and has seen some clips of the documentary, takes issue with the idea that Jordan was a bad or an abusive teammate. “I disagree with the way he’s being portrayed as kind of a hard teammate to get along with, or that he was abusive to other players and things like that,” Corzine said. “I don’t see that part of Michael at all. From the clips I’ve seen of Michael joking with other guys, the context was supposed to show that Michael was a hard guy to get along with. I think that’s completely not true, I found Michael to be a competitive guy. I think you are going to find if you are talking to guys in the NBA are pretty competitive guys. But the difference was that Michael was able to back it up.”
Get Up: .@JalenRose doesn’t think LeBron has done enough to be ranked No. 2 all-time. “In this era of basketball, LeBron ain’t stopping the great players from winning championships. They’re getting their turn. There was no turn in [MJ’s era].”
May 14, 2020 | 5:20 pm EDT Update
Amid increasing hope of a resumption of the NBA season, Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder warned Thursday that a return amid the coronavirus pandemic cannot become rushed simply to sate fans’ hunger for live sports. “I don’t want to feel like we have to rush because people are at home, not doing nothing, they just want to watch us play basketball and watch us work,” Crowder said to former NBA forward Richard Jefferson on a SportsCenter Instagram Live session. “But I do want to get back out there.”
“I just want to be safe,” he said. “Obviously, I miss the game. We all miss the game. We love the work. But I want to be safe, I don’t want to feel like it’s rushed. “Even though we’re missing out on a lot of money, from the league standpoint, from everybody taking pay cuts and things like that, I want everybody to be safe.”
The most likely outcome with the resumption of play would be games held in the absence of fans. “We have families we have to come back to, you have to realize that,” Crowder said. “A lot of guys have kids. You have to worry about that. You have to put that into perspective. I’m in for coming back with the season, as long as we have a few bulletin points from our players’ standpoint to get down with the league.”
O’Neal blasted the Spurs’ five titles on an episode of his show “The Big Podcast” claiming the Spurs 1999 title should not count because it was a shortened season. He also claims he personally wouldn’t claim an “asterisk” title since in his opinion it does not count. “I’ll tell all of San Antonio to its face – you only have four. It’s an asterisk. That’s what I think. I would tell Mr. Duncan to his face you have four rings. It says you have five but the asterisks don’t count. In anything I do I never want asterisks about it.”
Doc then turned his attention to the people that assign asterisks to NBA titles. “It’s so hard to win. I always say that the people who say ‘put an asterisk by it’, they’re the losers.” The winners don’t ever say ‘put an asterisk by it’. If we win it, we’re gonna have a parade, we’re gonna have a big trophy in our case, and we’re gonna get rings.”
The LA Clippers head coach recently joined his son Austin Rivers on an episode of Austin’s podcast Go Off to catch up on all things NBA when the topic of a potential 2020 champion came up. Austin brought up how some people think this season’s NBA title (if there is one) could be seen as a lesser accomplishment due to the circumstances. Both father and son, however, disagreed with such a claim. “I would say this is one of the hardest ones to ever win,” said Austin. “Part of winning a title is keeping your focus,” added Doc. “Teams that keep their focus throughout this whole time — they’re gonna deserve it.”
May 14, 2020 | 4:52 pm EDT Update
Rick Noland: Tristan says hasn’t thought about possibility he’s played last game with Cavs. Says will let Rich Paul handle free agency
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Tristan Thompson said Larry Nance Jr. has taken over Channing Frye’s role as the team jokester, making everyone laugh with funny memes and GIFs.
Many don’t remember (or choose to forget), Penny Hardaway was a Knick for three separate seasons. Now he calls it “probably the most disappointing time” of his career. “To be in the city on the biggest stage in the Big Apple, and not be me. I’m out here a shell of myself on the biggest stage and I’m like, ‘Why?’” Hardway said on Showtime’s “All the Smoke” podcast. “I wish I could get to the point where I could just be me. And I just pushed through it and I just wasn’t me. And I love New York.”
“I said to myself, you’re here. Let’s make the best of it. Give it all you got. Don’t leave nothing in the tank. And then you can sleep at night,” Hardaway said. “That’s what I did. It does f–k with you mentally because it’s just — the Garden, the mystique of the Garden. You got Spike Lee on the sideline, you got all these stars, and they want to win so badly, and we weren’t winning. And I was a part of that negative tradition of the Knicks haven’t won in a while. And that bothered me too, because I felt like those fans out of all the fans in the NBA deserve to win. They’re loyal.”
Neuberger Berman’s Dyal Capital Partners is raising money for a fund that will invest in National Basketball Association teams, part of a growing effort by owners to capitalize on the soaring valuation of pro-sports organizations. Dyal, known as the biggest business of its kind to take stakes in private equity firms, was tapped by the NBA to acquire interests in teams, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the arrangement is private. The firm plans to hire sports investing professionals to aid the effort, but it’s unclear how much money it will seek to raise.
With franchise values skyrocketing in recent years, the NBA wants to expand team ownership to include a broader array of investors. The high price of a typical team has made it harder for current investors to unload their stakes, so the league is getting more flexible. The basketball association told managers last year that it could create an investment vehicle that would buy such minority shares. The coronavirus pandemic — and resulting blackout of live sports — also may have put pressure on some owners to sell stakes in teams.
Chris Paul is back in Los Angeles. The former Clippers star, now with the Oklahoma City Thunder, has bought a newly built home in Encino for a little over $11.1 million, according to sources with knowledge of the deal who were not authorized to discuss it publicly and requested anonymity.
May 14, 2020 | 4:38 pm EDT Update
While previous comments made by his outspoken father made it appear LaMelo might not favor being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, LaVar Ball insists that’s not necessarily the case. “This is what other people need to understand: They asked me where I would like him to go. I said the Knicks, big city,” LaVar Ball said on the Complex Sports Load Management podcast this week. “My thing is this: whoever the best coach is, that’s going to believe in him and let him do what he does, I don’t care where he’s at.”
“The best fit in my eyes is New York, the New York Knicks,” LaVar said. ”Melo is a big-city guy. He likes the lights, he likes that, he loves it. So everybody’s talking about the city type of thing. Cleveland, he already lived in Cleveland, he [doesn’t] like that cold weather like that, especially if you’re not going to be inside with a lot of bright lights.”
Mills, who is approaching his fourth Olympics, is using the lure of gold in Tokyo to drive his motivation to keep fit while in isolation in San Antonio as he awaits news on whether the NBA season can resume and whether his San Antonio Spurs, ranked 12th in the western conference, will have the chance to try and snatch a playoff-spot. “Everything gets pushed back but the mindset stays the same,” Mills told The Age.
Patty Mills: “We are coming like a bat out of hell for this gold medal in Tokyo and that will still be our mindset. We have to adjust our approach a little bit. On one hand it gives some guys the ability to rehab certain niggling injuries they might be going through, on the other hand in a Bogut situation you understand and acknowledge [that he might retire] but knowing him, knowing the opportunity that is out there to create history. It’s something he’s fully aware of.”
Detlef Schrempf, the Sonics’ starting small forward at the time, called that series with the Jazz a “bloodbath” while reminiscing with 710 ESPN Seattle’s John Clayton on Thursday morning. And when the dust settled, he and his teammates looked up, all of the sudden in Chicago set to face a record-setting Bulls team led by Michael Jordan.
“I had forgot that the Bulls went 72-10 that year because we had a really good year,” said Schrempf, who like many has been watching ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary, including last Sunday’s episode that profiled Seattle’s 1996 NBA Finals trip. “I didn’t realize we were such an underdog.”
One of the more memorable clips shown in that episode of the documentary is from the NBA on NBC pregame broadcast before Game 1 where Bob Costas said many were calling it the “biggest mismatch in NBA Finals history.” And that’s even though the Bulls had just eight more wins in the regular season than the Sonics and Seattle had even split the season series between the two teams 1-1. “Back then we just played,” said Schrempf, noting that the Sonics had short rest between their Game 7 win over the Jazz and Game 1 vs. the Bulls, who had been waiting at home after sweeping the Orlando Magic. “Now they’re saying, oh, people were saying we were gonna get swept – I forgot about that.”
May 14, 2020 | 4:23 pm EDT Update
“The league in conjunction with the union, the executive committee, we’re constantly on calls trying to figure out what going forward looks like,” Chris Paul told SI, adding an unequivocal “yes” when asked if the union is directly involved with the league on proposals that would put players back on the court. “Everything we do is a collective,” Paul said. “If we have a phone call, we’re going to have this point of view, and this point of view, we literally try to think of everything before we make a decision.”
You’re one of the people involved in the Blackballed documentary on Donald Sterling, why was it still important to tell this story? Chris Paul: I think a lot of times things happen and over time you get a chance to think about it. A lot of times you’re in the moment and you don’t really understand how everything came to be a certain way, or how it affected you or how it made you stronger and where you go from there. We felt like it was a great time to tell this story. I’m excited for everybody to see it.
Chris Paul: One of the biggest parts of the documentary, and they talk about it some, when all that happened, Doc [Rivers], the job in that situation of communicating with all of us as a whole, allowing us to be one voice. One of the biggest things I learned in that situation, he could have let us all go out, let us tweet, let us Instagram, talk about this, talk about that. But we talked about it as a team, and we wanted one voice, and Doc was that voice.
The NBA is his future, and he took a step toward that dream by declaring as an early entrant for this year’s draft last month. “Definitely the outlook would be me leaning toward going pro because that’s what I’m working toward,” Ayo Dosunmu said. “That’s my goal at the end of the day, to play in the NBA and work as hard as I can to be picked as high as possible. Of course, I didn’t sign with an agent because there’s so many uncertainties, but if everything goes the right way and everything gets back on track, of course I’ll be staying in the draft and working out to be the best player I can be.”
The lottery and combine — both originally scheduled for this month — have been postponed. That’s left the door at least cracked open for Dosunmu to return to Illinois for a third season. “There’s always a possibility,” he said. “That’s why I haven’t signed with an agent yet. There’s so much uncertainty I don’t know and we don’t know. It would be foolish for me to say I’m signing with an agent without knowing what could happen tomorrow or what could happen next week.”
Where things are moving more quickly, John Petty said in a telephone interview, are in his contacts with other teams. “I’ve done 12 Zoom interviews already,” Petty said. “I don’t want to say any specific teams but I’ve gotten some great feedback. They have been impressed. We’ve talked about my elbow (a hyperextending which knocked him out of two games late late season.) It has perfectly healed, no problem. My process now is to keep working out, be patient, talk to scouts and hopefully get a great answer from them (about a potential draft position.) If that happens, I’m probably going to stay in. … I will have a decision but I’m going to be patient.”
Today, the Sacramento Kings announced the first group of organization recipients of the $250,000 committed to help provide essential services and supplies to those in need during the COVID-19 crisis. Funding will go to regional nonprofit organizations that are serving diverse and vulnerable populations and working to address three priority areas of need including shelter and housing services for families and youth, food security, and educational and career development services.
May 14, 2020 | 4:14 pm EDT Update
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s agent Rich Kleiman expects it to take at least a year before fans are back at games, a bearish timeline that may prove realistic depending on how comfortable sports fans feel being close to strangers before a coronavirus vaccine is widely available. “I think we’re probably at minimum a year from people even talking about having fans in an arena,” Kleiman told Yahoo Finance on Thursday. “And then once you’ve gotten clearance… it’s going to be about a confidence that people have, and society has, to be in close proximity to other people, and that’s going to be a while.”
“In terms of the way players feel, they want to play,” Kleiman says. “They want to do their part to help the economy, to entertain, and to finish the season. Having some closure and having a champion is important.” The “hesitation” for people around the NBA right now, Kleiman says, is “just the unknown. Not knowing and not understanding even the steps to returning. I’m not privy to the commissioner’s calls with the owners, obviously, but I’ve spoken to enough people to understand that it’s really just not even having the roadmap to return, that’s the most uneasy feeling that everyone has.”
During an interview with Damon Bruce, Ray Ratto and Matt Kolsky on 95.7 The Game on Tuesday, the Warriors coach was asked if he’s paying attention to all the rumors about the possible resumption of the NBA season, and he offered this answer: “I am just basically in the background,” Kerr said. “Because of our team’s circumstances, because of the fact that we are not in the mix at all, I’m really staying out of all of this. And as [Warriors general manager] Bob [Myers] said, we’ll be good soldiers if the league asks us to play more games. We’ll play. I don’t anticipate that happening. But we’ll be ready if it does.”
NBA’s Twitter account recently hosted a Q&A with the 22-year-old, and Chriss spoke highly of the legendary Basketball Hall of Famer. “I’ll go with Wilt Chamberlain,” he said. “I want to see all that in person. You hear about it and you hear about the crazy games, but I don’t think you really understand it until you see it in person. So, I think I would love to see that in person and see the skill set he had and the way he dominated the game. I just think he’s a different breed.”
Enes Kanter: I am the FUTURE of @WWE Part 1; IMGhttps://twitter.com/EnesKanter/status/1261015551289241601
May 14, 2020 | 3:59 pm EDT Update
FIBA has pushed back the dates for the four remaining qualifying tournaments to June 29 through July 4, 2021, meaning they would end 19 days before the rescheduled start of the delayed Tokyo Olympics. The host nations – Canada, Croatia, Lithuania and Serbia – are unchanged.
But if the 2020-21 NBA season starts later than usual, which is a distinct possibility because of the coronavirus pandemic, that might mean some players – such as Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Serbia’s Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets – might be busy with playoff games at the same time. And under normal circumstances, NBA free agency would conflict with those dates as well.
The 35-year-old basketball player, like everyone, has been self-isolating at home as the coronavirus pandemic continues. But once — or if — the NBA season restarts, Chris Paul tells PEOPLE he’ll be prepared. “You know, it’s funny, when I was home for that first week or two, and it was like, ‘Man, this is so nice,’ because I live in Oklahoma without my family, so it was like it’s so nice to be here, see my kids, see my wife and everything,” he explains. “And then after a couple of weeks, I woke up and I looked at my wife — and it was crazy — I told her, I said, ‘Babe, I miss it. Like I miss playing basketball like I need to play basketball.’ “
Paul is hoping for a return to the current season, though admits it will be weird if the NBA has to play without fans to promote safety amid the pandemic. “I think what I’ve started to realize, especially in this quarantine, is that we may have a new normal,” he says. “And what I’m learning is to not be so mad about certain things. … Okay, if this is the new normal for a while, what does it look like? So I think us playing, at least giving fans something to watch, is better than nothing.”
Paul and his family have also been giving back, with The Chris Paul Family Foundation delivering food to underserved communities in places including Paul’s hometown in North Carolina. “I’m just trying to help in any way that we can,” says the athlete.
Not so fast on crediting Jordan with the league’s ascension, according to former Houston Rockets coach Kevin McHale, who was speaking with ESPN 97.5 The Game after the first four episodes of The Last Dance. McHale had the below to say: “No Michael didn’t build this league, because I was in the league before it was built. Magic Johnson and Larry Bird built this league, along with David Stern. David Stern had an unbelievable vision for this league.”
Kevin McHale: “That’s a decade of those two guys being in the prime of their careers and unbelievably pushing this league, along with David Stern, to heights that you haven’t seen. So this league did not start with Michael Jordan, let’s get that straight right away.”
May 14, 2020 | 2:04 pm EDT Update
Arash Markazi: The Los Angeles Lakers have won the 2020 #2KSim Championship. They defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in seven games to clinch the title. The #2KSim Finals MVP went to Anthony Davis, who said, “It makes you excited to get back on the court and try to bring a real ring to Los Angeles!” pic.twitter.com/s3nEDXCMGe
What about moving [the Nets] to a neutral site [in order to practice]? Too complicated, said the league source, and it hasn’t been discussed. How soon will the situation be resolved and if it isn’t, could the Nets work out elsewhere? At this point, no one is saying. Stay tuned.