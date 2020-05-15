For his part, Collins thinks he could be in the conversation for a max deal, and he’d rather figure out his contract situation sooner rather than later. “When we’re talking max numbers and money, I feel like I definitely (am in) the conversation to have earned that money with the Hawks specifically, but obviously I know there’s business and we don’t always get exactly what we want,” Collins said. “But I want to be a Hawk, I want to stay with the Hawks.”
“I feel like we’ve both invested ourselves in each other… I feel like we both want to see our investments in each other pay off. In that sense, I just want to know where I am. I want to know I’m locked in as soon as I can rather than having to wait, which I know happens, but when you do wait, a lot of other stuff mentally creeps in during the season while I’m tired, while I’m playing, ups and downs, injuries, but that’s also a part of just being a pro athlete.”
Sources around the league suggest there’s hesitation on the Hawks’ part when it comes to giving Collins significant money, which is why teams inquired about his availability. Based on his level of play, there’s a likely range that starts from Domantas Sabonis’ four-year, $77 million extension with Indiana to Toronto’s max extension for Pascal Siakam. “I mean, I feel like I am a priority to the Hawks in terms of my value in the young core,” Collins said. “I feel like that’s no question. Priority in terms of — I don’t know. I definitely feel like I am a priority to them. For a lot of money? I just don’t know personally. I feel like it’s been a unique situation, but I feel like my play has garnered a bigger contract. This is when you want to start comparing, but it’s just a matter of if they’re going to reciprocate the respect back.
“I definitely feel like I am in max contract contention. If I finish this season averaging 20 and 10, the other guys who are averaging 20 and 10 are max-caliber guys. I’m in that conversation and feel like I am worthy of being extended as such. That’s for the Hawks to decide and figure it out. If you want to look at numbers and flat-out play, I definitely feel like I’ve earned it. But the team situation, future cap and all that, now you have a contract negotiation.”
There’s also the possibility the Hawks will wait until the summer of 2021 to pay Collins and let him enter restricted free agency so the market could set itself. “I wouldn’t take it personal, but my antennas would be up, for sure,” Collins said. “If I can leave it at that. My antennas would be up.”
Collins is eligible for a rookie extension this offseason that wouldn’t kick in until the summer of 2021. He’s expected to ask for a deal that is near or at the max, according to multiple league sources. The Hawks could decide that he’s not worth that price and explore trading him this summer, much like what they did with Taurean Prince last summer.
If the Hawks land Capela, it means they probably will have found a new home for John Collins. Though Collins has had success as a pick-and-roll partner with point guard Trae Young, he’s expected to demand well over $20 million annually, either in an extension this summer or if he hits restricted free agency next summer. Atlanta doesn’t want to invest that type of money in Collins, considering his defensive limitations.
May 15, 2020 | 2:31 pm EDT Update
May 15, 2020 | 2:15 pm EDT Update
Scott Souza: #Boston Mayor Marty Walsh: “I don’t see a time anytime soon where we’ll be going back to sports in stadiums as far as fans. But I would like to see, if they could do it, some of our sports teams potentially coming back playing without fans.” #Celtics #Bruins #RedSox
It was a scorching hot Thursday afternoon on Broadway in New York City back in September 1995, just three months after the Houston Rockets bested the Orlando Magic in the NBA Finals. The teams’ two superstars, Hakeem Olajuwon and Shaquille O’Neal, were sitting atop a dais at a makeshift stage for a press conference at the partially-constructed All-Star Cafe. In two days’ time, the two 7-footers were set to pull off what Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson could not. They were going to be the leading men in a pay-per-view blockbuster extravaganza featuring multiple NBA stars playing each other in games of one-on-one.
Shaq would later go on to win four NBA titles and three MVPs, but looking back now, Shaq felt he had something to prove. “He kind of edged me out in the Finals, but it wasn’t a really fair edge out because when I got the ball, they doubled me and we didn’t double him,” Shaq says. “I wanted to show people that I’m unstoppable. Nobody can guard me on one-on-one.”
At that point, Shaq was known as a rim-wrecker, not a skilled iso player. But he was eager to remind people he was a guard in his early high school days. “My NBA game was nothing like my one-on-one game,” Shaq says. “My one-on-one game was similar to Grant Hill. I could handle it, put it between the legs, do a lot of tricks and all that stuff. (Olajuwon) wouldn’t have been expecting that. He wouldn’t have been ready for that. I wanted to be able to showcase a different game.”
This was big money. Shaq and Hakeem would duke it out for a $1 million purse, furnished by Taco Bell. The two giants were at the top of the NBA at the time, but the heavyweight bout, titled “War on the Floor,” needed a slick promoter and a grand venue. It got one. Next to O’Neal and Olajuwon on the dais was the event’s host and promoter: Donald J. Trump. On Saturday, the Shaq-Hakeem basketball bout would be set for Trump’s Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, NJ.
“Shaq versus Hakeem in the Taco Bell One-on-One Championship will be the most fabulous event Atlantic City has ever seen, and only the Trump Taj Mahal could host such a mega-event,” Trump said that day according to multiple media reports. “Once again, the entire world will be focused on Atlantic City for what is sure to be an event that will go down in history.”
This boxing-turned-basketball showdown was the brainchild of Leonard Armato, the former long-time agent for both O’Neal and Olajuwon, and it was months in the making. Shortly after the Finals, Armato struck a deal with Taco Bell to launch a calculated marketing blitz featuring the two star centers, eventually leading up to the Atlantic City battle. A month after the Magic were swept by the Rockets, Armato took out a full-page ad in USA TODAY. Adorned on the page was Shaq’s typewritten and signed challenge to Olajuwon: “Hakeem- The series may be a done deal, but it ain’t over between you and me. Sure, you’re pretty good with your team behind you, but I want you one on one. -Shaq.”
May 15, 2020 | 1:16 pm EDT Update
Ky Carlin: Brown brushes off the idea of playing with no fans. He says: “I think everybody’s starved to play.” He did add that it isn’t ideal, but they’d rather play than not. #Sixers
NBA Central: “We turned down an opportunity to have cameras follow our last season. I think that was the right decision.” -Steph Curry (Via @JimmyKimmelLive ) pic.twitter.com/HmkQHxJMQI
May 15, 2020 | 12:55 pm EDT Update
Week by week, through all the White House coronavirus briefings and the Dr. Fauci updates and the NBA’s monitoring of the all-powerful curve, Commissioner Adam Silver and his most trusted associates have been trying to find a way to save this ill-fated season that was suspended on March 11. They have listened to the medical experts, fielded calls from city officials who so badly want the league’s basketball business to come their way, and consulted with the players, general managers and agents whose voices will always play a pivotal part. The confidence in the league’s ability to find a workable solution has been there all the way through.
It’s a delicate balancing act for Silver, this unenviable task of planning for a possible end to the season while showing the proper sensitivity for this situation that is so much bigger than basketball. Sources say this difficult dynamic has been top of mind for all of the league’s top officials throughout the process.
The lost national television revenue from these playoffs alone would be approximately $900 million, according to a source who gleaned the figure from one of the many conference calls with Silver recently. If the NBA can’t find a way to play regular-season games, sources say teams will also lose out on regional sports network revenues that require them to air at least 70 games to achieve the financial threshold that is so routinely discussed in league circles.
In terms of the training component, one source with knowledge of the league’s latest talking points said the time estimates for a training camp have been shortened in recent weeks. Whereas the early discussions involved the possible prospect of needing four or five weeks for camps, the goal now appears to be closer to two or three. The sense, at least as of now, is that the family members of players would likely be allowed to join them in whichever city they wind up so long as they agree to certain regulations.
It remains unclear whether all 30 teams would be involved in the resumption of play, but Silver’s call with general managers on Wednesday might have provided a clue. Per sources, he implored teams that are out of playoff contention to take a holistic view on the matter and remain willing to assist for the greater good, so to speak. While Silver didn’t reference Steve Kerr specifically, participants on the call believed it was a reference to the Golden State coach’s recent comments about the Warriors’ season being unofficially over.
Meanwhile, sources say Silver’s focus remains fixated on the medical component of this quandary. “It’s all based on medical,” one source with knowledge of Silver’s thinking said. From the logistics surrounding testing to possible treatment if and when there is a positive test to the local landscape in terms of hospitals, every aspect is being explored. A player testing positive is not expected to bring the playoffs to a halt, but that player would be quarantined and — barring an outbreak — the games would resume. Thus far, sources say every NBA player who has tested positive and experienced symptoms has recovered in short order while avoiding hospitalization.
May 15, 2020 | 12:43 pm EDT Update
Jon Johnson: Brett Brown says keeping things as simple as possible is best if NBA returns this season. pic.twitter.com/m9zcAVJJYZ
Brian Seltzer: Brett Brown media Zoom call underway. He says the team won’t use the hiatus as an excuse, should the season resume: “When it’s go time, we’ve got to go. We are still hunting for a championship.”
May 15, 2020 | 12:00 pm EDT Update
The majority of people who sit in traffic to watch their favorite teams play probably aren’t salivating at defensive efficiency or how many deflections a player will get. Covington is well aware that defending has become a lost art, but he still takes a tremendous amount of pride in it. “Defense is so important to me because it’s not a lot of people that, you know, are engaging in that, like, that take on that challenge,” Covington said. “So for me to be effective in everything I do and be effective on the court, I have to able to defend.”
The same happened in Philadelphia. Pierce took Covington under his wing and worked at the craft. He saw the level that Covington could reach but he had to tap into it, nothing would come easy. Whether it was by way of unique drills, hours and hours of film, or just down-to-earth mentoring, the two worked tirelessly. His All-Defense selection was the crowning moment in four years of blood, sweat, and tears.
“I mean just from having a coach that really put an emphasis on a lot of things,” Covington said of Pierce. “Lloyd Pierce was the best coach when it came to bringing that out of me. He gave me challenges, made me guard, he gave me opportunities to put myself in better positions to understand the different dynamics of defense. I watched elite defenders from previous years. that’s just how I became able to do a lot.”
What separates Covington from other defenders is the psychological aspect of the game. Of course, someone so versatile and with intangibles could be used in a number of schemes and produce results. But at the end of the day, Covington wants the primetime matchups. He gets a kick out of stopping the cream of the crop scorers. “I’m an elite defender,” Covington declared. “So it’s eliteness on eliteness. You know, it’s going to be plays where they’re going to make tactical plays [on offense] and there’s going to be plays where I get tactical on defense.”
May 15, 2020 | 11:48 am EDT Update
Lakers receive permission to re-open practice facility
Stadium: The Lakers will reopen their practice facility on Saturday, reports our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania.
At that time, March 8, the 7:29 mark of the second quarter, few gave the moment any real thought. Why would they? Thompson suffered an eye abrasion, which would heal in a couple of days. He’d be back in the lineup in the near future. With 18 games left, there was plenty of time for the Cavs to play spoiler and, more importantly, let Thompson soak up what could be his last moments in Cleveland — even if subconsciously. Now, with the league debating whether to restart the season or end it early, it’s fair to wonder: Was that the last time Thompson walks off the floor as a Cavalier?
“Neither crossed my mind at all,” Thompson said during a Zoom call with local reporters on Thursday. “I don’t like to think too far ahead or think maybe or what-if. I just try to look at it, just the reality of everything now, what’s in front of us.”
For all those reasons, combined with midseason extension talks that went nowhere, the most likely scenario is Thompson leaving. “No one is thinking about free agency, they’re thinking about how we’re going to get some games going,” Thompson said. “In terms of free agency stuff, I let Rich Paul handle that. He’s the best in the game. Keep the main focus the main focus and that’s staying ready to play some basketball, whenever that may be. In terms of free agency and whether guys are going to take one-year deals, the cap situation, guys are going to do what’s best for them and their family. My approach right now is just enjoy family time and stay basketball ready.”
Chapters of Dennis Rodman’s story have been retold over the last month thanks to ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” a 10-episode documentary that focuses on Michael Jordan’s last season with the Bulls in 1997-98. The final two episodes will air Sunday night. Rodman was the star of Episode 3, but his time sporting blue and gold at Southeastern Oklahoma State University was only chronicled by a few seconds of grainy footage. How Rodman arrived in Durant, Oklahoma, is what Reisman can only describe as a “fairy-tale story.”
As an assistant basketball coach at Southeastern from 1981-87, Reisman regularly recruited in Dallas — just a 90-minute drive but a world away down U.S. 75. That’s why he was so confused when he first saw Rodman practice at Cooke County College (now North Central Texas College) in Gainesville. Reisman, upon inquiring, was told Rodman attended South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas. “I’m going back through my notes and I couldn’t find his name,” Reisman said.
Rodman was a three-time NAIA All-American at Southeastern from 1983-86. He averaged 25.7 points and 15.7 rebounds per game. Rodman still holds the school’s career rebounding record by a margin of 477. “Dennis came along, and superhuman is about the only way I can explain this guy’s ability,” said Kenny Chaffin, a forward at Southeastern from 1982-86. “He could just do some things that were not explainable. I mean, that’s why the crowds came.”
Rodman secured a rebound and passed the ball to Stephens, who stood at the top of the key. Stephens took two dribbles and launched the ball toward the rim. “What in the hell are you doing?” Reisman thought to himself. Rodman emerged from nowhere, caught the ball and threw down a 180-degree dunk. “He goes back down the floor and gets a standing ovation from their crowd,” Reisman said. “That’s how fast that guy was. Hell, I even got up. I’d never seen anything like it.” “Philip and Worm just had this unspoken language,” Chaffin said.
May 15, 2020 | 9:28 am EDT Update
Durant returned for Game 5 but was sidelined for good in the second quarter. The Warriors rallied to win, returning to Oakland down 3-2 in the series. They led by five (85-80) late in the third quarter of Game 6 when five-time All-Star Klay Thompson limped off with a torn ACL. Entering to replace Thompson, Cook knew what that meant. Without KD and Klay the series would tilt toward the Raptors. They won Game 6, sending the Warriors into the offseason. “But I still believe … if K doesn’t get hurt … it’s not even close,” Cook told NBC Sports Bay Area in a Zoom conference Wednesday. “We win in five.”