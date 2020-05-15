Week by week, through all the White House coronavirus briefings and the Dr. Fauci updates and the NBA’s monitoring of the all-powerful curve, Commissioner Adam Silver and his most trusted associates have been trying to find a way to save this ill-fated season that was suspended on March 11. They have listened to the medical experts, fielded calls from city officials who so badly want the league’s basketball business to come their way, and consulted with the players, general managers and agents whose voices will always play a pivotal part. The confidence in the league’s ability to find a workable solution has been there all the way through.
Chapters of Dennis Rodman’s story have been retold over the last month thanks to ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” a 10-episode documentary that focuses on Michael Jordan’s last season with the Bulls in 1997-98. The final two episodes will air Sunday night. Rodman was the star of Episode 3, but his time sporting blue and gold at Southeastern Oklahoma State University was only chronicled by a few seconds of grainy footage. How Rodman arrived in Durant, Oklahoma, is what Reisman can only describe as a “fairy-tale story.”
As an assistant basketball coach at Southeastern from 1981-87, Reisman regularly recruited in Dallas — just a 90-minute drive but a world away down U.S. 75. That’s why he was so confused when he first saw Rodman practice at Cooke County College (now North Central Texas College) in Gainesville. Reisman, upon inquiring, was told Rodman attended South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas. “I’m going back through my notes and I couldn’t find his name,” Reisman said.