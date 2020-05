For all those reasons, combined with midseason extension talks that went nowhere, the most likely scenario is Thompson leaving. “No one is thinking about free agency, they’re thinking about how we’re going to get some games going,” Thompson said. “In terms of free agency stuff, I let Rich Paul handle that. He’s the best in the game. Keep the main focus the main focus and that’s staying ready to play some basketball, whenever that may be. In terms of free agency and whether guys are going to take one-year deals, the cap situation, guys are going to do what’s best for them and their family. My approach right now is just enjoy family time and stay basketball ready.”