In game 6 of 1993 nba finals, Why did you immediately kick out to paxson instead of putting it up for 2. It was absolutely the right basketball play to make, I’m just curious because it was a decision you made in an instant, so I would love to know if you had any thought process in that very brief moment or was it just off instincts. Horace Grant: It was a combination of both. It was a very instinctive play because I saw in my peripheral vision that Danny Ainge and Dan Majerle were right there. They were right there, and I knew that someone was open. And it just happened to be a great shooter like John Paxson. So it was a combination of basketball instincts, and knowing that I had two guys on me. For example, during the Bulls’ second three-peat, when John Stockton came over and double-teamed Michael Jordan, he passed it right to Steve Kerr who made the shot. So it was a combination of both.