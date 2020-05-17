“In the back of our minds and among ourselves, we’re saying it doesn’t matter who we’re playing,” former Heat forward Glen Rice said on a podcast interview with Heat.com. “When we found out that Atlanta had lost and we were playing against the all mighty Chicago Bulls, we were like, `Listen, they play basketball like we do.”‘ The Bulls won the series 3-0 on the way to their second of three straight titles. Jordan, who is the subject of ESPN’s “Last Dance” documentary, averaged 45 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. Rice spent plenty time guarding Jordan in the series.
Andres Nocioni: 'Some NBA team will try to sign Facundo Campazzo this summer'
Andres Nocioni on Facundo Campazzo: “I think that Real Madrid will have to listen to offers from NBA teams this summer. On behalf of his agent, Claudio Villanueva, or some club that wants him, I think that some team is going to try to turn the situation around and bring him to the NBA, that’s the reality. It also seems to me that Madrid is going to have to understand that it is going to be a move that he is going to try to make at some point. It is not easy for the players to make a great decision like Sergio Llull did, not everyone has that mentality of staying in Europe as Sergio has done. Facundo always saw the NBA as a possibility, since he was very young. He is not going to push it, but circumstances are going to make him consider the possibility.”
After eight NBA seasons, Leonard, 28, is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. And the 7-footer continues to indicate the Heat will be near the top of his free agent wish list, with his latest comments coming during a recent appearance on The Oregonian columnist John Canzano’s podcast. “I’m in a good place here in Miami,” Leonard said on the podcast. “I really feel as though I help Jimmy [Butler] and Bam [Adebayo] in a lot of ways. I space the floor, I give them opportunities to attack driving lanes and get out in transition. Again, I don’t mind taking the physical demand. I don’t mind boxing out every single time. If the ball comes to me, fine. If we get it, that’s great and that’s what I want.”
“I do think I play a very specific role,” Leonard said on the podcast. “I know for sure that Miami loves my role and what I bring to the table. I’m very good at communicating. I study scouting reports very, very hard and in very much detail. I know what their guards want, I know what their bigs want. I care about winning. I don’t care about shots, I don’t care about rebounds, I don’t care about blocked shots, I don’t care about any of that. I care about winning, period. “I’m OK setting screens and getting our guards open. I’m OK spacing the floor and not being the guy that has to take all the shots. I don’t care. I care about winning.”
“[Phil] saw stronger, smaller players with lower gravity get underneath him, move him out,’’ Rosen said. “Porzingis had little body strength, no knee strength, sloppy footwork.” Jackson’s trade plan was met icily by fans, media and Dolan, who fired him after the draft. “He could’ve gotten three starters [including Lauri Markkanen],’’ Rosen said. “Phil turned out to be right. They traded him [in 2019] and got nothing.”
Nevertheless, if Carmelo Anthony would’ve embraced the triangle like Jordan finally did, Jackson’s term would’ve been a hit, Rosen claims. “Carmelo undercut him, telling [Kristaps] Porzingis not to say anything in public about how good the triangle was,’’ Rosen said. “Carmelo refused to run the triangle — which is why Phil re-signed him: There was a lot of pressure from [owner James] Dolan. But if Carmelo would’ve run the triangle, he’d be open on the weakside. “He’d have to pass and do this and run around, but he’d ultimately have a whole side wide open — 16-17 feet away from the basket. The defense would be too far away to double. He’d have open jump shots and was one or two dribbles from the basket. He’d be a killer. He’d be Michael Jordan. He’d be unstoppable. But Melo was catch and shoot and didn’t want to do other things.’’
Former ESPN NBA Draft analyst Chad Ford said on Chad Ford’s NBA Big Board Podcast that Booker took exception to being overlooked during the pre-draft process. “I was not that high on Booker in the draft — certainly not number two, number three, number five pick,” Ford said. “And he actually confronted me about this at the NBA Combine.”
Jackson’s triangle magic didn’t work in New York. Rosen can count the reasons and blames Jackson for not finding the right coach. “Hiring Derek Fisher was a mistake for a lot of reasons,’’ Rosen said. “He wasn’t ready. And there was a division in the coaching staff between Derek’s OKC guys [Brian Keefe, Josh Longstaff, Dave Bliss] and Phil’s guys [Kurt Rambis, Jim Cleamons]. Fisher’s guys didn’t want anything to do with them.’’
Charley Rosen, Jackson’s confidant/biographer and his former Albany Patroons assistant, has appeared in two episodes. He’s still worried Jackson’s failed 3 ½-year run as Knicks president has hurt his perception in New York. Rosen said Jackson should never have come out of retirement and taken the position in March 2014. “I told him not to take it because it’s crazy there,’’ Rosen said. “Jeanie [Buss] told him not to take it. If he came there, it would end their relationship 3,000 miles away.”
Battier is already the Miami Heat’s vice president of basketball development and he owes a lot of the success to his strong knowledge of analytics. Earlier this week, he credited his time with Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey and assistant Sam Hinkie for acquiring the skill. Battier played with the Rockets from 2006-11. “I was lucky to play for Daryl Morey and Sam Hinkie, who taught me how to look at the data,” Battier told The Athletic. “Analytics is like blackjack. When the dealer has a five showing, what do you do? You double down. Why? Because the book tells you that is the best play at the time and gives you the most chance to win the hand and win money.”
Battier was known his analytics knowledge as player when he helped the Heat win consecutive championships in 2012 and 2013. He would often lead discussions with teammates about player data and it was common to see him having long conversations in the locker room with writers who had an analytical background. “Analytics has a lot of the same aspects as [blackjack],” Battier said. “When you make Kobe Bryant go to his left hand, he’ll score 44 percent of the time. When he goes to his right hand, he’s gonna score 56 percent of the day. So you don’t need to be a math genius to understand that the defender should take Kobe to his left hand.”
After playing together for two short years in between Rodman’s time with the Pistons and the Chicago Bulls, Robinson got to witness the Dennis Rodman experience up close and personal. In a recent interview with Jason Goff of the Bulls Talk Podcast, Robinson went into detail about his relationship with Rodman and what it was like to be the leader of a young team alongside each other. “Dennis is a complicated guy. I think because of his background, he doesn’t always know how to express himself.
“He’s an easy guy to like because he has a good heart,” Robinson said. “He wants to play hard – he wants to do the right things, but as far as a team goes, he was so destructive to a team perspective. “There was nothing you could do to make him get out of his comfort zone.”
Rice also highlighted Jordan’s play on the defensive end. Jordan was the Defensive Player of the Year in 1988 and named first-team nine times. No play showcased that more than when he blocked Rice’s shot in the post early in Game 2. “Michael came from out of the rafters,” Rice said. “I had no idea. That’s how quick he was. It wasn’t a double-team. I had a guy on the post. I did my little shake move, let it go and all of a sudden, I’m like `No, … where did he come from?’ That’s what made him amazing. Not only was he that explosive offensively, I mean this guy’s IQ for basketball was above normal.”‘
In addition to Draymond Green — “doesn’t need the ball in his hands” — an Eastern Conference GM also believes Steph Curry would a great fit alongside Jordan. “[Curry] proved he has enough of a deferential mindset to play with another superstar when he got KD,” the GM said. Speaking of Kevin Durant, he was the player who the GMs most believed wouldn’t be able to make things work with Jordan. “There’s only one guy who wouldn’t willingly move over and be No. 2 — KD,” a different Eastern Conference GM said. “He’d struggle playing with Michael. Too sensitive, and he’d want to shoot all the balls. If Michael yelled at him for missing too many shots, he wouldn’t have liked it.”
NBA Central: “He only had really one job. And that was to just score. And he did that at an amazing, amazing rate. But I don’t feel like his way of winning then would translate to what it is now. Guys wouldn’t want to play with him.” -Channing Frye on Michael Jordan (NBC Sports North West). Evan Fournier: @channingfrye bro you bugging for real. Lol. Channing Frye: Boris Biaw is the best French player of all time. Evan Fournier: Lol na you aint getting away from that statement with this s—.
Horace Grant: It was one of the toughest, most difficult decisions I made in my life. After winning 3 championships, the year MJ retired, we had a pretty good season, winning 55 games and taking the Knicks to a Game 7. It was a pretty darn good year. I sat down with Scottie and I said “listen, I’ve got to look out for myself and my family.” And he understood. We embraced, we talked a little bit more, and I wished him well and he wished me well. It was tough. On the other hand, you look at a team with Shaq, Penny Hardaway…that was a great opportunity for me to go and lend my expertise to a young team with great talent.
In game 6 of 1993 nba finals, Why did you immediately kick out to paxson instead of putting it up for 2. It was absolutely the right basketball play to make, I’m just curious because it was a decision you made in an instant, so I would love to know if you had any thought process in that very brief moment or was it just off instincts. Horace Grant: It was a combination of both. It was a very instinctive play because I saw in my peripheral vision that Danny Ainge and Dan Majerle were right there. They were right there, and I knew that someone was open. And it just happened to be a great shooter like John Paxson. So it was a combination of basketball instincts, and knowing that I had two guys on me. For example, during the Bulls’ second three-peat, when John Stockton came over and double-teamed Michael Jordan, he passed it right to Steve Kerr who made the shot. So it was a combination of both.
Horace Grant: We were very close. One year Phil had us pull names from a hat for Christmas gifts. I pulled Kobe’s name, and I gave him a bible. And when I gave it to him he was like “man, thank you so much. This is exactly what I want and exactly what I need.” That’s what he said to me. From Day 1, we were close. Nothing but respect.
Horace Grant: In terms of his work ethic, he was right there with MJ. I have never seen two individuals work as hard in the offseason as they did during the season. They didn’t take a play off in practice, or anything like that. So I would say 1 and 1A, just giving MJ a little edge.
Larry Nance Jr: Sitting here watching this game like I don’t know what happens.. this dude was unbelievable man.. unbelievable. Me and Julius we’re setting the most illegal screens ever… We just knew they couldn’t call a foul at this point #KobeFarewell
Quibi and LeBron James’ Uninterrupted sports media company are teaming up for a new docuseries about a cheating scandal that has gone down in baseball infamy. The short-form content platform has ordered “Sign Language” (working title), a series which aims to give viewers an inside look at the Houston Astros sign stealing scandal and its unprecedented fallout. Per the logline for the series, it will look to “transcend the baseball diamond to explore larger themes of greed, cheating, corruption, sportsmanship, and social media activism.” News of the series comes around two months after it was announced that “Slow Burn” producers Leon Neyfakh and Andrew Parsons are looking to hit a home run with a podcast about the Astros’ controversial World Series-winning 2017 season, which they then intend to adapt into a scripted series.
While Warriors point guard Steph Curry is enjoying the extra time around wife Ayesha and their three kids, he’s missing on valuable time with a lot of his young teammates. In an interview with ESPN’s Doris Burke for the Jr. NBA Leadership Conference on Friday, Curry admitted he hasn’t been doing a great job of connecting with his Warriors teammates during the two-month stay-at-home order.
“We’re in a very unique situation, we’re so new to each other,” Curry said. “So many new faces that this year was always about trying to get to know each other, the “bridge year,” trying to get back on top. Obviously, with injuries and all the rest, so that flowed right into this suspension where it’s been hard, to be honest. The thing about the stuff we were talking about earlier, from a family perspective and your close circles, and now as a parent, there’s a lot of time that’s invested in those relationships, and from a work standpoint, I’m so used to having that drive to the practice facility, and the four to five to six hours we’re at the gym, where it’s just kind of natural conversation, and you start to get to know people over time, because you really can’t force that stuff. And so that’s kinda taken away. It’s been difficult.”
Steph Curry: “When basketball does come back, we have a prime opportunity to reclaim where we were and it’s going to come with a lot of hard work and it’s going to look entirely different but hopefully everybody’s buying into it and doing whatever you can in this meantime to make sure you’re well mentally and physically.”
Eddie Vedder has recalled the time he and Dennis Rodman flew from Seattle to Vegas to see Jane’s Addiction three-and-a-half hours before the band were due on stage. The Pearl Jam frontman and the former Chicago Bulls star have a “long, long, deep friendship” according to the musician.
In an interview with Bill Simmons, Vedder shared the anecdote, which took place when the Bulls were in his hometown to play the Seattle Supersonics. While he and Rodman were hanging out at the team’s hotel, Rodman’s security guard presented three plane tickets, with the basketball player explaining Jane’s Addiction were playing in Vegas that night. “And I’m like, ‘Jesus Christ, it’s like fucking six o’clock,’” Vedder said. “He’s like, ‘We’ll get there by nine, they don’t go on until 9:30.’”
The trio went to the airport, where Vedder said: “People [were] creating a running trail behind [Rodman], like this river”. They made it to the gig in time and were sitting side of the stage when the band came on. According to the musician, Rodman turned to him and said: “This is relaxing, right?” “That’s how on rocket jet fuel he was, that that was relaxing,” Vedder said, adding they both flew back to Seattle that night.
The high school class of 2020 will be sent off with a memorable, albeit virtual, ceremony Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. Barack Obama will deliver the commencement speech for the event, which will be broadcast on several networks, and is a tribute to the graduating seniors. The novel coronavirus pandemic has prevented any large gatherings from happening, including graduations. Special guests will include LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Megan Rapinoe, H.E.R. and Ben Platt. The event is being hosted by XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation and The Entertainment Industry Foundation.
It won’t be the only ceremony that Obama will be a part of. Earlier on Saturday, Obama will share a message for students at historically black colleges or universities. “Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition” will be a two-hour virtual HBCU commencement program presented by Chase in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the United Negro College Fund, the National Association for Equal Opportunity, the NBA, Paul Quinn College, Howard University and JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways Initiative, according to the former president’s office. It will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. ET.
Add Anthony Tolliver to the list of players who believe there’s strong support throughout the league for finishing the season. Tolliver, a member of the NBPA executive committee, offered some insight into the players’ position during an interview with Darren Wolfson of KSTP .
“I don’t think there’s any doubt that guys want to play, and I think guys want to do it in a safe way,” Tolliver said. “We need to figure out a way where we’re not putting the assistant coaches, especially the older people who would be in that environment, as long as we’re not putting them in serious health risk — I think that’s going to be the biggest key. Guys want to play ball. Guys don’t want to lose money. I think that as long as we have the protocols in place that everybody’s confident in, that’s whenever things will start to pick up some momentum.”
In between his penchant for picking up technical fouls at unforeseen rates and walking to the beat of his own drum, Rasheed Wallace provided us with one of the more iconic after-shot celebrations — the “three-to-the-dome.” But that celebration almost didn’t survive the test of time. The quarantine has given us a chance to understand our favorite athletes more personally. On KFTV, an underrated New York Knicks-based podcast show, Rasheed Wallace gave us an in-depth look into the origin of that celebration, and on how the NBA actually wanted to ban it during his time in Boston.
Rasheed Wallace: “When I was in Boston in 2010, every time I made a three, I would hold the three up, and kind of sort of the Kirk Gibson. So when I was up there, I was like ‘You know, I just gotta try to do something funny that everybody likes, so I came up with three to the dome. Then, the few minutes that I did get in some of the games and made a shot, the NBA hit me like, ‘Yo, you gotta stop doing that.’ They thought it was, one, a gang sign, and two, they thought I was trying to represent, ‘I’m gonna shoot you in the head.”
The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal is about to get the documentary treatment thanks in part to NBA superstar LeBron James. Quibi announced Friday that the docuseries tentatively titled “Sign Language” will debut on the streaming service at a later date and will be produced by James’ Uninterrupted sports media company.
Philadelphia 76ers: The Philadelphia 76ers organization sends its condolences to the family of Jim Tucker, a member of our 1955 Syracuse Nationals championship team, who passed away this week. Jim and Earl Lloyd were the first two African-American players ever to capture an @NBA Title. His impact on the game and culture of basketball is impossible to overstate. A true trailblazer, Jim will be missed, though forever remembered as an ambassador to the league and its players.
Jon Krawzynski: The Timberwolves will be one of the first teams to participate in the antibody study, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA. Wolves and Mayo Clinic have a long-standing relationship so it makes sense for them to be involved.
Monte Morris recently spoke with former Iowa State teammate Georges Niang on CampusLore about who he modeled his game after. “The guy that I try to mirror my game after was Chauncey, Chauncey Billups,” Morris said. “He was more of a knockdown shooter, got his guys involved. Wasn’t too flashy, wasn’t too fast, you know like myself. So I just tried to mirror my game like him, and just like Chauncey, he’s always been a winner no matter where he went.”
Monte Morris: “When he was in Denver playing basketball in high school, he won two state championships. Got to college and won and got a chance to get drafted where he did in the first round. So always mirrored my game after Chauncey, and then when he got to the league, his Detroit run was amazing. I’m a Michigan guy so I saw a lot of him beating that Kobe and Shaq team. So yea, Chauncey’s always been a guy that I was learning from before I had known him, but now I know him so I’m still learning from him.”
Iverson sure got back at Jordan in a famous cross over on 12 March 1997. Later, Iverson recalled the impact his crossover had had. Apparently, he hadn’t even realized what he had done. “I really didn’t know, especially being that young, what I had done,” Iverson recollected. “And all of these years later, you got little kids, 5 or 6 years old, walking up to me like, ‘Hey, you’re the guy that crossed Jordan, right?’ People still talk about it today. I didn’t even think it was a big deal that night.”
Still living in L.A., Norm Nixon is no stranger to returning to Macon and giving back. He’s helped former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis with basketball camps and travel teams in the past. When COVID-19 hit the United States, he knew it was time to give back again. He called up Ellis to help those most vulnerable. “We discussed it and he said, ‘I tell you what, I’m from Bird City. I’m gonna feed, how many senior citizens in Bird City?’ We had a count, got to be 88, and he said, ‘I want to feed everyone of them,” Ellis said.
The pair partnered up with non-profit Adopt-A-Role Model, the Macon Housing Authority and small business Anderson’s Diner. A $5,000 donation from Nixon enabled the organizations to feed every senior citizen in Bird City one meal a day for five days.
Kevin Durant’s and Rich Kleiman’s new Showtime documentary “BASKETBALL COUNTY: In The Water” shines a light on Durant’s home of Prince George’s County, Maryland, and its residents’ disproportionate success on the basketball court. Since 2000, the region — which is home to some 800,000 people in total — has produced countless college basketball players, about a dozen WNBA stars, and roughly 25 NBA players, including Los Angeles Lakers point guard Quinn Cook. “If you grow up in PG [County] and you want to play basketball, you have a head start on the competition,” Cook told Insider. “You have so much access to a lot of greatness.”
Cook knew Durant was always part of his support system, going as far as describing him as a big brother. “KD has always been a big brother to me and someone that I reached out to for anything,” Cook told Insider. “He’s reached out to me just making sure I was okay. He’s always been there for me.”
Though many prospects in positions similar to his may have considered taking their talents overseas, Cook never lost sight of his NBA dream and refused to waver. “I never thought about it. I never entertained it,” Cook said. “I told my agent to never bring me anything overseas. If it wasn’t the NBA, I didn’t want to do it. I think that’s where it starts. If you’re contemplating on overseas and have one foot in one foot out, you lose focus. But for me, I was zeroed in. I was focused in on making the league.”
George Zakkas: Anadolu Efes are strongly interested in former Mavericks sharpshooter Ryan Broekhoff, a source told @Sdna_gr.