Bibby averaged 17 points and 5.3 assists during his seven-year run in Sacramento, helping the team make the playoffs five times before being dealt to the Atlanta Hawks in February of 2008. In a recent interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith, Bibby reflected back on his time with the Kings. “The guys treated me like I was there for five, six, seven years. I got there and Jason Williams was a prized possession in Sacramento and when I got traded for him, I just wanted to fit in, I didn’t know if the fans would like me or if the team would like me. In my first year we had the best record in the West. I had the best time of my life and my career playing in Sacramento with those guys. I think Sacramento is the best team I played on.”
May 18, 2020 | 9:07 pm EDT Update
Marc J. Spears: Clippers head coach Doc Rivers tells Ernie Johnson he threatened to quit after he was told Donald Sterling did not like white players and didn’t want to go forward with terms that were agreed to with them free agent JJ Redick. Sterling eventually relented.
JJ Redick: Deal was done on Tues in LA. Flew to Austin. Got a call from Doc at 6 pm July 4. “You better play for me mother f$cker”. Had no idea what he was talking about. Tried calling my agents. They didn’t answer calls for 48 hours. Finally Arn called Saturday PM to tell me what happened
Andrew Greif: Doc Rivers to Ernie Johnson earlier today, during their visit on the @nba feed: “We believe there’s going to be a season, we really do, and if there is we cannot let this disruption be the reason that we don’t win.”
Cuban said the most realistic scenario for playing and seeing sports is “when it’s safe, we will be able to play again.” He said as soon as players can be tested and know that they are safe and they can play a game in an environment that doesn’t have fans, “then we will do it.” Cuban said hopefully starting next season for the NBA around Christmas Day.
Nicki Jhabvala: Spoke to @Governor Jared Polis about pro games w/o fans resuming in CO: “We’re certainly ready as soon as the leagues are ready. I talked to the (MLB) commissioner today. I think their protocols look really good and we’re certainly excited to get them going as soon as they’re ready to go.”
Liz Mullen: University of Houston G Nathaniel Hinton has signed with @tallentagency for representation in the NBA Draft. NBA Agent Tallen Todorovich is repping him.
Mark Berman: Former @UHCougarMBK guard Nate Hinton on signing with an agent and turning pro: “I’m at peace with it. I prayed long and hard about it. Through the guidance of the people around me I decided to just make that step and turn professional.”
Ames native and current NBA player Harrison Barnes announced Monday that he will donate nearly $200,000 to the Ames Community School District.
Barnes said Ames means a lot to him and the school district helped him achieve his dreams. “With the opportunity for my wife and I to give back a contribution to the school (and) keep it a top-notch place for kids not only to go to school, but to enjoy their athletic experience, is important to us,” he said. The Ames Community School District said upgrades to the high school’s gym include a video board, upgraded scoreboard, floor-mounted NBA baskets, upgraded lights and additional student beachers.
May 18, 2020 | 7:14 pm EDT Update
Mark Berman: With this being the 1st day the #Rockets are able to make Toyota Center available for individual workouts, PJ Tucker, Isaiah Hartenstein and Bruno Caboclo took part according to an NBA source. Keep in mind a number of the Rockets are not in Houston and work out where they live.
The workouts will be particularly helpful to two players, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Frank Kaminsky, who had their rehab processes halted. General manager James Jones described those players as “stuck” at a certain point in mid-April because of the team’s inability to work them through the recoveries first-hand.
There are touchstones collected on the way to championships that resonate even decades later. The Rockets’ consecutive championship years brought the birth of “Clutch City.” They culminated with the “Heart of a Champion.” Mario Elie produced the “Kiss of Death,” a triumph that still has him stopped around Houston “all the time.” “It’s pretty cool,” Elie said. “People remember that. They tell me where they were. They don’t call me Mario. They say, ‘Hey, ‘Kiss of Death.’ That’s my new name.”
When he did, giving the Rockets a 103-100 lead in the closing seconds of Game 7 in Phoenix, he marked the occasion by pressing three fingers to his lips and blowing a kiss goodbye to the Suns’ bench and particularly to reserve center Joe Kleine. “I saw the shot and it was a Hollywood movie, just hanging in the air,” former Rockets star Kenny Smith said of the moment long before he became one of the faces of TNT’s “Inside the NBA.” “I was just waiting and waiting and waiting. And it went in.”
May 18, 2020 | 6:38 pm EDT Update
As COVID-19 began to roar across the country in March, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown immediately thought of his grandfather, Willie Brown, who lives alone in Atlanta. He knew he just had to get him to Boston. But Willie was reluctant to leave what he viewed as his safe haven, even though it probably was not as safe as he thought. So Jaylen, did not tell him he wanted him to flee because of a virus. He told him that he wanted him in Boston because he needed his help. He needed a trainer, and he couldn’t think of anyone better than his grandfather.
Willie Brown, who turns 79 in August, did one tour in Vietnam with the Marines in 1963. Afterward, he worked as a truck driver, but really just used that job as an entryway to his true love: boxing. He dreamed of becoming a professional fighter but worried he could not make it a living. So as he crisscrossed the Midwest and the East Coast driving his truck, he offered his services as a sparring partner wherever he went. Over time, he said, he developed a reputation as a reliable opponent for big boxers training for big fights. He said he sparred against Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, and Sonny Liston, among others.
Willie took the assignment quite seriously from the start. Each morning he would bang at Jaylen’s bedroom door at 7:30 a.m. and tell him it was time to work. As the days passed, he became more lenient with start times, but not with the training sessions. He’ll hold up boxing pads as Jaylen pounds them with his gloves. He’ll have Jaylen jump rope, or carry 5-pound weights as he sprints up and down the street in front of his home. They do resistance-band, body-weight, and core exercises. Jaylen thinks he’s in the best shape of his life. “He has me doing a lot of things I’ve never done before,” Jaylen said. “It’s the old way of training. Everything he does is kind of a throwback, but it’s good. He’s never been stagnant, and I got that from him.”
Former NBA all-star Magic Johnson told the Wall Street Journal that his life insurance company will provide $100 million in funding for small women and minority owned businesses as part of the Small Business Administration’s embattled Paycheck Protection Program.
Tilman Fertitta was among a group of restaurant executives and industry leaders at the White House for a meeting with the president and several key members of his administration. During the meeting, which featured a lively exchange between Trump and the Houston restaurateur — who the president referred to as “a friend of mine for a long time” — Fertitta said he initially received a paycheck protection loan, but returned it after he realized “I would’ve been that billionaire that took the money from the little business.”
Fertitta said he “caught so much criticism because I was the first person who did lay off 40,000 employees” as the outbreak began. He said he had to borrow $300 million to keep his companies afloat and “it wasn’t enough to hire back all of my employees.”
Tristan Thompson is fed up with what he calls out-and-out lies about him fathering a child… so he’s followed through with a lawsuit against his accuser. Tristan just filed the suit against Kimberly Alexander … the woman who’s very publicly claimed the NBA star is the father of her 5-year-old son — something he’s repeatedly denied. In the lawsuit, Tristan says the paternity test he took back in January “definitively concluded that [he] is not the father.”
May 18, 2020 | 6:11 pm EDT Update
The Last Dance has made its mark on TV history. The 10-part documentary finished strong for its finale, with episodes 9 & 10 averaging 5.6 million viewers across ESPN and ESPN2. Episode 9 (9-10 p.m.) averaged 5.9 million viewers, up 10 percent from last Sunday, becoming the third most watched episode of the series, trailing the record-breaking audiences of episodes 1 and 3. Episode 10 (10-11 p.m.) averaged 5.4 million viewers, up 9.8 percent from last week’s episode 8, which aired in the same time slot.
When Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal joined the Miami Heat, he didn’t exactly get along with head coach Pat Riley. O’Neal and Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton shared a story about one of O’Neal and Riley’s fights on “NBA Inside Stuff” Sunday night. The Zoom call featured some of basketball’s biggest names sharing old stories from their playing days. “I had a fight with Pat Riley,” O’Neal said. “Gary Payton had to grab me from choking Pat Riley.”
Payton may have stopped him from doing it, but he wasn’t too happy with his Hall of Fame coach either. “You was going to choke him out too, boy,” Payton responded. “You should’ve choked him because I was going to choke him right after that.”
A sponsorship group led by Uber and the NBA’s Golden State Warriors has secured $600 million in commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) debt that was originated by J.P. Morgan Chase in order to refinance the new Chase Center Towers in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood, according to ratings agency analysis of the transaction.
The Golden State Warriors — under the ownership entity GSW Sports, led by the team’s majority owner, chairman and CEO Joe Lacob — and Uber Technologies each have 45 percent interests in the joint venture, while Pasadena, Calif.-based real estate investment trust Alexandria Real Estate Equities owns a tenth of the partnership. The group was formed in March 2018.
May 18, 2020 | 5:56 pm EDT Update
Marks goes on to explain how that would impact the Pistons in the short-term: “Two teams told ESPN that the provision would help a franchise like the Detroit Pistons the most. Blake Griffin will count against their cap for $36.8 million and $38.9 million in the next two seasons. With this proposal, Detroit could amnesty Griffin and have over $50 million in room; without the provision it would have less than $20 million in space under a flat cap.”
Brian Windhorst on a new amnesty clause: “We don’t know for sure if it’s going to happen. We just know that it’s something that teams are talking about as a possibility. And oh my gosh, if that happens, this was gonna be a pretty lame free agency… If that happens, guys, we could see some big-time action.”
Shortly after Michael Jordan was named the 1992 MVP, a controversial billboard went up in the city of Chicago. It was solid white with two words printed in bold: “TRADE JORDAN.” With the Bulls chasing a second straight championship, who would dare propose such a sacrilegious idea? In a pre-social media age, the billboard went viral. More than 150 countries picked up the news. It was on the front page of several big newspapers.
For a week, it remained a mystery. Passionate MJ fans grew increasingly enraged as the days passed. Finally, a second billboard went up in the original’s place. “TRADE JORDAN,” it still read, but below there was another line: “We’ve been doing it for years….” Adjacent to the text was a picture of Jordan’s trading card: Red uniform, ball flexed behind his head, flying through the air toward the rim. That’s how the world discovered that the billboards were actually part of a marketing campaign from Upper Deck—one that Jordan, a new partner, was entirely in on.
Despite the fact that Mike retired in 2003, he remains the most popular Upper Deck athlete. “Michael hasn’t played in the League in over 15 years and he is still the No. 1 source for memorabilia and collectibles,” says Garcia. “It’s interesting, because typically with athletes, you see ebbs and flows,” Masherah says. “They have a great moment in their career, you sell a lot more product. When they retire, you sell more product. When they go to the Hall of Fame, you sell more product. I think what’s different about MJ is, he’s just steady. He continues to be our top-selling athlete. There’s just a difference in general with MJ because he’s this global brand. It’s just a different animal.”
André Holland is developing a sequel to his acclaimed film, High Flying Bird, he confirmed in the latest episode of the Reckon Interview, a weekly culture podcast. The 2019 Netflix film, directed by Steven Soderbergh and filmed entirely by iPhone, follows the efforts of sports agent Ray Burke to help his clients navigate an NBA lockout.
May 18, 2020 | 5:18 pm EDT Update
While the league also indefinitely postponed the combine, it is still moving forward with the hopes of holding it at some point later this year, sources said. Last week, it sent a memo to teams asking them to vote for up to 70 players from a provided list of potential invites to the combine, just as they have in the past. In the memo, which was seen by ESPN, the league said that once it does decide on a scheduled format, player will then be invited to participate.
Several executives believed a virtual combine of some sort — where coaches, scouts and executives watched players work out from afar, rather than in person like in the past — would be the most likely way the event could be held this year. “I think, like everything they’ll severely restrict who can be there, and they can maybe stream it,” said an Eastern Conference executive. “But I do think it’ll happen.”
According to a press release, Tobias Harris will donate to Habitat for Humanity of Philadelphia to provide three months of mortgage payment assistance to 12 families experiencing financial hardship in North and West Philadelphia. He’ll also give lunch on Tuesday to 250 health care workers at Temple University Hospital in a partnership with Chick-Fil-A. The final component of Harris’ charitable contributions is a donation of 20,000 children’s books for home libraries in Philadelphia through the Read by 4th program. It’s a fitting donation for Harris, a proud and voracious reader.
Like basketball fans worldwide, Eric Piatkowski watched “The Last Dance,” a 10-part mini-series on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. With each episode, Piatkowski was reminded of his NBA career, which spanned 14 years. The University of Nebraska graduate made his NBA debut 1994 with the Los Angeles Clippers. “My rookie year, we had the worst record in the NBA,” Piatkowski said. “We were averaging about 2,500 people per game. Everyone said ‘Wait until the Bulls come to town.’ Every star in town is there and there are flashbulbs going off. I’m like, ‘Man, this is amazing.'” Piatkowski remembers seeing several celebrities courtside for his first Bulls vs. Clippers game, including Tiger Woods, Denzel Washington, and Jack Nicholson. Piatkowski adds that prior to the game, his wife and family members were taking pictures with celebrities courtside.
In 2004, Piatkowski was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Chicago Bulls, where he spent two seasons. “They’re showing the inside of the locker room (on the documentary,” Piatkowski said, “and it didn’t change one tiny bit from the time Jordan was there to the time I was there. I said to my wife, ‘Do you see where Jordan’s locker is?’ She says, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘That was my locker.'” Piatkowski adds that his wife was surprised to learn he shared the same locker as Jordan. “She goes, ‘So you had Jordan’s locker?'” Piatkowski said. “Yeah. She responded, ‘Well, that’s pretty cool.'”
May 18, 2020 | 5:07 pm EDT Update
The preference to play basketball while trying to safeguard against COVID-19 infection was repeated. “They all want to play,” Stevens said of NBA players. “I’ve heard nobody say they didn’t want to play. But safety is a priority.” A moment later, Stevens acknowledged the risk in playing. “I think safety has been the priority and will continue to be the priority,” he said. “But that doesn’t make anybody less antsy to play.”
The Celtics’ coach said ultra commitments to winning and improving. He also repeated something he said he learned from San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich. “You have to realize you’re not perfect and you have to be able to laugh at yourself,” Stevens said. “You have to move on to what’s next and stay in that frame of mind. Whatever happened today, I’m going to get better tomorrow.”
Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart informed employees Monday that more than one-third of the team’s full-time workers will be furloughed for four months beginning June 1 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Rinehart made the announcement in an email to employees, a copy of which was obtained by The Sacramento Bee.
A league source told The Bee the furloughs will impact about 100 employees representing approximately 34 percent of the team’s full-time workforce. Essential basketball operations functions, including front office, health and performance, and scouting/analytics positions, will not be impacted, the source said.