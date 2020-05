Bibby averaged 17 points and 5.3 assists during his seven-year run in Sacramento, helping the team make the playoffs five times before being dealt to the Atlanta Hawks in February of 2008. In a recent interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith, Bibby reflected back on his time with the Kings. “The guys treated me like I was there for five, six, seven years. I got there and Jason Williams was a prized possession in Sacramento and when I got traded for him, I just wanted to fit in, I didn’t know if the fans would like me or if the team would like me. In my first year we had the best record in the West. I had the best time of my life and my career playing in Sacramento with those guys. I think Sacramento is the best team I played on.”