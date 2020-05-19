During their half-hour interview, Wojnarowski also asked Young about the possibility of the NBA adding a four-point line, which the point guard unequivocally supported. “It would help me,” Young laughed. “We would get a lot more four-point plays. And then if I get fouled on the four-point line it’s an and-1, so we’re gonna get five points per possession. That would help us for sure. I’m down to get a four-point line.”
Timberwolves, Mayo Clinic to lead leaguewide coronavirus study
At the time, Rosas could not have predicted that Sikka’s job would include combating a virus that spiraled into a global pandemic and caused the NBA to shut down. Now, Sikka and the Mayo Clinic — an academic medical center headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota — are spearheading a leaguewide study that aims to establish what percentage of NBA players, coaches, executives and staff have developed antibodies to the coronavirus.
The initiative, which is supported by the league office and the players’ association, is expected to have the participation of all 30 teams. “We are learning about this disease,” Sikka said. “We have learned a lot in two months. So if we can take the next two months, learn on the fly, mitigate risk, then we can move pretty quickly to do the right things to have safe play.” As practice facilities begin to open around the league, NBA officials are continuing to seek information about best practices to mitigate risk of infection for players and staff. Sikka, one of 10 people on the NBA’s sports science committee, has become one of the league’s resources.
In just one season with the Wolves, Sikka and Rosas became close to Towns’ parents, who attended almost all of their son’s games. “It very much hit home for us,” Sikka said. “I am never going to forget that experience with Karl. It changed my life, it changed his life, it changed our organization’s history. It was extremely challenging for everybody.” Prior to his mother’s death, Towns donated $100,000 to assist Sikka and the Mayo Clinic’s coronavirus research. “We took a cue from KAT and his family,” Rosas said. “We took that cue and looked for ways to be good teammates to the NBA and the 29 other teams by connecting with Mayo Clinic to try to find strategies to fight the virus.”
Vince Carter: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, then LeBron James
Vince Carter gives his NBA goat rankings between Michael Jordan, Lebron, and Kobe. He also talks with Matt and Stak about what is left for Lebron to accomplish in his career. Matt Barnes: So for the record, you’ve got MJ, then Kobe, then LeBron? Vince Carter: Yes. Barnes: Does LeBron have the opportunity in your mind to possibly jump Kobe? Carter: He has an opportunity based on what he gets done. If he gets to the Finals again… You’re just gonna give him more credit. Now, ten times in the Finals?! That’s insane if he can get to the Finals double-digit. Wait until it’s all said and done, then it’s fair to have a real debate. Let’s see what LeBron does and then we’ll go from there.
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson was asked by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on Tuesday to name five current NBA players that would have been able to play during Michael Jordan’s era. “That’s really easy for me,” Johnson said. “We start with LeBron [James], then KD, Kevin Durant, no question, I mean, that guy can score in any era, right? And I think Steph Curry could still shoot the way he’s shooting right now because I love watching Steph Curry play. And I think I would probably take Anthony Davis and the Greek Freak [Giannis Antetokounmpo]. Those guys could definitely play in the era that I was in, and other guys as well.”
Gasol mentioned that he understands the concerns of his colleagues regarding the resumption of the season but once play begins there’s no use holding back anything. “There is no need to be afraid to play again. Yes, I respect it, because it is a virus that has proven to have a very negative impact, but once we start playing we have to do it 100%,” he said.
His answer shocked me to be honest. Maybe that’s because I’ve come to expect the worst when it comes to the NBA, but that’s why I think all of us heartbroken basketball fans needed to hear Calabro’s comments. “I’m going to be an optimist and say it will be inside of the next five years,” he said boldly.
Of course who knows how COVID-19 will change that timeline. Calabro called coronavirus the “huge x-factor” in this equation. And he’s right. We don’t know what the financial landscape in professional sports will be like one year from now, let alone five. The collective hope is that this will end up being a minor bump in the road. That’s exactly what Calabro envisions. “Having calculated the x-factor, I still think within five years, yes, we’ll see NBA basketball in Seattle,” Calabro said.
Crawford was quick to point out Stevens’ interactions with referees are “totally different” than former Celtics coach Doc Rivers. “Doc is difficult,” Crawford said with a laugh. “Between Doc, Larry Brown and Kevin Loughery, three of the most difficult coaches to actually work under.”
Speaking on The Opinionated Podcast, Payton said he nearly rang His Airness up to give him a piece of his mind but realized he would have probably behaved the same way if it were him. “Oh you know I was hot! I was thinking about calling him at the time!” he declared. “But you know what, that’s what I expect out of Mike, because I would have said the same thing. I’m not going to admit to nothing, I’m not going to admit to someone that D’d me up. I will always tell you at any time in my career, nobody gave me problems but one person and that’s John Stockton to me. So you know that is just the way the game goes.
“I’m not mad at Mike, because Mike didn’t have too many games that somebody D’d him up. He always was dominant but I think me and [Pistons point guard] Joe Dumars were a thorn in his side, I really do think that. And I’m glad he said that because I wouldn’t expect nothing else from him. I don’t expect nothing else from Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan is Michael Jordan, that’s why we talk about him, that’s why we see a 10-week, Last Dance on him, because that’s just the way it is. “He is the guy that we’re all talking about as the greatest basketball player that ever played and that’s fine and I don’t expect nothing less from him.”
That being said as a referee, if you’re refereeing that play if you clearly see a push, you call a push. But that play even now looking at it on video, you see various angles you don’t know if it’s a push or not a push. Crawford added, “And you can’t base it on what happened to Russell. Because if you blew the whistle based on what happened to Russell, easy call to make. You have to call what you see, what Jordan does and you don’t see it. And when you see it, I don’t know if that was a clear-cut push. So, you’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t. And that play has left all these sports fans to debate and it’s a beautiful thing.”
Van Gundy joined ESPN’s First Take to recall what it was like to coach against Jordan’s Bulls, and said that while Jordan’s ability was an obvious challenge, it was the Bulls’ team defense that posed the biggest hurdle for his Knicks teams. “When you think of the Bulls, Jordan’s talent got most of the notoriety, and then secondarily the triangle offense that Phil Jackson instituted. But for , the hardest thing for us in those games to try to come out with a win was being able to score enough against their great defense. They had great size at every position. They were tremendous defensively. We had a hard time rebounding the ball, particularly when we were double teaming Jordan. And, third, in the games we lost, critical games in the playoffs, our free-throw shooting betrayed us. Those three things were three constants, along with obviously Jordan and the triangle offense.”
Anyway, Gasol spoke English when he came to the U.S., the same way many people speak Spanish in the U.S., but he obviously didn’t speak it as fluently as he did Spanish, his first language. With that in mind, Kobe Bryant communicated with Gasol in Spanish when the Lakers traded for him in 2008, and it’s something Gasol told Omar Raja of ESPN he always appreciated about Bryant: “Right away from the first game he started speaking Spanish. On our coverages, on our plays. It was great. It was something that I obviously didn’t expect at the beginning, even though I knew that he spoke really good Italian because he spent quite a bit of time in Italy when his dad played there when he was young. “But then being married to Vanessa, she speaks Spanish very well (and) obviously he picked up some stuff. He was great, we did speak quite a bit of Spanish, especially our first years so that the opponents couldn’t understand. And they would point it out, they would go ‘what are you guys talking about?’ It was pretty funny … It created that bond and that relationship from the get go, and he set the tone.”
Kyle Lowry: @beyondmeat has made a pledge to donate over 1 million Beyond Burgers to those in need during these different times and I’m proud to have been apart of it today. I’ve sent over meals to @womenshabitat with the help of @awcanada !#gobeyond
Ibaka Foundation: Very grateful to start the third phase of our Covid 19 Relief Program in Brazzaville, Congo. This time the focus is on the Moungalie neighbourhood. #congo #brazzaville #sergeibakafoundation #covid19
In CloseUp360’s “Hoopers Meet Heroes” series, which connects NBA and WNBA players with healthcare professionals on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus in their respective cities, Magic guard D.J. Augustin chatted with Dr. Sarah Barbour, an infectious disease physician in Orlando. After treating gunshot victims from the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016—the deadliest terrorist attack in the U.S. since 9/11—she’s now helping COVID-19 patients.
Skip Bayless may have run into his toughest opponent: the coronavirus pandemic. Bayless’ original $25 million, four-year deal with Fox Sports to host the “Undisputed” morning debate show expires in September, sources said. With sports media companies slashing costs in the current economic crisis, there’s a question of how much money Fox wants to throw at one of sports TV’s most outspoken commentators.
“This is the worst timing ever for Skip,” warned one media executive familiar with the negotiations. Fox declined to comment. Most on-air talent at Fox Sports have already agreed to a temporary 15% pay cut, said sources, to show solidarity with their bosses at Fox Corp., the $11 billion media company controlled by the Murdoch family. It is unclear if Bayless took any salary reduction.
How much time will players need to get back in playing shape? The former Knicks and Grizzlies head coach thinks the NBA should give teams three weeks for players to get game ready. “They got to get on the court. They got to start hitting. They got to start running up and down. They got to start playing through situations,” Fizdale said. “Doing a lot of things that the real games are going to entail.”
What is also uncertain is how many games they will play before launching into the postseason. In fact, there is the question of whether teams outside of the playoff picture should return at all. Fizdale thinks it might be beneficial to limit the remainder of the season to the teams that still have a shot at the postseason. “Is it worth risking the employees that you need to show up to the games to make a game function? Is it worth the players health? The coaches’ health? The trainers’ health?”
Regardless of where games take place, there’s no question they’ll look different. Fizdale says playing without fans is a no-brainer. While that would take away from the in-arena fan experience, and the typical environment of games, he does think the circumstances could add a new layer of entertainment value for those watching from home. “Now you’re gonna hear everything,” Fizdale said. “You’re gonna hear dialogue between people. You’re gonna hear a lot of vulgarities.”
Feron Hunt, a former player at DeSoto, said he plans to make his decision about whether to come back to SMU or to stay in the draft either this week or next week. He met virtually with an undisclosed NBA team late last week, which could possibly impact his decision.
More than two decades later, ABC is airing a 10-part sports documentary, ‘The Last Dance,’ chronicling the life and career of legendary basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ teams of the 1990s. The series will air on ABC for five consecutive Saturdays in a row from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. central time. – Saturday, May 23 – Episodes 1 and 2 – Saturday, May 30 – Episodes 3 and 4 – Saturday, June 6 – Episodes 5 and 6 – Saturday, June 13 – Episodes 7 and 8 – Saturday, June 20 – Episodes 9 and 10 The series originally aired in the U.S. on ESPN and was available on Netflix in other countries.
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid made a donation of $500,000 to #FirstRespondersFirst to provide personal protective equipment to hospitals in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania. Embiid, a three-time All-Star, did research before making his donation to the partnership of CAA Foundation, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Thrive Global.
Joel Embiid: So far, my biggest efforts have been in Cameroon and Philadelphia, the two places I call home. My very first initiatives were focused on my Arthur Embiid & Angels Foundation, inspired by the memory of my brother Arthur, and established to protect and unite disadvantaged children in Cameroon. We wanted to partner with a well-established organization in Cameroon and did so with UNICEF to help children in need. I’ve since also worked with my incredible partner Under Armour as it relates to efforts in Philly, including a court refurbishment in my brother Arthur’s name at the Boys & Girls Club of Philadelphia.
Joel Embiid: When the NBA put the season on hold, I literally couldn’t believe it. If something could shut down the NBA, then I really needed to understand it. As I am lucky to be in a position to help, I immediately wanted to know how best I could help. As the virus continues to spread, the biggest thing to me was how to better prepare those who are putting their lives on the line for us.
During his current basketball downtime, Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. isn’t afraid of spreading some springtime cheer. In conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Education, the second-year pro from Michigan State made a short video congratulating the 2020 graduating class.
“Shout out to the graduating Class of 2020 in Tennessee,” said Jackson, in the 28-second clip. “You guys overcame so much to get to this point … worked crazy hard. I know things have been weird; I know things have been hard especially at a time right now.But I want to say that everybody’s celebrating your accomplishments — me included. You have so much growing more to do in life. You’ve been leading up to this point; you’re going to continue to lead in your own way, so congratulations.”
For members of the Mavericks who’ve endured lockouts before, it’s been anything but a vacation. “This one is a little more serious,” Barea said. “You’ve got to be safe. You’ve got to stay home. In the lockout, I was doing all kinds of stuff. I was free. I was like, ‘Hey, whenever we get back, we’ll be back.’ But now, you’ve really got to focus in and it’s just a more serious matter, and you’ve got to be safe.”
In his latest hiatus, the 35-year-old, 14-year veteran Barea has taken the lessons he learned from the lockout to keep focused as he holds hope for a Mavericks playoff run, even if in a central, quarantined location, separate from his family. He has combined weight training and yoga into his daily regime. He rides a stationary bike for cardio work and uses hurdles in his backyard for plyometrics. He’s worked on strengthening his ankles to be in peak physical form if and when the Mavericks return.
“When I was young in that first lockout, I wasn’t worried about basketball. I was just having fun,” Barea said. “When the season got back, I started playing again, and it wasn’t great for me, for my health. Now I’m a little more worried about my physical health and then just spending time with my family and no party at all.”
Videos surfaced over the weekend of Kentucky signees Devin Askew, BJ Boston and Terrence Clarke working out together in California. But that’s not the full story. The trio of future Wildcats are working out with 10-year NBA veteran point guard and former UCLA All-American Darren Collison.
In the NBA’s offseason of 2001, then-Celtics forward and Chicago native Antoine Walker received an unexpected phone call from retired superstar Michael Jordan. “He called me,” Walker said on the McNeil & Parkins Show on Tuesday. “And he was like, ‘Hey, I’m thinking about making a comeback. I need you in the gym with me.'” With the help of Walker and personal trainer Tim Grover, Jordan wanted to begin working toward a return to basketball. It began as just the three of them, Walker said, until 2 p.m. each day, when pickup games would take place.
The games included a number of NBA veterans, with Jordan joining Walker, Michael Finley, Juwan Howard, Quentin Richardson, Corey Maggette, Bobby Simmons, Tim Hardaway and many more. A 16-year-old named LeBron James even joined in the action. “We treated LeBron like a 16-year-old,” Walker said.
One aspect of Jordan’s pickup games that remained sharp from his playing days was his ability to talk trash. Walker heard plenty of it as they competed. “Very competitive,” Walker said. “All we talked about every day was winning. He used to give me so much stuff about not winning a championship. “If you weren’t a winner, he had little respect for you.”
“Right now, I’m gonna say I’m not necessarily prepared because I haven’t run, I haven’t played. I haven’t touched the ball or been able to,” Young said. “But one thing I’ll say is I will be prepared. That’s something that I know for a fact. If we do end up coming back, there’s gonna be some time where we get kind of like a mini-training camp started where we can get back in shape, play, and just kind of get back into the game flow. So if I’m not prepared right now, I will be when it returns.”
When asked what team outside of Atlanta he’d most like to play for, Young didn’t take the bait, but rather reiterated his previously stated mission of helping lift the Hawks into title contention for years to come. “For me, I’m trying my best to build the city of Atlanta and our team to a championship-level team,” Young said. “I’m trying to win championships in Atlanta.”
The University of Memphis said Monday night that men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway and his staff should not have been holding workouts with NBA draft prospect R.J. Hampton at the program’s practice facility in recent weeks because it was not in accordance with the school’s COVID-19 protocols.
Hampton’s workouts with Hardaway inside the Laurie-Walton Family Basketball Center were first reported by The Athletic last week. Video and photos of Hampton at Memphis had been featured on Hampton’s Instagram account over the past week. Memphis assistant coach Mike Miller also posted a series of photos featuring him with Hampton inside the Memphis basketball practice facility to his Instagram account.
In an interview on “The Dan Patrick Show,” director Jason Hehir revealed that Karl Malone turned down an opportunity to be appear in “The Last Dance.” “He declined through another party,” Hehir said. “We asked him multiple times. Believe me, we exhausted just about every avenue. We started in January 2018 on that one because we knew that (Malone) was gonna be a tough sell.”
“I finally got (Stockton) on the phone after like two years of chasing him,” Hehir said. “(Stockton) said, ‘I don’t want to be a part of a Michael Jordan puff piece.'” Hehir admitted that his team persistently pursued Malone throughout the entire process of the documentary, but he wouldn’t budge — even after Stockton agreed to talk. “We tried to get them to sit down together. Thought that might be a better option and (Malone would) feel more comfortable with that, but there was just no convincing him,” Hehir said
James admitted his desire to switch sports during 2011 and also worked out with his trainer to put weight accordingly. “We really started to train to be a football player, when it came to like October and November,” LeBron tells Rivera and Carter. The four-time NBA MVP had also played football in his high-school. LeBron played as a wide receiver and garnered a lot of attention during his playing days. The Lakers star even mentioned he would often get unfinished dreams about him playing football.
While Bron joked about his trainer asking him to play in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys, he actually got a professional contact from the team’s owner Jerry Jones, as it turns out. “I know he got a contract from Jerry Jones that he framed and put it in his office,” Carter said.
When Michigan forward Isaiah Livers declared for the NBA Draft in late March, he said he was entering the pre-draft process as an “open book.” Nearly two months later, Livers isn’t any closer to deciding if his next chapter will include leaving Michigan early or returning to Ann Arbor for his senior season.
“My mission in life was always to move a little differently and try to inspire and impact lives and use my platform wisely,” Butler said. “And when the NBA allowed me to have this massive platform, I’m extremely grateful. It’s powerful. And it’s somewhat therapeutic also, because in the midst of this crisis, a lot of lives are being lost and a lot of people are searching for direction and leadership.”
For better or worse in the U.S., there are many who reflexively see current or former professional athletes talk about a political or sensitive subject and respond with “stick to sports,” or “stay in your lane.” The NBA and Butler obviously risked irking or alienating those people with this roundtable series. “We all know that we’re more than that,” Butler said, “and we were more than that before we introduced our talents to the world to become professional athletes. I’ve been retired for quite some time. And my late, great brother Kobe Bryant always taught me that the second act will be much larger and bigger than your first.”
Butler’s main goal is to educate people on the current landscape while also giving the history and the context of how we got to this point. “People may see the COVID situation hitting, and then you see the disenfranchised or the black and brown communities struggling with resources,” he said, “but that’s something that we already identified that’s always been a problem.”