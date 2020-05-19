“Right now, I’m gonna say I’m not necessarily prepared because I haven’t run, I haven’t played. I haven’t touched the ball or been able to,” Young said. “But one thing I’ll say is I will be prepared. That’s something that I know for a fact. If we do end up coming back, there’s gonna be some time where we get kind of like a mini-training camp started where we can get back in shape, play, and just kind of get back into the game flow. So if I’m not prepared right now, I will be when it returns.”
Vasquez believes the NBA should be the first major American sports league to return from the coronavirus-prompted shutdown. "We're missing the game of basketball. I want to see LeBron. I want to see the best players out there. Even if I'm able to watch it on TV. It's not gonna be the same. You're gonna have to figure out ways to motivate yourself and perform [without fans]. But imagine winning a championship. I heard Shaq was saying, 'Everyone pack it up and go home, we'll see you guys next year,'" he said. "Whatever it is, it's gonna be a tough decision for the NBA. But at the end of the day, I'm telling you, whatever league comes out and starts playing right now, everyone at home is gonna watch because there's nothing else to do. So we're missing basketball. Let's be the first league to get back to work.”
Brett Brown is curious. The 76ers coach ponders an ideal way for the NBA to resume the season. He believes anything that equals a realistic timeline where players aren’t put in harm’s way would be best. “Forget the virus standpoint, just the injury standpoint,” Brown said. “There are stats ... Look at the stats after lockouts, the propensity of injuries is significantly increased if you just try to cram stuff in.”
That’s why he’s curious to see what the league’s return-to-play process will look like if the 2019-20 NBA season resumes. Wednesday marks the 70th day since the league suspended the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. It will take the players a minimum of three-to-four weeks to get back into playing shape. “I’d be curious to see if that includes some way to have a preseason game. I don’t know,” Brown said.
The league is expected to make a decision on returning in June. “If we do come back, do you just go back straight into the playoffs?” Brown asked. “Or do you have a few regular-season games to sort out [what may] have happened in the event that the season did continue? “In any of those cases, my personal opinion is that I’m fine.”
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on Get Up that the NBA is aiming to make schedule decisions by early to mid-June if it receives clearance from “health officials and the government.” This would then lead to conversations with the players’ association. “The working order right now in the league … is that by early to mid-June, they will have a decision,” Windhorst said in the video below (starts at about the 2 minute 23 second mark). “We are either gonna go or we’re not and if we are gonna go, here’s what a schedule might look like. I would say right now, we’re moving positively in that direction.”
Marc Stein: Among NBA return-to-play scenarios being discussed, league sources say, is a template calling for teams to conduct Training Camp 2.0 in their own practice facilities before heading to one or two centralized sites to resume play, with Orlando and Las Vegas still vying for games
The Los Angeles Lakers star, speaking on the Uninterrupted platform’s “WRTS: After Party” show that was released Monday, said it remains his wish that the season comes back “sooner than later.” The NBA suspended the season on March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and two unidentified members of the Lakers were among the league’s players who subsequently tested positive for the virus. “Definitely not giving up on the season,” James said. “Not only myself and my teammates, the Lakers organization, we want to play. There’s a lot of players that I know personally that want to play. And obviously, we don’t ever want to jeopardize the health of any of our players or any of the players’ families and so on and so on. “This is a pandemic that we have no idea (about). We can’t control it,” James added.
On the same day that a small group of Clippers players returned to the team’s Playa Vista facility, Rivers reiterated his optimism that an NBA season on hold since March 11 eventually will resume. “We have this saying right now with our team called ‘Win The Wait,’ and so we’re trying to win the wait meaning we believe there’s going to be a season, we really do,” Rivers told Turner Sports’ Ernie Johnson during an interview broadcast Monday on Twitter. “And if there is we cannot let this disruption be the reason that we don’t win. We want to be fully ready if and when we get the start button.”
Andrew Greif: Doc Rivers to Ernie Johnson earlier today, during their visit on the @nba feed: "We believe there’s going to be a season, we really do, and if there is we cannot let this disruption be the reason that we don’t win."
Cuban said the most realistic scenario for playing and seeing sports is "when it's safe, we will be able to play again." He said as soon as players can be tested and know that they are safe and they can play a game in an environment that doesn't have fans, "then we will do it." Cuban said hopefully starting next season for the NBA around Christmas Day.
Nicki Jhabvala: Spoke to @Governor Jared Polis about pro games w/o fans resuming in CO: "We’re certainly ready as soon as the leagues are ready. I talked to the (MLB) commissioner today. I think their protocols look really good and we’re certainly excited to get them going as soon as they’re ready to go.”
The preference to play basketball while trying to safeguard against COVID-19 infection was repeated. “They all want to play,” Stevens said of NBA players. “I’ve heard nobody say they didn’t want to play. But safety is a priority.” A moment later, Stevens acknowledged the risk in playing. “I think safety has been the priority and will continue to be the priority,” he said. “But that doesn’t make anybody less antsy to play.”
Mark Berman: With this being the 1st day the #Rockets are able to make their facilities at Toyota Center available for individual workouts, 3 players went through workouts according to an NBA source who didn’t identify the players.Keep n mind a number of the Rockets players are not in Houston
Jim Eichenhofer: David Griffin on possible timeline for getting decision on status of #NBA season: "Adam Silver has made it clear that sometime between June 1 or June 15, he'll make an announcement of some kind, about which direction we're heading. I'm going to wait and take my cues from them."
While the disruption certainly came at a bad time for the Magic, Augustin feels the delay could allow them to get injured players such as Evan Fournier, Jonathan Isaac and Al-Farouq Aminu back when-and-if the playoffs resume in the coming months. ``I don’t care who we play; I just want to get back playing, being in the playoffs again and it will be exciting regardless,’’ Augustin said when asked by a Southwest Airlines member about his preference of a playoff opponent in the playoffs. ``It sucks that we won’t be able to have fans (in attendance), if we are able to come back, but I think it will be a good change for people at home to have sports on TV again.”
Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter expressed his excitement to return to the hardcourt as the National Basketball Association eased their COVID-19-related restrictions recently. In an interview with CNN Philippines’ Rico Hizon, the 6’11” Turkish center revealed they are currently waiting the final orders from the Massachusetts government in allowing the reopening of training facilities for sports teams. “In two hours, the Massachusetts governor will tell everybody if our practice facility will open or not. We’ve been waiting for this to happen for the last two months and I think it’s finally going to happen,” said Kanter.
Kanter added that for the past two months, he has been trying to maintain his game shape by doing home workouts. But he emphasized his real game shape can be achieved if the players will be allowed to hold practice again in their team facility. “All NBA players are working out in our house and we try to do best that we can to stay at game shape. I think we just need to go out there and have that three to four week-period to get back in real game shape,” he added.
New York Governor Andrew said Monday that professional sports teams should start planning to resume play without fans and the state will assist them in doing so. Cuomo, speaking at the Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, said he was personally eager to watch the Bills play.
"New York state will help those major sport franchises to do just that," Cuomo said. "Hockey, basketball, baseball, football, whoever can reopen we're a ready, willing and able partner."
Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis is optimistic that the NBA, NHL and WNBA seasons, which have been paused indefinitely because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, will resume this year, albeit without fans. As owner of the Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals and Washington Mystics, Leonsis has a stake in all three leagues.
“I believe all three teams will play,” Leonsis said Sunday during an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on “The Situation Room.” “We will let the NBA and NHL try to finish some or all of the regular season and then go into the playoffs. We just won’t be doing it with fans. We’re focused on the health and safety for our fans and also our players.”
Leonsis said the leagues “need to be very, very cognizant” of helping their broadcast partners, such as Turner, Disney and ESPN, which rely heavily on sports programming, and did not offer a timetable for a potential return. “We have a lot of time to do it,” he said. “There really isn’t the stress of when would a next season start, and so we get a chance to do our planning and create the protocols that really will maximize the safety for our players.”
Alykhan Bijani: President Trump asked Tilman Fertitta if the NBA could go straight to playoffs. Fertitta's response: "I think that we would play some games just to get it going again and create the interest and then go right into the playoffs."
Jonathan Feigen: Fertitta to Trump: "I think if things keep going the way that it's going the past few weeks, the commissioner Adam Silver, who has done a tremendous job through this, and the 30 owners, I think will make the decision to try to start the season up again."
Anthony Slater: Gavin Newsom at his presser this afternoon: "Sporting events, pro sports, in that first week or so of June -- without spectators and (with) modifications and very prescriptive conditions -- can also begin to move forward." Warriors have anticipated a June 1 reopening of facility.
Will Guillory: Griffin said the league has been allowing players with rehab needs to use facilities while they've been shut down. He says Zion Williamson and Kenrich Williams have been getting regular treatment thru the past few weeks.
Jim Eichenhofer: David Griffin noted that seven #Pelicans players have stayed in New Orleans and will take advantage of opportunity to use practice facility, which reopened today. Zion, Kenrich Williams are among the group and have been getting regular treatment recently via clearance from #NBA
Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang told reporters a few days ago that every NBA player he has spoken to since the season went on hiatus is eager for games to start up again, for the schedule to be completed and a champion to be crowned. In the same conversation, Niang gave some intriguing insight into how he is preparing to return to action should the season indeed be restarted.
On May 8, the league granted teams the ability to reopen their practice facilities to players for individual, voluntary workouts, provided that the locale in which those facilities are situated have correspondingly eased stay-at-home restrictions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“The guy that is on our training staff has to be in full [personal protective equipment] — whether that's a mask, gloves; I know he's carrying around a spray bottle and a towel,” Niang said. “So, basically every step that I take or wherever I go, that place is getting sprayed down.”
Even if we’re still weeks away from an official comeback plan for resuming the season being officially announced, the simple process of hearing that practice facilities would be reopening meant a lot to Jazz players craving some semblance of routine. “Once you started hearing, ‘May 1st, the facility is going to open,’ and then it moved to May 8th, then it was May 11th and … the timeline has been the best thing. Guys just have been prepared to have a timeline for their life,” Niang said. “The season, it’s from one month to another month, the offseason is another month to another month, and I think guys are just excited that we’re kind of get some dates and some months nailed down to where we can finally feel like we can get back to somewhat of a normal [existence].”
Add Anthony Tolliver to the list of players who believe there’s strong support throughout the league for finishing the season. Tolliver, a member of the NBPA executive committee, offered some insight into the players’ position during an interview with Darren Wolfson of KSTP .
“I don’t think there’s any doubt that guys want to play, and I think guys want to do it in a safe way,” Tolliver said. “We need to figure out a way where we’re not putting the assistant coaches, especially the older people who would be in that environment, as long as we’re not putting them in serious health risk — I think that’s going to be the biggest key. Guys want to play ball. Guys don’t want to lose money. I think that as long as we have the protocols in place that everybody’s confident in, that’s whenever things will start to pick up some momentum.”
Heat forward Andre Iguodala told CNET’s Lindsey Turrentine on the “Now What” video series that the most important thing that needs to be considered in any potential return is player health. “It’s very interesting. There are a lot of things at stake, with health being the number one thing we have to keep in mind and player safety. Peace of mind as well, knowing that we could possibly be in an environment and what that environment may look like.” said Iguodala. “I think that is most important. But as we’ve seen throughout these times, not just in sports but in politics and with our unemployment numbers being the way that they are, what’s the right time to move forward and at what cost.”
"It sucks, but it just may be our reality for a while," Silver told players on the call, according to audio obtained by ESPN. "It may be that ... there'll be a point we can bring a portion of our fans back where they sit every other seat or every third seat. "...Assuming a vaccine isn't coming any time soon, are there things we can do in our arenas where maybe we can't have 19,000 people, but maybe we can have 5,000 people? Maybe we can have 8,000 people? Maybe there are protocols allowing for it?"
Just over two months ago, there were owners unclear that they would need to shut down arenas to fans -- never mind stop games. But the world changed fast. Today, owners are championing testing and research studies. Sacramento's Vivek Ranadive has discussed the Israeli breathalyzer test for the virus with his peers, sources said. Boston co-owner Steve Pagliuca is monitoring a Harvard study on possible saliva testing.
Most teams are modeling ways to get fans into premium seating arrangements if social-distancing protocol limits -- or prohibits -- fans in arenas. And one team is already investing in research showing how requiring fans to wear masks and limiting attendance of those in vulnerable age groups and with preexisting conditions could lower game-night risks to something closer to the flu than COVID-19, sources said.
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert is focusing on about a half dozen scenarios for the league to begin play this summer. Engelbert did not go into detail about each scenario, but told The Associated Press Friday that the league is looking at playing at one site, a few possibly at most instead of at every home arena.
Engelbert said while the WNBA is in constant contact with the NBA and shares many resources including medical experts, it was unlikely that the two leagues would play in the same city and venues. “I think it might behoove us to have our own sites certainly,” she said. “From the NBA or other professional sports. Many of the leagues are looking at the same cities.”
Most teams are modeling ways to get fans into premium seating arrangements if social-distancing protocol limits -- or prohibits -- fans in arenas. And one team's already investing in research showing how fans wearing masks and limiting attendance of those in vulnerable age groups and with pre-existing conditions could lower game-night risks to something closer to the flu than COVID-19, sources said.
Eric Walden: Georges Niang said he's trying not to get too far ahead of himself in terms of the possibility of the season resuming, but that he's "thrilled" and everyone he's talked to is excited about it, provided they can keep people safe. Said no one wants unfinished business.
Jalen Rose said that it won’t matter if something wonky happens or if an unforeseen champion emerges in a playoff setting. That champion should be recognized regardless of the circumstances. “People are living during a pandemic and being quarantined in situations where they know everything is going to be unique,” Rose said in a phone interview. “When I’m doing television, I’m not worried about if I have an internet issue or if it doesn’t look as clear as it normally would if we were in studio because people understand that it’s just going to be different right now.”
“Same thing with an NBA champion,” he said. “There are all types of asterisks you can use in NBA history if you want. Times when people were injured, strike-shortened seasons, times where the rules were changed, the 3-point line moved in, times when the ball was different. Like, there are all types of scenarios if you get deeper into the weeds about it, but ultimately to get to a champion, I think it would make the fans really enthusiastic because sports would be a welcome distraction for a lot of the things that we’re dealing with as a society right now.”
Speaking on ESPN New York Radio’s Bart and Hahn Show on Thursday, Dudley expressed confidence that Silver, the team owners and the players are all on the same page in pushing to finish this season.
“Basically, when it comes down to us, we’re a little different than baseball,” Dudley said. “We already had two-thirds of the season done, so we can finish this season relatively quickly, X days of regular season, go straight to the playoffs, get this done in two months . . . We’re already going to push next season back, the following season, to December, if not January at the latest. Because obviously Adam Silver came out in our [conference call with players] and said he doesn’t mind if this season goes into October and the reason why he doesn’t mind is that hopefully by this time next year, maybe we have a cure, maybe we have a vaccine where we can have fans.”
“For us, it’s safety obviously first,” the former Net said. “There’s no vaccine coming this year. So what’s the difference of next year? We’re going to be in Orlando at Disney playing games or in Vegas playing games. You’re going to be in the bubble, play your games, go back to the hotel, give the fans something to watch. But us, it’s if we don’t play, then they’re going to [enact] Force Majeure. They’re going to cancel the [collective bargaining agreement]. That guaranteed contract that everybody raves about for NBA players, that’s gone for next season, I don’t care if you have $40 million, $30 million, the cap is going to be different because the [basketball-related income] is going to be [lowered] because of the TV revenue.”
Ainge said he’d probably want to attend any postseason games in person but couldn’t give a clear answer without any details on the league’s specific plans. While he doesn’t believe the time is right for the league to resume play quite yet, he is confident the NBA will begin playing games again in the next couple months and is confident there will be a resumption of the season in some form.
The Oklahoma City Thunder guard, in an interview with Rachel Nichols that aired Friday on ESPN's The Jump, said the issues inherent are complex but worth navigating. "A lot of hard conversations that have to be made, a lot of hard decisions," Paul said. "But with the team around us, I think ultimately we'll get to where we want to. Obviously we want to play. Oh man, we want to play. We want to play bad. And I think that's a consensus for the guys around the league. We want it to be, obviously, as safe as possible. But biggest thing is we miss the game."
"I don't have the answers," Paul said. "I don't have all the answers. But I know that people are working tirelessly trying to figure it out." Asked whether he was concerned about the fairness of a potential playoff structure upon returning, Paul said it went beyond that. "I think it's a combination of a lot of things," he said. "But at the end of the day, right now, no one expected this and knew that this was coming.”
If the NBA resumes its 2019-2020 season without spectators in attendance, TV viewers could be in for a very different kind of experience and broadcasters might have their work cut out monitoring players' trash-talking. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night, Golden State Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry told the host what spectators may hear while watching the game. "It would be raw," the three-time champion said. "This would take it to a whole another level to just pure insanity of what we say on the court, what, you know, that trash talk that happens, even myself taking part in it.”
Stephen Curry: "But I think everybody, from whether you're on the court, on the bench, all the nonsense, like that might be something that's really appealing from a fan perspective to get up close and personal with what we do on the court."
The two-time league MVP believes the league will get back going this summer. "Everybody's trying to get the game back as soon as possible," said Curry. "But you obviously have to be safe. You have to protect the players, the fans, our families, coaching staffs, the entire organization. So a lot of things at play. We're learning by the week as things change and develop, but I would assume basketball will be back in some way, shape or form this summer."
What do you think is the best way for the NBA to resume during the pandemic? Victor Oladipo: I’m not really sure. Thank God we have other people to make those decisions. It is a very tough one to make, if I was in the trenches. I would try to do it the safest way to get it done without anyone being in danger. We will see. I’m not sure how it will end up or happen, but I will be ready for whatever happens.
Scott Souza: #Boston Mayor Marty Walsh: “I don’t see a time anytime soon where we’ll be going back to sports in stadiums as far as fans. But I would like to see, if they could do it, some of our sports teams potentially coming back playing without fans.” #Celtics #Bruins #RedSox
Ky Carlin: Brown brushes off the idea of playing with no fans. He says: “I think everybody’s starved to play.” He did add that it isn’t ideal, but they’d rather play than not. #Sixers
Week by week, through all the White House coronavirus briefings and the Dr. Fauci updates and the NBA’s monitoring of the all-powerful curve, Commissioner Adam Silver and his most trusted associates have been trying to find a way to save this ill-fated season that was suspended on March 11. They have listened to the medical experts, fielded calls from city officials who so badly want the league’s basketball business to come their way, and consulted with the players, general managers and agents whose voices will always play a pivotal part. The confidence in the league’s ability to find a workable solution has been there all the way through.
It’s a delicate balancing act for Silver, this unenviable task of planning for a possible end to the season while showing the proper sensitivity for this situation that is so much bigger than basketball. Sources say this difficult dynamic has been top of mind for all of the league’s top officials throughout the process.
The lost national television revenue from these playoffs alone would be approximately $900 million, according to a source who gleaned the figure from one of the many conference calls with Silver recently. If the NBA can’t find a way to play regular-season games, sources say teams will also lose out on regional sports network revenues that require them to air at least 70 games to achieve the financial threshold that is so routinely discussed in league circles.
In terms of the training component, one source with knowledge of the league’s latest talking points said the time estimates for a training camp have been shortened in recent weeks. Whereas the early discussions involved the possible prospect of needing four or five weeks for camps, the goal now appears to be closer to two or three. The sense, at least as of now, is that the family members of players would likely be allowed to join them in whichever city they wind up so long as they agree to certain regulations.
It remains unclear whether all 30 teams would be involved in the resumption of play, but Silver’s call with general managers on Wednesday might have provided a clue. Per sources, he implored teams that are out of playoff contention to take a holistic view on the matter and remain willing to assist for the greater good, so to speak. While Silver didn’t reference Steve Kerr specifically, participants on the call believed it was a reference to the Golden State coach’s recent comments about the Warriors’ season being unofficially over.
Meanwhile, sources say Silver’s focus remains fixated on the medical component of this quandary. “It’s all based on medical,” one source with knowledge of Silver’s thinking said. From the logistics surrounding testing to possible treatment if and when there is a positive test to the local landscape in terms of hospitals, every aspect is being explored. A player testing positive is not expected to bring the playoffs to a halt, but that player would be quarantined and — barring an outbreak — the games would resume. Thus far, sources say every NBA player who has tested positive and experienced symptoms has recovered in short order while avoiding hospitalization.
Stadium: The Lakers will reopen their practice facility on Saturday, reports our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania.
While Florida and Nevada were the main states being discussed, Haynes said in an interview with Tim and Sid on Sportsnet that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver mentioned Toronto as a possibility during a recent conference call with players. “[Silver] mentioned Toronto in that conference call too,” said Haynes. “He said Toronto is an option. He said he would like to keep the season in the States, but he said he’s not ruling out Toronto.” “Toronto was a place he said that can hold it.”
“I’m running out of things to watch on Netflix and HGTV. You know it’s bad when you want to watch Chopped Jr., the same episode, three times,” Thompson said on a Zoom videoconference with reporters on Thursday. “I would love for basketball to come back but at the end of the day, it’s not my decision. It’s about what’s best for the league and for our business and people’s safety. That’s the most important thing.”
“Guys want to play,” he said. “Everybody wants to see basketball. ... But I think the main concern is how can we do it in a way where everyone is at peace when they go to work. I think that’s the most important thing. As long as guys aren’t second guessing or hesitating, then we can start moving forward. None of that can be done until there’s a direction in our country health wise. Basketball, it’s opened a lot of doors for myself and my family and created great opportunities, but at the end of the day, you can’t put a price tag on health.”
Amid increasing hope of a resumption of the NBA season, Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder warned Thursday that a return amid the coronavirus pandemic cannot become rushed simply to sate fans’ hunger for live sports. "I don't want to feel like we have to rush because people are at home, not doing nothing, they just want to watch us play basketball and watch us work," Crowder said to former NBA forward Richard Jefferson on a SportsCenter Instagram Live session. "But I do want to get back out there."
"I just want to be safe," he said. "Obviously, I miss the game. We all miss the game. We love the work. But I want to be safe, I don't want to feel like it's rushed. "Even though we're missing out on a lot of money, from the league standpoint, from everybody taking pay cuts and things like that, I want everybody to be safe."
The most likely outcome with the resumption of play would be games held in the absence of fans. "We have families we have to come back to, you have to realize that," Crowder said. "A lot of guys have kids. You have to worry about that. You have to put that into perspective. I'm in for coming back with the season, as long as we have a few bulletin points from our players' standpoint to get down with the league."
“The league in conjunction with the union, the executive committee, we’re constantly on calls trying to figure out what going forward looks like,” Chris Paul told SI, adding an unequivocal “yes” when asked if the union is directly involved with the league on proposals that would put players back on the court. “Everything we do is a collective,” Paul said. “If we have a phone call, we’re going to have this point of view, and this point of view, we literally try to think of everything before we make a decision.”
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s agent Rich Kleiman expects it to take at least a year before fans are back at games, a bearish timeline that may prove realistic depending on how comfortable sports fans feel being close to strangers before a coronavirus vaccine is widely available. "I think we're probably at minimum a year from people even talking about having fans in an arena,” Kleiman told Yahoo Finance on Thursday. “And then once you've gotten clearance... it's going to be about a confidence that people have, and society has, to be in close proximity to other people, and that’s going to be a while.”
“In terms of the way players feel, they want to play,” Kleiman says. “They want to do their part to help the economy, to entertain, and to finish the season. Having some closure and having a champion is important.” The “hesitation” for people around the NBA right now, Kleiman says, is “just the unknown. Not knowing and not understanding even the steps to returning. I’m not privy to the commissioner’s calls with the owners, obviously, but I’ve spoken to enough people to understand that it’s really just not even having the roadmap to return, that’s the most uneasy feeling that everyone has.”
Paul is hoping for a return to the current season, though admits it will be weird if the NBA has to play without fans to promote safety amid the pandemic. "I think what I've started to realize, especially in this quarantine, is that we may have a new normal," he says. "And what I'm learning is to not be so mad about certain things. ... Okay, if this is the new normal for a while, what does it look like? So I think us playing, at least giving fans something to watch, is better than nothing."
What about moving [the Nets] to a neutral site [in order to practice]? Too complicated, said the league source, and it hasn’t been discussed. How soon will the situation be resolved and if it isn’t, could the Nets work out elsewhere? At this point, no one is saying. Stay tuned.
Whether the National Basketball Association will resume its suspended season is still uncertain. But the consequence of not continuing is unmistakable. “We would lose money, period,” Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo told CNBC in an interview. “It’s as simple as that.”
And it’s a fear of massive revenue losses, which can cost the NBA an estimated $1 billion, that keeps league and players hopeful about a possible return, which Oladipo, 28, is staying prepared for during the hiatus. “At the end of the day, I’ll be ready. whatever happens,” he said.
Tim Reynolds: Orlando's Nikola Vucevic, post-workout today: "It felt good to be back here and get some work in. But I still want you guys to stay safe, be smart, listen to the experts. It's still a dangerous time for everybody. But be safe, listen to the experts and I'll see you soon."
Indeed, state and city guidelines could keep the Nets at the end of the NBA line when it comes to opening up their practice facility. Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that the NBA hopes that 22 of the 30 franchises will have facilities open for workouts by Monday, But, the Nets won’t be one of them, according to a league source. There is even fear that the Nets and Knicks will not be open anytime soon.
While Orlando and Vegas still seem like frontrunners as the destination for an NBA return this year, NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly mentioned Toronto as a potential bubble city, Yahoo's Chris Haynes told Sportsnet's Tim & Sid. "(Silver) mentioned Toronto in that conference call... He said Toronto is an option, but he said he would like to keep the season in the States, but he’s not ruling out Toronto," Haynes told Sportsnet.
Tilman Fertitta said the decision to play this year is up to his players. "It's really up to the players, and if they want to play, gosh, I want to watch them play," said Fertitta. "But if they don't want to play because they're worried about their safety, I'm fine with it. It's totally up to my players." "The distraction of sports: that's that part of our psyche, and sports is religion. And, you know, we feel like we have a really good team this year and we're excited to play," Fertitta added.
Texas’ professional sports teams want to resume playing games, Texas Sen. John Cornyn said Wednesday after participating in a video meeting with officials from many of the state’s major league franchises. But the likes of the Dallas Cowboys, the Dallas Mavericks, the Texas Rangers and others “don’t want to be sued into oblivion” or be “responsible for a public health outbreak” when they return to the field or court amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the senator said.
The senator also predicted that Americans are going to see “a lot more monitoring of people who come into public facilities for elevated temperatures, indicating that they have a fever,” along with “more widespread testing to give people the confidence they need.” “You can just imagine with the universities and the professional sporting events, that they need some confidence that what they’re doing won’t get them in trouble, either legally or from a public health standpoint,” Cornyn said. Cuban, while generally agreeing with the senator, disagreed on the point about temperature testing, explaining that “anyone can crush and eat a few Tylenol to beat any system.”
Timberwolves, Mayo Clinic to lead leaguewide coronavirus study
At the time, Rosas could not have predicted that Sikka’s job would include combating a virus that spiraled into a global pandemic and caused the NBA to shut down. Now, Sikka and the Mayo Clinic — an academic medical center headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota — are spearheading a leaguewide study that aims to establish what percentage of NBA players, coaches, executives and staff have developed antibodies to the coronavirus.
The initiative, which is supported by the league office and the players’ association, is expected to have the participation of all 30 teams. “We are learning about this disease,” Sikka said. “We have learned a lot in two months. So if we can take the next two months, learn on the fly, mitigate risk, then we can move pretty quickly to do the right things to have safe play.” As practice facilities begin to open around the league, NBA officials are continuing to seek information about best practices to mitigate risk of infection for players and staff. Sikka, one of 10 people on the NBA’s sports science committee, has become one of the league’s resources.
In just one season with the Wolves, Sikka and Rosas became close to Towns’ parents, who attended almost all of their son’s games. “It very much hit home for us,” Sikka said. “I am never going to forget that experience with Karl. It changed my life, it changed his life, it changed our organization’s history. It was extremely challenging for everybody.” Prior to his mother’s death, Towns donated $100,000 to assist Sikka and the Mayo Clinic’s coronavirus research. “We took a cue from KAT and his family,” Rosas said. “We took that cue and looked for ways to be good teammates to the NBA and the 29 other teams by connecting with Mayo Clinic to try to find strategies to fight the virus.”
Vince Carter: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, then LeBron James
Vince Carter gives his NBA goat rankings between Michael Jordan, Lebron, and Kobe. He also talks with Matt and Stak about what is left for Lebron to accomplish in his career. Matt Barnes: So for the record, you’ve got MJ, then Kobe, then LeBron? Vince Carter: Yes. Barnes: Does LeBron have the opportunity in your mind to possibly jump Kobe? Carter: He has an opportunity based on what he gets done. If he gets to the Finals again… You’re just gonna give him more credit. Now, ten times in the Finals?! That’s insane if he can get to the Finals double-digit. Wait until it’s all said and done, then it’s fair to have a real debate. Let’s see what LeBron does and then we’ll go from there.
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson was asked by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on Tuesday to name five current NBA players that would have been able to play during Michael Jordan’s era. “That’s really easy for me,” Johnson said. “We start with LeBron [James], then KD, Kevin Durant, no question, I mean, that guy can score in any era, right? And I think Steph Curry could still shoot the way he’s shooting right now because I love watching Steph Curry play. And I think I would probably take Anthony Davis and the Greek Freak [Giannis Antetokounmpo]. Those guys could definitely play in the era that I was in, and other guys as well.”
Gasol mentioned that he understands the concerns of his colleagues regarding the resumption of the season but once play begins there’s no use holding back anything. “There is no need to be afraid to play again. Yes, I respect it, because it is a virus that has proven to have a very negative impact, but once we start playing we have to do it 100%,” he said.
His answer shocked me to be honest. Maybe that’s because I’ve come to expect the worst when it comes to the NBA, but that’s why I think all of us heartbroken basketball fans needed to hear Calabro’s comments. “I’m going to be an optimist and say it will be inside of the next five years,” he said boldly.
Of course who knows how COVID-19 will change that timeline. Calabro called coronavirus the “huge x-factor” in this equation. And he’s right. We don’t know what the financial landscape in professional sports will be like one year from now, let alone five. The collective hope is that this will end up being a minor bump in the road. That’s exactly what Calabro envisions. “Having calculated the x-factor, I still think within five years, yes, we’ll see NBA basketball in Seattle,” Calabro said.
Crawford was quick to point out Stevens’ interactions with referees are “totally different” than former Celtics coach Doc Rivers. “Doc is difficult,” Crawford said with a laugh. “Between Doc, Larry Brown and Kevin Loughery, three of the most difficult coaches to actually work under.”
Speaking on The Opinionated Podcast, Payton said he nearly rang His Airness up to give him a piece of his mind but realized he would have probably behaved the same way if it were him. “Oh you know I was hot! I was thinking about calling him at the time!” he declared. “But you know what, that’s what I expect out of Mike, because I would have said the same thing. I’m not going to admit to nothing, I’m not going to admit to someone that D’d me up. I will always tell you at any time in my career, nobody gave me problems but one person and that’s John Stockton to me. So you know that is just the way the game goes.
“I’m not mad at Mike, because Mike didn’t have too many games that somebody D’d him up. He always was dominant but I think me and [Pistons point guard] Joe Dumars were a thorn in his side, I really do think that. And I’m glad he said that because I wouldn’t expect nothing else from him. I don’t expect nothing else from Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan is Michael Jordan, that’s why we talk about him, that’s why we see a 10-week, Last Dance on him, because that’s just the way it is. “He is the guy that we’re all talking about as the greatest basketball player that ever played and that’s fine and I don’t expect nothing less from him.”
That being said as a referee, if you’re refereeing that play if you clearly see a push, you call a push. But that play even now looking at it on video, you see various angles you don’t know if it’s a push or not a push. Crawford added, “And you can’t base it on what happened to Russell. Because if you blew the whistle based on what happened to Russell, easy call to make. You have to call what you see, what Jordan does and you don’t see it. And when you see it, I don’t know if that was a clear-cut push. So, you’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t. And that play has left all these sports fans to debate and it’s a beautiful thing.”
Van Gundy joined ESPN’s First Take to recall what it was like to coach against Jordan’s Bulls, and said that while Jordan’s ability was an obvious challenge, it was the Bulls’ team defense that posed the biggest hurdle for his Knicks teams. “When you think of the Bulls, Jordan’s talent got most of the notoriety, and then secondarily the triangle offense that Phil Jackson instituted. But for , the hardest thing for us in those games to try to come out with a win was being able to score enough against their great defense. They had great size at every position. They were tremendous defensively. We had a hard time rebounding the ball, particularly when we were double teaming Jordan. And, third, in the games we lost, critical games in the playoffs, our free-throw shooting betrayed us. Those three things were three constants, along with obviously Jordan and the triangle offense.”
Anyway, Gasol spoke English when he came to the U.S., the same way many people speak Spanish in the U.S., but he obviously didn’t speak it as fluently as he did Spanish, his first language. With that in mind, Kobe Bryant communicated with Gasol in Spanish when the Lakers traded for him in 2008, and it’s something Gasol told Omar Raja of ESPN he always appreciated about Bryant: “Right away from the first game he started speaking Spanish. On our coverages, on our plays. It was great. It was something that I obviously didn’t expect at the beginning, even though I knew that he spoke really good Italian because he spent quite a bit of time in Italy when his dad played there when he was young. “But then being married to Vanessa, she speaks Spanish very well (and) obviously he picked up some stuff. He was great, we did speak quite a bit of Spanish, especially our first years so that the opponents couldn’t understand. And they would point it out, they would go ‘what are you guys talking about?’ It was pretty funny … It created that bond and that relationship from the get go, and he set the tone.”
Kyle Lowry: @beyondmeat has made a pledge to donate over 1 million Beyond Burgers to those in need during these different times and I’m proud to have been apart of it today. I’ve sent over meals to @womenshabitat with the help of @awcanada !#gobeyond
Ibaka Foundation: Very grateful to start the third phase of our Covid 19 Relief Program in Brazzaville, Congo. This time the focus is on the Moungalie neighbourhood. #congo #brazzaville #sergeibakafoundation #covid19
In CloseUp360’s “Hoopers Meet Heroes” series, which connects NBA and WNBA players with healthcare professionals on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus in their respective cities, Magic guard D.J. Augustin chatted with Dr. Sarah Barbour, an infectious disease physician in Orlando. After treating gunshot victims from the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016—the deadliest terrorist attack in the U.S. since 9/11—she’s now helping COVID-19 patients.
Skip Bayless may have run into his toughest opponent: the coronavirus pandemic. Bayless’ original $25 million, four-year deal with Fox Sports to host the “Undisputed” morning debate show expires in September, sources said. With sports media companies slashing costs in the current economic crisis, there’s a question of how much money Fox wants to throw at one of sports TV’s most outspoken commentators.
“This is the worst timing ever for Skip,” warned one media executive familiar with the negotiations. Fox declined to comment. Most on-air talent at Fox Sports have already agreed to a temporary 15% pay cut, said sources, to show solidarity with their bosses at Fox Corp., the $11 billion media company controlled by the Murdoch family. It is unclear if Bayless took any salary reduction.
How much time will players need to get back in playing shape? The former Knicks and Grizzlies head coach thinks the NBA should give teams three weeks for players to get game ready. “They got to get on the court. They got to start hitting. They got to start running up and down. They got to start playing through situations,” Fizdale said. “Doing a lot of things that the real games are going to entail.”
What is also uncertain is how many games they will play before launching into the postseason. In fact, there is the question of whether teams outside of the playoff picture should return at all. Fizdale thinks it might be beneficial to limit the remainder of the season to the teams that still have a shot at the postseason. “Is it worth risking the employees that you need to show up to the games to make a game function? Is it worth the players health? The coaches’ health? The trainers’ health?”
Regardless of where games take place, there’s no question they’ll look different. Fizdale says playing without fans is a no-brainer. While that would take away from the in-arena fan experience, and the typical environment of games, he does think the circumstances could add a new layer of entertainment value for those watching from home. “Now you’re gonna hear everything,” Fizdale said. “You’re gonna hear dialogue between people. You’re gonna hear a lot of vulgarities.”
Feron Hunt, a former player at DeSoto, said he plans to make his decision about whether to come back to SMU or to stay in the draft either this week or next week. He met virtually with an undisclosed NBA team late last week, which could possibly impact his decision.
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid made a donation of $500,000 to #FirstRespondersFirst to provide personal protective equipment to hospitals in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania. Embiid, a three-time All-Star, did research before making his donation to the partnership of CAA Foundation, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Thrive Global.
Joel Embiid: So far, my biggest efforts have been in Cameroon and Philadelphia, the two places I call home. My very first initiatives were focused on my Arthur Embiid & Angels Foundation, inspired by the memory of my brother Arthur, and established to protect and unite disadvantaged children in Cameroon. We wanted to partner with a well-established organization in Cameroon and did so with UNICEF to help children in need. I’ve since also worked with my incredible partner Under Armour as it relates to efforts in Philly, including a court refurbishment in my brother Arthur’s name at the Boys & Girls Club of Philadelphia.
Joel Embiid: When the NBA put the season on hold, I literally couldn’t believe it. If something could shut down the NBA, then I really needed to understand it. As I am lucky to be in a position to help, I immediately wanted to know how best I could help. As the virus continues to spread, the biggest thing to me was how to better prepare those who are putting their lives on the line for us.
During his current basketball downtime, Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. isn’t afraid of spreading some springtime cheer. In conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Education, the second-year pro from Michigan State made a short video congratulating the 2020 graduating class.
“Shout out to the graduating Class of 2020 in Tennessee,” said Jackson, in the 28-second clip. “You guys overcame so much to get to this point … worked crazy hard. I know things have been weird; I know things have been hard especially at a time right now.But I want to say that everybody’s celebrating your accomplishments — me included. You have so much growing more to do in life. You’ve been leading up to this point; you’re going to continue to lead in your own way, so congratulations.”
For members of the Mavericks who’ve endured lockouts before, it’s been anything but a vacation. “This one is a little more serious,” Barea said. “You’ve got to be safe. You’ve got to stay home. In the lockout, I was doing all kinds of stuff. I was free. I was like, ‘Hey, whenever we get back, we’ll be back.’ But now, you’ve really got to focus in and it’s just a more serious matter, and you’ve got to be safe.”
In his latest hiatus, the 35-year-old, 14-year veteran Barea has taken the lessons he learned from the lockout to keep focused as he holds hope for a Mavericks playoff run, even if in a central, quarantined location, separate from his family. He has combined weight training and yoga into his daily regime. He rides a stationary bike for cardio work and uses hurdles in his backyard for plyometrics. He’s worked on strengthening his ankles to be in peak physical form if and when the Mavericks return.
“When I was young in that first lockout, I wasn’t worried about basketball. I was just having fun,” Barea said. “When the season got back, I started playing again, and it wasn’t great for me, for my health. Now I’m a little more worried about my physical health and then just spending time with my family and no party at all.”
Videos surfaced over the weekend of Kentucky signees Devin Askew, BJ Boston and Terrence Clarke working out together in California. But that’s not the full story. The trio of future Wildcats are working out with 10-year NBA veteran point guard and former UCLA All-American Darren Collison.
In the NBA’s offseason of 2001, then-Celtics forward and Chicago native Antoine Walker received an unexpected phone call from retired superstar Michael Jordan. “He called me,” Walker said on the McNeil & Parkins Show on Tuesday. “And he was like, ‘Hey, I’m thinking about making a comeback. I need you in the gym with me.'” With the help of Walker and personal trainer Tim Grover, Jordan wanted to begin working toward a return to basketball. It began as just the three of them, Walker said, until 2 p.m. each day, when pickup games would take place.
The games included a number of NBA veterans, with Jordan joining Walker, Michael Finley, Juwan Howard, Quentin Richardson, Corey Maggette, Bobby Simmons, Tim Hardaway and many more. A 16-year-old named LeBron James even joined in the action. “We treated LeBron like a 16-year-old,” Walker said.
One aspect of Jordan’s pickup games that remained sharp from his playing days was his ability to talk trash. Walker heard plenty of it as they competed. “Very competitive,” Walker said. “All we talked about every day was winning. He used to give me so much stuff about not winning a championship. “If you weren’t a winner, he had little respect for you.”
During their half-hour interview, Wojnarowski also asked Young about the possibility of the NBA adding a four-point line, which the point guard unequivocally supported. “It would help me,” Young laughed. “We would get a lot more four-point plays. And then if I get fouled on the four-point line it’s an and-1, so we’re gonna get five points per possession. That would help us for sure. I’m down to get a four-point line.”
When asked what team outside of Atlanta he’d most like to play for, Young didn’t take the bait, but rather reiterated his previously stated mission of helping lift the Hawks into title contention for years to come. “For me, I’m trying my best to build the city of Atlanta and our team to a championship-level team,” Young said. “I’m trying to win championships in Atlanta.”
The University of Memphis said Monday night that men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway and his staff should not have been holding workouts with NBA draft prospect R.J. Hampton at the program’s practice facility in recent weeks because it was not in accordance with the school’s COVID-19 protocols.
Hampton’s workouts with Hardaway inside the Laurie-Walton Family Basketball Center were first reported by The Athletic last week. Video and photos of Hampton at Memphis had been featured on Hampton’s Instagram account over the past week. Memphis assistant coach Mike Miller also posted a series of photos featuring him with Hampton inside the Memphis basketball practice facility to his Instagram account.
In an interview on “The Dan Patrick Show,” director Jason Hehir revealed that Karl Malone turned down an opportunity to be appear in “The Last Dance.” “He declined through another party,” Hehir said. “We asked him multiple times. Believe me, we exhausted just about every avenue. We started in January 2018 on that one because we knew that (Malone) was gonna be a tough sell.”
“I finally got (Stockton) on the phone after like two years of chasing him,” Hehir said. “(Stockton) said, ‘I don’t want to be a part of a Michael Jordan puff piece.'” Hehir admitted that his team persistently pursued Malone throughout the entire process of the documentary, but he wouldn’t budge — even after Stockton agreed to talk. “We tried to get them to sit down together. Thought that might be a better option and (Malone would) feel more comfortable with that, but there was just no convincing him,” Hehir said
James admitted his desire to switch sports during 2011 and also worked out with his trainer to put weight accordingly. “We really started to train to be a football player, when it came to like October and November,” LeBron tells Rivera and Carter. The four-time NBA MVP had also played football in his high-school. LeBron played as a wide receiver and garnered a lot of attention during his playing days. The Lakers star even mentioned he would often get unfinished dreams about him playing football.
While Bron joked about his trainer asking him to play in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys, he actually got a professional contact from the team’s owner Jerry Jones, as it turns out. “I know he got a contract from Jerry Jones that he framed and put it in his office,” Carter said.
When Michigan forward Isaiah Livers declared for the NBA Draft in late March, he said he was entering the pre-draft process as an “open book.” Nearly two months later, Livers isn’t any closer to deciding if his next chapter will include leaving Michigan early or returning to Ann Arbor for his senior season.
“My mission in life was always to move a little differently and try to inspire and impact lives and use my platform wisely,” Butler said. “And when the NBA allowed me to have this massive platform, I’m extremely grateful. It’s powerful. And it’s somewhat therapeutic also, because in the midst of this crisis, a lot of lives are being lost and a lot of people are searching for direction and leadership.”
For better or worse in the U.S., there are many who reflexively see current or former professional athletes talk about a political or sensitive subject and respond with “stick to sports,” or “stay in your lane.” The NBA and Butler obviously risked irking or alienating those people with this roundtable series. “We all know that we’re more than that,” Butler said, “and we were more than that before we introduced our talents to the world to become professional athletes. I’ve been retired for quite some time. And my late, great brother Kobe Bryant always taught me that the second act will be much larger and bigger than your first.”
Butler’s main goal is to educate people on the current landscape while also giving the history and the context of how we got to this point. “People may see the COVID situation hitting, and then you see the disenfranchised or the black and brown communities struggling with resources,” he said, “but that’s something that we already identified that’s always been a problem.”