John Hollinger: I expect Melton to get offers for the full midlevel exception; the only question is whether a rebuilding cap-room team like Atlanta, Charlotte or Detroit would have the stones to go beyond that. In either case, the Grizzlies are protected by the Arenas rule, meaning that the first two years of any offers sheet to Melton could only be for the MLE, but the money could potentially increase in subsequent years. The most likely endgame to me is him returning to Memphis on a lesser version of the Brooks deal — something on the order of three years, $30 million.
The sports world remains shut down, but Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, runner-up in the 2019 American League MVP voting, is changing agents because of … LeBron James? The answer is yes, according to four sources with knowledge of Bregman’s thinking.
The involvement of James’ media platform Uninterrupted in a new docuseries on the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal was perhaps not the only reason Bregman left Brodie Scoffield, whose company last month became the baseball arm of James’ agency, Klutch Sports. But the sources said it was an overriding factor — at the very least, the last straw.
Uninterrupted, part of James’ budding media empire, is a separate entity from Klutch. One source, however, said Bregman felt angry and betrayed Scoffield put him in a position in which a fellow Klutch client — the biggest star in the NBA — would help develop a series focusing on the darkest moment of his career.
James created Uninterrupted as an athlete empowerment brand with his longtime friend and business partner, Maverick Carter. The company is partnering with The Cinemart to produce the Astros’ series, tentatively titled, “Sign Language,” on Quibi, a short-form content platform. Bregman, whose move first was reported on Twitter by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, is in the process of interviewing other agencies. He might end up selecting a company that represents players who were critical of the Astros for illegally stealing signs during the 2017 and ’18 seasons — just as James was critical of the team in February.
“OK, you’ve got a deal. I’ll be the fat guy in the gray Honda Fit.” That’s the Twitter direct message I sent to a complete stranger at 10 o’clock on a Monday night, locking in the transaction. Fifteen hours later, I was in an empty Chinese restaurant parking lot, handing over my most valuable possession, a PSA 9 graded 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie card, in exchange for the biggest brick of cash I’d ever held in my life.
It was admittedly a pretty weird experience, made several degrees more surreal by the fact that I was wearing a mask and we were making the trade during a global pandemic. I can’t imagine what it looked like to anyone driving past. I asked my girlfriend if she wanted to come with me, as backup, to which she replied: “Why, so I have to watch as he kills you and takes the Jordan?” One of my friends, a lawyer, suggested that I request a police escort, like she’s advised clients to do when returning home to get personal items in a divorce.
Like everyone else, “The Last Dance” was appointment viewing in my house for the past five Sunday nights. During one of the early episodes, I bragged to my girlfriend about having a Jordan rookie stashed away. She then showed me an article about the price skyrocketing due to the documentary’s popularity. I checked eBay and, sure enough, two had just sold for over $11,000. I drove to my mom’s house the next morning, dusted off my card collection, and rescued the Jordan rookie from the box it’d been sitting in for two decades.
But then I tried to log into eBay, which I’d used to sell thousands of cards once upon a time, and discovered that they delete inactive accounts after … well, 20 years. Creating a new account would be simple, but it seemed unlikely anyone would buy something that big from an account with zero history or feedback. So, naturally, I turned to Twitter. People started sliding into my DMs left and right. Suddenly, every memory I had of wheeling and dealing at card shows came rushing back. I spent the next week negotiating with a couple dozen interested parties. One guy offered to trade me his car. Several implored me not to sell.
Brisbane Bullets star Will Magnay has set the record straight on the Golden State Warriors rumours surrounding him earlier this year. It had been reported the Warriors had offered Magnay a 10-day contract and while a conversation took place and that deal was mentioned, the NBL20 Most Improved Player has revealed a contract was never officially offered.
“The Golden State Warriors had asked the Bullets if they had offered me a 10-day contract, would the Bullets release me,” Magnay said on the Gibbo Goes One-On-One podcast. “That was the conversation that went down and somehow that news got out. There was never anything on paper, there was interest and whatnot but never anything on paper. It got out and runs away like it does in the media.”
Drew Shiller: Daryl Morey to Colin Cowherd today regarding former Bulls GM Jerry Krause: “He made a lot of good moves so I respect that. But if you have your best player (Michael Jordan) not liking you, then you are not doing a good job by definition. That is job one.”
Eric Walden: Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley, to the media on a Zoom call, on why he made his $200K donation now: “Immediately, my knee-jerk reaction was to do something right away,” but he wanted to research where his money could ultimately provide the most help.
Tom Thibodeau, a candidate for the Knicks coaching job, said he’s ditched any ideas of holding a dual role as an executive and simply wants to work with aligned and motivated people. “When you have people that are smart and have character and work well together, good things can come out of that. You want to share the same value system,” Thibodeau said on “The Woj Pod.” “Every situation there’s going to be challenge. When I went to Chicago, basically it was a .500 team. I went to Minnesota, it was a rebuilding team. I’ve been through highs, been through lows. All those experiences have helped me.”
Thibodeau added that he’s learned from his mistakes and talked around some of them that occurred during his stints with the Bulls and Timberwolves. Often criticized for working his players too hard — especially in Chicago — Thibodeau said he spent this season touring the NBA and picked up training habits.
“The way everyone’s managing with load management and where your team is, sports scientists, so it’s different. And if your team is young and you’re in a rebuild, you’re probably practicing more than an older veteran team,” Thibodeau said. “In some cases where the team is mixed, there’s almost two practices going on in one, where your young guys are getting the work they need, and the older vets are in the weight room getting strength and conditioning.”
NBA agent Erik Kabe on how COVID-19 may affect the 2020 NBA draft: “I think it will have a major effect on it. Every year, there are a couple guys who work their way up draft boards – either they have an impressive Combine showing, or they crush a workout with a certain team and get called back for a second workout and they crush that too and then they get drafted in the first round. That happens every year. On the flip side, there are always guys who don’t perform well during pre-draft and then they fall in the draft. It’s hard to see that happening if there’s no Combine and no in-person workouts.”
NBA agent Erik Kabe on how COVID-19 may affect the 2020 NBA draft: “How are teams currently making their draft boards? All of these teams send scouts to different college games and tournaments to watch these players, so I guess [their draft board] is based on scouting reports and film and then the interviews. It’s going to be the most important interview of each guys’ life because it could have a huge impact on their draft status. I think the NBA is still trying to figure everything out, but it’s definitely going to be a very unique process (and hopefully something we never have to deal with again). It’s up in the air how teams are going to deal with it, how they’re going to evaluate guys, how agents are going to market guys. It’s definitely going to be interesting.”
Teams expect a similar timeline on the league allowing them to expand group workouts that are already underway with in-market players, sources said. The NBA is discussing a step-by-step plan for a resumption of the 2019-20 season that includes an initial two-week recall of players into team marketplaces for a period of quarantine, one to two weeks of individual workouts at team facilities and a two- to three-week formal training camp, sources told ESPN.
Barring an unforeseen turn of events, many NBA owners, executives and National Basketball Players Association elders believe commissioner Adam Silver will greenlight the return to play in June — with games expected to resume sometime before the end of July, sources said.
Hodges: “I’m still kind of upset about it because I know the type of brother that Scottie is. Scottie is the type of brother, I wasn’t part of the team when he didn’t stand up and come back out and play during that play, but I know that Scottie is the type of cat that will give his shirt for you, go on the ground for you and kick out the shot for you. I didn’t like how he was portrayed and I don’t understand the reasoning behind it and I’m still trying to figure that out. Without Scottie, MJ would not have won. It’s like all the brothers sitting here. It’s almost like MJ won in a vacuum and it wasn’t anything like that. To throw your brother, especially no. 33, under the bus, that wasn’t cool.”
Cartwright: “It’s interesting that when the play when Pip did not come back in the game, that was Pip’s best year. He had evolved into a leadership role, played great. To me, people make mistakes and then you move on from them. I think Scottie has a big heart. And when I first got to the Bulls he wasn’t a great shooter, skinny, extraordinarily talented, so everything he had he worked for. For me Pip was a great teammate and like I said it was one man’s show and that’s what they saw. But that’s not really reality.”
Grant: “It was straight up b——-. It was straight-up b——- how they portrayed Scottie. First off, being the No. 2 on that team and how he came out in terms of against Utah could barely walk, setting screens, getting knocked on the floor, the whole nine yards, and for them, that documentary, to call him…well, MJ called him selfish, that’s some BS. That’s straight up BS. If it wasn’t for Scottie Pippen there would be no six championships. I’m telling you right now guys. The first championship I think MJ got in foul trouble against the Lakers and who came to the rescue? No. 33. Scottie Pippen. Scottie Pippen. Yes, he made a mistake. We addressed that after the game. And then it was over with and we took the Knicks to seven games. My question is: How in the hell did that get on this documentary when MJ’s ass wasn’t even on the team?”
Hodges: “I never thought about that, brother. I never thought about that.” Grant: “That’s very interesting. And let me get back to something because I have to fucking vent now that I have the opportunity. Didn’t he call all of his former teammates out? The cocaine, the weed and the women? So who is the fucking snitch?”
Harper: “I mean, MJ knew who he could talk to and who he had to push. He was one of those guys who made you work hard because you see how he worked. It made you work harder. There were some guys he would pick on. But I didn’t think it was in a way that was harmful or bullying. It just that you ain’t going to talk crap about me. When he was talking to Scott Burrell, Scott wasn’t man enough to stand up for who he was. You ain’t doing that shit to me.”
Grant: “I wasn’t there for the second three-peat but I knew some of the guys on that team and I know damn well if you’re going to call Horace and a few other guys bitches and hoes, they weren’t going to stand for that. I’m pretty sure they edited that out of the documentary . In saying that, let me clear something up about this food thing, that he tried to take my food: Listen to me, where’s the camera, I would have beat his ass, guys. He can say what he wants to. I’m going to say what I have to say. You come back and try to take my food, I would have whooped his ass. There wouldn’t be no Air Jordans now. There wouldn’t be no six championships I can guarantee you that.”
Hodges: “It wasn’t him. I said that before and I will say it now. It wasn’t him.” Grant: “Let me tell you, man, that’s a damn lie. I wish I could say something else. But that’s a damn lie. Sam Smith was an investigative reporter and when you write a book I guess you have to have two sources, correct? Why would MJ just point me out? If you have a problem with me come to me. We could take care of it like men. Don’t try to put me out there because I didn’t say anything to Sam in the sanctity of that locker room. Point blank. And, one example, Sam Smith more times would allow my teammates…he would spend time with MJ, up in MJ’s suite and on the golf course and lunch and dinners. So for him to come out and say that, that’s a blatant lie. Lie, lie, lie. If you want to tell lies, go ahead it’s a free country.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Teams also expect that around June 1 they’ll be allowed to expand workouts that are already underway with in-market players, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me.
Darren Heitner: Zion Williamson has filed a motion for partial judgment on the pleadings in his federal court litigation against former marketing agents. Focus is on failure to register as an athlete agent & include requisite disclosures under NC’s athlete agent law.
The NBA is in serious discussions with Disney about the property, which has gained clear momentum over cities such as Las Vegas, sources said. It remains unclear when the games would begin, but multiple sources say the prospect of players fully training in mid-June and playing by mid-July has been the most popular and possible scenario discussed. NBA commissioner Adam Silver told the Board of Governors on May 12 that he aims to decide on the season in two-to-four weeks, and that he wants to wait as long as he can to make final decisions.
While the league has explored the possibility of holding games in multiple cities, it appears likely that Orlando would be a sole host. Sources confirmed that Houston has also received serious consideration as a host city, but Orlando is on track to win its bid so long as final details regarding testing and hotel use are resolved. For the NBA, Orlando/Disney World’s controllability as a playing site — with a private property having the necessary complexes, hotels and amenities — has been the most appealing of all the possibilities all along.
Voluntary player workouts will be permitted inside the Minnesota Timberwolves’ practice facility starting Thursday morning. As with other NBA facilities that are reopening, Mayo Clinic Square will follow strict rules during the coronavirus pandemic. Wolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas said star center Karl-Anthony Towns has been “incredible through this whole process” despite the death of his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, due to complications from the coronavirus on April 13.
“For any of you guys that know Karl-Anthony Towns, he’s a very educated and intelligent individual who understands what’s going on. And I give him and his family a lot of credit because as they were going through this tragedy, they showed us the example,” Rosas said during Wednesday’s Zoom video media availability session.
“They were partnering up with Mayo; they were helping their communities here in Minnesota and in the Northeast to do whatever they can to give back. He’s a very proactive individual who’s gone through a lot, has shown an incredible amount of character and toughness going through the loss of his mother.”
“Our guys are educated; they understand what we’re going through,” Rosas said. “They understand the risks and they understand all the situations that we’re living through right now, and they’re making educated decisions. We’re confident in our players are in a good place and they want to be back. They want to be in an environment that they’re familiar with but they understand that it’s a first step and it’s a small step, and for some of them it’s just the opportunity to mentally get in a place where it’s a safe haven for them, and I know that’s the case for Karl.”