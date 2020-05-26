USA Today Sports

"Our guys are excited about the opportunity to get back…

20 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

May 27, 2020 | 9:20 am EDT Update
2 hours ago via Alex Schiffer @ The Athletic

Sportsbooks currently don’t have odds for when Irving and Durant will next play, which is why bettors have used the futures odds as a way to make their own predictions. South Point took down its NBA futures odds when play stopped, but the Nets odds’ to win the title have changed considerably to 75-1 (BetOnline.ag) and 60-1 (DraftKings). A week ago, BetOnline.ag had Brooklyn’s odds at 66-1. Still, analysts said the Nets’ odds are significantly less than teams that have been considered contenders all season, such as the Lakers (2.1-1), Bucks (2.75-1) and Clippers (3-1). Teams such as the Heat (20-1 odds) and Raptors (18-1), who have been among the top four in the Eastern Conference all season, have some distance between their odds and the Nets’.
2 hours ago via Alex Schiffer @ The Athletic

James is 10-for-25 (40 percent) in the playoffs on shots attempted when tied or trailing by two points or fewer in the final 24 seconds. Bryant was 7-for-28 (25 percent). James is 12-for-23 (52 percent) on playoff game-tying or go-ahead field goals with less than 10 seconds left. Bryant was 5-for-22 (23 percent). James has made five buzzer-beating game-winners in his playoff career. Bryant made one. This is not close.
2 hours ago via Ben Rohrbach @ Yahoo! Sports

May 27, 2020 | 3:10 am EDT Update
The final, fleeting fight for 30 teams to resume the NBA’s season is raging through these last days of indecision. Hours of commissioner Adam Silver’s time are being spent engaging owners and high-level executives who are making the case for how the league should march into the summer’s playoffs, including those desiring the entire league to descend upon Orlando, Florida. Some want a wide-open playoffs, a knockout round to give those teams who are among the worst a way to punch up into the play-in for the eighth seed. Some want every market — New York and Chicago included — invited into the fans’ consciousness. And some are fearful of delivering the competitive disadvantage of a nine-month hiatus prior to the 2020-21 season to young, rebuilding franchises.
8 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association have discussed a model of 30 teams returning to reach a target goal of 72 regular-season games, sources said. The Hawks, who had 10 players participate in voluntary workouts on Memorial Day, are the league’s closest to that total with 67 games played this season. “Our guys are excited about the opportunity to get back to it,” Travis Schlenk, the Hawks’ president of basketball operations and general manager, told ESPN. “It has importance for us. We’re a young team, and because of injuries and some other things this season, we didn’t get to see them all together.
8 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

A group stage scenario, which is gaining momentum according to a league source, could replace the first-round entirely. As detailed in The Ringer, in that setting, 20 teams would be divided into four groups, and each team would face its group opponents twice. After eight games, the top two teams in each group advance to a more traditional second round. Aside from the 4-5 matchup, upsets rarely happen in a traditional first-round format. This would create far more games, with each carrying significant weight and engage more fan bases.
8 hours ago via Brush News-Tribune

CSKA Moscow and Ron Baker parted ways, the Russian Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and VTB United League club announced. Per CSKA: “The Army Team stage of Ron Baker’s career is over. Ron wore the red and blue colors with pride, we appreciate his contribution to our team’s victories and we wish him best of luck on the next step of his career. Baker joined CSKA last summer after three seasons in the NBA. The American played for our team in EuroLeague games only. He averaged 2.6 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals in 11.1 minutes in 27 games.”
8 hours ago via EuroHoops.net

However, one source familiar with the situation said Walsh never contacted Minnesota, which held picks No. 5 and 6. Another league source says when Golden State selected Curry, a “huge collective groan” emerged from the Knicks’ war room, which indicated the Knicks were calling Golden State’s bluff. “It didn’t seem Donnie was prepared for any other scenario,” a former Knicks scout said. “We all love Donnie, but he didn’t seem to have a backup plan and it was a mad scramble to finalize Hill.”
8 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

Chad Ford: Lot of teams that I’ve spoken with, they don’t have LaMelo No. 1, Edwards is the guy that is often the other guy that you hear at No. 1, his range was exactly the same as LaMelo’s. I heard him as high as one never heard him lower than five. Chad Ford on Killian Hayes: He’s been mentioned anywhere from three to 10 on the NBA teams that I’ve that I’ve spoken with, and he really has seemed to rise over the last couple of months as well.
8 hours ago via Stitcher.com

The longtime Jazz center Mark Eaton, who played for Sloan for five of his seasons as head coach, was the first N.B.A. player I ever interviewed — in (gulp) 1989. So I decided to reach out to Eaton after Sloan’s passing to try to get a sense of how Sloan managed to last so long in one place with such a demanding approach. “My favorite memory is him yelling at me at halftime for not hitting the boards hard enough and then saying after the game, ‘C’mon, let’s go grab a beer,’ ” Eaton said. “That was Jerry — toughness and fairness all rolled into one package. He was your friend and always had your back while pushing you at the same time.”
8 hours ago via New York Times

May 26, 2020 | 10:54 pm EDT Update
May 26, 2020 | 8:26 pm EDT Update
FOX Sports News: “I think LeBron is just smarter. He knows how to win… And now he’s bringing this organization back to the level it was when Kobe was around.” @Danny Green joined @TheHerd and discussed the evolution of LeBron James pic.twitter.com/kqxlGs38uw

15 hours ago via TheAssociation

Jeff Eisenband: The @NBA2KLeague has introduced the “Command Center” on @Twitch, which allows viewers to watch both ongoing games at once. Main feed has @ScottColeShow and @Dirk_JDR’s call (going back-and-forth between games) and then each game has its own feed with game sounds. pic.twitter.com/gm7vqZv6qA

15 hours ago via JeffEisenband

May 26, 2020 | 7:32 pm EDT Update
As for what he’s focused on, Beal said it is being a consistent scorer “with efficiency.” He wants to increase his volume as a scorer without leaving his shooting percentages to suffer. He has been able to achieve that for the most part, this season averaging 30.5 points while holding a 52.0 effective field goal percentage. That is not easy to do, especially as a guard. But don’t let the efficiency talk lead you to thinking Beal is poring over the numbers, especially the advanced metrics. He also dropped a line on the show that may raise some eyebrows. “Honestly, I’m not an analytical guy. I say F the analytics, just go hoop,” he said.
16 hours ago via Chase Hughes @ NBC Sports

16 hours ago via OlgunUluc

May 26, 2020 | 5:47 pm EDT Update
19 hours ago via Chase Hughes @ NBC Sports

In Cuban’s proposal, the top 10 teams from both conferences would qualify for the postseason and be re-seeded based on record. There would be two play-in matchups — either single games or a best-of-three series — pitting seeds 17 vs. 20 and 18 vs. 19. The winners would advance to play the 15th and 16th seeds for the final spots in the playoff bracket. The playoffs would then proceed with best-of-seven series.
19 hours ago via Tim MacMahon @ ESPN

A point Cuban emphasizes is that all but two teams — the exceptions being the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors — would have a mathematical possibility of qualifying for the postseason under his proposal. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks, the teams at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, are four games behind the 10th-place Charlotte Hornets. “It’s fair. It’s entertaining,” Cuban told ESPN.
19 hours ago via Tim MacMahon @ ESPN

May 26, 2020 | 3:25 pm EDT Update
That all changed in 2006. A couple of days before Bryant would score 81 points against the Toronto Raptors, Colangelo invited him to his office in Phoenix. The Lakers were in town to face the Suns, but Colangelo had something else on his mind: He wanted Bryant to represent the United States at the 2008 Olympics. “I knew in advance that he really wanted to be a part of U.S.A. Basketball,” said Colangelo, who had taken over as managing director of the men’s national team after its disastrous third-place finish at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens — a far cry from the standard of excellence set by Michael Jordan and the so-called Dream Team that won gold in 1992. “It was on his list of things that he wanted to accomplish, because he had never played for U.S.A. Basketball. No junior teams or anything like that. So it was important to him, and his commitment was huge.”
20 hours ago via Scott Cacciola @ New York Times

“I think Kobe challenged everybody,” said Jim Boeheim, one of the team’s assistants and the head coach of men’s basketball at Syracuse. “He was like, ‘I’m going to defend the toughest guy on every team, I’m going to push everyone, so just come along with me.’ And he did that from Day 1.” For Colangelo, it was a window into greatness. The foundation for all of Bryant’s feats — the 81-point game, the scoring titles, the series-clinching jump shots, the three championships he had already won with the Lakers — was his work ethic and desire. The spectacular was rooted in the mundane, in the monotony of hard labor.
20 hours ago via Scott Cacciola @ New York Times

