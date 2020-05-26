A point Cuban emphasizes is that all but two teams — the exceptions being the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors — would have a mathematical possibility of qualifying for the postseason under his proposal. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks, the teams at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, are four games behind the 10th-place Charlotte Hornets. “It’s fair. It’s entertaining,” Cuban told ESPN.
When those bets were made, the gamblers were perceived as radicals in Vegas. But since the NBA season went on hiatus in March, the Brooklyn Nets have been one of the hottest teams in the league — in the eyes of sports gamblers. The belief that Durant and Irving could return this season has made its way to Las Vegas as sports betting organizations have seen a spike in wagers for Brooklyn to win the NBA Finals, if the league resumes this summer. Since the season was suspended, only the Lakers have had more bets placed on them to take home a title. “It’s kind of a speculative bet, but nothing compares to this situation,” said Dave Mason, the sportsbook brand manager at BetOnline.ag.
Sportsbooks currently don’t have odds for when Irving and Durant will next play, which is why bettors have used the futures odds as a way to make their own predictions. South Point took down its NBA futures odds when play stopped, but the Nets odds’ to win the title have changed considerably to 75-1 (BetOnline.ag) and 60-1 (DraftKings). A week ago, BetOnline.ag had Brooklyn’s odds at 66-1. Still, analysts said the Nets’ odds are significantly less than teams that have been considered contenders all season, such as the Lakers (2.1-1), Bucks (2.75-1) and Clippers (3-1). Teams such as the Heat (20-1 odds) and Raptors (18-1), who have been among the top four in the Eastern Conference all season, have some distance between their odds and the Nets’.
James is 10-for-25 (40 percent) in the playoffs on shots attempted when tied or trailing by two points or fewer in the final 24 seconds. Bryant was 7-for-28 (25 percent). James is 12-for-23 (52 percent) on playoff game-tying or go-ahead field goals with less than 10 seconds left. Bryant was 5-for-22 (23 percent). James has made five buzzer-beating game-winners in his playoff career. Bryant made one. This is not close.
Darren Heitner: NBA Media Ventures has been sued for not paying rent in April & May for its 5th Ave, NY location. Landlord demands over $1.25 million plus attorney’s fees. linkedin.com/pulse/nbas-ret…
For the Heat, the ultimate call on who’s in and who’s out will come down to Riley, in consultation with the team’s and league’s medical staffs. The irony is that Riley, who turned 75 in March, is expected to be left to monitor the team from a distance, in South Florida.
Zach Lowe: When you hear the NBA zeroing in on this or zeroing in on that, it’s just not true because there are just so many moving parts and so many different proposals and the NBA has no clarity yet on what’s going to happen. And I think that alone is one reason you hear a lot of people in the league, throw their hands up in the air and say, well, let’s just do one to 16.
The final, fleeting fight for 30 teams to resume the NBA’s season is raging through these last days of indecision. Hours of commissioner Adam Silver’s time are being spent engaging owners and high-level executives who are making the case for how the league should march into the summer’s playoffs, including those desiring the entire league to descend upon Orlando, Florida. Some want a wide-open playoffs, a knockout round to give those teams who are among the worst a way to punch up into the play-in for the eighth seed. Some want every market — New York and Chicago included — invited into the fans’ consciousness. And some are fearful of delivering the competitive disadvantage of a nine-month hiatus prior to the 2020-21 season to young, rebuilding franchises.
The NBA and National Basketball Players Association have discussed a model of 30 teams returning to reach a target goal of 72 regular-season games, sources said. The Hawks, who had 10 players participate in voluntary workouts on Memorial Day, are the league’s closest to that total with 67 games played this season. “Our guys are excited about the opportunity to get back to it,” Travis Schlenk, the Hawks’ president of basketball operations and general manager, told ESPN. “It has importance for us. We’re a young team, and because of injuries and some other things this season, we didn’t get to see them all together.
Privately, Silver has been considering the idea that there are plenty of sensible reasons to pare down the roster of teams in Orlando. First, there’s safety. Fewer teams, fewer people to contract or spread the coronavirus — and less bad basketball. Even elite teams will be sloppy upon return, so what about the others?
The league’s GM survey included a pool play option featuring somewhere between the 16 current playoff teams and the full body of 30 NBA teams, sources said. Teams would be divided into a certain number of groups and face each member of their group the same amount of times. (The total number of pool games has not yet been specified.) All of these would likely be branded as playoff games.
There are still a number of ideas under discussion, including this one: bringing back the four Western Conference teams on the playoff bubble for play-in purposes, but none in the Eastern Conference, sources said. “Over the weekend, you’re getting a sense the league is starting to realize: Less is more,” one high-ranking Eastern Conference executive told ESPN.
A group stage scenario, which is gaining momentum according to a league source, could replace the first-round entirely. As detailed in The Ringer, in that setting, 20 teams would be divided into four groups, and each team would face its group opponents twice. After eight games, the top two teams in each group advance to a more traditional second round. Aside from the 4-5 matchup, upsets rarely happen in a traditional first-round format. This would create far more games, with each carrying significant weight and engage more fan bases.
A general manager asked me the other day to make a case that the N.B.A. world feels appreciably safer than it did on March 11 when Silver suspended operations. It’s a subjective question, to be sure, but I couldn’t muster much pushback to the G.M.’s argument that money reasons are the only reasons to support resuming the season now.
“We want to play, we just want to play for something.” TrophyTrophyTrophy @Dame_Lillard setting the record straight.
CSKA Moscow and Ron Baker parted ways, the Russian Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and VTB United League club announced. Per CSKA: “The Army Team stage of Ron Baker’s career is over. Ron wore the red and blue colors with pride, we appreciate his contribution to our team’s victories and we wish him best of luck on the next step of his career. Baker joined CSKA last summer after three seasons in the NBA. The American played for our team in EuroLeague games only. He averaged 2.6 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals in 11.1 minutes in 27 games.”
However, one source familiar with the situation said Walsh never contacted Minnesota, which held picks No. 5 and 6. Another league source says when Golden State selected Curry, a “huge collective groan” emerged from the Knicks’ war room, which indicated the Knicks were calling Golden State’s bluff. “It didn’t seem Donnie was prepared for any other scenario,” a former Knicks scout said. “We all love Donnie, but he didn’t seem to have a backup plan and it was a mad scramble to finalize Hill.”
Chad Ford on LaMelo Ball: Plenty of concerns from NBA teams about him. He’s not an explosive athlete. He’s been a really streaky shooter with poor form on a shot. He struggled as an on-the-ball defender and he carries some of that baggage of the Ball name with him as well. And that certainly is working against him.
Chad Ford: Lot of teams that I’ve spoken with, they don’t have LaMelo No. 1, Edwards is the guy that is often the other guy that you hear at No. 1, his range was exactly the same as LaMelo’s. I heard him as high as one never heard him lower than five. Chad Ford on Killian Hayes: He’s been mentioned anywhere from three to 10 on the NBA teams that I’ve that I’ve spoken with, and he really has seemed to rise over the last couple of months as well.
DraftKings has explored potentially acquiring Bleacher Report, according to industry sources, the latest betting operation to look towards a sports publisher to expand its user base and digital footprint. However, Bleacher Report parent company Turner Sports says it has zero interest in a deal and the company is not for sale.
The longtime Jazz center Mark Eaton, who played for Sloan for five of his seasons as head coach, was the first N.B.A. player I ever interviewed — in (gulp) 1989. So I decided to reach out to Eaton after Sloan’s passing to try to get a sense of how Sloan managed to last so long in one place with such a demanding approach. “My favorite memory is him yelling at me at halftime for not hitting the boards hard enough and then saying after the game, ‘C’mon, let’s go grab a beer,’ ” Eaton said. “That was Jerry — toughness and fairness all rolled into one package. He was your friend and always had your back while pushing you at the same time.”
Jon Krawczynski: Josh Okogie (@Josh Okogie ) doesn’t hold back his thoughts on George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police pic.twitter.com/BMltirpHnd
FOX Sports News: “I think LeBron is just smarter. He knows how to win… And now he’s bringing this organization back to the level it was when Kobe was around.” @Danny Green joined @TheHerd and discussed the evolution of LeBron James pic.twitter.com/kqxlGs38uw
Jeff Eisenband: The @NBA2KLeague has introduced the “Command Center” on @Twitch, which allows viewers to watch both ongoing games at once. Main feed has @ScottColeShow and @Dirk_JDR’s call (going back-and-forth between games) and then each game has its own feed with game sounds. pic.twitter.com/gm7vqZv6qA
Bradley Beal has been watching those games and offering commentary to his teammates and, apparently, isn’t impressed with the old version of himself. He joined Showtime’s ‘All the Smoke’ this week and had some harsh words for the player he used to be. Keep in mind Beal averaged 23.1 points and shot 40.4 percent from three that year, in the 2016-17 season.
“It’s amazing to watch. I hate watching it because it’s like ‘I am f—ing trash.’ I’m watching it and I’m like ‘why are you hesitating on your shots? Why you ain’t shooting? Why you ain’t pass it right there?’… That dude from three or four years ago, that is not me today. I know that for sure,” he said.
As for what he’s focused on, Beal said it is being a consistent scorer “with efficiency.” He wants to increase his volume as a scorer without leaving his shooting percentages to suffer. He has been able to achieve that for the most part, this season averaging 30.5 points while holding a 52.0 effective field goal percentage. That is not easy to do, especially as a guard. But don’t let the efficiency talk lead you to thinking Beal is poring over the numbers, especially the advanced metrics. He also dropped a line on the show that may raise some eyebrows. “Honestly, I’m not an analytical guy. I say F the analytics, just go hoop,” he said.
Rod Beard: The #Pistons still are working on their list of candidates for their GM opening. One would have to think that Tayshaun Prince would be on that list, along with possibly Chauncey Billups.
Olgun Uluc: Inbox: this morning, @Patrick Mills announced the formation of the ‘Team Mills Foundation’, a not for profit organisation “dedicated to supporting and championing culture, diversity, women and underprivileged families and enacting positive change for the environment worldwide.” pic.twitter.com/MtXUQEvjnX
Brandon Rahbar: “I think it’s much more likely that Chris Paul plays next season in Oklahoma City than he doesn’t. I would guess Chris Paul plays next year in OKC.” -Royce Young on the Daily Thunder Podcast
George Karl: Continuing to hear about the NBA’s plan to restart ‘19-20 leads me back to this thought – don’t make a bad decision that hurts the game’s future. There is too much uncertainty. Making bold decisions to extend this year with this much risk probably isn’t a recipe for success.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone, some much more than others, and John Wall is ready to help. The Wizards point guard has set up a charity initiative called ‘202 Assist’ which will provide rent money to people living in the Ward 8 section of Washington, D.C. Ward 8 is where the Wizards’ practice facility is located.
Wall understands how the staggering economy has affected those who were already less fortunate and is hoping to raise $300,000 by June 22 to provide help. “I know Ward 8 is the most devastated place in D.C. They are going through tough times as a less fortunate area,” Wall said. “I want to make sure they can pay their rent for the next month or two, or for however long we can make it can happen.”
Cuban considers it a must for all 30 teams to participate in the resumption of the NBA season, tentatively planned to take place at Walt Disney World in Orlando, due to the financial impact of fulfilling local television contracts.
In Cuban’s proposal, the top 10 teams from both conferences would qualify for the postseason and be re-seeded based on record. There would be two play-in matchups — either single games or a best-of-three series — pitting seeds 17 vs. 20 and 18 vs. 19. The winners would advance to play the 15th and 16th seeds for the final spots in the playoff bracket. The playoffs would then proceed with best-of-seven series.
That all changed in 2006. A couple of days before Bryant would score 81 points against the Toronto Raptors, Colangelo invited him to his office in Phoenix. The Lakers were in town to face the Suns, but Colangelo had something else on his mind: He wanted Bryant to represent the United States at the 2008 Olympics. “I knew in advance that he really wanted to be a part of U.S.A. Basketball,” said Colangelo, who had taken over as managing director of the men’s national team after its disastrous third-place finish at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens — a far cry from the standard of excellence set by Michael Jordan and the so-called Dream Team that won gold in 1992. “It was on his list of things that he wanted to accomplish, because he had never played for U.S.A. Basketball. No junior teams or anything like that. So it was important to him, and his commitment was huge.”
“I think Kobe challenged everybody,” said Jim Boeheim, one of the team’s assistants and the head coach of men’s basketball at Syracuse. “He was like, ‘I’m going to defend the toughest guy on every team, I’m going to push everyone, so just come along with me.’ And he did that from Day 1.” For Colangelo, it was a window into greatness. The foundation for all of Bryant’s feats — the 81-point game, the scoring titles, the series-clinching jump shots, the three championships he had already won with the Lakers — was his work ethic and desire. The spectacular was rooted in the mundane, in the monotony of hard labor.