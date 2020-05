Lindsey Harding, a former Duke basketball standout who is now on the coaching staff of the Sacramento Kings, said she is preparing for everything. Back in March, Harding, the Kings’ player development coach, was in the midst of helping her team fight for a playoff spot. “It’s funny we were sitting in the locker room for like 45 minutes; like they said, postponed, but we didn’t know if it was going to go on that day,” she said. “We had no idea until everyone was like, the season is postponed just go home. We weren’t sure, we were working out some of the guys cautiously, as much as possible, for almost a week until we realized it was postponed indefinitely. A lot of our players went home, a lot of our coaches that are close kind of went home and it’s kind of a wait and see right now.”