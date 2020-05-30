USA Today Sports

Lloyd Pierce, who volunteers with the Georgia Innocence…

16 hours ago via Sarah K. Spencer @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Lloyd Pierce, who volunteers with the Georgia Innocence Project and is passionate about using his platform to bring forth progress, took the picture up close for a reason.

May 31, 2020 | 6:06 am EDT Update
Michael Jordan wore a special pair of modified Air Jordan 1s to support his left foot after a freak injury during his 2nd NBA season — and now, those game-worn kicks are hitting the auction block. … and they’re expected to fetch around $500,000!!! Remember, MJ broke his left foot during the 3rd game of the 1985-86 season for the Chicago Bulls … an injury that sidelined him for 6 weeks and almost ended his career. When he returned, Nike whipped up a special version of the AJ1s — with an extra strap to provide stability for MJ’s left foot.
1 hour ago via TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com

May 31, 2020 | 12:54 am EDT Update

Max extension coming for Jayson Tatum?

Windhorst, in an appearance on SportsCenter on Saturday, talked about Boston’s plans this offseason. “If Jayson Tatum is the superstar that they envisioned when they began this whole rebuilding process when they traded Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce for all of those draft picks hoping to land a player like this, we could see ‘Glory Days’ for the Celtics again,” Windhorst said. “But it’s very much up in the air, and I’m gonna tell ya, they’re gonna have to pay him like it because after this season ends, he is going to get most likely a max contract. They’re going to bet that he becomes that player.”
6 hours ago via Tom Westerholm @ Booth Newspapers

The “unknowns” for current NBA prospects could result in another year of college basketball for Iowa star Luka Garza, the projected preseason national player of the year in 2020-21. Garza, who has entered the 2020 NBA draft while retaining his eligibility, told ESPN he’ll make his decision about returning to school or turning pro based on the conversations and interviews he’ll have with NBA executives in the coming weeks and months. He said the inability to meet with the NBA’s power brokers for workouts — if the current situation persists — will play a role in his decision. “I think it all depends on what teams are telling me in these interviews and what they’re seeing on film,” said Garza, the Wooden Award runner-up after averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game last season. “I’m not leaving for an unknown or an uncertain.
6 hours ago via Myron Medcalf @ ESPN

Moving forward to the Leon Rose era can’t begin in earnest until he hired his coach. To that end, sources say Tom Thibodeau is the heavy favorite to land the job. Mike Miller, the interim coach who acquitted himself well after taking over for Fizdale, will get a look. Kenny Atkinson will also be interviewed, according to The Athletic. Around the league, people have cautioned to never count out John Calipari, given the Kentucky coach’s strong connection to Rose’s associate, William Wesley. But the belief is that this is Thibodeau’s to lose, and a source said he’s confident about getting the job — to the point that Thibodeau has made calls to assemble a staff.
6 hours ago via Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News

May 30, 2020 | 10:00 pm EDT Update
Chris Grenham: Malcolm Brogdon: “I got a grandfather who marched next to Dr. King in the 60’s. He was amazing and he would be proud to see us all here.” He added “Jaylen, man, has led this charge. I’m proud of him. We need more leaders.”

9 hours ago via chrisgrenham

Statement from the Trail Blazers organization and players: We are devastated and frustrated by the most recent senseless acts of violence in the long continuum of racial injustice in our country. The Trail Blazers organization and players grieve the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the countless others who have lost their lives in this increasingly familiar manner. This unprecedented moment has challenged us to not be silent but to use our voices, our time and our energy to be genuine allies to those who endure these injustices directly. Now is the best time to support one another and condemn all prejudice, racism and injustice in our society, country and world. We will continue to utilize our resources to unite and show up in impactful ways.
9 hours ago via NBA.com

May 30, 2020 | 8:12 pm EDT Update
“I was welcomed to the city like an angel,” Mutombo said. “Like ‘OK, you’re the one who we were looking for.’” The Nuggets had been rudderless after Doug Moe’s sterling run throughout the ’80s. Mutombo gave the Nuggets an imposing, finger-wagging, defensive identity. “(I appreciate) so much that that organization made me the face of the team and the face of the city and it made me their franchise player,” he said. “… I gave that beautiful city almost everything they ask of me.”
11 hours ago via Mike Singer @ Denver Post

11 hours ago via Mike Singer @ Denver Post

Even though Mutombo’s native DRC hasn’t been crushed by COVID-19 cases (69 deaths as of Friday), he brims with excitement that his foundation is helping to feed frontline workers and taking on other local initiatives. “We serve lunch and dinner to four hospitals with more than 80 doctors and nurses, which was great,” he said. “I’m glad that we took those initiatives. In the Congo, right now, we are launching a local mask production, so where we are making masks, we are asking people to start making masks at the foundation headquarters.”
11 hours ago via Mike Singer @ Denver Post

Twenty-four of the NBA’s 30 teams have contacted Cretin-Derham Hall for background checks on Daniel Oturu, the former Raiders star who is leaving the Gophers after his sophomore season to turn professional. The 6-10, 240-pound Oturu will be represented by Bill Duffy, who also will represent point guard Tre Jones from Apple Valley via Duke.
11 hours ago via Charley Walters @ St. Paul Pioneer Press

May 30, 2020 | 5:58 pm EDT Update
13 hours ago via Melissa Rohlin @ Sports Illustrated

Jerry West: “I think in Los Angeles, they have so many Laker fans. My goodness. The enormous success that the Lakers have had over the years, they are a really good team now, two of the best players we’ve seen in a long time on one team. I think it would be incredible for the people in the west. I’m not sure how that would go over for the teams back east who want to see their respective teams get an opportunity to play.”
13 hours ago via Melissa Rohlin @ Sports Illustrated

A native of Roanoke, Virginia, Redick couldn’t turn down an offer from coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski and was a four-year starter, averaging 19.9 points per game during his career. “I almost did go to UVA. Basically, Duke was my dream school. I had wanted to go there since I was 8 years old,” Redick said during his latest podcast episode with Tommy Alter. “As I was in high school and playing for Boo Williams, I realized UVA would be a great option, too. I took a couple campus tours, unofficial visits or whatever.”
13 hours ago via Brad Crawford @ 247Sports

“I get back to Virginia and I’m supposed to go to Florida with my sister. My parents weren’t even going with me. It was their Midnight Madness. David Lee and I were friends. He was coming down from St. Louis. This weekend is going to be awesome. And then by like Tuesday night, I was like ‘man I don’t even want to go.’ The Duke thing was so heavy on me. So I was like ‘I’m just going to commit.’ I wanted to get the commitment out of the way and just enjoy the last two seasons of my high-school career so I committed that Wednesday to Duke. I got on the phone with Coach K and told him I was coming. If I had went to Gainesville, who knows?”
13 hours ago via Brad Crawford @ 247Sports

May 30, 2020 | 5:49 pm EDT Update
A decision on the re-launched NBA’s format could be reached next week, with one prospect being only the top-16 sides will feature as they fast-track straight to play-offs. “We’re not in the play-off picture so even if the NBA does announce it’s coming back we still don’t know if we’re going to be included, which is tough,” Dellavedova said in an Instagram interview on Saturday.
14 hours ago via Murray Wenzel @ 7NEWS.com.au

He’s eyeing another shot with the same Boomers core after steering them to fourth at the 2016 Olympics and last year’s World Cup. “I’m excited for 2021 because (before the postponement) we were going from the World Cup, to a 2020 NBA season and then straight into an Olympics,” he said. “So having this extra time now until the next season starts and then going into the Olympics will give everyone a chance to get their bodies into great shape and be ready to go.”
14 hours ago via Murray Wenzel @ 7NEWS.com.au

When the coronavirus crisis shut down the NBA season, Cameron Johnson drove directly from Phoenix to Pittsburgh in a 28-hour trip so he could return to his Moon Township home. Before Johnson goes back, he wanted to give back. The Phoenix Suns rookie donated food and drinks Thursday morning to families at Hyde Elementary in the Moon Area School District, where his mother, Amy, is a school nurse.
14 hours ago via Kevin Gorman @ Pittsburgh Tribune

May 30, 2020 | 5:19 pm EDT Update
