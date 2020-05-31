Malcolm Brogdon spoke during a protest in Atlanta today “I got a grandfather that marched next to Dr. King in the ’60s, and he was amazing. He would be proud to see us all here.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
May 31, 2020 | 6:06 am EDT Update
Michael Jordan wore a special pair of modified Air Jordan 1s to support his left foot after a freak injury during his 2nd NBA season — and now, those game-worn kicks are hitting the auction block. … and they’re expected to fetch around $500,000!!! Remember, MJ broke his left foot during the 3rd game of the 1985-86 season for the Chicago Bulls … an injury that sidelined him for 6 weeks and almost ended his career. When he returned, Nike whipped up a special version of the AJ1s — with an extra strap to provide stability for MJ’s left foot.
Jordan Clarkson: i witnessed a peaceful protest, alot of emotion and unity, the time for change has been passed due..dont forget the message because of the tone that it is projected in!! pic.twitter.com/a0SkOgiT5F
Isaiah Thomas: Damn this don’t even seem real but it is!!! Police killed a unarmed black man AGAIN, then we rioting in a lot of states on top of this pandemic with the covid 19! This feel like a damn movie bro, a bad movie!!! I pray everything changes one day this ain’t it right now!!
Nicolo Melli: Must-read article Take a moment to read it It’s time to stand up against racism #NoToRacism
May 31, 2020 | 12:54 am EDT Update
Max extension coming for Jayson Tatum?
Windhorst, in an appearance on SportsCenter on Saturday, talked about Boston’s plans this offseason. “If Jayson Tatum is the superstar that they envisioned when they began this whole rebuilding process when they traded Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce for all of those draft picks hoping to land a player like this, we could see ‘Glory Days’ for the Celtics again,” Windhorst said. “But it’s very much up in the air, and I’m gonna tell ya, they’re gonna have to pay him like it because after this season ends, he is going to get most likely a max contract. They’re going to bet that he becomes that player.”
The “unknowns” for current NBA prospects could result in another year of college basketball for Iowa star Luka Garza, the projected preseason national player of the year in 2020-21. Garza, who has entered the 2020 NBA draft while retaining his eligibility, told ESPN he’ll make his decision about returning to school or turning pro based on the conversations and interviews he’ll have with NBA executives in the coming weeks and months. He said the inability to meet with the NBA’s power brokers for workouts — if the current situation persists — will play a role in his decision. “I think it all depends on what teams are telling me in these interviews and what they’re seeing on film,” said Garza, the Wooden Award runner-up after averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game last season. “I’m not leaving for an unknown or an uncertain.
Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard is removing his name from the NBA draft and returning to school – just not in Gainesville. A team spokesman said Saturday that Nembhard plans to transfer and will have two years of college eligibility remaining. Stadium first reported Nembhard’s intentions.
Moving forward to the Leon Rose era can’t begin in earnest until he hired his coach. To that end, sources say Tom Thibodeau is the heavy favorite to land the job. Mike Miller, the interim coach who acquitted himself well after taking over for Fizdale, will get a look. Kenny Atkinson will also be interviewed, according to The Athletic. Around the league, people have cautioned to never count out John Calipari, given the Kentucky coach’s strong connection to Rose’s associate, William Wesley. But the belief is that this is Thibodeau’s to lose, and a source said he’s confident about getting the job — to the point that Thibodeau has made calls to assemble a staff.
May 30, 2020 | 10:00 pm EDT Update
Tim Reynolds: Nothing official yet, but some NBA players expect a scenario where their families won’t be able to be with them at the Disney complex until sometime in September, AP is told. Many details – including this – remain uncertain but this is the belief some players have at this point.
Chris Grenham: Jaylen Brown just told the crowd in front of him to “disperse, go home and be safe” following their peaceful protest. — @hope_iam just now on @11AliveNews. She added that Jaylen created an environment that allowed productive conversations and discussions among the group.
Chris Grenham: Malcolm Brogdon: “I got a grandfather who marched next to Dr. King in the 60’s. He was amazing and he would be proud to see us all here.” He added “Jaylen, man, has led this charge. I’m proud of him. We need more leaders.”
Zach LaVine: This has been going on for hundreds of years now! And still with little to no change. Got to do better! But how can there be change if the ones with POWER are not willing to listen or do anything about their actions! #BlackLivesMatters
Enes Kanter: We should NOT let our brothers and sisters fight this battle alone. Racism should make us sick to our stomach regardless the color of our skin. BE ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY. #BlackLivesMatter
Statement from the Trail Blazers organization and players: We are devastated and frustrated by the most recent senseless acts of violence in the long continuum of racial injustice in our country. The Trail Blazers organization and players grieve the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the countless others who have lost their lives in this increasingly familiar manner. This unprecedented moment has challenged us to not be silent but to use our voices, our time and our energy to be genuine allies to those who endure these injustices directly. Now is the best time to support one another and condemn all prejudice, racism and injustice in our society, country and world. We will continue to utilize our resources to unite and show up in impactful ways.
May 30, 2020 | 8:12 pm EDT Update
“I was welcomed to the city like an angel,” Mutombo said. “Like ‘OK, you’re the one who we were looking for.’” The Nuggets had been rudderless after Doug Moe’s sterling run throughout the ’80s. Mutombo gave the Nuggets an imposing, finger-wagging, defensive identity. “(I appreciate) so much that that organization made me the face of the team and the face of the city and it made me their franchise player,” he said. “… I gave that beautiful city almost everything they ask of me.”
In turn, they gave him an enduring nickname befitting a man of his stature: Mt. Mutombo. “I don’t know if I’d gone to some city that is very flat, like other cities in America where there’s no mountains, would they have called me Mt. Mutombo?” he joked. “You cannot forget where you were born. It’s because of the city of Denver that Mt. Mutombo was born. I think Dikembe Mutombo’s career was born with the Denver Nuggets.”
Even though Mutombo’s native DRC hasn’t been crushed by COVID-19 cases (69 deaths as of Friday), he brims with excitement that his foundation is helping to feed frontline workers and taking on other local initiatives. “We serve lunch and dinner to four hospitals with more than 80 doctors and nurses, which was great,” he said. “I’m glad that we took those initiatives. In the Congo, right now, we are launching a local mask production, so where we are making masks, we are asking people to start making masks at the foundation headquarters.”
Twenty-four of the NBA’s 30 teams have contacted Cretin-Derham Hall for background checks on Daniel Oturu, the former Raiders star who is leaving the Gophers after his sophomore season to turn professional. The 6-10, 240-pound Oturu will be represented by Bill Duffy, who also will represent point guard Tre Jones from Apple Valley via Duke.
Sean Cunningham: Sacramento Kings owner & chairman Vivek Ranadive release a statement on the death of George Floyd. “For all the hope & promise that our country stands for, the freedom to live without fear from the vitriol & hatred of racism is not a reality for millions of Black Americans.”
May 30, 2020 | 5:58 pm EDT Update
As the NBA discusses possible ways of resuming the season during the COVID-19 pandemic, one possibility that’s being thrown around is a tournament-style postseason with the No. 1 through 16 seeds not separated by conference, which could setup a potential Finals meeting between Los Angeles’ teams. “For me, that would be the ultimate competition,” West said on The Dan Patrick Show.
Jerry West: “I think in Los Angeles, they have so many Laker fans. My goodness. The enormous success that the Lakers have had over the years, they are a really good team now, two of the best players we’ve seen in a long time on one team. I think it would be incredible for the people in the west. I’m not sure how that would go over for the teams back east who want to see their respective teams get an opportunity to play.”
A native of Roanoke, Virginia, Redick couldn’t turn down an offer from coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski and was a four-year starter, averaging 19.9 points per game during his career. “I almost did go to UVA. Basically, Duke was my dream school. I had wanted to go there since I was 8 years old,” Redick said during his latest podcast episode with Tommy Alter. “As I was in high school and playing for Boo Williams, I realized UVA would be a great option, too. I took a couple campus tours, unofficial visits or whatever.”
“I get back to Virginia and I’m supposed to go to Florida with my sister. My parents weren’t even going with me. It was their Midnight Madness. David Lee and I were friends. He was coming down from St. Louis. This weekend is going to be awesome. And then by like Tuesday night, I was like ‘man I don’t even want to go.’ The Duke thing was so heavy on me. So I was like ‘I’m just going to commit.’ I wanted to get the commitment out of the way and just enjoy the last two seasons of my high-school career so I committed that Wednesday to Duke. I got on the phone with Coach K and told him I was coming. If I had went to Gainesville, who knows?”
Florida’s Tre Mann will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to campus for his sophomore season, sources said.
The Marietta native has been helping relay messages about where protestors should go as road closures and other events on the ground change in real time, helping to amplify the message by virtue of his considerable following on multiple social media platforms.
May 30, 2020 | 5:49 pm EDT Update
A decision on the re-launched NBA’s format could be reached next week, with one prospect being only the top-16 sides will feature as they fast-track straight to play-offs. “We’re not in the play-off picture so even if the NBA does announce it’s coming back we still don’t know if we’re going to be included, which is tough,” Dellavedova said in an Instagram interview on Saturday.
He’s eyeing another shot with the same Boomers core after steering them to fourth at the 2016 Olympics and last year’s World Cup. “I’m excited for 2021 because (before the postponement) we were going from the World Cup, to a 2020 NBA season and then straight into an Olympics,” he said. “So having this extra time now until the next season starts and then going into the Olympics will give everyone a chance to get their bodies into great shape and be ready to go.”
In a widely expected move, Ohio State senior-to-be guard CJ Walker officially announced on Saturday that he would be pulling his name out of the 2020 NBA draft and returning to Columbus for his final season.
Harris showed himself on social media with the crowd protesting around City Hall and the Museum of Art. Teammate Mike Scott was “there in spirit.”
When the coronavirus crisis shut down the NBA season, Cameron Johnson drove directly from Phoenix to Pittsburgh in a 28-hour trip so he could return to his Moon Township home. Before Johnson goes back, he wanted to give back. The Phoenix Suns rookie donated food and drinks Thursday morning to families at Hyde Elementary in the Moon Area School District, where his mother, Amy, is a school nurse.
Johnson filled 12 dozen bags with Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwiches and nuggets, bottled water and bags of chips. He spent nearly three hours handing them out with his mother, his father Gil and his brothers Donovan and Braylon alongside Hyde Elementary principal Joe Johnson, food service director Christie Leininger and school counselor Neil Tkatch.
May 30, 2020 | 5:19 pm EDT Update
Similarly, the Magic do not need to reach contract extensions with Fultz and Isaac. Without extensions, Fultz and Isaac would be on track for restricted free agency in 2021, leaving the Magic the opportunity to match whatever offers Fultz and Isaac might receive from other teams.