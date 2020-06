Now, with the NBA nearing a return-to-play plan, the question becomes: Will the Kings get a chance to compete for that final playoff spot or will the league move forward with the current 16 playoff teams? “For us, we’re kind of in a tough situation because we’re on the fringe,” Kings forward Harrison Barnes told Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck on the “Full 48” podcast. “So in all these scenarios that are coming about, we’re kind of that unique case where ‘Well, do they get the play-in tournament? Do they get the five games? Since they’re three games out, do they just go with playoff teams?’ So you just try to stay in shape, stay ready, but you know whatever decision comes about, it’s going to be made with everybody in mind, but not everyone’s going to be able to be comfortable with that solution. Someone’s going to get the short end of that stick, and we hope to have the opportunity to play.”