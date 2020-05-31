If Reddish’s rookie season has indeed come to a close, he’s emerged with plenty of game experience, shouldering ample responsibility as a first-year player and a member of the Hawks’ “Core Five,” and a clear goal moving forward. “I definitely want to be known as one of the best two-way players,” Reddish said.
June 1, 2020 | 1:59 am EDT Update
The Beal-should-be-traded storyline isn’t only media-driven. There are loads of people inside the league who believe the Wizards would be better off if they dealt him for young players and/or draft picks as soon as they could. Such is life when the NBA’s second-leading scorer plays on a .375 squad. And it’s not just the winning percentage.
Now, with the NBA nearing a return-to-play plan, the question becomes: Will the Kings get a chance to compete for that final playoff spot or will the league move forward with the current 16 playoff teams? “For us, we’re kind of in a tough situation because we’re on the fringe,” Kings forward Harrison Barnes told Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck on the “Full 48” podcast. “So in all these scenarios that are coming about, we’re kind of that unique case where ‘Well, do they get the play-in tournament? Do they get the five games? Since they’re three games out, do they just go with playoff teams?’ So you just try to stay in shape, stay ready, but you know whatever decision comes about, it’s going to be made with everybody in mind, but not everyone’s going to be able to be comfortable with that solution. Someone’s going to get the short end of that stick, and we hope to have the opportunity to play.”
Winslow said he’s been anxious to return to the floor but he’s appreciating team meetings on Zoom or followup chats with assistant coach Brad Jones. The team chemistry, he said, reminds him of his 2015 Duke team that won a national championship. “I’ve just been waiting to put on that jersey,” Winslow said. “I’ve been grinding, but I miss the team. There’s just something special about this team.”
If the Knicks decide on Tom Thibodeau as their next head coach, he will have plenty of time to construct a solid staff. But the former Knicks assistant may not need much time. Members of Thibodeau’s past staffs in Chicago and Minnesota are likely eager to join him in New York to revive the dead Knicks, according to sources.
The sports media job market is not that strong at the moment, unless you are Adam Amin. Besides leaving ESPN to broadcast NFL and MLB for Fox Sports, Amin is on the verge of becoming the new TV voice of the Chicago Bulls, according to sources. Amin, a 33-year-old Chicago native, will replace the retiring longtime voice of the Bulls, Neil Funk. Funk announced this would be his final year after more than four decades in the NBA and almost 30 years with the Bulls. He was the team’s voice for five of its six Michael Jordan-led titles.
Darren Rovell: A 20-page handwritten Michael Jordan love letter, which sold six years ago for $2,560, sold early this morning for $25,703 in @IconicAuctions sale
Former NBA guard Nate Robinson said he’s tired of YouTube star Jake Paul using “bully” tactics to entice weaker opponents into boxing matches, so he’s offering himself as true competition. “I want all the smoke,” Robinson told TMZ Sports in an interview released Thursday. “I’m a top-tier athlete! I’m putting my everything on the line for (Jake). Let’s get it done. It’s that simple.” If Paul accepts the offer, Robinson said he’ll try to recruit a boxing superstar to provide his training, per TMZ. “If I get trained with somebody like a [Mike] Tyson, [Floyd] Mayweather, [Terence] Crawford, [Vasyl] Lomachenko, if I fight and I train with some of the best of the best in the world, like please, I don’t think he stands a chance,” the 35-year-old Seattle native said.
Fred Katz: The Wizards put a major organizational emphasis on becoming part of the community. “We will no longer accept ineffective government leaders who are tone-deaf, lack compassion or respect for communities of color,” the statement says. That language matters coming from their players
June 1, 2020 | 1:58 am EDT Update
May 31, 2020 | 10:00 pm EDT Update
JD Shaw: Six-year NBA veteran Terrence Jones (@Terrence Jones) has signed with Team Washington for TBT 2020. Jones has made past NBA stops with Houston, New Orleans and Milwaukee since being drafted 18th overall back in 2012.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed league employees on the protests seen across the country this week, resolving to use the NBA’s platform to fight racial injustice in an internal memo obtained by Yahoo Sports. Directly mentioning the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, Silver said the league shared in the outrage and offered condolences to their families and friends. Silver drew direct lines between the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the current injustice seen by the black community.
“Just as we are fighting a pandemic, which is impacting communities and people of color more than anyone else, we are being reminded that there are wounds in our country that have never healed,” Silver said. “Racism, police brutality and racial injustice remain part of everyday life in America and cannot be ignored. At the same time, those who serve and protect our communities honorably and heroically are again left to answer for those who don’t.”
“Together with our teams and players, we will continue our efforts to promote inclusion and bridge divides through collective action, civic engagement, candid dialogue and support for organizations working toward justice and equality,” Silver said. “We will work hand-in-hand to create programs and build partnerships in every NBA community that address racial inequity and bring people together.”
“This is our community; our country,” Cuban told The News. “Both are hurting. I wanted to be here to listen. To understand better the pain the African American community is going through. And to show that the Mavs organization will be here to help.”
“I think it’s important for anybody who cares about justice and the things that are going on in this city and the things that have been going on in this country for a long time,” Powell said, when asked why he came. “It’s important to be a part of the conversation,” he added. “I think Mark has done a great job, in his leadership of us and showing us that we have a voice. To be able to be here and hear the voice of the community — share their opinions and thoughts and feelings — it was very important for us to be here today.”
May 31, 2020 | 7:49 pm EDT Update
Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV wasn’t about to sit on the sidelines after seeing the damage done to San Antonio’s central business district by rioters follow Saturday night’s peaceful protest march in memory of George Floyd. “I take great pride in saying that I live in San Antonio,” Walker said. “I am part of this community.” Walker joined volunteers who flocked to downtown Sunday morning to assist with clean-up efforts after storefronts and buildings were damaged along Houston Street near Alamo Plaza and at the Shops at Rivercenter mall.
Walker stressed that his efforts to aid with the clean up had nothing to do with his celebrity status. “I am just trying to be another human being playing my part,” he said. “I am not Lonnie Walker who plays for the Spurs. I am not an NBA player. I am just a regular human being trying to do what we are supposed to do, and that’s to create peace, positivity and joy throughout everybody’s lives.”
Jessica McGlory: Boston Celtic Enes Kanter declaring that Black Lives Matter and joining the #bostonprotest for #GeorgeFloyd. #protests2020
A. Sherrod Blakely: The #Celtics @Marcus Smart on why he’s participating in the tonight’s peaceful protest here in Boston.
Teresa Woodard: Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban among the huge crowd gathered at a #GeorgeFloyd prayer vigil outside Dallas Police headquarters. Photo credit to #WFAA photojournalist @chancehorner.
May 31, 2020 | 6:57 pm EDT Update
Miami Heat captain Udonis Haslem spoke out Sunday about the unrest in Miami in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, while also expressing ongoing disgust with about what happened to Floyd in Minneapolis. Speaking at a news conference in Miami, Haslem said he felt compelled to add his voice to those who already have spoken out. “There definitely has to be justice for George,” Haslem said. “There definitely has to be protest for what happened to George. But I’d be lying if I said it’s been gone about the right way. I’d be lying if I said I’m proud of what’s really been going on.”
“I have an obligation to this community, because this community has done so much for me. But I also have an obligation to the police department, as well, who so many of my family are members — come here every day, and they work, take care of people, they make sure people are safe. So there’s got to be a better way. I stand here right now confused, torn, frustrated. I wasn’t even supposed to be here.”
Amid political protests and violence in Los Angeles, a video has emerged of NBA veteran J.R. Smith beating up a person he accused of vandalizing his truck. In the video published by TMZ, Smith can be seen repeatedly kicking and punching the person on a Los Angeles street. The alleged vandal is on the ground at the beginning of the video before fleeing as a crowd begins to form.
Smith had posted a preemptive video on in his Instagram story on Saturday explaining the situation, alleging the person had broken the window of his truck in a residential area. His full explanation: “I just want you all to know right now, before you all see this s— somewhere else. One of these little motherf—ing white boys didn’t know where he was going and broke my f—ing window in my truck. Broke my s—. This was a residential area. No stores over here. None of that s—. Broke my window, I chased him down and whooped his ass.”
After Sloan died last Friday at the age of 78, several obituaries resurfaced his classic quote about C.J. Miles: “I don’t care if he’s 19 or 30. If he’s going to be on the floor in the NBA, he’s got to be able to step up and get after it. We can’t put diapers on him one night and a jockstrap the next night. It’s just the way it is.” In a phone interview, Miles called the quote “hilarious.” He remembers that Sloan said it during his second season, by which point he had plenty of experience with the coach’s brand of candor. He remembers that people thought his feelings would be hurt.
“People asked me about that,” Miles said. “I was like, no, it didn’t hurt my feelings. Because 1) he had said worse to me before, 2) I knew where he came from when he spoke to me. He wasn’t trying to embarrass me.” During his rookie season, Miles spotted Sloan and some other Jazz staffers while out with his agent and a couple of friends in New Jersey. He stopped by their table to exchange pleasantries. “You got some good size on you,” Sloan said to him. “You play ball?”
Miles credits Sloan for his non-negotiable routine throughout the season, which he believes is the foundation for his entire career. As mentoring younger players has become part of his job description, he has found himself thinking back to his early days in Salt Lake City. “It might be in my own vernacular,” Miles said, “but I’m definitely repeating 80 percent of the stuff that he told me.”
May 31, 2020 | 6:00 pm EDT Update
The Cavs have done extensive homework on Deni Avdija — the player and person. There are still questions about the reliability of his outside shot, and the evaluation becomes tougher because Avdija didn’t get as much playing time in the more competitive EuroLeague. According to one source who has seen Avdija play multiple times, he “sometimes thinks too much” on his shot and the form needs a slight tweak, moving his guide hand slightly.
For now, I’m told Avdija is in a large cluster of players in the second tier. That’s how the Cavs are grouping these prospects at the moment. The first tier consists of, in no particular order, Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, Memphis center James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball.
Avdija ranks somewhere behind Edwards, Wiseman and Ball, mixed in with Obi Toppin, Isaac Okoro, Killian Hayes, Tyrese Haliburton and possibly Onyeka Okongwu. Still, according to a source, this draft is “all over the place” and teams are using this extra time to dig even more into one of the most uncertain classes since 2013.
Reddish’s first season as a professional felt like a long one, and managing the wear and tear that comes with it was one of the biggest lessons he learned in Year 1. “It’s pretty hectic, and the adjustment was a little crazy,” Reddish said. “But that was one of the biggest things I picked up on, how long the season was. I had to really take care of my body, eat the right things, stuff like that. … My entire life, I could pretty much just get up and go. And just play. But it’s a really long season. The games are long, you’ve got back-to-backs, you’re going from Miami to L.A., L.A. to Minnesota, it’s craziness. But it’s fun, once you get used to it, once you figure out your routine.”