Maxwell, the 1981 NBA Finals MVP and radio commentator for Celtics broadcasts, was particularly moved by Brown. The fourth-year forward said he drove 15 hours from Boston to Atlanta last weekend to lead his own peaceful protest in his home state. Brown, 23, put out a call on Twitter and Instagram and was joined on his march by about 100 people, including Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon. “I think that was beautiful,” Maxwell said. “For him and Brogdon to be able to do that and pull that off is great. One thing with Jaylen Brown is you really see that person, that guy where you go, ‘Man, I really admire what he does from a personal standpoint.’ He gets it and understands who is he is and appreciates his community. For him to do that was special.”