I wrote out some thoughts on how to make this moment a real turning point to bring about real change––and pulled together some resources to help young activists sustain the momentum by channeling their energy into concrete action. https://t.co/jEczrOeFdv
This demonstration is being organized by former NBA player Royce White. He’s been organizing mass demos all week in Minneapolis. Thousands of people. Can’t believe that’s not a bigger story in the sports-media world. Helluva lot more compelling than The Last Dance. pic.twitter.com/oKrPxaTOVn